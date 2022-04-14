Temporary road closures planned Saturday for Blue Ridge Marathon

The Foot Levelers Blue Ridge Marathon and related races return to downtown Roanoke on Saturday and will result in multiple road closures.

The closures Saturday include:

Jefferson Street (from Church Avenue to Franklin Road): 5:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Jefferson Street (from Franklin Road to Elm Avenue): 5:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Jefferson Street, from Elm to Walnut Avenue: 7:15 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Franklin Road (Second Street to Jefferson Street): 5:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Franklin Road (Jefferson St to Williamson Rd.): 5:30 a.m.-8:30 a.m.

Walnut Avenue (from Jefferson to J.B. Fishburn Parkway): all lanes closed 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.; westbound lanes open at 8:30 a.m.; eastbound lanes from Hamilton Terrace to J.B. Fishburn Parkway open at 8:30 a.m.; Eastbound Walnut Avenue Bridge opens at approximately 10 a.m.

J.B. Fishburn Parkway (road up to Star): 7:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. (or when last runner clears the road)

Mill Mountain Parkway: 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (or when last runner clears the road)

Roanoke Mountain Loop Road: 7 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Wiley Drive (next to Rivers Edge Sports Complex): 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Luck Avenue (Eastbound, from Sixth Street to First Street): 9 a.m.- 3:30 a.m.

Bullitt Avenue (Eastbound lane, First Street to Jefferson Street): 5:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Elm Avenue (First Street to Williamson Road): 7 a.m.-8:15 a.m.

Laurel Street (Southbound lane, Riverland Road to Walnut Avenue): 7 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Ivy Street (Northbound lane, Camilla to Walnut Avenue): 7 a.m.- 12:15 p.m.

Camilla Street (Eastbound lane, Ivy Street to Sylvan Avenue): 7 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Peakwood Drive (The “Uphill” Lane, entire length): 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

West Ridge Road (The “Downhill” Lane, Peakwood Drive to Rosalind Avenue): 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Cars will be allowed to travel up West Ridge/Rosalind and down Peakwood. West Ridge from Peakwood to the top will be open.

Winchester Ave (Eastbound lane, Main Street to Eighth St): 9 a.m.- 3:30 p.m.

Wasena Ave (Memorial Avenue to 12th St): 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

12th St (Wasena Avenue to Winchester Avenue): 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Eighth St (Southbound, Day to Elm): 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m

Alleys between Elm and Luck: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Mill Mountain Zoo will be open for business at 12 p.m.

Sunday (April 17, 2022):

Wiley Drive (Entire length): 7 a.m.-noon.

For more information, visit blueridgemarathon.com