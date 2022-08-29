Tests detect 'forever chemical' in Spring Hollow reservoir

Tests have detected a so-called “forever chemical,” a class of hazardous substances that can remain in the environment for generations, in the water of Spring Hollow reservoir in Roanoke County.

Although the results were not unexpected — PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, are believed to the present worldwide in air, water, soil and living organisms — it was the first and so far only confirmation for the Western Virginia Water Authority, which operates Spring Hollow.

“This stuff is pretty much ubiquitous in the environment right now,” said Michael McEvoy, executive director of the authority.

Last year, as part of a statewide study by the Virginia Department of Health, tests at Spring Hollow found HFPO-DA, or hexafluoropropylene oxide dimmer acid, at levels of 51 and 57 parts per trillion.

In June, well after the water authority learned of the tests, the Environmental Protection Agency issued a new health advisory for levels of HFPO-DA, also known as GenX, above 10 parts per trillion.

The amount of GenX in Spring Hollow was the highest concentration of a forever chemical found in 45 public water sources that were part of the statewide tests, according to a 2021 Department of Health report to the General Assembly, which required the study in 2020.

“We are hopeful that WVWA is in the process of notifying its customers regarding this GenX contaminant in our drinking supply,” the Blue Ridge Environmental Defense League said Monday.

“We urge WVWA and local leaders to locate the GenX source so impacts on our drinking water can be mitigated and health risks reduced,” read a statement released by Mark Barker, executive assistant with the league.

The water authority said it had been planning to send an advisory letter to about 14,000 customers served by Spring Hollow, mostly in Roanoke County but also in Franklin County and Salem. Plans were expediated to post a notice to the water authority’s website late Monday afternoon, after inquiries from The Roanoke Times.

Out of what it called an abundance of caution, the water authority said it has reduced the amount of water distribution from Spring Hollow until more is known.

Customers served by the reservoir, which takes water from the Roanoke River in western Roanoke County, will receive more of their supply from Carvins Cove reservoir, which did not test positive for any forever chemicals.

More than 6,000 man-made compounds are considered to be forever chemicals. Able to repel both oils and water, they are widely used in industry and in common consumer products that need to resist heat, oil, stains, grease and water — including nonstick cook wear, waterproof clothing, fast food containers, upholstery and carpets.

But some of the same properties that make them so popular also mean that forever chemicals can last almost as long as their name suggests.

For years, the water authority’s testing for the chemicals at Spring Hollow and other facilities it operates found “what chemists would call non-detectable or below the lower limits of the tests,” the letter stated.

Then, in 2020, GenX was found at 62 parts per trillion, which at the time was below the EPA’s health advisory. The levels were intermittent, McEvoy said, and seemed to be declining.

However, the matter became more urgent after the statewide testing conducted last year by the Health Department, which was followed in June by the EPA’s revision to its health advisory to amounts over 10 parts per trillion.

Forever chemicals are not regulated at the federal level, although the EPA and other agencies have taken actions in recent years as more has been learned about their health risks.

Maximum contaminant levels are set at very stringent levels, with health advisories assuming that the average adult drinks two liters of water every day throughout a 70-year life span.

Recent advancements in testing allow for the substances to be measured in the part-per-trillion range. If expressed as a unit in time, one part per trillion would be approximately one second in 32,000 years, according to the water authority’s letter.

“We’re talking about something very tiny,” said Sarah Baumgardner, a spokeswoman for the system, which serves customers in the city of Roanoke and the counties of Roanoke, Franklin and Botetourt. Salem purchases some of its water from the authority.

No source for the GenX has been determined. There are few industries upstream of Spring Hollow.

“That’s what’s got us scratching our heads and asking ‘why is it in the Spring Hollow reservoir?‘ ” McEvoy said. “So far, we haven’t figured it out.”

GenX is an intermediate product used in the manufacture of non-stick plastic, he said. It can cause kidney and liver complications.

The water authority is working with the Health Department and the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to identify the source, explore treatment technologies and implement a comprehensive sampling program.

Anyone with questions can contact the water authority at 540-283-2934.