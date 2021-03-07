Tanya Hockett seeks Christiansburg council seat, Brad Stipes opts out

Tanya Hockett is running for the Christiansburg Town Council, an elected body that will see some new faces next year.

“I really love the town of Christiansburg,” said Hockett, who works for the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. “I think local government makes such an impact, and decisions made at the local level make such an impact on the citizens.”

Hockett, 36, said she knows there are open seats on the council — due to recent announcements from current council members who don’t plan to run — and that she wants to see those slots filled by people who care about the town and its future.

The council seats currently occupied by Merissa Sachs, Brad Stipes and Steve Huppert are up for election this year, but the latter two have each recently announced that they won’t seek another term. Mayor Mike Barber is also up for reelection, which he has said he will pursue.

Stipes, the latest to say he won’t run again, publicly confirmed his decision last week in a letter addressed to the community. The letter complimented town council and staff and praised the locality’s progress since his election in 2006.