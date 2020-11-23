Thanks to Storyteller Bob

A new disc golf course had a soft opening the first week of November in Blacksburg’s Municipal “Caboose” Park. The nine-hole, par-26 course with practice basket is free and designed to be a family-friendly, socially distanced outdoor activity. The course hardware cost just over $6,000, which was donated by two anonymously, one of whom only wanted to be recognized as “Storyteller Bob” said Blacksburg Parks and Recreation Director Dean Crane. Crane also said, post-pandemic, the park staff is planning to host a disc golf clinic and tournament.