Texas Tavern sign auction raised $5,085 for Tudor House

The Texas Tavern's auction of several of its iconic restaurant signs raised $5,085 for suicide prevention.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The 90-year-old Church Avenue establishment sold three signs during an online auction to raise money for Tudor House, a new nonprofit started by the family of Louis Tudor, a well-known restaurateur and swim coach who died by suicide in July. Texas Tavern owners Matt and Molly Bullington, whose 1930 restaurant sits a block away from where Tudor operated Tudor's Biscuit World until 2012, presented a check to the Tudor family and awarded the signs to the auction winners on Wednesday.

A menu sign that hung on the wall from 2012 until this year garnered a winning bid of $2,650 from Adrienne Bloss of Salem, who bought the sign as a gift for her husband, Andy Goldstein. Ann Clark paid $1,260 for a large exterior sign that was custom-framed by Black Dog Salvage. Mike Williams of Blacksburg won the "Chile You'll Like It" sign with a $1,175 bid. Simply Framing by Kristi framed the other signs.

The Tudor family is renovating the former Tudor's Biscuit World space into a location for Tudor House, which will provide suicide prevention resources and mental health education to the public. Donations to Tudor House can be made online at www.tudorhouse.net.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.