Thanks to these donors to The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total donated as of Dec. 16 is $145,770.

Anonymous (14 gifts)

In honor of the parents of two anonymous donors

Mike and Karen Adams in memory of loved one

Judith F. Addison

Nancy Howell Agee in memory of Monte Weade

Steve Akers in memory of Nancy and Connie

The Ted Alberts Family in memory of Ted Alberts

Shonna L. Allen

Briggs W. Andrews

Norma Atchley in memory of Melvin Nicholson and in memory of Alfred and Ruby Skinnell

Wanda Atkins in memory of Earl Atkins and in honor of grandchildren Chris, Will, Logan, Austin, Iris, and great-granddaughter Daniela

Wanda Atkins in memory of Minnie Chewning and in honor of Bobby and Tracey Chewning

Inder and Subhash Bahl in memory of Mr. Babu R. and Mrs. Soma D. Bahl

Inder and Subhash Bahl in memory of Mr. Gyan C. and Mrs. Daulat R. Piplani

Corbin Bailey in memory of W. Sara Bailey

William Bailey in memory of Jane Bailey and Presten Bailey

Karen Baker

George and Betsy Barker in memory of Chuck Barker and in memory of Mary Alice and Roth Rose

Charlotte A. Barnett in memory of her husband—Jerry W. Barnett

Don and Cynthia Barnhart

Steve and Judy Bodley in memory of Stewart, Buck and Carolyn, and Don and Peggy

Janice Boitnott in memory of Orline Boitnott

Philip Bolster and Mary Bolster

Tom and Derley Booth in memory of Richard and Nancy Booth

Judy A. Bower in memory of Rachel, Harley, and Don Bower

Mayor David Bowers and Margakita Cubas in memory of Governor Alberto Ramirez and Esperanza Ramirez and in memory of Homer and Mary Bowers

In honor of the staff at the Bradley Free Clinic

Donald and Ann Burton in memory of their loved ones

Sherry D. Butler

Cameron Family in memory of Donald Cameron

Ron Campbell in memory of Warren and Mildred Campbell

Emily Paine Carter in memory of Erik Paine Brady and in memory and honor of the musicians he appreciated

Emily Paine Carter in honor of very good Broad Street neighbors

Bobby Chewning in honor of Ann Rozier

Bobby Chewning in memory of Charlie Rozier

Bobby Chewning in memory of Earl Atkins

Bobby Chewning in honor or Wanda Atkins

Bob Chewning in memory of Neal Long and Doug Gibson

Bob Chewning in memory of Eddie Carr and Bobby Boothe

Bobby Chewning in memory of Bobby, Yvonne, and Perry Williams

Church Lady Peeps Bible Study

Eleanor Clark in memory of Patrick Maddox

Tracey Clark

Burt and Sandy Clemmer

Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer in honor of Barry and Libba Wolfe

Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer in honor of the kitchen crew and guests of RAM House

Dave and Melinda Cohan

Johanna Colston in memory of Jim Colston and Steve Colston

Joan C. Compton

Nancy B. Cook in memory of Susan Trent, B.J. Jones, Ben Jones, and Beth Ramos

Don and Judy Coombs

Johanna Corathers

Lonnie and Katherine Craft in memory of William Hurley (Bill)

Mike and Susan Crowder in memory of Kenneth and Mary Crowder and in memory of George and Freda Guill

Jimmy and Nancy Crumpacker in honor of Richard and Harriet Rader

Judith S. Curtis

Ray and Peggy Dale in memory of Lester Cole

Thomas Dalzell in memory of Alleene J. Dalzell

Stephanie and David Danco in memory of Bill and Marian Danco and in memory of Dr. George Vaughan

Julie M. Danstrom

Becky and Darrell Darnell in memory of Don Darnell and Evelyn Darnell Campbell

Rebecca D. Darnell in memory of Don Darnell and Evelyn Darnell Campbell

Becky Darnell in honor of Lynn Haven Church Walkie Talkies

Jeff DeBell and Mary Fitzgerald in honor of Cathy Griffin

Dave and Nancy Delaney

Delta Kappa of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in memory of Brenda Underwood and in memory of Patricia Buck

Directors Staff

Jay and Carolyn Divers in honor of Angela Kidd and health care workers

In memory of Dennis Andrew Dobson (1962-1991) – Mary Washington College class of 1985

Gary and Barbara Duerk in honor of Jeanne M. Duddy

John E. Edmunds and Becky L. Edmunds — Edmunds Living Trust

Frank and Lucy Ellett

William Elliot in honor of Sam Darby

John and Gatewood Eure in honor of Ron and Barbara Memura and in honor of the volunteers and members of the Star City Social Club

Gordon and Susan Ewald

Gale and Sam Feather

Danny Feathers in memory of Gladys Feathers – mother

First Church of the Brethren Womens Fellowship in honor of Pastor Dava Hensley

Doreen H. Fishwick in memory of John P. Fishwick and in memory of Pattie Hamilton

Janice Fostek in memory of Joseph P. Fostek III

Jeanne Furukawa-Goo in loving memory of Diane Iwasaki

Lorena B. Garnand in memory of her husband C. Ellsworth Garnand and other deceased loved ones

Lisa Gelburd

Kathryn Giglio

Chuck and Cheryl Gilliland in memory of Grace Lovegrove and Clair Sykes

The Glass Works LLC in honor of its great customers and friends

Mona Gleason

Bob and Maryellen Goodlatte

Linda Goodrich

John and Genevieve Goss in memory of their parents

Richard H. Greaves

Martha Gregory in memory of Randall Cronise

Martha Gregory in memory of Betty Sutton

Frances Gross in memory of Harvey Gross

J. Bruce Hagadorn

Natalie and Keith Haley in honor of Pastor Chuck Miller

Hugh Hall in memory of Mr. and Mrs. William Edward Hall

Blanche Hamden in memory of the Hamden Family

Frank Hancock in memory of his two saints: Diane and Gale Hancock

John F. Harkness

Ruby Via Harlow and Carol Harlow Koss in loving memory of son and brother Stephen (Steve) Jay Harlow

Dennis and Barbara Harris in memory of their parents

Wayne Harrison in honor of Joey’s son Conrad

Randy Harrison in memory of Kim Becker, daughter

Randy Harrison in memory of Shirley Harrison, his wife

In memory of Terry Hickson

David and Sonja Higginbotham in memory of their parents

Frieda Hiner in honor of caring neighbors Nancy and Dave Duffy

Mary Anne Hodges in memory of Jim (“JH”) Hodges, Jim and Helen Hare, and H.P. and Geneva Hodges

Gail Holbrook in honor of Jean Harding

In honor of the Hopkins Girls on Saturday Night — Kitty, Virginia, and Isabell

Bill and Wanda Howard in memory of Pat Howard and Larry Carty

Anne and Leigh Huff in honor of B.J. Preas

Richard and Juanita Hughes in memory of Eileen Strubler

Kellogg Hunt in memory of Marshall Mundy

David Hurst in honor of Phil and Sue Brown

Catherine Hurst in honor of Larry Dunn and in honor of Priority Honda

Arnold and Doris Hurt in memory of Calvin and Herman Hurt

Charlotte All Hitchinson in memory of Lacy and Noah

In memory of Dr. Jane Ingram

Tim James

Merle and Louise Jamison

Cindy Gross Johnson in memory of Harvey L. Gross

Bonnie Johnson

Ann and Bill Johnson in honor of friends and neighbors of Cherry Hill II

Rose Marie and Tom Jones in memory of Terry Eastman

Erica Jones

Charlotte and Bill Kagey

Dan and Nancy Karnes

Ashutosh and Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mr. Nand Kishor and Mrs. Neeraj Kaushal

Preeti Kaushal in memory of Ms. Kim Bowles Johnson

Edith F. Keeney in memory of Kyle Ames, Kip Nininger, and Roddie Garnett

David and Kathy Keith

Richard and Joan Kelley in honor of Pastor Adam Stultz and family and in honor of Summerdean Church of the Brethren

Talfourd H. Kemper in memory of Christine P. Kemper

Dick Kepley

Bob, Carol, and Todd Killinger in memory of LaNiece I. Bower

Jay Kincanon in memory of parents Frances and Jimmy Kincanon

Mary Lou King and Nicole Lynn King

Ed and Jane Kirkman in memory of their parents

Linda and Michael Kolnok Jr. in memory of Wayner and Betty Conner and in memory of Michael and Elizabeth Kolnok

Susan E. Kramer

Gail Krieg in honor of her family

Art and Marion Kunkle

Lily Kuo in honor of Kai and Reed Malcolm

Barbara Lampros in memory of Dr. Leo N. Lampros – husband

Barbara Lampros in honor of Ms. Linda Cunningham

Barbara Lampros in honor of Dr. and Mrs. Michael O’Keefe

Barbara Lampros in memory of Suttie Economy

Barbara Lampros in memory of Dr. Fred Smith

Barbara Lampros in honor of Mr. Harry Hamilton

Gloriadene Lancaster in memory of John, Terry, and Jeff Lancaster

Linda Lang

Tony and Gini Lefkowicz

Shelby Leonard

Betty and Ed Lesko

Martin Lester Jr.

Lance and Diane Lewis

A. Heath Light in honor or Steve Nettemeyer

Larry and Yvonne Linton

Harriett Little in memory of Harold Little

Carol and C.P. Lockhart

Jim and Beth Long in memory of parents Frances and Bucket Oliver, James W. Long, and Earline and Pitt Porterfield and in honor of children Holland, Maggie, Wilson, and Byron

Vickie Long in memory of Dudley Meadows

Jean Long in honor of Jim and Ann Phipps

Bruce Loving in honor of Geraldine Curtis Loving and Karen L. Towe

Jo Lyle in memory of Jim Lyle, Edward Lyle, Whitney Leftwich, and Bobby Dillion

Lola Manning in memory of James I. Manning and in memory of Ted Powers

Frances Marcum in memory of Charley Marcum and in honor of hospice caregivers

Eddy and Sandra McClelland in memory of their parents

Debbie McClure in memory of Ken McClure

Jill McCrady in memory of Terry McCrady and Kathy and Lewis Leitch

Shirley and Bob McDonald in memory of Martha Ann Dobyns

Marianne McDowell in memory of Richard McDowell

Catherine T. McLaughlin

Frances Mills

Shirley L. Monger in memory of Dewey Monger

Larry D. Moore in memory of James, Mamma, and Baby

Elizabeth Mory in memory of William Saari

Pauline B. Mudrick

Frances H. Mullins

Billie K. Murphree

Lorraine C. Murtaugh in memory of James W. Murtaugh

David and Jane Newkirk in memory of John Hillert

Shelley Nolan in memory of Robert Nolan

Elizabeth Obenshain in memory of Lucy Obenshain

Kathleen and Kevin Oddo

Brenda Osborne in memory of her sister Sharon Sanders Owens

Charles E. Overstreet and Pamela J. Overstreet

Lynn and Carol Pape

Wanda F. Parker in memory of Beth and Billy Deel

S. Kime Patsel

Mary Sue Pedigo in memory of her dad Roy Cronise

Anne Perrin and Henry Woodward in honor of their great neighbors

Janet A. Pickle in memory of Billy E. Pickle

Jeanne and Bob Pitner

The Powell Family in memory of Mary and Ed Wade and in memory of Reba and Earl Powell

Patti and Penny Prevo in memory of Ed and Alice Prevo

Nancy K. Prillaman

Norm and Paula Prince in memory of Walter and Margaret Lada

In honor of Paula Prince

Michael and Candice Puckett in memory of Robert and Dixie Barger; in memory of Gene and Catherine Puckett; and in honor of Gray Elizabeth Puckett

Mike and Gail Quinn

Don and Judi Race

Betsy and Donnie Ratliff in memory of their parents

Kathleen H. Ratliff in memory of Curtis Ratliff and in honor of Patti Ratliff

Ken and Debby Rattenbury

Benny and Joanne Reed in honor of Richard and Harriet Rader

Wayne and Pamela Reilly in honor of their four grandchildren Greg, Katie, Sarah, and Annie

Sarah Rice in memory of Dempsey and Iris Rice

Pam and Vern Robinson

Rockingham Court United Methodist Women

Maria W. Roman in memory of her beloved husband, Don C. Roman, and in honor of her family, the Shell and Harrison families, and her church family at Fountain of Life Church

Brenda Rorrer in memory of Gloria Owens

Shelly and Linda Rosenbloom in honor of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren

Sally and Walter Rugaber

Tom and Margie Runions

Garry Saunders in memory of Jo Ann M. Saunders and in honor of Kaitlin, Ashlyn, Ryan, Emily, and Sara

Eldred L. Saviers

Geraldine Scott in memory of Leo H. Scott, in memory of Michael Leo Scott, in honor of Norene Bussey, and in honor of Geneva Martin

Ellen Scott in memory of Rev. Dan Scott

Bill and Shirley Shrader

Robert D. Simpson Jr. in memory of Linda Elizabeth Bush Simpson

Gene Hurt Smallwood

Anna Mae Smith in memory of J.T. Smith and Gary Smith (father and son)

Mollie Snedegar in memory of Richard Snedegar

James R. Specht in memory of the Martin and Specht families

Joe and Janie Spichek

Linda St. Clair in memory of Pastor Paul Sink

Curtis and Joyce Stiff in memory of Jeffrey Byron Stiff

Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Eva K. Gordon

Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Swisher in honor of Monsignor Patrick Golden

Deborah W. Tanis and David M. Tanis

Karen Tate in memory of her parents

Susan Terwilliger in honor of Carolyn Johnston

Candace L. Thompson

Anne T. Tiffany

Stuart and Tom Trinkle

Richard Ungerer in memory of Gail Ungerer

Sandra and Clark Vandergrift in memory of Jewell and Frank Tyree, John Tyree, Wayne Carroll, and Michael Carroll and Jean Vandergrift

Richard Wagner in memory of Cynthia Ellett Wagner

Marie Waid in memory of Douglas Waid and Joseph, Helen, and Fred Levin

Bill and Janie Wallace in honor of their good neighbors

Barry and Kathy Webb in memory of Eli Barnes (father), James Webb (father), and Mark Webb (son)

Jeanie and Dick Wertz in memory of their parents

JoAnn T. West in memory of Norvell W. West II, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather

Steve and Katrina White in honor of their mothers Sandra Stafford and Fay White

Robert and Carol White in honor of their neighbors Becky and Dan Bailey, Dave and Connie Armstrong, Everett and Maria Ward, and Heidi Krisch and Jack Loeb

Velda Willis in memory of parents: Varley and Sylvia Willis

In memory of Alan and Mary Wilson

Louise Wimmer in memory of Ralph and Eunice LaPradd

Jack, Geri, and Paige Winston in memory of Jack and Dollie Winston and in memory of Junior and Lillian Croy

Jack Winston in memory of Donald Jason Walk

Jack Winston in memory of his classmate Patrick Minahan

Jack Winston in memory of his classmate Karen Donckers

Jack Winston in memory of his classmate Rosemary Hambrick

Jack Winston in memory of his classmate Sandra George

Jack Winston in memory of his classmate James Irvin Routt Jr.

Jack, Geri, and Paige Winston in memory of their favorite homecoming queen Helena Gillespie

Pete and Libby Witt in memory of their wonderful parents

Barry and Libba Wolfe in honor of Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer

Nancy Womack in memory of John and Shirley Bowman and in memory of Harold Wilhelm

Winifred Wright in memory of Robin Ducommun

Jim Wrightman in honor of Ben Casey

If you notice an error in your listing, please email developmentdirector@raminc.org.