Texas Tavern auctions signs to raise money for Tudor House

You can’t order a Cheesy Western and a “bowl with” on eBay, but you can bid on signs from the Texas Tavern and help support mental health care in the process.

The venerable Church Avenue diner is auctioning three original Texas Tavern signs to raise money for Tudor House, a new nonprofit formed by the family of Louis Tudor, a well-known Roanoke restaurant owner and swim coach who died by suicide on July 1. Tudor House’s mission is suicide prevention, education and mental health support.

The Texas Tavern is auctioning a menu sign that hung inside the restaurant, a “Chile You’ll Like It” sign that also hung in the interior and a sign that was used on the exterior of the building for 20 years. The two interior signs are custom-framed by Simply Framing by Kristi. The exterior sign has a custom-made frame built by Black Dog Salvage.

Tudor operated Tudor’s Biscuit World for 27 years on Church Avenue, a block away from the Texas Tavern. He was longtime friends with Matt Bullington, owner of the Texas Tavern, and his wife, Molly.

“Louis Tudor was a fellow businessman, coach and friend,” Matt Bullington said. “When he tragically took his own life in July, Molly and I wanted to do something special for the Tudor family. With a recent price change and the creation of Tudor House, a sign auction seemed like the perfect way to honor Louis’ life and bring attention to the stresses that the pandemic is putting on the mental health of everyone.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.