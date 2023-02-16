The Virginia Department of Health has identified 72 private wells for testing in the areas of Roanoke and Montgomery counties where a so-called "forever chemical" was detected in the Roanoke River.

Plans to offer water testing in a select number of wells follow the discovery of GenX in the Spring Hollow reservoir, one of the sources of public drinking water for the Roanoke Valley, and in upstream portions of the river that feeds the reservoir.

The wells to be sampled — which serve homes and businesses that are not customers of the Western Virginia Water Authority — are located around the reservoir and near a stretch of the South Fork of the Roanoke River where the contamination originated.

Normally, owners of private wells must arrange for any testing of their water and pay for the results.

But VDH has requested funding through the state’s Environmental Emergency Response Fund to cover the costs, according to Lance Gregory, director of the health department’s division of onsite water and wastewater services.

Once funding is secured, state officials will contact the well owners and make arrangements for the tests.

Meanwhile, the water authority’s ongoing testing of its public water supplies show declining levels of GenX, a chemical that can repel oil and water and is widely used in the manufacture of a variety of consumer products.

“It’s still there, it’s not going away,” Michael McEvoy, executive director of the water authority, told its board members at a meeting Thursday.

“But it looks like the numbers are starting to come down, so that’s a positive.”

GenX was first detected in Spring Hollow in early 2020, at a time when the risk of forever chemicals was just beginning to gain public attention. The situation grew more serious in June 2022, when the Environmental Protection Agency issued a health advisory that recommended against long-term consumption of water with a GenX concentration of more than 10 parts per trillion.

The first tests of Spring Hollow showed concentrations of about 60 parts per trillion. Then, last fall, tests of water in the Roanoke River just upstream of the reservoir intake detected levels of 139 parts per trillion.

Last November, the source of the contamination was identified as ProChem, a plant in Elliston that services industrial water treatment equipment. Located about five miles upstream of Spring Hollow, ProChem was cleaning industrial machinery for Chemours, a large chemical company that manufactures GenX in West Virginia.

ProChem said it was not aware that its process was releasing the chemical into the South Fork of the Roanoke River, and immediately terminated its contract with Chemours.

Although the numbers have gone down since then, damage is expected to linger from GenX — one of more than 6,000 forever chemicals that are also known as PFAS, the abbreviation for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

The chemicals — used in the manufacture of nonstick cookware, waterproof clothing, fast food containers, upholstery, carpets, cosmetics and other consumer goods — are very slow to break down in the environment and have been linked to a variety of health problems.

At the water authority’s board meeting Thursday, McEvoy gave an update on test results.

The most recent “grab samples,” which measure contamination levels at a precise time, showed no traces of GenX on Dec. 9 and Dec. 16, 2022. Those tests were taken from the Roanoke River just upstream of where water is pumped into Spring Hollow.

However, passive sampling — a second kind of testing that can show contamination over an extended period of time — found that GenX is still present just upstream of the Spring Hollow Reservoir and downstream of ProChem.

Two rounds of passive sampling, which do not quantify the level of GenX, covered the time periods of Oct. 20 through Dec. 1, 2022 and Dec. 1 through Jan. 12, 2023.

Since last September, the water authority has stopped pumping water from the Roanoke River into Spring Hollow. The water that remains in the reservoir is treated by a carbon filtering system before it goes to about 14,000 of the approximately 67,000 water authority customers.

The most recent tests of treated water were taken last Oct. 11 and showed a GenX concentration of 8.41 parts per trillion, below the EPA’s health advisory.

Owners of private wells do not have the benefit of a sophisticated carbon filtering system, which the water authority made plans to upgrade at a cost of $13.5 million following the discovery of GenX.

VDH plans to sample private wells for 25 different PFAS, including GenX. Information on how long it might take to obtain laboratory results will be shared with property owners at the time of sample collection.

Sampling of private wells is voluntary, and the state does have the authority to require it under most circumstances. On its website, VDH recommends that wells be tested for PFAS if they are within one or two miles of a known source of contamination or a tainted water source.

The EPA’s health advisory is based on a lifetime of consuming two liters of water per day, and is only a recommendation.

However, concerns about GenX in the Roanoke River are based on the length of time it was released — ProChem serviced Chemours’ equipment for about seven years — and the extremely high concentrations found closest to the source.

Tests showed GenX levels of 23,900 parts per trillion at a spot where processed wastewater from ProChem was released from a county water treatment plant into the river.

The company has said its wastewater releases are now below the health advisory level, now that it is no longer cleaning Chemours’ equipment.

Tests from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality have also show a “substantially reduced level,” according to a report given to the water authority’s board Thursday.