Tanya Hockett seeks Christiansburg council seat, Stipes opts out

Hockett emphasizes the importance of data and listening to the majority opinion from the community on issues, two factors that she said she plans to base much of her decisions on.

Hockett acknowledges that issues can change over time, but she said she is a strong backer of the town’s public safety functions and ensuring that the locality maintains and improves its infrastructure for citizens.

“I want to make sure you have a safe town to live in,” she said.

Hockett said she’s also a supporter of economic development, particularly keeping and attracting small businesses to the town. Some of that development can be aided by town events and festivals, which she said she champions. Among other events, she pointed to the Kiwanis Wilderness Trail Festival and the Food Truck Rodeo.

Hockett was born in Florida, but grew up in Christiansburg and the New River Valley. She said she returned to Christiansburg about six years ago, where she’s now raising a family with her husband.

Hockett said her work generally involves helping localities develop, evaluate and test emergency exercises. She said the work has been adapted in recent times to address needs created by the pandemic. Among other functions, she said she currently serves on a local public health task force that was formed about a year ago to handle much of the regional response to the pandemic.

