Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Dr. Rudolf and Marcia Albert in memory of Andrea Paige Harris

Ted and Bonnie Alberts in honor of Jay and Joanne Vagi

Anonymous in honor of Wendell Gale Atkinson

Anonymous in memory of Dr. Jane Ingram

Charles and Nancy Ayling

Bev and Jim Bendel

Richard and Lucy Blankenship

Tom and Derley Booth in memory of Richard and Nancy Booth

Judy Bower in memory of Rachel, Harley and Don Bower

C.O. Bowman Jr. in memory of Smokey, Millie and Phyllis Bowman

Glenn and Helen Bowman in memory of Dewey and Michael Goode

Dan and Suzanne Brown in honor or children and grandchildren