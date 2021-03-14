Task force examines complex connections between trauma and gun violence

The name alone — trauma — conveys a sense of the harm it can carry.
But it doesn’t always make clear just how deep and how wide that hurt can run.
“There is no one, true definition of trauma,” said Taisha Steele, an educator and senior equity advisor with Pearson Assessments.
“Some people may not realize that an experience they had is traumatic. But their body can see it as toxic stress, and that trauma realization could come later.”
Trauma-informed care, a growing movement, urges people to consider the deeper drivers of the behaviors that emerge in others. It challenges communities to change their thinking — flipping questions from, what’s wrong with someone, to, what happened to someone — in order to better promote healing.
The tenets are something the city’s gun violence task force hopes to weave into its work as it maps out strategies to respond to and prevent violence.
“There are layers to trauma,” said City Councilman Joe Cobb, a task force leader. “From the beginning, our work has been really focused on the root causes of violence. Often, we can trace violent acts back to some kind of traumatic event in someone’s life that led them to that moment.”
“Part of our work in prevention and intervention is trying to break that cycle so that trauma, when it occurs, and the aftereffects of it are handled differently so they don’t lead to further acts of trauma.”
In a workshop last week, task force members heard from trauma-informed care experts who spoke about the complex effects that abuse, instability, poverty, discrimination and other stressors can have on a person for years afterward.
Studies show that trauma not only takes an emotional and mental toll, but can erode someone’s physical health and rewire the pathways of their brain, changing how they instinctively respond to environments.
If left unrecognized, the impacts of those changes can mushroom into things that not even the person going through them understands.
“Most kids have no clue why they’re flying off the handle or why they’re upset,” said Decca Knight, a counselor and co-founder of Connected Child Consulting. “They just think they’re flawed, and they see that others think they’re flawed too.”
“It can be a very sad and vicious cycle.”
Early intervention and support has been one of the core focuses of Roanoke’s gun violence task force. Discussions have ranged from developing programs for children to responding to neighborhoods where violence has happened.
A new response team — dubbed RESET or Rapid Engagement of Support in the Event of Trauma — is getting underway and has been mobilized once so far, according to the city.
The team is made up of volunteers, led by a grant-funded coordinator, who’ve also been orientated in trauma-informed care.
The group works to offer neighborhoods support and connect them with services after a shooting or other tumultuous incident.
Ten volunteers are currently onboard and the city is seeking more. Anyone interested in serving is encouraged to contact RESET coordinator Lloyd Merchant.
The task force is also working on an outreach team that could dovetail that work and partner with local family support groups.
Cobb said he also hoped, over time, to organize larger community conversations around trauma-informed care.
Learning to understand the signs of trauma and respond in empathetic, effective ways is beneficial for both agencies and individual community members, he said.
“All of that helps reduce trauma and helps reduce, in the long term, the potential for more traumatic events,” Cobb said.
Counselors emphasized the importance of caring, nonjudgmental support systems in helping people process pain and build resiliency.
The gun violence task force, formed in 2019, will soon be undergoing an organizational change but will continue working toward its goals of reducing violence in the community.
City Council plans to rename the group the gun violence prevention commission. The commission will consist of nine people who are current leaders and working group heads for the task force.
The working groups — focused on issues like education, neighborhood building, and anti-gang and anti-recidivism initiatives — will continue to operate.