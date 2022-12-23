Thanks to these donors to The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total donated as of Dec. 16 is $145,770.
Anonymous (14 gifts)
In honor of the parents of two anonymous donors
Mike and Karen Adams in memory of loved one
Judith F. Addison
Nancy Howell Agee in memory of Monte Weade
Steve Akers in memory of Nancy and Connie
The Ted Alberts Family in memory of Ted Alberts
Shonna L. Allen
Briggs W. Andrews
Norma Atchley in memory of Melvin Nicholson and in memory of Alfred and Ruby Skinnell
Wanda Atkins in memory of Earl Atkins and in honor of grandchildren Chris, Will, Logan, Austin, Iris, and great-granddaughter Daniela
Wanda Atkins in memory of Minnie Chewning and in honor of Bobby and Tracey Chewning
Inder and Subhash Bahl in memory of Mr. Babu R. and Mrs. Soma D. Bahl
Inder and Subhash Bahl in memory of Mr. Gyan C. and Mrs. Daulat R. Piplani
Corbin Bailey in memory of W. Sara Bailey
William Bailey in memory of Jane Bailey and Presten Bailey
Karen Baker
George and Betsy Barker in memory of Chuck Barker and in memory of Mary Alice and Roth Rose
Charlotte A. Barnett in memory of her husband—Jerry W. Barnett
Don and Cynthia Barnhart
Steve and Judy Bodley in memory of Stewart, Buck and Carolyn, and Don and Peggy
Janice Boitnott in memory of Orline Boitnott
Philip Bolster and Mary Bolster
Tom and Derley Booth in memory of Richard and Nancy Booth
Judy A. Bower in memory of Rachel, Harley, and Don Bower
Mayor David Bowers and Margakita Cubas in memory of Governor Alberto Ramirez and Esperanza Ramirez and in memory of Homer and Mary Bowers
In honor of the staff at the Bradley Free Clinic
Donald and Ann Burton in memory of their loved ones
Sherry D. Butler
Cameron Family in memory of Donald Cameron
Ron Campbell in memory of Warren and Mildred Campbell
Emily Paine Carter in memory of Erik Paine Brady and in memory and honor of the musicians he appreciated
Emily Paine Carter in honor of very good Broad Street neighbors
Bobby Chewning in honor of Ann Rozier
Bobby Chewning in memory of Charlie Rozier
Bobby Chewning in memory of Earl Atkins
Bobby Chewning in honor or Wanda Atkins
Bob Chewning in memory of Neal Long and Doug Gibson
Bob Chewning in memory of Eddie Carr and Bobby Boothe
Bobby Chewning in memory of Bobby, Yvonne, and Perry Williams
Church Lady Peeps Bible Study
Eleanor Clark in memory of Patrick Maddox
Tracey Clark
Burt and Sandy Clemmer
Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer in honor of Barry and Libba Wolfe
Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer in honor of the kitchen crew and guests of RAM House
Dave and Melinda Cohan
Johanna Colston in memory of Jim Colston and Steve Colston
Joan C. Compton
Nancy B. Cook in memory of Susan Trent, B.J. Jones, Ben Jones, and Beth Ramos
Don and Judy Coombs
Johanna Corathers
Lonnie and Katherine Craft in memory of William Hurley (Bill)
Mike and Susan Crowder in memory of Kenneth and Mary Crowder and in memory of George and Freda Guill
Jimmy and Nancy Crumpacker in honor of Richard and Harriet Rader
Judith S. Curtis
Ray and Peggy Dale in memory of Lester Cole
Thomas Dalzell in memory of Alleene J. Dalzell
Stephanie and David Danco in memory of Bill and Marian Danco and in memory of Dr. George Vaughan
Julie M. Danstrom
Becky and Darrell Darnell in memory of Don Darnell and Evelyn Darnell Campbell
Rebecca D. Darnell in memory of Don Darnell and Evelyn Darnell Campbell
Becky Darnell in honor of Lynn Haven Church Walkie Talkies
Jeff DeBell and Mary Fitzgerald in honor of Cathy Griffin
Dave and Nancy Delaney
Delta Kappa of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in memory of Brenda Underwood and in memory of Patricia Buck
Directors Staff
Jay and Carolyn Divers in honor of Angela Kidd and health care workers
In memory of Dennis Andrew Dobson (1962-1991) – Mary Washington College class of 1985
Gary and Barbara Duerk in honor of Jeanne M. Duddy
John E. Edmunds and Becky L. Edmunds — Edmunds Living Trust
Frank and Lucy Ellett
William Elliot in honor of Sam Darby
John and Gatewood Eure in honor of Ron and Barbara Memura and in honor of the volunteers and members of the Star City Social Club
Gordon and Susan Ewald
Gale and Sam Feather
Danny Feathers in memory of Gladys Feathers – mother
First Church of the Brethren Womens Fellowship in honor of Pastor Dava Hensley
Doreen H. Fishwick in memory of John P. Fishwick and in memory of Pattie Hamilton
Janice Fostek in memory of Joseph P. Fostek III
Jeanne Furukawa-Goo in loving memory of Diane Iwasaki
Lorena B. Garnand in memory of her husband C. Ellsworth Garnand and other deceased loved ones
Lisa Gelburd
Kathryn Giglio
Chuck and Cheryl Gilliland in memory of Grace Lovegrove and Clair Sykes
The Glass Works LLC in honor of its great customers and friends
Mona Gleason
Bob and Maryellen Goodlatte
Linda Goodrich
John and Genevieve Goss in memory of their parents
Richard H. Greaves
Martha Gregory in memory of Randall Cronise
Martha Gregory in memory of Betty Sutton
Frances Gross in memory of Harvey Gross
J. Bruce Hagadorn
Natalie and Keith Haley in honor of Pastor Chuck Miller
Hugh Hall in memory of Mr. and Mrs. William Edward Hall
Blanche Hamden in memory of the Hamden Family
Frank Hancock in memory of his two saints: Diane and Gale Hancock
John F. Harkness
Ruby Via Harlow and Carol Harlow Koss in loving memory of son and brother Stephen (Steve) Jay Harlow
Dennis and Barbara Harris in memory of their parents
Wayne Harrison in honor of Joey’s son Conrad
Randy Harrison in memory of Kim Becker, daughter
Randy Harrison in memory of Shirley Harrison, his wife
In memory of Terry Hickson
David and Sonja Higginbotham in memory of their parents
Frieda Hiner in honor of caring neighbors Nancy and Dave Duffy
Mary Anne Hodges in memory of Jim (“JH”) Hodges, Jim and Helen Hare, and H.P. and Geneva Hodges
Gail Holbrook in honor of Jean Harding
In honor of the Hopkins Girls on Saturday Night — Kitty, Virginia, and Isabell
Bill and Wanda Howard in memory of Pat Howard and Larry Carty
Anne and Leigh Huff in honor of B.J. Preas
Richard and Juanita Hughes in memory of Eileen Strubler
Kellogg Hunt in memory of Marshall Mundy
David Hurst in honor of Phil and Sue Brown
Catherine Hurst in honor of Larry Dunn and in honor of Priority Honda
Arnold and Doris Hurt in memory of Calvin and Herman Hurt
Charlotte All Hitchinson in memory of Lacy and Noah
In memory of Dr. Jane Ingram
Tim James
Merle and Louise Jamison
Cindy Gross Johnson in memory of Harvey L. Gross
Bonnie Johnson
Ann and Bill Johnson in honor of friends and neighbors of Cherry Hill II
Rose Marie and Tom Jones in memory of Terry Eastman
Erica Jones
Charlotte and Bill Kagey
Dan and Nancy Karnes
Ashutosh and Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mr. Nand Kishor and Mrs. Neeraj Kaushal
Preeti Kaushal in memory of Ms. Kim Bowles Johnson
Edith F. Keeney in memory of Kyle Ames, Kip Nininger, and Roddie Garnett
David and Kathy Keith
Richard and Joan Kelley in honor of Pastor Adam Stultz and family and in honor of Summerdean Church of the Brethren
Talfourd H. Kemper in memory of Christine P. Kemper
Dick Kepley
Bob, Carol, and Todd Killinger in memory of LaNiece I. Bower
Jay Kincanon in memory of parents Frances and Jimmy Kincanon
Mary Lou King and Nicole Lynn King
Ed and Jane Kirkman in memory of their parents
Linda and Michael Kolnok Jr. in memory of Wayner and Betty Conner and in memory of Michael and Elizabeth Kolnok
Susan E. Kramer
Gail Krieg in honor of her family
Art and Marion Kunkle
Lily Kuo in honor of Kai and Reed Malcolm
Barbara Lampros in memory of Dr. Leo N. Lampros – husband
Barbara Lampros in honor of Ms. Linda Cunningham
Barbara Lampros in honor of Dr. and Mrs. Michael O’Keefe
Barbara Lampros in memory of Suttie Economy
Barbara Lampros in memory of Dr. Fred Smith
Barbara Lampros in honor of Mr. Harry Hamilton
Gloriadene Lancaster in memory of John, Terry, and Jeff Lancaster
Linda Lang
Tony and Gini Lefkowicz
Shelby Leonard
Betty and Ed Lesko
Martin Lester Jr.
Lance and Diane Lewis
A. Heath Light in honor or Steve Nettemeyer
Larry and Yvonne Linton
Harriett Little in memory of Harold Little
Carol and C.P. Lockhart
Jim and Beth Long in memory of parents Frances and Bucket Oliver, James W. Long, and Earline and Pitt Porterfield and in honor of children Holland, Maggie, Wilson, and Byron
Vickie Long in memory of Dudley Meadows
Jean Long in honor of Jim and Ann Phipps
Bruce Loving in honor of Geraldine Curtis Loving and Karen L. Towe
Jo Lyle in memory of Jim Lyle, Edward Lyle, Whitney Leftwich, and Bobby Dillion
Lola Manning in memory of James I. Manning and in memory of Ted Powers
Frances Marcum in memory of Charley Marcum and in honor of hospice caregivers
Eddy and Sandra McClelland in memory of their parents
Debbie McClure in memory of Ken McClure
Jill McCrady in memory of Terry McCrady and Kathy and Lewis Leitch
Shirley and Bob McDonald in memory of Martha Ann Dobyns
Marianne McDowell in memory of Richard McDowell
Catherine T. McLaughlin
Frances Mills
Shirley L. Monger in memory of Dewey Monger
Larry D. Moore in memory of James, Mamma, and Baby
Elizabeth Mory in memory of William Saari
Pauline B. Mudrick
Frances H. Mullins
Billie K. Murphree
Lorraine C. Murtaugh in memory of James W. Murtaugh
David and Jane Newkirk in memory of John Hillert
Shelley Nolan in memory of Robert Nolan
Elizabeth Obenshain in memory of Lucy Obenshain
Kathleen and Kevin Oddo
Brenda Osborne in memory of her sister Sharon Sanders Owens
Charles E. Overstreet and Pamela J. Overstreet
Lynn and Carol Pape
Wanda F. Parker in memory of Beth and Billy Deel
S. Kime Patsel
Mary Sue Pedigo in memory of her dad Roy Cronise
Anne Perrin and Henry Woodward in honor of their great neighbors
Janet A. Pickle in memory of Billy E. Pickle
Jeanne and Bob Pitner
The Powell Family in memory of Mary and Ed Wade and in memory of Reba and Earl Powell
Patti and Penny Prevo in memory of Ed and Alice Prevo
Nancy K. Prillaman
Norm and Paula Prince in memory of Walter and Margaret Lada
In honor of Paula Prince
Michael and Candice Puckett in memory of Robert and Dixie Barger; in memory of Gene and Catherine Puckett; and in honor of Gray Elizabeth Puckett
Mike and Gail Quinn
Don and Judi Race
Betsy and Donnie Ratliff in memory of their parents
Kathleen H. Ratliff in memory of Curtis Ratliff and in honor of Patti Ratliff
Ken and Debby Rattenbury
Benny and Joanne Reed in honor of Richard and Harriet Rader
Wayne and Pamela Reilly in honor of their four grandchildren Greg, Katie, Sarah, and Annie
Sarah Rice in memory of Dempsey and Iris Rice
Pam and Vern Robinson
Rockingham Court United Methodist Women
Maria W. Roman in memory of her beloved husband, Don C. Roman, and in honor of her family, the Shell and Harrison families, and her church family at Fountain of Life Church
Brenda Rorrer in memory of Gloria Owens
Shelly and Linda Rosenbloom in honor of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren
Sally and Walter Rugaber
Tom and Margie Runions
Garry Saunders in memory of Jo Ann M. Saunders and in honor of Kaitlin, Ashlyn, Ryan, Emily, and Sara
Eldred L. Saviers
Geraldine Scott in memory of Leo H. Scott, in memory of Michael Leo Scott, in honor of Norene Bussey, and in honor of Geneva Martin
Ellen Scott in memory of Rev. Dan Scott
Bill and Shirley Shrader
Robert D. Simpson Jr. in memory of Linda Elizabeth Bush Simpson
Gene Hurt Smallwood
Anna Mae Smith in memory of J.T. Smith and Gary Smith (father and son)
Mollie Snedegar in memory of Richard Snedegar
James R. Specht in memory of the Martin and Specht families
Joe and Janie Spichek
Linda St. Clair in memory of Pastor Paul Sink
Curtis and Joyce Stiff in memory of Jeffrey Byron Stiff
Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Eva K. Gordon
Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Swisher in honor of Monsignor Patrick Golden
Deborah W. Tanis and David M. Tanis
Karen Tate in memory of her parents
Susan Terwilliger in honor of Carolyn Johnston
Candace L. Thompson
Anne T. Tiffany
Stuart and Tom Trinkle
Richard Ungerer in memory of Gail Ungerer
Sandra and Clark Vandergrift in memory of Jewell and Frank Tyree, John Tyree, Wayne Carroll, and Michael Carroll and Jean Vandergrift
Richard Wagner in memory of Cynthia Ellett Wagner
Marie Waid in memory of Douglas Waid and Joseph, Helen, and Fred Levin
Bill and Janie Wallace in honor of their good neighbors
Barry and Kathy Webb in memory of Eli Barnes (father), James Webb (father), and Mark Webb (son)
Jeanie and Dick Wertz in memory of their parents
JoAnn T. West in memory of Norvell W. West II, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather
Steve and Katrina White in honor of their mothers Sandra Stafford and Fay White
Robert and Carol White in honor of their neighbors Becky and Dan Bailey, Dave and Connie Armstrong, Everett and Maria Ward, and Heidi Krisch and Jack Loeb
Velda Willis in memory of parents: Varley and Sylvia Willis
In memory of Alan and Mary Wilson
Louise Wimmer in memory of Ralph and Eunice LaPradd
Jack, Geri, and Paige Winston in memory of Jack and Dollie Winston and in memory of Junior and Lillian Croy
Jack Winston in memory of Donald Jason Walk
Jack Winston in memory of his classmate Patrick Minahan
Jack Winston in memory of his classmate Karen Donckers
Jack Winston in memory of his classmate Rosemary Hambrick
Jack Winston in memory of his classmate Sandra George
Jack Winston in memory of his classmate James Irvin Routt Jr.
Jack, Geri, and Paige Winston in memory of their favorite homecoming queen Helena Gillespie
Pete and Libby Witt in memory of their wonderful parents
Barry and Libba Wolfe in honor of Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer
Nancy Womack in memory of John and Shirley Bowman and in memory of Harold Wilhelm
Winifred Wright in memory of Robin Ducommun
Jim Wrightman in honor of Ben Casey
If you notice an error in your listing, please email developmentdirector@raminc.org.