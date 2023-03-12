The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total donated as of March 6 is $200,323.79, which exceeds the $200,000 campaign goal.
Judy Ayyildiz in memory of Edna Henning
Elaine L. Bays in memory of her husband, John E. Bays Jr., Elton Wayne Lawhorn, and Buddy Sink, and in honor of Judy G. Pinkston
Cave Spring United Methodist Church
Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia
The Earl D. and Carrie Leigh Doran Fund
Diane S. Grant in honor of the best pastor in Roanoke: Pastor Rodger
Jason and Christie Hartman Charitable Fund
Catherine Hurst in honor of Larry Dunn, Priority Honda
Mary Jane Lape in memory of her mother and in honor of her husband
M.L. Spencer in memory of C.J. and Dorothy Layman
If you notice an error or omission in your listing, please email developmentdirector@raminc.org
