Thanks to these donors to The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total donated as of Jan. 27 is $198,169.06.

Anonymous (15 gifts)

Sara S. Airheart in honor of Jeecy and Edward Goyette, Carolyn and Blackford Noland, Bridget Quatman, Andy Roberts, Mae Moore, Doug and Barbara Densmore, Pegram and Bonnie Johnson and in memory of Jack Airheart

David and Glenna Anderson

Mary Glenn Aydlett in memory of Cheryl and Wayne Morris

Mary Glenn Aydlett in memory Chip Warsaw

Mary Glenn Aydlett in memory of Jeff Cannon

Mary Glenn Aydlett in honor of Rick Aydlett

Mary Glenn Aydlett in honor David Carter

Mary Glenn Aydlett in honor of Bob Neil

Ron and Jodi Ayers in honor of family, church family, and friends

Ned and Cary Baber

In memory of Mr. Wendell Ball Sr. and Mrs. Carolyn Ball

Banks Insurance Agency Inc. in memory of Colton Banks

Susie Barton in memory of C. Buford Barton

Elaine Bays in memory of John E. Bays Jr., E. Wayne Lawhorn, Valerie Lawhorn Epperley, and Buddy Sink and in honor of Judy G. Pinkerton

Norma Beckner in memory of her parents Minota and Shelburne Beckner

David L. Bernitt and Mary T. Bernitt

Carl and Mary Bivens

Martha Boswell in memory of Charles W. Boswell

Carlton and Shelby Brooks in memory of their parents

Chan and Kae Bolling in memory of loved ones

Frances B. Brown and Larry Brown in memory of Dr. Beth Brown and Robert W. Brown

Anna Laura Burcham in memory of Clarence and Maye McKinney

Carolyn Burgess in memory of Bill Burgess and in honor of Jonathan, Lauren, and family

Ronald Callahan in memory of parents, James and Blanche Callahan, and sister, Brenda Callahan

Inge Camplejohn in memory of parents, husband, and sister

Helen C. Carr in memory of Eddie

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Erik Paine Brady

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Dr. Bob and Alice Paine, Babs Paine, Bobby Paine, and Edith and Re Paine Sr.

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Dr. Andrew and Anne Parson

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Chris, Sean and Jerry Gladden

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Joe Kennedy, Annie McFadden, and Pam Ogden

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of John Lennon and George Harrison

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in memory of Beau Haddock, Dwayne Williams, and “Mr. Billy” Branson

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in honor of Greater Cherrywood Road Neighbors

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in honor of Almeder, Fred Campbell, and Esther Davis

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in honor of Dr. David Dixon, Judy and Charlie Phillips, and Rev. James Hubbard

Emily Paine Carter and Velazquez Family in honor of the better angels of our nature, journalists, historians, teachers, scientists, healers, and helpers

Marolyn Carter Geib in honor of siblings and spouses: Barbara and Robbie, Emmalee and Homer, and Peter and Jean

Catawba United Methodist Church

In memory of John Chandler

In memory of William and Hazel Childress

Warren G. and Rebecca C. Clark

Kay L. Clatterbuck

College Evangelical Lutheran Church

In honor of Sara Copenhaver and Frank Flippin

Janet Coyne in memory of Jane Wheby

Margaret Cusson in memory of George Cusson and Russ Beimler

Ellen and Denis Deane

John and Hoye Duckworth in memory of their parents

Bill and Becky Edmunds

Dawn Little in honor of Mrs. Gloria Behrens

Frank and Joyce Ellis in memory of Kendall Bayne

Ginger Eure

Ms. Georgia Ferguson in memory of son Kenneith Ferguson, son William A. Jackson, mother Lillian Jones, husband Callie W. Ferguson, and brother Leroy Clark

Dennis and Paulette Fisher in honor of their grandsons—Colsen, Cash, and Chase Fisher

William and Karen Fralin

Bouldin and Flo Frantz in memory of Elizabeth (Dolly) Frantz

Christie and Robert Garrett in memory of Christie’s parents Bob and Ruth Eades

Robert and Christie Garrett in memory of Robert’s mom Dreama Lee Garrett

Marolyn Carter Geib in honor of siblings and spouses: Barbara and Robbie, Peter and Jenn, and Emma Lee and Homer

Charles P. Gillespie and Mary L. Gillespie

Harlin H. Goad and Corrine L. Goad

Diane S. Goode in honor of her sisters: Judy and Nancy

In memory of Mr. Charles Hale Sr. and Mrs. Josephine Hale

Wayne and Gueindoline Hall in memory of their son-in-law and their parents

Brenda S. Hamilton in Arnite Scott Watson and John T. Scott

Dick and Gloria Hamlin in honor of their daughter Jenny Hamlin

In memory of Diane Hancock

Jean Harding in honor of Gail Holbrook and in memory of Leon H. Harding III

In loving memory of Leon H. Harding III (1942-2016)—devoted husband and American patriot—greatly missed by all, especially his Masonic brothers

Peyton and Merle Hash in George Pearson

In honor of sisters Gail Holbrook and Jean Holbrook Harding for their faithfulness, loyalty, and courage

Roger and Ellen Holtman

I.T.T. Retiree Breakfast Club

In memory of Margaret “Dolly” Ingram

Morris and Judy Jarkenski

Michael Jenkins

Regina G. Jobe in memory of husband Carl Jobe, parents Bill and Minnie Garnett and in-laws

John and Lara Jobe

In memory of Gertrude and Henry Johnson

In memory of Drew Cloeter

Roger and Brenda Keffer in memory of Elmer and Lois Hylton and in memory of Lawrence and Anne Keffer

Shawn Kowtko in memory of mother and father

Jim and Gwen Kropff in memory and honor of the Tyree and Kropff families

Ladies Serendipity Bowling Teams in memory of all emergency people

In memory of Ms. Terry Lark

William and Dana Lee in honor of those who help others

Martha Legg in honor of Barbara Gleixner

Martha Legg in honor of James and Cindy McManaway and family

Martha Legg memory of Henry Gleixner

Martha Legg in memory of Marilyn Williams

Martha Legg in honor of Cranston Williams Jr.

Martha Legg in honor of her Upper Old Edgehill neighbors

John E. Lichtenstein

Stevie Long and Darrell Long in memory of Clarine and in honor of the Bike Group

Charles and Linda Lundsford in memory of Marion G. and Charles P. Lundsford

Charles and Linda Lundsford in memory of Margaret G. and Williams E. Zabek Jr.

Ed and Nancy Lundsford in memory of Joyce Boitnott Tice

In memory of Madison

In memory of Bernard Marie for his tireless efforts to honor and remember the American veterans who liberated him on D-Day in France (June 6, 1944)

Randy Martin

Randy Martin in honor of all animals

Randy Martin in memory of MJ, Evie and Raby Nichols, and Linda Grubb

Randy Martin in memory of Mom, Dad, Sunnie, and Beau

Robert Martin

M and K Martin in honor of their children and grandchildren

Frank and Denise Matthews in memory of Debra Jaworski

Jacqueline Maynard in memory of Mom, Dad, and Fran

Eloise McMahan in memory of Wes Earnest and Herman McMahan

In memory of Dr. Ron Mergl

BJ and Moe Millar

The Millar/Casteen Family (Louann Millar, Doug, Blue, and Mae Casteen)

Donna L. Mitchell

Andre and Gail Monsour in memory of Monsignor Joe Lehman

In memory of Mr. Johnny Neal and Mrs. Shirley Neal

Charles Osterhout in memory of Singleton G. Osterhout and Beverley P. Osterhoudt

Jeri Overstreet in memory of Herbert “Fubby” Overstreet

Hannah and John Overstreet

Joel and Emily Pack

Betty Payne in memory of Otho Payne

Peters Creek Church of the Brethren Womens Fellowship in honor of the kind and supportive congregation of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren

Gail and David Price in honor of Fran B. Morgan and in memory of their parents, the J.W. Baker Sr. family, and best friend J. Dennis Morgan

Louessie and Nancy Proffitt in memory of Nadine and Jack Loope

Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Pastor Adam and Lynsey Stultz

Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Jay and Jessica Crumpacker

Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Jim, Nancy, and Sharon Crumpacker

Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Dick and Jean Crowder

Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Alan Flora and Marshall Lucas

Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Sarah and Ave McClure, Susan and Gregg Snow, and Sherri Rader

Jim and Sally Randles in memory of Bruce Evans and in honor of Ann Goldsmith and Jane Jones

Angela Rauenswinter in memory of her son, Peter Lyons

Hope W. Rector in memory of Hugh and Edith Wohlford

In honor of the members of the Seekers Sunday School Class of Bonsack Baptist Church

Cliff Shepherd in memory of Sue Styron

Sally Ann Simpson

Joyce H. Smith in memory of Peggy Sowers

Southview United Methodist Church in honor of Sunday School Teachers Brenda Wilson and Betty Strickland

M.L. Spencer in memory of C.J. and Dorothy Layman

Sue W. Sprinkel in memory of Ben Silcox

Sandra (Sonnie) Stafford in memory of Dr. William D. Stafford and David “Lil Doe” Stafford Jr.

Bob and Carolyn Steven in memory of their parents

Celi Stoutamire in memory of Greta Rikard

Bob and Susan Thurman in memory of Betty Gunter Meadows, Plunkett and Kathleen Marshall, and Doug Barnette

Bill and Wille Dead Upshaw in memory of Cindy, Maggie, Clancy, and Spud

Nina and Wayne Van Dyke in memory of Sammy Dale Hall

Nina and Wayne Van Dyke in memory of Ulys, Dottie, Laura, Raymond, and Everett

Linda Vanluik

Ethel Waldron in memory of Jim Waldron—husband—and in honor or Mickey Waldron—son

Gary and Teresa Walthall in honor of their six grandchildren

Maruma R. Warren in memory of James Warren III

Dr. and Mrs. Edgar N. Weaver Jr. in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Dale Rucker

Lynn Webb in memory of father, Frank Webb, and Bryan Jones, Emalee Hall, Ray Hatcher, Suzanne Ashford, Brad Snead, and Daniel Dewitt

Carol and Robert White in memory of Mike Fariss

Darrell D. Whitt and Carolyn G. Whitt

G. Elaine Wymer and James A. Wymer in memory of their parent and grandson Jesse

Joe and Cindy Yazel in memory of Ebben Joseph Yazel

Tim and Kelly Zuber