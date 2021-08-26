TAP puts out urgent plea for tax prep volunteers

A free tax clinic run by Total Action for Progress is in jeopardy unless at least 12 volunteers are found by the end of September.
“Without trained volunteers, TAP will not be able to provide free tax preparation services or will have to limit the number of taxpayers that we are able to assist in 2022”, said Teffany Henderson, TAP’s assistant director for finance.
Each year, TAP files more than 1,100 free tax returns for low-income residents, mainly those who qualify for earned income tax credits. Without the clinic, the clients could miss out on important credits or have to pay for a tax service, according to TAP.
So far, according to a news release, there hasn’t been a single rejection of a tax return.
The pandemic caused a few changes in the way the clinic operated last year, with volunteers spending less face-to-face time with clients.
In an email news release, TAP officials tried to dispel the myths people cited as reasons they couldn’t volunteer for the clinic, including not knowing enough about tax return preparation or not having enough time.
Henderson said the volunteers will have to commit to six hours a week from Feb. 1 through April 15.
Many of the clinic’s volunteers begin with no prior experience but are trained prior to the tax season through an online program used by the IRS. In addition, Henderson said, TAP provides three, one-hour training sessions.
Sherman Witcher, a Virginia Western Community College student from Franklin County and a 2019 tax clinic volunteer, said “knowing almost nothing about tax return preparation, it was somewhat intimidating to dive in headfirst, but the IRS training modules are tailored to people who have little to no background. With the online modules, I could easily study the material without having to drive 40 minutes from Franklin County.”
Witcher said he found that his volunteer time at the tax clinic made his resume stand out. “I think that students should seek to distinguish themselves from their peers, and TAP is a great outlet for doing so,” he said.
The future of the tax clinic depends on the number of volunteers signed up by Sept. 30, but the final deadline for volunteer sign-up is Jan. 5, 2022. Group training will begin in October 2021.
To sign up to volunteer or for more information, contact Henderson at 540-283-4916 or teffany.henderson@tapintohope.org.
