Taylor Pusha takes the cake on Food Network holiday contest

Christmas came early for teenage super-baker Taylor Pusha.
Taylor, who a year ago was a contestant on the Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship” for six episodes, was invited back to participate in the cable channel’s holiday-themed television competition, “Seasons Sweetings.”
Last year, Taylor finished fourth out of 10 contestants. This time, her gingerbread house and chocolate cake claimed the holiday championship — $10,000 worth of kitchen appliances, baking supplies and other prizes.
“I was ecstatic,” Taylor said, describing what it felt like to hear her name called by the show’s co-host, Jeff “Duff” Goldman.
“I couldn’t wait to get home and start using all those kitchen gadgets.”
“Seasons Sweetings” aired last Sunday — which surprised the family because they thought they’d get a head’s up before the broadcast — and can be watched on FoodNetwork.com. The program is also available on-demand from some cable and satellite providers and will be re-broadcast later this month.
Taylor, a 13-year-old eighth grader who is taking her Northside Middle School classes online this fall, knew there was a chance she could be invited back for a “Kids Baking Championship” holiday special following her fourth-place finish last year. She got the call this summer, then she flew with her mother, Beth Pusha, and 21-year-old sister, Chloe, to Los Angeles. Dad Lee Pusha stayed home.
Traveling cross-country during the COVID-19 pandemic was a bit unnerving for the Pusha family, who took precautions and were tested for coronavirus several times during their 10-day trip.
Taylor, Beth and Chloe were tested when they arrived in Los Angeles, then spent seven days in quarantine at the Terranea Resort before heading to the studio for three days of shooting. The family was retested for the virus every three days during their trip.
When she was on set, Taylor was already familiar with the format. Contestants are given a baking challenge by Goldman and co-host Valerie Bertinelli, then must creatively whip up their confections within a two-hour time limit. Goldman and Bertinelli then judge the baked goods based on flavor, looks, creativity and other aesthetics.
The challenge was to come up with a gingerbread house cake, with a side of “reindeer treats” for Santa’s team. Taylor was confident in her recipe, having made gingerbread during past Christmas seasons for her family.
“I knew I had a good chocolate cake recipe, I had a good cream cheese frosting and I had a good gingerbread recipe,” she said.
Every episode of “Kids Baking Challenge” has its share of mistakes and problems for the bakers, and despite her confidence, Taylor had a few obstacles to overcome.
Her cake started to crumble when she sliced it in half to shape it as a house. Rather than get discouraged, she chilled it in order to firm it up while she worked on other parts of the challenge, then she frosted the cake the way she had first intended.
Her reindeer treats were a berry-covered coffee cake, sort of similar to a cake she baked during last year’s competition that earned her a victory in one of the episodes.
In the regular “Kids Baking Championship” series, losing contestants are voted off one at a time at the end of each episode, as the judges build suspense and narrow the field. “Seasons Sweetings,” however, was just one episode. No losers were sent tearfully packing, and only the champ was crowned.
Taylor said the holiday show’s format was less anxiety-producing than the original series, which forced her and her competitors to wait nervously to see who had been voted off the show each time.
“This was one big competition instead of a lot of little competitions,” Taylor said. “That made it easier.”
She is already using some of her new appliances for her baking business, Taylor-Made Cakes and Creations. She has stayed busy with cake orders, especially since appearing on “Kids Baking Championship” last year.
She has her very own basement kitchen, where she custom-bakes all her goodies. Now, it's overflowing with new appliances. So many, in fact, that her family had to place some in storage.
"I'm reorganizing my kitchen to make room for all my stuff," she said.
Taking her classes online at home also gives her time to fill orders, she said.
“I don’t take too long to get my school work done,” Taylor said. “Since I’m home, I have a lot of time to bake."
