The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total donated as of Feb. 20 is $198,524.06.
Anonymous (3 gifts)
Martha Allman (Albemarle Counseling)
Judy Ayyildiz in memory of Edna Hemming
Karen Baker
Don and Cynthia Barnhart in memory of Bob and Jill Hurt
Bob and Frankie Bielawski in memory of Mac McCorkle and in honor of Hope and Tom Hale
Robert Bolling in memory of his family members who have passed away
Robert Bolling in memory of Don Filson, Lee Mastin, Lynn Avis, and Charlie Cole
Robert Bolling in memory of Bill and Diane Swann
Robert Bolling in honor of Pat with the Roanoke/Alleghany Health Department with thanks for their help
Emily Paine Carter
Catherine Hurst in honor of Larry Dunn, Priority Honda
In memory of William and Hazel Childress
Ellie Clark in memory of Pat Maddox
Dave and Melinda Cohan
Cathy Crawley in honor of Jane Hundley-Eriksson
Thomas Dalzell in memory of Aleene J. Dalzell
In memory of Jackie Dowling
In memory of Melvin Dulaney and other family members
William Elliot in honor of Sam Darby
John and Charlotte Engleby in memory of Buddy Sink, John Bays, Jim Reynolds, Dave Baumgardner, and John Carrico
Fellowship Class Northview UMC in honor of Pastor Doug Sasser
Sandy, Sharon, Stacy, and Amy in memory of Lawrence and Helen Franklin
Jeanne Furukawa-Goo in loving memory of Diane Iwasaki
Kathy Gross in honor of Linda Devogt
Members of the Judith H. Hackworth Memorial Literary Society
Betty D. Hall in memory of Roanoke County School colleagues Reba Wood, Kay Abbott Peters, Carolyn H. McCarty, Paul Hartsel, Joyce McLemore, Dorothy O’Dell, Bob Patterson, Norma Jean Peters, Karen Pendleton, Ted Viars, Betty Hosp, Sandy Flora, Hildrey Polland, and Betsy Klingman
Hugh Hall in memory of Mr. and Mrs. William Edward Hall
Brenda S. Hamilton in memory of Arnita Scott Watson and John T. Scott Sr.
Dick and Gloria Hamlen in honor of their daughter Jenny Hamlen
Peyton and Merle Hash in memory of George Pearson
Carol and Gail Hoffman
Richard Huffman in memory of Patricia Huffman
Peggy Irby in memory of Gordon S. Irby
Gary and Jill James in memory of Ted Bogsrud
Tim Janes
Anne and Hal Johnston in memory of Rhett Funderburke
Cindy and Bruce Jones
Susan Jordan
Susan Jordan in honor of her fellow Bunko Queens
David and Kathy Keith
Claire Kennett and Charlie Logan in memory of loved ones
Ed and Jane Kirkman in memory of their parents
Martha Legg in honor of Debra Williams and family
Jean Long in honor of Jim and Ann Phipps
Charles and Linda Lunsford in memory of Marion G. and Charles P. Lunsford
Charles and Linda Lunsford in memory of Margaret G. and William E. Zabek Jr.
Ed and Nancy Lunsford in memory of Joyce Boitnott Tice
Ann Martyn in memory of Mac McCorkle and George Haley and in honor of Linda Cannon
Lynn Meador in honor of Linda Cannon at RAM House
Gail Moore in memory of Percy Moore
Jennie Sue Murdock in memory of Rev. Bill Murdock, R. Campbell Johnson, and Martha Johnson Faucher
Bonnie Neuoff in memory of Jim Neuoff
Beverly Oliphant-Martin and John E. Martin in memory of Merle Henry, her mother
Charles Osterhoudt in memory of Singleton G. Osterhoudt and Beverley P. Osterhoudt
In memory of Kristin Ann Peters
Nancy Pinkard in memory of Ballard Pinkard and in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Hart and Mrs. Bonnie Vest
In honor of the Pinks (Marsha Underwood, Gaye Blevins, Michelle Tozier, and Susan Jordan)
In honor of RAM House angels—you know who you are
Ken and Debby Rattenbury
Retired Tennis Ladies: Carolyn, Claudia, Ina, Jackie, Ruth, and Vicki
Pam Rhodes
Brenda S. Hamilton in memory of John T. Scott Jr.
Ann and Nate Stephens in honor of Tom and Hope Hale
Jay Taylor in memory of Teresa W. Taylor
Paul Thomson in memory of Elizabeth C. Thomson
Jim Wightman in honor of Ben Casey
G. Elaine Wymer and James A. Wymer in memory of their parent and grandson Jesse
Joe and Cindy Yazel in memory of Ebben Joseph Yazel
Byron Yost in honor of Warren Ferguson
Tim and Kelly Zuber
If you notice an error or omission in your listing, please email developmentdirector@raminc.org