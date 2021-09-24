Teen killed in motorcycle wreck in Roanoke

A teenager was killed when his motorcycle crashed Thursday afternoon on Hershberger Road Northwest, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The single-vehicle wreck was reported about 4:30 p.m. at the corner with Grandview Avenue Northwest, officials said, which is near a busy commercial cluster that includes Krispy Kreme, Aldi and other businesses.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Friday. No other information was immediately available, said a police spokeswoman.

Roanoke City Public Schools said William Fleming High School, which is about a mile-and-a-half from the crash site, was mourning the loss of a member of its school. Counselors were deployed, administrators said, and online resources are available for parents to help guide them through conversations with their children about grief.

Immediate support is also available by calling Carilion CONNECT at (540) 981-8181.

“Our thoughts are with all those who are grieving,” school officials said in a statement.

Thursday’s crash closed all lanes of Hershberger Road, from Valley View Boulevard to Rutgers Street, for about two hours while emergency crews responded.

