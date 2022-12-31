Thanks to these donors to The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total donated as of Dec. 23 is $167,557.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Anonymous (14 gifts)

Martha Ahalt

Joseph Alisauskas in memory of Sarah S. Land

Don and Jeanne Altis in memory of Edna Meador and in memory of James and Ella Ribble

Dave and Connie Armstrong in honor of their good neighbors the White, Ward, and Farris/Bailey families

Judy and Steve Aukward

In memory of Mr. Wendell and Mrs. Carolyn Ball Sr.

Eddie and Carolyn Barnes

Ruthie Barnett in memory of Richard Barnett, Ruth and Patrick Trainum, and Patricia Field

Terry Barton in memory of David Ryan

Terry Barton in memory of John Hackworth

Bill and Sandy Beasley in memory of George M. Beasley III

Faye Bicker in memory of Ranny Bicker and Doug Goldsmith

Shirley Biggs in honor of great-granddaughters Alice, Ella, and Kena

Gerald and Gloria Bird

Joe and Anna Black

Bill and Joan Blevins in memory of Bob Shader

Pete and Linda Bodine in memory of Matt Bodine

Mary Alice Boman in honor of Pastor Anthony “Tony” Emmons, Bethlehem Church of the Brethren

Alex Bowman Jr. in memory of Joyce U. Bowman

Briggs Family in memory of Adam Sweet

Rose Ann Burgess in memory of Kay Johnson

Rudy Bush

Phyllis C. Caley in memory of Nellie Cunningham

Phyllis C. Caley in memory of Frieda R. Cunningham

Ronald Callahan in memory of parents James and Blanche Callahan and sister Brenda Callahan

Libby Carr in memory of Eddie Carr

Libby Carr in honor of grandsons Jacob and Ryan Griffith

Bobby Chewning in memory of Carter Fisher

Bobby, Chris, and Tyler Chewning in honor of Barbara Fisher

Bobby, Tom, Tim, and Tracey in memory of Minnie Cole Chewning

Bobby Chewning in honor of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren

Dick and Judy Clark in memory of Loleine Fisher and in memory of Nancy Long

Nancy B. Cook in memory of William N. Salyers

Faye Cooley in memory of Michael Cooley and in memory of Robert and Bertha Shelton

Cosmopolitan Club of Roanoke in honor of Sherwood R. Kasey, 2022 Cosmopolitan Club Member of the Year

Rhonda Cusler in memory of Jeanette Carter

Vicki Covington in honor of her family

Vicki Covington in memory of Mickey and Stephen Tackaberry

H.C. and Donna Crotts in honor of their neighbors on Broad Street in Salem

Ms. Peggy C. Davis in memory of daughter — Carol Camper Synder Brenner (1957-2019)

Carole Denny in memory of Virginia Dameron

Wayne and Patricia Duffy in honor of their Thursday evening longtime friends

Karl L. Edwards in memory of Goldie and Ballard Edwards

Brad Edwards

Frank Ewald in memory of Susie Ewald

Ms. Audrey Ferguson in memory of daughter Penny Ferguson

Sylvia and Willard Flora in honor of their family

Carl and Merry Ford in memory of Jim and Ellen Dillon

Disciples Women of Fort Lewis Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in honor and memory of all who have supported them over the years

Glenn and Linda Frith in memory of their parents

John and Jerrie Frye in memory of John P. Frye Sr.

Lee Garner in memory of Chuck Golden

Jean W. Garst in memory of Wayne C. Garst

Lynn and Fred Genheimer in memory of neighbors on White Oak and Brightwood Place

Hildy Getz

Pat Good

Pat Good in memory of Nancy Bertholf — forever in our hearts and memories

Pat Good in memory of Peggy Sowers — a good friend to all, especially Ms. Lillian

Diane S. Goode in honor of Bill and Vicki Cornett

James Gooding

Kathy Gross in honor of Linda Devogt

Frank and Cathy Guilfoyle in honor of Kathy and Paul Barrell

Helen and Robert Guthrie

In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Hale Sr.

Jenny Hamlen in honor of Dick and Gloria Hamlen

Tom and Donna Hard in honor of their grandchildren

Harold and Donald Hardy in honor of Brenda and Eddie Umfleet and good friends

Jane Harper in memory of Marie McCrory

Mary Jo Hawkins in honor of Beth Sellers

In honor of Hermitage Dining Services

Mary and Bert Hicks in honor of Mrs. William E. Kinser

Robert W. Hiltonsmith in memory of John Hiltonsmith

Mary Anne Hodges in memory of Aileen Hancock

Rodman Hogan and Jean Hogan in memory of their parents

Bruce and Maggie Holman

Richard Huffman in memory of Patricia Huffman

Charles and Freda Hylton in memory of Ruby Perdue

Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Spangler

Mark S. Journell in memory of his parents

Robert and Melissa Kegley in memory of George and Louise Kegley

In honor of Diane Kelly

Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Kemp Jr.

Betty Lou and Dick Kienle in memory of Ann Hunter Draper

Maurice and LeeAnn King in memory of Rosemary Winslow

Carolyn Kinzel in memory of Hank Kinzel

Erik and Hanny Kraker in memory of parents and relatives deceased

Arlean Hale Lambert

Daniel and Jane Laprade in memory of Keith Laprade and Loleine Fisher

In memory of Ms. Terry Lark

Sue Lawrence and Larry Kilgore in honor of Hop and Tom Hale

Helgard Legg in loving memory of John — beloved husband, father, and friend

Suzie and Randy Leslie

Ann Marlyn in memory of Mac McCorkle and in honor of Linda Cannon

Ruth Marple in memory of Peggy Martin and in memory of Tweetie Lyon

Martha L. Martin

Jacqueline Maynard in memory of mom, dad, and Fran

David and Sarah McClure in honor of Richard and Harriet Rader

Bob McFarland

Bill and Lynn Meador in honor of their families

Dawn and Lee Meyers

Mr. and Mrs. Brad Mullins

In memory of Mr. Johnny and Mrs. Shirl Neal

Kathryn Neel and Mark Skelton

Bob and Martha Neil in memory of loved ones — family and friends

Bonnie Neuhoff in memory of Jim Neuhoff

David and Mary Ann Osborne in memory of Carlyle Whitelow

Mary Anna Page in memory of Marshall Page, Harry and Jennie Psathos, and Danny Psathos

Mary Anna Page in memory of Lloyd Parsell

Janice Phillips in honor of Raleigh Court UMC staff

Carla H. Pickeral in memory of her son Jeffrey A. Pickeral

Diana Pilat in honor of our students

Peggy Pilgreen

Candice Puckett in honor of employees and customers of Plastics, Metals & Glass Inc.

Mrs. Carolyn Lenz Rakes

Kurt and Gail Rheinheimer in memory of Ed McGrath and in memory of Kathy Lisle

In memory of Mary (Bunny) Ritchie

Lee and Churchill Robison in memory of their parents

Nene Roe in memory of Nina Burke

Nene Roe in honor of BJ Preas

Doris and Frank Rogers in memory of G. Marshall Mundy

Diane Rosenberg

Barbara and Jim Rust in memory of William C. Powell

Mrs. Charles B. Ryan in loving memory of husband Charles B. Ryan

Michael and Brenda Saunders in memory of Bill and Mary Saunders, Butch Saunders, and Virginia Hayslett

Michael and Brenda Saunders in memory of Roy and Lilian Stanley, James Trent, and Michelle Arnold

Ed and Carol Saunders in memory of David Saunders and Arnella Saunders

Ed and Carol Saunders in honor of Janet Harris

Virginia Savage in memory of Lon Savage

Lynn and Charlie Schleupner

Carol Schroeder in memory of Robert Schroeder

Tom Sease in memory of “K.O.” (best friend) and in honor of Joan St. Clair

Scott Shackelford in memory of Virginia Shackelford

Patrick Shank

Russell Shores

Richard and Sandy Short in memory of their parents

Catherine and Mike Smeltzer in honor of friends at Cherry Hill II

Ray and Diann Smith

Cheryl and Tommy Snead

Will Sparta in memory of Linda and Tina Sparta

Allan and Helen Sublette

Summerdean Church of the Brethren in memory of deceased members

Fred and Jean Swisher in memory of Harold Cundiff

James E. Taylor Jr. in memory of Teresa Witt Taylor

Judy Thomas in memory of Richard B. Thomas and Marian V. Thomas

Dottie Thomas in memory of William O. Thomas

James Scott and Teresa Thompson in memory of Lorene Hall of Rocky Mount, Virginia

Geri Underwood in memory of Connie Grant (Sweetie)

Alan S. and Debbie M. Wade in memory of Margaret E. Wade

Bob and Carolyn Ward in memory of Richard and Evelyn Brandt

Mary Ann Waskey in memory of Carlton Waskey and in honor of South Jefferson Place neighbors

Wesleyan Fellowship Sunday School Class in memory of deceased class members

Cranston Williams Jr. in memory of Mrs. Marilyn J. Williams

Jean Williams in memory of Dr. Michael Mallare

Asbury Class—Huntington Court United Methodist Church in honor of Pastor Jeff Wilson

Virginia Wright in memory of Richard Wright and in memory of Mike Wright

David Wright in memory of Loretta Wright (wife)

Byron Yost in honor of Warren Ferguson

If you notice an error in your listing, please email developmentdirector@raminc.org.