Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. A.G. Sell, Johnny Sell, Peggy Altice, Marie Wiley, Ralph Turner and Jennipher Sell
Norma Atchley in memory of my parents, Alfred and Ruby Skinnell and Melvin Nicholson
Nancy Barbour in honor of Mickey Prescott
Don and Cynthia Barnhart
Robert Beightol in honor of our children and grandchildren
Bernys Family
Bill and Sheri Bestpitch in honor of all veterans of US Armed Forces
Jeanne Bollendorf in honor of my good friend, Melissa Woodson, for her passionate approach to compassion for others
William L. Brogan in memory of Margaret Ann Brogan
Les and Kathy Brown
Thomas Beuche in honor of Covid-19 victims
Deborah and Stephen Cates
Warren and Rebecca Clark
Nancy B. Cook in memory of Beth Rames, Susan Trent, B.J. Jones and Ben Davis
Norma Lou Davis in memory of Graham Davis, Inez Kinzer and Ruth Stump
Rose Mary Deaton in memory of Ronnie Deaton
Darlene Doss in memory of C. Graham Zollman Jr.
The Family of Ann Hunter Draper in memory of Ann Hunter Draper
Barbara Dyer in memory of Donnie Dyer
Carol and Lacy Edwards
Frank Ewald in memory of my wife, Susie Ewald – married in RAM House (OLNC) 53 years ago
Audrey M. Ferguson in memory of Denny Ferguson
Mary Elizabeth Finney
Eric Fitzpatrick in honor of the fabulous Turfmeister Golf & Support Group & Social Club
Sylvus and Martha Flora
Emily Flowers
Lorena B. Garnand in memory of Ellsworth Garnand and other deceased loved ones
Bob Garst in memory of Maria
The Gaynor Charitable Fund
Merrell and Lisa Gelburd
Philip J. Gillen
The Glass Works LLC in honor of our great customers and friends
Bob and Maryellen Goodlatte
Arthur and Shirley Grant
Vinson and Brenda Gray in memory of our parents, Herbert and Jane Harper and E.J. and Gladys Gray
Jim and Nancy Guynn in memory of Jim H. Guynn Sr., Joyce and Bill Meyers
William Hackworth in honor of Judith Hackworth Memorial Literary Society
Blanche Hamden in honor of The Hamden Family
Andy and Sandy Hare in memory of Jim and Helen, Jerry and “JH”
Charlotte Hines
Scott and Lee Ann Hodge
Jane F. Holloway
Glen, Michele and Jonathon Holmes in memory of Christopher Allen Holmes
S.T. Humphries in honor of neighbors of Romar Road
Christy Izard in memory of Bolling Izard and Lee Lazarus
Morris and Judy Jarlenski in memory of Jimmie Hodge
Peter and Jean Jennings to the Glory of God
Bonnie Johnson
David Johnson in memory of three friends at Emory and Henry College alumni: E.T. Philips, Bill Wimmer and David Riley
Ann Journell in memory of Ken
Brian Kelley in memory of my father, Joseph Eugene Kelley
Linda and Michael Kolnok Jr. in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Conner and Mr. and Mrs. Michael Kolnok Sr.
Barbara Lampros in memory of Julie Chergotis
Diane and Lance Lewis
David Lofgren in memory of Joanne Lofgren
Loretta Manning in memory of my husband, Charles R. Manning
Marianne M. McDowell in memory of Dick McDowell
Ken Miller
Thelma Miller
Norma O. Moore
Mr. and Mrs. A. Carl Nave III in memory of Carl and Virginia Nave
Karen L. Obenchain in memory of Billy Obenchain
Robin and Bill O’Connor
James and Katherine Overholser in honor of George Kegley and the Winegard Family
Neil and Jill Parcell
Jean Pearson in memory of H. Clyde Pearson and Brenda Wiley
Mary Sue Pedigo in memory of my dad, Roy Cronise
Virginia Perdue and family in memory of Stanley B. Perdue
Tom Robertson in memory of Joyce C. Robertson
Sally and Walter Rugaber
Cynthia Shelor
Bill and Shirley Shrader
Emily L. St Clair
Celi Stoutamire in memory of Greta Rikard
Anne Tiffany
Chris and Kathryn Tucker in honor of our grandchildren, Carson, Berkley, Tommy and Kathryn
Chris and Kathryn Tucker in memory of Kathryn Doughty, Joyce and Frank Tucker and Helen Cobbs
Wanda Walrond
Bob and Carolyn Ward in memory of Richard and Evelyn Brandt
Betty Weddle in memory of loved ones at this special time of the year
Carol and Robert White in memory of Mike Fariss
Lucian and Louise White and memory of Chuck, Dot and parents
Mr. and Mrs. Cranston Williams Jr. in honor of family and friends
Mitzi Willingham
Louise Wimmer in memory of Ronald Wimmer
Fay Wingate in honor of North Oaks Neighbors
Nancy B. Womack in memory of Harold E. Wilhelm, John and Shirley Bowman
Nancy B. Womack in honor of The Early Morning Daleville Walkers
Anne Marie and Reggie Wood in honor of our friends, Lester Craig and Jamie Cox
Melissa W. Woodson in honor of The Roanoke Times and Good Neighbors Fund contributors
Martha L. Worrell
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.