 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
0 comments

Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Good Neighbors Fund 3 Col

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. A.G. Sell, Johnny Sell, Peggy Altice, Marie Wiley, Ralph Turner and Jennipher Sell

Norma Atchley in memory of my parents, Alfred and Ruby Skinnell and Melvin Nicholson

Nancy Barbour in honor of Mickey Prescott

Don and Cynthia Barnhart

Robert Beightol in honor of our children and grandchildren

Bernys Family

Bill and Sheri Bestpitch in honor of all veterans of US Armed Forces

Jeanne Bollendorf in honor of my good friend, Melissa Woodson, for her passionate approach to compassion for others

William L. Brogan in memory of Margaret Ann Brogan

Les and Kathy Brown

Thomas Beuche in honor of Covid-19 victims

Deborah and Stephen Cates

Warren and Rebecca Clark

Nancy B. Cook in memory of Beth Rames, Susan Trent, B.J. Jones and Ben Davis

Norma Lou Davis in memory of Graham Davis, Inez Kinzer and Ruth Stump

Rose Mary Deaton in memory of Ronnie Deaton

Darlene Doss in memory of C. Graham Zollman Jr.

The Family of Ann Hunter Draper in memory of Ann Hunter Draper

Barbara Dyer in memory of Donnie Dyer

Carol and Lacy Edwards

Frank Ewald in memory of my wife, Susie Ewald – married in RAM House (OLNC) 53 years ago

Audrey M. Ferguson in memory of Denny Ferguson

Mary Elizabeth Finney

Eric Fitzpatrick in honor of the fabulous Turfmeister Golf & Support Group & Social Club

Sylvus and Martha Flora

Emily Flowers

Lorena B. Garnand in memory of Ellsworth Garnand and other deceased loved ones

Bob Garst in memory of Maria

The Gaynor Charitable Fund

Merrell and Lisa Gelburd

Philip J. Gillen

The Glass Works LLC in honor of our great customers and friends

Bob and Maryellen Goodlatte

Arthur and Shirley Grant

Vinson and Brenda Gray in memory of our parents, Herbert and Jane Harper and E.J. and Gladys Gray

Jim and Nancy Guynn in memory of Jim H. Guynn Sr., Joyce and Bill Meyers

William Hackworth in honor of Judith Hackworth Memorial Literary Society

Blanche Hamden in honor of The Hamden Family

Andy and Sandy Hare in memory of Jim and Helen, Jerry and “JH”

Charlotte Hines

Scott and Lee Ann Hodge

Jane F. Holloway

Glen, Michele and Jonathon Holmes in memory of Christopher Allen Holmes

S.T. Humphries in honor of neighbors of Romar Road

Christy Izard in memory of Bolling Izard and Lee Lazarus

Morris and Judy Jarlenski in memory of Jimmie Hodge

Peter and Jean Jennings to the Glory of God

Bonnie Johnson

David Johnson in memory of three friends at Emory and Henry College alumni: E.T. Philips, Bill Wimmer and David Riley

Ann Journell in memory of Ken

Brian Kelley in memory of my father, Joseph Eugene Kelley

Linda and Michael Kolnok Jr. in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Conner and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kolnok Sr.

Barbara Lampros in memory of Julie Chergotis

Diane and Lance Lewis

David Lofgren in memory of Joanne Lofgren

Loretta Manning in memory of my husband, Charles R. Manning

Marianne M. McDowell in memory of Dick McDowell

Ken Miller

Thelma Miller

Norma O. Moore

Mr. and Mrs. A. Carl Nave III in memory of Carl and Virginia Nave

Karen L. Obenchain in memory of Billy Obenchain

Robin and Bill O’Connor

James and Katherine Overholser in honor of George Kegley and the Winegard Family

Neil and Jill Parcell

Jean Pearson in memory of H. Clyde Pearson and Brenda Wiley

Mary Sue Pedigo in memory of my dad, Roy Cronise

Virginia Perdue and family in memory of Stanley B. Perdue

Tom Robertson in memory of Joyce C. Robertson

Sally and Walter Rugaber

Cynthia Shelor

Bill and Shirley Shrader

Emily L. St Clair

Celi Stoutamire in memory of Greta Rikard

Anne Tiffany

Chris and Kathryn Tucker in honor of our grandchildren, Carson, Berkley, Tommy and Kathryn

Chris and Kathryn Tucker in memory of Kathryn Doughty, Joyce and Frank Tucker and Helen Cobbs

Wanda Walrond

Bob and Carolyn Ward in memory of Richard and Evelyn Brandt

Betty Weddle in memory of loved ones at this special time of the year

Carol and Robert White in memory of Mike Fariss

Lucian and Louise White and memory of Chuck, Dot and parents

Mr. and Mrs. Cranston Williams Jr. in honor of family and friends

Mitzi Willingham

Louise Wimmer in memory of Ronald Wimmer

Fay Wingate in honor of North Oaks Neighbors

Nancy B. Womack in memory of Harold E. Wilhelm, John and Shirley Bowman

Nancy B. Womack in honor of The Early Morning Daleville Walkers

Anne Marie and Reggie Wood in honor of our friends, Lester Craig and Jamie Cox

Melissa W. Woodson in honor of The Roanoke Times and Good Neighbors Fund contributors

Martha L. Worrell

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Hikers watch the sunrise from McAfee Knob

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert