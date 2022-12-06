Thanks to these donors to The Roanoke Times Good Neighbors Fund

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total donated as of Nov. 29 is $20,518.39.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Bobby E. Anderson in memory of C.H. and Eula Anderson, parents

M.W. Armistead III Family Foundation

Carol Basham

Mary S. Belcher in memory of James Marvin Belcher and in honor of Karen Y. Belcher

Loni Bier in honor of the prayer warriors who supported her husband toward renewed health

Jennings and Marianne Bird

Chan and Kae Bolling in memory of loved ones

Merrill and Carol Braun

Lynn Bryant in memory of her husband, Rev. George Pearson

Kim and Barbara Burgess in memory of George Pearson Jr.

David and Debra Burgess in honor of volunteers at Christian Soldiers Food Pantry

Dalton and Nancy Burgess in memory of son Richard Burgess

David and Patsy Cherry in memory of their parents

Nancy B. Cook in memory of Nelle Gardner

Anna Craggett in memory of John Richard Craggett

Gordon and Cinda Crawford

Cathy Crawley in honor of Jane Hundley-Eriksson

Rupert Cutler and Brenda McDaniel in memory of George Kegley

Lonnie and Andrea Daniels in memory their parents

Norma Lou Davis in memory of Graham Davis, Inez Kinzer, and Ruth Stump

Michael and Ann Davis

Joseph B. Davison in memory of Betty Davison

Larry and Lona Downing in memory of Mary & Estral Conner and Irene White

Joe and Spazzie Duckwall

Barbara Dyer and family in memory of Donnie Dyer

Nita Echols in memory of Mark Quenton Emick Jr. and Fred Hutchens

Bev and Shirley Fitzpatrick

Gary and Cindy Foster

Roger and Stefanie Fowler in memory of Dr. Mary Wirshup

Thomas N. Fox Sr.

Greg and Gudrun Freeman

Lorena B. Garnand in memory of C. Ellsworth Garnand, husband, and other deceased loved ones

Jackie and John Givens

Gary Glontz in memory of Jean Glontz

Nathan W. Goff in honor of Sandra and Cecil Kelley

Nancy Griggs in memory of Candra Bryson

Janet Grisso in memory of Ike and Timothy Grisso

Dr. and Mrs. Kurt Guelzow in honor of Jane Hundley

Jim, Nancy, Katie, and Becky Guynn in memory of Jim Guynn Sr. and Joyce & Bill Meyers

Natalie and Keith Haley in honor of Pastor Chuck Miller

Edwin C. Hall in memory of Glenna H. Hall

Betty D. Hall in memory of parents—Lillian and Charles Dollman

Andy and Sandy Hare in memory of Jim, Helen, Jerry, and “JH”

Dennis and Barbara Harris in memory of their parents

Linda D. Harrison in memory of Jean and Jim Harrison Sr.

Patti and Bob Herskovitz in memory of Rabon D. Martin

Mary Hinman in honor of Sue, Mark, Eric, and Stephen Spangler

Ralph Holloway in honor of Debbie Richardson

Benton Hopper in memory of Charles R. Jennings and Adrian Hopper

Lavene, Todd, and Adam Hylton in memory of Olen Hylton

Peter and Jean Jennings in memory of Jake Monroe

Walt and Joyce Jennings in memory of friends and family

Ann and Bill Johnson in honor of friends and neighbors of Cherry Hill II

Susan Jordan in honor of her fellow Bunko Queens

Edith F. Keeney in memory of the beloved Grover C. Keeney

Linda Kesler in memory of J.T. Kesler

Billy Kingery in memory of Nellie and Luther Kingery

Janet S. Kinsey

Kitty Coxe Koomen in memory Whit and Kathleen Coxe (parents)

Gary and Jane Lambert

Mary Lee Loope in honor of the Loope Family

Bruce Loving in loving memory of his maternal grandmother Blanche Bell Nicely Curtis

Pat Malotte in memory of her mother, Polly Malotte

Patrick A. Molone and Linda Leigh Malone

Loretta D. Manning in memory of Charles R. Manning, Irene & Fred Duncan, and Shelia W. Trainor

Sarah Maxey in loving memory of husband James “LeRoy” Maxey

Sarah Maxey in memory of Debby Helms Reynolds and Tom Hall

Jim and Carol McCarthy in honor of Pastor David Skole

Eddy and Sandra McClelland in memory of their parents

Peggy S. Meador in memory of husband, Raymond L. Meador Jr., and daughter, Kelley Renee Meador Cahoon

Bill Modica in memory of Anita Modica

Polly B. Moynihan in memory of Jenny Lynch

Fellowship Class Northview United Methodist Church in honor of Pastor Doug Sasser

Doris Patteson

Jim and Julie Porter

Edward and Marlene Preston in memory of Dr. Wayne Gandee

Julia and Jennifer in memory of Clarence A. “Prune” Prillaman

Dianne and Nick Prout

Benny and Joanne Reed in memory of Richard and Harriet Rader

Shirley Reed

Debbie Holloway Richardson in honor of Ralph Holloway

Jean Ridenhour in honor of Christmas card friends at Southview UMC

Geoffrey Roscoe in memory of Albert Roscoe, Genevieve Roscoe, and Dennis Roscoe

Carl and Carol Rydell in memory of Amanda Rydell Nagy and Danny Felty

Steve Schade

Robert D. Simpson Jr. in memory of Linda Elizabeth Bush Simpson

Eberle Smith in memory of Jo Ann and Jim Lampros

Anne H. Soukhanov in honor of Stephen H. Rosenoff M.D.

Johnnie and Lorrine Sowder in memory of their parents and friends

Lois Spigle

Frances S. Stebbins in memory of Mary N. Orville

Ann and Bill Stevens in honor of their neighbors on Allendale and Somerset Streets

Bruce and Julie Swanson

Betty G. Tate in memory of Clayton J. Tate

Tom and Mary Evelyn Tielking

Harvey R. Turner III in honor of Teresa L. Turner

Richard Wagner in memory of Cynthia Ellett Wagner

Elsie C. White

Karen Willis in memory of Bob Willis

Jan and Robyn Wright

If you notice an error in your listing, please email developmentdirector@raminc.org.