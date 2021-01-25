Teaching nature in Southwest Virginia

On Feb. 13, Hungry Mother officials hope the park will again be able to host outdoor activities (now limited to self-guided programs due to COVID-19) and take part in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count during which Smith is expected to lead a bird hike.

Hall said Smith bases his information on what birds are in the area at that time and also gives you past history on birding. He also provides tips and tricks on how to bird on your own.

As Smith talked, he offered educational images to teach about birds. He emphasized that a screech owl is a lightweight bird by describing it as a soft-drink can with feathers.

While many folks may not know it, he said, owls live in most neighborhoods.

Smith noted that Grayson Highlands State Park is home to a good population of the little Saw-whet Owl, the type of owl that suddenly found itself in New York City after hitching a ride in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.

On occasion, Smith observed that even Snowy Owls, also known as the Arctic Owl, can be spotted at Hungry Mother as can seagulls flying south from the Great Lakes.

Over the past five years, the naturalist said he’s observed 130 species at Hungry Mother.