Thanks to these donors to The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total donated as of Jan. 27 is $198,169.06.
Anonymous (15 gifts)
Sara S. Airheart in honor of Jeecy and Edward Goyette, Carolyn and Blackford Noland, Bridget Quatman, Andy Roberts, Mae Moore, Doug and Barbara Densmore, Pegram and Bonnie Johnson and in memory of Jack Airheart
David and Glenna Anderson
Mary Glenn Aydlett in memory of Cheryl and Wayne Morris
Mary Glenn Aydlett in memory Chip Warsaw
Mary Glenn Aydlett in memory of Jeff Cannon
Mary Glenn Aydlett in honor of Rick Aydlett
Mary Glenn Aydlett in honor David Carter
Mary Glenn Aydlett in honor of Bob Neil
Ron and Jodi Ayers in honor of family, church family, and friends
Ned and Cary Baber
In memory of Mr. Wendell Ball Sr. and Mrs. Carolyn Ball
Banks Insurance Agency Inc. in memory of Colton Banks
Susie Barton in memory of C. Buford Barton
Elaine Bays in memory of John E. Bays Jr., E. Wayne Lawhorn, Valerie Lawhorn Epperley, and Buddy Sink and in honor of Judy G. Pinkerton
Norma Beckner in memory of her parents Minota and Shelburne Beckner
David L. Bernitt and Mary T. Bernitt
Carl and Mary Bivens
Martha Boswell in memory of Charles W. Boswell
Carlton and Shelby Brooks in memory of their parents
Chan and Kae Bolling in memory of loved ones
Frances B. Brown and Larry Brown in memory of Dr. Beth Brown and Robert W. Brown
Anna Laura Burcham in memory of Clarence and Maye McKinney
Carolyn Burgess in memory of Bill Burgess and in honor of Jonathan, Lauren, and family
Ronald Callahan in memory of parents, James and Blanche Callahan, and sister, Brenda Callahan
Inge Camplejohn in memory of parents, husband, and sister
Helen C. Carr in memory of Eddie
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Erik Paine Brady
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Dr. Bob and Alice Paine, Babs Paine, Bobby Paine, and Edith and Re Paine Sr.
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Dr. Andrew and Anne Parson
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Chris, Sean and Jerry Gladden
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Joe Kennedy, Annie McFadden, and Pam Ogden
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of John Lennon and George Harrison
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Beau Haddock, Dwayne Williams, and “Mr. Billy” Branson
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in honor of Greater Cherrywood Road Neighbors
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in honor of Almeder, Fred Campbell, and Esther Davis
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in honor of Dr. David Dixon, Judy and Charlie Phillips, and Rev. James Hubbard
Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in honor of the better angels of our nature, journalists, historians, teachers, scientists, healers, and helpers
Marolyn Carter Geib in honor of siblings and spouses: Barbara and Robbie, Emmalee and Homer, and Peter and Jean
Catawba United Methodist Church
In memory of John Chandler
In memory of William and Hazel Childress
Warren G. and Rebecca C. Clark
Kay L. Clatterbuck
College Evangelical Lutheran Church
In honor of Sara Copenhaver and Frank Flippin
Janet Coyne in memory of Jane Wheby
Margaret Cusson in memory of George Cusson and Russ Beimler
Ellen and Denis Deane
John and Hoye Duckworth in memory of their parents
Bill and Becky Edmunds
Dawn Little in honor of Mrs. Gloria Behrens
Frank and Joyce Ellis in memory of Kendall Bayne
Ginger Eure
Ms. Georgia Ferguson in memory of son Kenneith Ferguson, son William A. Jackson, mother Lillian Jones, husband Callie W. Ferguson, and brother Leroy Clark
Dennis and Paulette Fisher in honor of their grandsons—Colsen, Cash, and Chase Fisher
William and Karen Fralin
Bouldin and Flo Frantz in memory of Elizabeth (Dolly) Frantz
Christie and Robert Garrett in memory of Christie’s parents Bob and Ruth Eades
Robert and Christie Garrett in memory of Robert’s mom Dreama Lee Garrett
Marolyn Carter Geib in honor of siblings and spouses: Barbara and Robbie, Peter and Jenn, and Emma Lee and Homer
Charles P. Gillespie and Mary L. Gillespie
Harlin H. Goad and Corrine L. Goad
Diane S. Goode in honor of her sisters: Judy and Nancy
In memory of Mr. Charles Hale Sr. and Mrs. Josephine Hale
Wayne and Gueindoline Hall in memory of their son-in-law and their parents
Brenda S. Hamilton in Arnite Scott Watson and John T. Scott
Dick and Gloria Hamlin in honor of their daughter Jenny Hamlin
In memory of Diane Hancock
Jean Harding in honor of Gail Holbrook and in memory of Leon H. Harding III
In loving memory of Leon H. Harding III (1942-2016)—devoted husband and American patriot—greatly missed by all, especially his Masonic brothers
Peyton and Merle Hash in George Pearson
In honor of sisters Gail Holbrook and Jean Holbrook Harding for their faithfulness, loyalty, and courage
Roger and Ellen Holtman
I.T.T. Retiree Breakfast Club
In memory of Margaret “Dolly” Ingram
Morris and Judy Jarkenski
Michael Jenkins
Regina G. Jobe in memory of husband Carl Jobe, parents Bill and Minnie Garnett and in-laws
John and Lara Jobe
In memory of Gertrude and Henry Johnson
In memory of Drew Cloeter
Roger and Brenda Keffer in memory of Elmer and Lois Hylton and in memory of Lawrence and Anne Keffer
Shawn Kowtko in memory of mother and father
Jim and Gwen Kropff in memory and honor of the Tyree and Kropff families
Ladies Serendipity Bowling Teams in memory of all emergency people
In memory of Ms. Terry Lark
William and Dana Lee in honor of those who help others
Martha Legg in honor of Barbara Gleixner
Martha Legg in honor of James and Cindy McManaway and family
Martha Legg memory of Henry Gleixner
Martha Legg in memory of Marilyn Williams
Martha Legg in honor of Cranston Williams Jr.
Martha Legg in honor of her Upper Old Edgehill neighbors
John E. Lichtenstein
Stevie Long and Darrell Long in memory of Clarine and in honor of the Bike Group
Charles and Linda Lundsford in memory of Marion G. and Charles P. Lundsford
Charles and Linda Lundsford in memory of Margaret G. and Williams E. Zabek Jr.
Ed and Nancy Lundsford in memory of Joyce Boitnott Tice
In memory of Madison
In memory of Bernard Marie for his tireless efforts to honor and remember the American veterans who liberated him on D-Day in France (June 6, 1944)
Randy Martin
Randy Martin in honor of all animals
Randy Martin in memory of MJ, Evie and Raby Nichols, and Linda Grubb
Randy Martin in memory of Mom, Dad, Sunnie, and Beau
Robert Martin
M and K Martin in honor of their children and grandchildren
Frank and Denise Matthews in memory of Debra Jaworski
Jacqueline Maynard in memory of Mom, Dad, and Fran
Eloise McMahan in memory of Wes Earnest and Herman McMahan
In memory of Dr. Ron Mergl
BJ and Moe Millar
The Millar/Casteen Family (Louann Millar, Doug, Blue, and Mae Casteen)
Donna L. Mitchell
Andre and Gail Monsour in memory of Monsignor Joe Lehman
In memory of Mr. Johnny Neal and Mrs. Shirley Neal
Charles Osterhout in memory of Singleton G. Osterhout and Beverley P. Osterhoudt
Jeri Overstreet in memory of Herbert “Fubby” Overstreet
Hannah and John Overstreet
Joel and Emily Pack
Betty Payne in memory of Otho Payne
Peters Creek Church of the Brethren Womens Fellowship in honor of the kind and supportive congregation of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren
Gail and David Price in honor of Fran B. Morgan and in memory of their parents, the J.W. Baker Sr. family, and best friend J. Dennis Morgan
Louessie and Nancy Proffitt in memory of Nadine and Jack Loope
Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Pastor Adam and Lynsey Stultz
Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Jay and Jessica Crumpacker
Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Jim, Nancy, and Sharon Crumpacker
Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Dick and Jean Crowder
Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Alan Flora and Marshall Lucas
Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Sarah and Ave McClure, Susan and Gregg Snow, and Sherri Rader
Jim and Sally Randles in memory of Bruce Evans and in honor of Ann Goldsmith and Jane Jones
Angela Rauenswinter in memory of her son, Peter Lyons
Hope W. Rector in memory of Hugh and Edith Wohlford
In honor of the members of the Seekers Sunday School Class of Bonsack Baptist Church
Cliff Shepherd in memory of Sue Styron
Sally Ann Simpson
Joyce H. Smith in memory of Peggy Sowers
Southview United Methodist Church in honor of Sunday School Teachers Brenda Wilson and Betty Strickland
M.L. Spencer in memory of C.J. and Dorothy Layman
Sue W. Sprinkel in memory of Ben Silcox
Sandra (Sonnie) Stafford in memory of Dr. William D. Stafford and David “Lil Doe” Stafford Jr.
Bob and Carolyn Steven in memory of their parents
Celi Stoutamire in memory of Greta Rikard
Bob and Susan Thurman in memory of Betty Gunter Meadows, Plunkett and Kathleen Marshall, and Doug Barnette
Bill and Wille Dead Upshaw in memory of Cindy, Maggie, Clancy, and Spud
Nina and Wayne Van Dyke in memory of Sammy Dale Hall
Nina and Wayne Van Dyke in memory of Ulys, Dottie, Laura, Raymond, and Everett
Linda Vanluik
Ethel Waldron in memory of Jim Waldron—husband—and in honor or Mickey Waldron—son
Gary and Teresa Walthall in honor of their six grandchildren
Maruma R. Warren in memory of James Warren III
Dr. and Mrs. Edgar N. Weaver Jr. in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Rucker
Lynn Webb in memory of father, Frank Webb, and Bryan Jones, Emalee Hall, Ray Hatcher, Suzanne Ashford, Brad Snead, and Daniel Dewitt
Carol and Robert White in memory of Mike Fariss
Darrell D. Whitt and Carolyn G. Whitt
G. Elaine Wymer and James A. Wymer in memory of their parent and grandson Jesse
Joe and Cindy Yazel in memory of Ebben Joseph Yazel
Tim and Kelly Zuber
If you notice an error or omission in your listing, please email developmentdirector@raminc.org