Taubman exhibit displays depth, breadth of Roanoke artist Betty Branch

When Betty Branch sets about shaping a new piece of art — whether it be immersing her hands in clay to fashion a sculpture or putting pen to paper for a verse of poetry — she rarely approaches it with an audience in mind.

For the celebrated Roanoke Valley creative, whose career as an artist began in her 40’s, the work is a way to channel the thoughts and reflections swirling through her mind at a particular point in time.

“It’s an expression of where I am at the moment,” she explained. “And the only criteria I have is what feels or sounds or looks right to me.”

Her journey into the art world was unplanned, she added, but also felt inevitable in many ways. “I basically did it because I loved it, and I just couldn’t not do it. I did not have a plan at all. But the things in my life and the things in my thoughts, it was just perfectly natural for me to put them into clay or wax.”

What followed over the next 40 years of her life was an expansive portfolio of sculptures, writings, installations and performance pieces that curators said cemented her legacy as a transformational voice in the contemporary arts.

Branch’s work found its audience. Her pieces have been featured in over 70 exhibits as far-flung as Paris and Cararra, Italy, where she worked at the famed Nicoli Studios.

Now Branch, who continues to produce projects from her studio in Roanoke’s Warehouse Row, is the focus of an in-depth retrospective that was just unveiled at the Taubman Museum of Art.

The exhibition, which is free and available for viewing until March, spans 60 works sourced from private collectors, art institutions and the Taubman’s own collection. It fills three galleries of the downtown museum.

“You're engulfed in her works over 40 years,” said Cindy Petersen, executive director of the Taubman.

“We’re excited to bring together her most powerful stoneworks, iconic bronzes, documented performances and poetry. It’s really a rich history … Betty Branch is a beloved Roanoke artist. I've heard from so many people, across the board, that she is just a treasure of this region, and that is most definite.”

Petersen added she, herself, became an admirer of Branch’s work shortly after moving to Roanoke. Branch is particularly known for her pieces that explore female rites of passage and symbols of womanhood, a subject she has studied across many eras and cultures.

Raised in a fundamentalist Christian household that assigned women traditional roles, Branch has in the past described her work with sculpture as drawing out a “need to prove oneself as an autonomous being."

The Taubman exhibit was a chance to not only showcase her prolific work, Petersen said, but to offer people a closer look into Branch’s process and into the mind of an artist.

The retrospective, which the Taubman spent three years meticulously planning and curating, includes a reproduction of part of Branch’s studio that the museum studied and replicated. The accompanying catalog set to be issued this fall will feature excerpts and sketches from Branch’s journals.

“It’s really a rare glimpse into the creative process,” Petersen said. “... This was an opportunity to open that curtain and look behind the scenes.”

The exhibit also highlights Branch’s public artworks that stretch across Virginia and into other states. In the Roanoke Valley, her sculptures are on display at college campuses, libraries and performance centers.

Taubman curators assembled a map that invites people to visit those sites for another view of Branch’s work and its meaning to the community.

Branch, who’s currently working on a sculpture of the late James Tarpley, a beloved Grandin Village figure, said she had felt honored and grateful when the museum approached her with the idea for the exhibit.

Walking through the galleries — seeing some pieces that a collector had snapped up years ago or taking in the replica of her personal studio — felt both wonderful and strange, she said.

“I had no idea, you know, that it would come to this point,” she said of her career. “It’s just a really beautiful thing. When you’re doing what you feel you have to do and what you want to do, and it’s accepted and appreciated by others.”