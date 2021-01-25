Teaching nature in Southwest Virginia

The progressive rock music reverberates through Randy Smith. He hears the lyrics: “In and around the lake/Mountains come out of the sky and they stand there” as he navigates the curves leading to Hungry Mother. He said he feels like a kid waking up on Christmas morning.
Every time he makes the journey to the state park, Smith repeats the ritual, playing the song “Roundabout” by Yes. The Abingdon area resident has been volunteering at the park in Marion since 2013.
The longtime educator built a rewarding career out of one of his life’s passions and now, in his retirement, he is living out a calling celebrating his first love.
Smith taught for about 40 years. He spent 31 years teaching social studies at John Battle High School and coaching cross country and track. He also taught night classes at Virginia Intermont and then, when a position opened in the history department, he taught at the Bristol college until it closed in 2014.
Looking back, Smith said, “I loved every minute in the classroom. It’s a blessing to do something you love.”
When he retired, Smith said, “I returned back to my first love.”
His grandparents began fueling that first passion when Smith was just a little boy, he said, often accompanying them into the woods, hunting and fishing. In him grew a lifelong love of nature, wildlife and wilderness.
That passion got a boost when he enrolled in Appalachian State in Boone, North Carolina, where hiking, camping and other outdoor pursuits are almost a given. Also at the university, he met his future wife. The Mountaineer couple was married in an outdoor wedding on the Blue Ridge Parkway.
After retirement, Smith learned about the Holston Rivers Virginia Master Naturalist training program. He signed up and encourages anyone with a love of the outdoors to consider participating in the annual training that includes educational lectures as well as field trips.
Through that training, he met Tanya Hall, Hungry Mother’s chief ranger of visitor experience, and now visitors to the park can learn from Smith, who also volunteers at Natural Tunnel State Park.
Sitting in one of the Hungry Mother shelters on a chilly December day, he looked around and said, “This is my baby. I’m like a kid getting up on Christmas morning when I’m coming to Hungry Mother.”
Most often, when he’s coming to the park, Smith is helping people learn about birds. As a youngster, he remembers sitting in a deer stand, trying to not move, and becoming fascinated by the bird activity he observed.
Smith regularly leads bird walks and owl prowls. He’s also assisted park staff with their Junior Naturalist programs, Native American programs, and school groups.
On Feb. 13, Hungry Mother officials hope the park will again be able to host outdoor activities (now limited to self-guided programs due to COVID-19) and take part in the annual Great Backyard Bird Count during which Smith is expected to lead a bird hike.
Hall said Smith bases his information on what birds are in the area at that time and also gives you past history on birding. He also provides tips and tricks on how to bird on your own.
As Smith talked, he offered educational images to teach about birds. He emphasized that a screech owl is a lightweight bird by describing it as a soft-drink can with feathers.
While many folks may not know it, he said, owls live in most neighborhoods.
Smith noted that Grayson Highlands State Park is home to a good population of the little Saw-whet Owl, the type of owl that suddenly found itself in New York City after hitching a ride in the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree.
On occasion, Smith observed that even Snowy Owls, also known as the Arctic Owl, can be spotted at Hungry Mother as can seagulls flying south from the Great Lakes.
Over the past five years, the naturalist said he’s observed 130 species at Hungry Mother.
Of all the fine feathered friends he observes, the one you’ll find as wallpaper on his cell phone is a White-breasted Nuthatch. The common bird possesses a lot of personality, Smith said. The tiny bird that’s known for its energy and loud vocalizations will often dive down the trunk of a tree head first, Smith said.
The longtime educator encourages time in nature, noting that research has found it to be therapeutic. He noted it can be especially beneficial for kids.
“It’s hard to be mad when you’re on a mountaintop watching the sun rise,” he said.
Such perspective may be especially important in these challenging days.
His father served in World War II. Thinking of the Greatest Generation, Smith, a member of Pleasant View United Methodist Church, believes that the COVID-19 pandemic “is our moment” and he hopes “we rise to the occasion.” Many ways exist to hone kindness, he said.
Pending COVID-19 restrictions, Hungry Mother State Park plans to host Great Backyard Bird Count activities on the day of the annual count set for Feb. 13 this year. Anyone interested in birds who would like to be a citizen scientist for a day and help with a local bird count is invited to participate.