Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Dr. Rudolf and Marcia Albert in memory of Andrea Paige Harris
Ted and Bonnie Alberts in honor of Jay and Joanne Vagi
Anonymous in honor of Wendell Gale Atkinson
Anonymous in memory of Dr. Jane Ingram
Charles and Nancy Ayling
Bev and Jim Bendel
Richard and Lucy Blankenship
Tom and Derley Booth in memory of Richard and Nancy Booth
Judy Bower in memory of Rachel, Harley and Don Bower
C.O. Bowman Jr. in memory of Smokey, Millie and Phyllis Bowman
Glenn and Helen Bowman in memory of Dewey and Michael Goode
Dan and Suzanne Brown in honor or children and grandchildren
Busy Bee Sewing Circle in memory of former Busy Bee members and in honor of current members, Peters Creek Church of the Brethren
Mimi Butler in honor of RAM House staff, volunteers and clients
Jacquelyn T. Carmack in honor of Bunny and Stebbins Hubard
Ellie Clark in honor of Lane and Rick Clark
Richard Cook Family in memory of Nelle Gardner
Ruth Creasy
James Cromwell and Kathleen Nolan
Martha Dean in honor of Yarn Explosion staff and friends
Alan Deger
David and Nancy Delaney
Larry and Lona Downing in memory of Mary and Estral Conner and Irene White
Joe and Spuzzie Duckwall
Judy Beasley East in memory of Diana Sue Basham
Frank and Lucy Ellett
Joseph E. Elligson in memory of James C. Elligson, USMC Iraq War
John and Gatewood Eure in honor of Ron and Barbara Nemura and the members and volunteers of Christ Episcopal Church Social Club
Anne Faries in memory of Sonny Faries, husband; Pete Crowder, son; Jimmy and Fred Crowder, brothers; and Louise Wampler, niece
Sibyl Fishburn in memory of Bob Fishburn
Lorraine and Juergen Fleck
Gary and Cindy Foster
Jim and Kelly Fulghum in honor of our grandchildren: Carrie, Janet Lynne, James, Sarah, Meghan and Alex
Kathryn Giglio
Barbara and Hank Gleixner in honor of Charles and Martha Legg
Linda Goodrich
Bernice Gray
Nancy Griggs in memory of Howard Bazzarre
Frances Gross in memory of Harvey Gross
Natalie and Keith Haley
Brooke Hall in honor of Bryce Hall
Tom and Donna Hard in memory of our dear friend, Paul Hartsel
Dennis and Barbara Harris
Linda D. Harrison in memory of Mr. and Mrs. James Harrison Sr.
Loretta V. Haskins in memory of R. Scott Haskins
Rosemary Hawkins in memory of Jesse E. Hawkins
Marie Henry and Jack Lester in honor of Martin, Jess and Baby Henry Lester
Marie Henry and Jack Lester in memory of Jackson Reed Henry-Lester
Marie Henry and Jack Lester in honor of Whitney and Lowell
Marie Henry and Jack Lester in honor of The Czubek Family
Marie Henry and Jack Lester in honor of Bob and Valerie Henry
Ruth, Mark, Philip and PJ in memory of Martha and John
Sherwood and Lawton Kasey in honor of friends and family
Kitty Kelly in honor of friends and family
Gail B. Krieg in memory of Bruce Briggs and John A. Craft
Barbara Lampros in memory of my husband, Dr. Leo N. Lampros
Barbara Lampros in memory of Dr. William Eddins
Barbara Lampros in memory of Dr. Randolph Turner
Barbara Lampros in memory of Dr. Jane Ingram
Jim and Lucy Lee
Larry and Yvonne Linton
Tom Mahoney
Betty Manus in memory of Gene Manus, my husband
Marathon Bridge Club
Judith Marlow
Ken McLeod
Peggy S. Meador in memory of Kelley Renee Cahoon and Raymond L. Meador Jr.
Bobby and Gerry Minter in memory of Sandra, Sue Bolton and Joann Baker
Polly Moynihan in memory of Henry Lynch
Jennie Sue Murdock in honor of volunteers, Fort Lewis Christian Church, Salem
Fr. Dennis Murphy in memory of Beverley Boehling
Elizabeth Obenshain in memory of Lucy Obenshain
Bill Opengari
Virginia Owens
Edwin R. Page
Doris Patteson
Mildred Patteson
Doug Paysour in honor of the good people of Windsor Hills UNV
Gary and Rose Peters in memory of Elizabeth McGee
Constance Pinion
Jeanne and Bob Pitner
Plastics, Metals & Glass Inc. in honor of employees
Julia and Jennifer Prillaman in memory of Clarence (Prune) A. Prillaman
Diane and Nick Proutt in memory of Noel
Mom and Dad in memory of Allen Rader
Brenda Raine in memory of Shack Raine
Carleton Reed
Shirley N. Reed in honor of family members
Humberto Rodriguez in memory of Mary Kuzmck
Geoffrey Roscoe in memory of Genevieve, Albert and Dennis Roscoe
Shelly and Linda Rosenbloom in memory of a good friend, Linda Campbell
N. Robert Rusinko
Carl and Carol Rydell in memory of Amanda Rydell Nagy
Karl and Anneka Sanzenbach
Chris Saunders
Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Saviers Jr.
Steve Schade
Judy and Joe Sgroi in honor of Bob and Debbie Kaplan
Walter and Ruby Shepherd in memory of Gloria Kalka, Lee Kingery and Nora Wright
George and Susan Simmons
Bob and Linda Simpson
Gene Hurt Smallwood
Kathy Smith
Joseph Spangler
Will and Linda Sparta in memory of our parents, Wade and Mabel Gibson and Ted and Anita Sparta
Frances S. Stebbins in honor of my Salem neighbors
Tom and Sue Stone in memory of John R. Powell
Charles “Charlie” Sult in memory of Carol Pruner
Kim Taylor
Tom and Mary Evelyn Tielking
Mike and Lisa Tilley in memory of Gary Sexton
Corinth Treadway in memory of Joseph Treadway
Kyle and Julie Umberger
Richard A. Ungerer in memory of my loved ones
Nina and Wayne Van Dyke in memory of Ulys, Dottie, Laura, Everett, Raymond and Sammy
Mr. and Mrs. James M. Warren III in honor of all WWII veterans, living or deceased
Ashley Webb and Whitney Eversole in honor of our dad, Dr. Nelson Greene
Edna Whittier
Jim Wightman in memory of Gene and Mary Wilson
