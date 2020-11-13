Taylor Pusha takes the cake on Food Network holiday contest

Her cake started to crumble when she sliced it in half to shape it as a house. Rather than get discouraged, she chilled it in order to firm it up while she worked on other parts of the challenge, then she frosted the cake the way she had first intended.

Her reindeer treats were a berry-covered coffee cake, sort of similar to a cake she baked during last year’s competition that earned her a victory in one of the episodes.

In the regular “Kids Baking Championship” series, losing contestants are voted off one at a time at the end of each episode, as the judges build suspense and narrow the field. “Seasons Sweetings,” however, was just one episode. No losers were sent tearfully packing, and only the champ was crowned.

Taylor said the holiday show’s format was less anxiety-producing than the original series, which forced her and her competitors to wait nervously to see who had been voted off the show each time.

“This was one big competition instead of a lot of little competitions,” Taylor said. “That made it easier.”

She is already using some of her new appliances for her baking business, Taylor-Made Cakes and Creations. She has stayed busy with cake orders, especially since appearing on “Kids Baking Championship” last year.