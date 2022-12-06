Thanks to these donors to The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total donated as of Nov. 29 is $20,518.39.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Bobby E. Anderson in memory of C.H. and Eula Anderson, parents
M.W. Armistead III Family Foundation
Carol Basham
Mary S. Belcher in memory of James Marvin Belcher and in honor of Karen Y. Belcher
Loni Bier in honor of the prayer warriors who supported her husband toward renewed health
Jennings and Marianne Bird
Chan and Kae Bolling in memory of loved ones
Merrill and Carol Braun
Lynn Bryant in memory of her husband, Rev. George Pearson
Kim and Barbara Burgess in memory of George Pearson Jr.
David and Debra Burgess in honor of volunteers at Christian Soldiers Food Pantry
Dalton and Nancy Burgess in memory of son Richard Burgess
David and Patsy Cherry in memory of their parents
Nancy B. Cook in memory of Nelle Gardner
Anna Craggett in memory of John Richard Craggett
Gordon and Cinda Crawford
Cathy Crawley in honor of Jane Hundley-Eriksson
Rupert Cutler and Brenda McDaniel in memory of George Kegley
Lonnie and Andrea Daniels in memory their parents
Norma Lou Davis in memory of Graham Davis, Inez Kinzer, and Ruth Stump
Michael and Ann Davis
Joseph B. Davison in memory of Betty Davison
Larry and Lona Downing in memory of Mary & Estral Conner and Irene White
Joe and Spazzie Duckwall
Barbara Dyer and family in memory of Donnie Dyer
Nita Echols in memory of Mark Quenton Emick Jr. and Fred Hutchens
Bev and Shirley Fitzpatrick
Gary and Cindy Foster
Roger and Stefanie Fowler in memory of Dr. Mary Wirshup
Thomas N. Fox Sr.
Greg and Gudrun Freeman
Lorena B. Garnand in memory of C. Ellsworth Garnand, husband, and other deceased loved ones
Jackie and John Givens
Gary Glontz in memory of Jean Glontz
Nathan W. Goff in honor of Sandra and Cecil Kelley
Nancy Griggs in memory of Candra Bryson
Janet Grisso in memory of Ike and Timothy Grisso
Dr. and Mrs. Kurt Guelzow in honor of Jane Hundley
Jim, Nancy, Katie, and Becky Guynn in memory of Jim Guynn Sr. and Joyce & Bill Meyers
Natalie and Keith Haley in honor of Pastor Chuck Miller
Edwin C. Hall in memory of Glenna H. Hall
Betty D. Hall in memory of parents—Lillian and Charles Dollman
Andy and Sandy Hare in memory of Jim, Helen, Jerry, and “JH”
Dennis and Barbara Harris in memory of their parents
Linda D. Harrison in memory of Jean and Jim Harrison Sr.
Patti and Bob Herskovitz in memory of Rabon D. Martin
Mary Hinman in honor of Sue, Mark, Eric, and Stephen Spangler
Ralph Holloway in honor of Debbie Richardson
Benton Hopper in memory of Charles R. Jennings and Adrian Hopper
Lavene, Todd, and Adam Hylton in memory of Olen Hylton
Peter and Jean Jennings in memory of Jake Monroe
Walt and Joyce Jennings in memory of friends and family
Ann and Bill Johnson in honor of friends and neighbors of Cherry Hill II
Susan Jordan in honor of her fellow Bunko Queens
Edith F. Keeney in memory of the beloved Grover C. Keeney
Linda Kesler in memory of J.T. Kesler
Billy Kingery in memory of Nellie and Luther Kingery
Janet S. Kinsey
Kitty Coxe Koomen in memory Whit and Kathleen Coxe (parents)
Gary and Jane Lambert
Mary Lee Loope in honor of the Loope Family
Bruce Loving in loving memory of his maternal grandmother Blanche Bell Nicely Curtis
Pat Malotte in memory of her mother, Polly Malotte
Patrick A. Molone and Linda Leigh Malone
Loretta D. Manning in memory of Charles R. Manning, Irene & Fred Duncan, and Shelia W. Trainor
Sarah Maxey in loving memory of husband James “LeRoy” Maxey
Sarah Maxey in memory of Debby Helms Reynolds and Tom Hall
Jim and Carol McCarthy in honor of Pastor David Skole
Eddy and Sandra McClelland in memory of their parents
Peggy S. Meador in memory of husband, Raymond L. Meador Jr., and daughter, Kelley Renee Meador Cahoon
Bill Modica in memory of Anita Modica
Polly B. Moynihan in memory of Jenny Lynch
Fellowship Class Northview United Methodist Church in honor of Pastor Doug Sasser
Doris Patteson
Jim and Julie Porter
Edward and Marlene Preston in memory of Dr. Wayne Gandee
Julia and Jennifer in memory of Clarence A. “Prune” Prillaman
Dianne and Nick Prout
Benny and Joanne Reed in memory of Richard and Harriet Rader
Shirley Reed
Debbie Holloway Richardson in honor of Ralph Holloway
Jean Ridenhour in honor of Christmas card friends at Southview UMC
Geoffrey Roscoe in memory of Albert Roscoe, Genevieve Roscoe, and Dennis Roscoe
Carl and Carol Rydell in memory of Amanda Rydell Nagy and Danny Felty
Steve Schade
Robert D. Simpson Jr. in memory of Linda Elizabeth Bush Simpson
Eberle Smith in memory of Jo Ann and Jim Lampros
Anne H. Soukhanov in honor of Stephen H. Rosenoff M.D.
Johnnie and Lorrine Sowder in memory of their parents and friends
Lois Spigle
Frances S. Stebbins in memory of Mary N. Orville
Ann and Bill Stevens in honor of their neighbors on Allendale and Somerset Streets
Bruce and Julie Swanson
Betty G. Tate in memory of Clayton J. Tate
Tom and Mary Evelyn Tielking
Harvey R. Turner III in honor of Teresa L. Turner
Richard Wagner in memory of Cynthia Ellett Wagner
Elsie C. White
Karen Willis in memory of Bob Willis
Jan and Robyn Wright
If you notice an error in your listing, please email developmentdirector@raminc.org.