Tech computer policy could violate students' free-speech rights, judge rules

The lawsuit was brought on behalf of three unnamed Tech students who cited a chilling effect on their rights to express unpopular views, such as their opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, same-sex marriage, abortion and the recognition of transgendered people.

Urbanski's decision on the preliminary injunctions is just the first round of ongoing litigation.

"This is a narrow decision based on the record currently before the court and the burden of proof at this preliminary stage of litigation," he wrote. "The courthouse door remains open to the claims of students who experience cognizable restrictions on their right to free expression."

Tech spokesperson Mark Owczarski said in an email Friday that the university was "pleased that the court found no claim with three of our four policies."

"Regarding the fourth," he added, "the university will certainly conduct a thorough review of that policy and will seek counsel from the Virginia Attorney General's office. Until we complete that review and counsel, we will comply with the judge's ruling and not enforce that (fourth) policy."