Task force examines complex connections between trauma and gun violence

The name alone — trauma — conveys a sense of the harm it can carry.

But it doesn’t always make clear just how deep and how wide that hurt can run.

“There is no one, true definition of trauma,” said Taisha Steele, an educator and senior equity advisor with Pearson Assessments.

“Some people may not realize that an experience they had is traumatic. But their body can see it as toxic stress, and that trauma realization could come later.”

Trauma-informed care, a growing movement, urges people to consider the deeper drivers of the behaviors that emerge in others. It challenges communities to change their thinking — flipping questions from, what’s wrong with someone, to, what happened to someone — in order to better promote healing.

The tenets are something the city’s gun violence task force hopes to weave into its work as it maps out strategies to respond to and prevent violence.

“There are layers to trauma,” said City Councilman Joe Cobb, a task force leader. “From the beginning, our work has been really focused on the root causes of violence. Often, we can trace violent acts back to some kind of traumatic event in someone’s life that led them to that moment.”