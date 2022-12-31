Thanks to these donors to The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total donated as of Dec. 23 is $167,557.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Anonymous (14 gifts)
Martha Ahalt
Joseph Alisauskas in memory of Sarah S. Land
Don and Jeanne Altis in memory of Edna Meador and in memory of James and Ella Ribble
Dave and Connie Armstrong in honor of their good neighbors the White, Ward, and Farris/Bailey families
Judy and Steve Aukward
In memory of Mr. Wendell and Mrs. Carolyn Ball Sr.
Eddie and Carolyn Barnes
Ruthie Barnett in memory of Richard Barnett, Ruth and Patrick Trainum, and Patricia Field
Terry Barton in memory of David Ryan
Terry Barton in memory of John Hackworth
Bill and Sandy Beasley in memory of George M. Beasley III
Faye Bicker in memory of Ranny Bicker and Doug Goldsmith
Shirley Biggs in honor of great-granddaughters Alice, Ella, and Kena
Gerald and Gloria Bird
Joe and Anna Black
Bill and Joan Blevins in memory of Bob Shader
Pete and Linda Bodine in memory of Matt Bodine
Mary Alice Boman in honor of Pastor Anthony “Tony” Emmons, Bethlehem Church of the Brethren
Alex Bowman Jr. in memory of Joyce U. Bowman
Briggs Family in memory of Adam Sweet
Rose Ann Burgess in memory of Kay Johnson
Rudy Bush
Phyllis C. Caley in memory of Nellie Cunningham
Phyllis C. Caley in memory of Frieda R. Cunningham
Ronald Callahan in memory of parents James and Blanche Callahan and sister Brenda Callahan
Libby Carr in memory of Eddie Carr
Libby Carr in honor of grandsons Jacob and Ryan Griffith
Bobby Chewning in memory of Carter Fisher
Bobby, Chris, and Tyler Chewning in honor of Barbara Fisher
Bobby, Tom, Tim, and Tracey in memory of Minnie Cole Chewning
Bobby Chewning in honor of children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren
Dick and Judy Clark in memory of Loleine Fisher and in memory of Nancy Long
Nancy B. Cook in memory of William N. Salyers
Faye Cooley in memory of Michael Cooley and in memory of Robert and Bertha Shelton
Cosmopolitan Club of Roanoke in honor of Sherwood R. Kasey, 2022 Cosmopolitan Club Member of the Year
Rhonda Cusler in memory of Jeanette Carter
Vicki Covington in honor of her family
Vicki Covington in memory of Mickey and Stephen Tackaberry
H.C. and Donna Crotts in honor of their neighbors on Broad Street in Salem
Ms. Peggy C. Davis in memory of daughter — Carol Camper Synder Brenner (1957-2019)
Carole Denny in memory of Virginia Dameron
Wayne and Patricia Duffy in honor of their Thursday evening longtime friends
Karl L. Edwards in memory of Goldie and Ballard Edwards
Brad Edwards
Frank Ewald in memory of Susie Ewald
Ms. Audrey Ferguson in memory of daughter Penny Ferguson
Sylvia and Willard Flora in honor of their family
Carl and Merry Ford in memory of Jim and Ellen Dillon
Disciples Women of Fort Lewis Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in honor and memory of all who have supported them over the years
Glenn and Linda Frith in memory of their parents
John and Jerrie Frye in memory of John P. Frye Sr.
Lee Garner in memory of Chuck Golden
Jean W. Garst in memory of Wayne C. Garst
Lynn and Fred Genheimer in memory of neighbors on White Oak and Brightwood Place
Hildy Getz
Pat Good
Pat Good in memory of Nancy Bertholf — forever in our hearts and memories
Pat Good in memory of Peggy Sowers — a good friend to all, especially Ms. Lillian
Diane S. Goode in honor of Bill and Vicki Cornett
James Gooding
Kathy Gross in honor of Linda Devogt
Frank and Cathy Guilfoyle in honor of Kathy and Paul Barrell
Helen and Robert Guthrie
In memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Hale Sr.
Jenny Hamlen in honor of Dick and Gloria Hamlen
Tom and Donna Hard in honor of their grandchildren
Harold and Donald Hardy in honor of Brenda and Eddie Umfleet and good friends
Jane Harper in memory of Marie McCrory
Mary Jo Hawkins in honor of Beth Sellers
In honor of Hermitage Dining Services
Mary and Bert Hicks in honor of Mrs. William E. Kinser
Robert W. Hiltonsmith in memory of John Hiltonsmith
Mary Anne Hodges in memory of Aileen Hancock
Rodman Hogan and Jean Hogan in memory of their parents
Bruce and Maggie Holman
Richard Huffman in memory of Patricia Huffman
Charles and Freda Hylton in memory of Ruby Perdue
Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Spangler
Mark S. Journell in memory of his parents
Robert and Melissa Kegley in memory of George and Louise Kegley
In honor of Diane Kelly
Mr. and Mrs. H.D. Kemp Jr.
Betty Lou and Dick Kienle in memory of Ann Hunter Draper
Maurice and LeeAnn King in memory of Rosemary Winslow
Carolyn Kinzel in memory of Hank Kinzel
Erik and Hanny Kraker in memory of parents and relatives deceased
Arlean Hale Lambert
Daniel and Jane Laprade in memory of Keith Laprade and Loleine Fisher
In memory of Ms. Terry Lark
Sue Lawrence and Larry Kilgore in honor of Hop and Tom Hale
Helgard Legg in loving memory of John — beloved husband, father, and friend
Suzie and Randy Leslie
Ann Marlyn in memory of Mac McCorkle and in honor of Linda Cannon
Ruth Marple in memory of Peggy Martin and in memory of Tweetie Lyon
Martha L. Martin
Jacqueline Maynard in memory of mom, dad, and Fran
David and Sarah McClure in honor of Richard and Harriet Rader
Bob McFarland
Bill and Lynn Meador in honor of their families
Dawn and Lee Meyers
Mr. and Mrs. Brad Mullins
In memory of Mr. Johnny and Mrs. Shirl Neal
Kathryn Neel and Mark Skelton
Bob and Martha Neil in memory of loved ones — family and friends
Bonnie Neuhoff in memory of Jim Neuhoff
David and Mary Ann Osborne in memory of Carlyle Whitelow
Mary Anna Page in memory of Marshall Page, Harry and Jennie Psathos, and Danny Psathos
Mary Anna Page in memory of Lloyd Parsell
Janice Phillips in honor of Raleigh Court UMC staff
Carla H. Pickeral in memory of her son Jeffrey A. Pickeral
Diana Pilat in honor of our students
Peggy Pilgreen
Candice Puckett in honor of employees and customers of Plastics, Metals & Glass Inc.
Mrs. Carolyn Lenz Rakes
Kurt and Gail Rheinheimer in memory of Ed McGrath and in memory of Kathy Lisle
In memory of Mary (Bunny) Ritchie
Lee and Churchill Robison in memory of their parents
Nene Roe in memory of Nina Burke
Nene Roe in honor of BJ Preas
Doris and Frank Rogers in memory of G. Marshall Mundy
Diane Rosenberg
Barbara and Jim Rust in memory of William C. Powell
Mrs. Charles B. Ryan in loving memory of husband Charles B. Ryan
Michael and Brenda Saunders in memory of Bill and Mary Saunders, Butch Saunders, and Virginia Hayslett
Michael and Brenda Saunders in memory of Roy and Lilian Stanley, James Trent, and Michelle Arnold
Ed and Carol Saunders in memory of David Saunders and Arnella Saunders
Ed and Carol Saunders in honor of Janet Harris
Virginia Savage in memory of Lon Savage
Lynn and Charlie Schleupner
Carol Schroeder in memory of Robert Schroeder
Tom Sease in memory of “K.O.” (best friend) and in honor of Joan St. Clair
Scott Shackelford in memory of Virginia Shackelford
Patrick Shank
Russell Shores
Richard and Sandy Short in memory of their parents
Catherine and Mike Smeltzer in honor of friends at Cherry Hill II
Ray and Diann Smith
Cheryl and Tommy Snead
Will Sparta in memory of Linda and Tina Sparta
Allan and Helen Sublette
Summerdean Church of the Brethren in memory of deceased members
Fred and Jean Swisher in memory of Harold Cundiff
James E. Taylor Jr. in memory of Teresa Witt Taylor
Judy Thomas in memory of Richard B. Thomas and Marian V. Thomas
Dottie Thomas in memory of William O. Thomas
James Scott and Teresa Thompson in memory of Lorene Hall of Rocky Mount, Virginia
Geri Underwood in memory of Connie Grant (Sweetie)
Alan S. and Debbie M. Wade in memory of Margaret E. Wade
Bob and Carolyn Ward in memory of Richard and Evelyn Brandt
Mary Ann Waskey in memory of Carlton Waskey and in honor of South Jefferson Place neighbors
Wesleyan Fellowship Sunday School Class in memory of deceased class members
Cranston Williams Jr. in memory of Mrs. Marilyn J. Williams
Jean Williams in memory of Dr. Michael Mallare
Asbury Class—Huntington Court United Methodist Church in honor of Pastor Jeff Wilson
Virginia Wright in memory of Richard Wright and in memory of Mike Wright
David Wright in memory of Loretta Wright (wife)
Byron Yost in honor of Warren Ferguson
If you notice an error in your listing, please email developmentdirector@raminc.org.