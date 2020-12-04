 Skip to main content
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

From the Good Neighbors Fund 2020 series
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Dr. Rudolf and Marcia Albert in memory of Andrea Paige Harris

Ted and Bonnie Alberts in honor of Jay and Joanne Vagi

Anonymous in honor of Wendell Gale Atkinson

Anonymous in memory of Dr. Jane Ingram

Charles and Nancy Ayling

Bev and Jim Bendel

Richard and Lucy Blankenship

Tom and Derley Booth in memory of Richard and Nancy Booth

Judy Bower in memory of Rachel, Harley and Don Bower

C.O. Bowman Jr. in memory of Smokey, Millie and Phyllis Bowman

Glenn and Helen Bowman in memory of Dewey and Michael Goode

Dan and Suzanne Brown in honor or children and grandchildren

Busy Bee Sewing Circle in memory of former Busy Bee members and in honor of current members, Peters Creek Church of the Brethren

Mimi Butler in honor of RAM House staff, volunteers and clients

Jacquelyn T. Carmack in honor of Bunny and Stebbins Hubard

Ellie Clark in honor of Lane and Rick Clark

Richard Cook Family in memory of Nelle Gardner

Ruth Creasy

James Cromwell and Kathleen Nolan

Martha Dean in honor of Yarn Explosion staff and friends

Alan Deger

David and Nancy Delaney

Larry and Lona Downing in memory of Mary and Estral Conner and Irene White

Joe and Spuzzie Duckwall

Judy Beasley East in memory of Diana Sue Basham

Frank and Lucy Ellett

Joseph E. Elligson in memory of James C. Elligson, USMC Iraq War

John and Gatewood Eure in honor of Ron and Barbara Nemura and the members and volunteers of Christ Episcopal Church Social Club

Anne Faries in memory of Sonny Faries, husband; Pete Crowder, son; Jimmy and Fred Crowder, brothers; and Louise Wampler, niece

Sibyl Fishburn in memory of Bob Fishburn

Lorraine and Juergen Fleck

Gary and Cindy Foster

Jim and Kelly Fulghum in honor of our grandchildren: Carrie, Janet Lynne, James, Sarah, Meghan and Alex

Kathryn Giglio

Barbara and Hank Gleixner in honor of Charles and Martha Legg

Linda Goodrich

Bernice Gray

Nancy Griggs in memory of Howard Bazzarre

Frances Gross in memory of Harvey Gross

Natalie and Keith Haley

Brooke Hall in honor of Bryce Hall

Tom and Donna Hard in memory of our dear friend, Paul Hartsel

Dennis and Barbara Harris

Linda D. Harrison in memory of Mr. and Mrs. James Harrison Sr.

Loretta V. Haskins in memory of R. Scott Haskins

Rosemary Hawkins in memory of Jesse E. Hawkins

Marie Henry and Jack Lester in honor of Martin, Jess and Baby Henry Lester

Marie Henry and Jack Lester in memory of Jackson Reed Henry-Lester

Marie Henry and Jack Lester in honor of Whitney and Lowell

Marie Henry and Jack Lester in honor of The Czubek Family

Marie Henry and Jack Lester in honor of Bob and Valerie Henry

Ruth, Mark, Philip and PJ in memory of Martha and John

Sherwood and Lawton Kasey in honor of friends and family

Kitty Kelly in honor of friends and family

Gail B. Krieg in memory of Bruce Briggs and John A. Craft

Barbara Lampros in memory of my husband, Dr. Leo N. Lampros

Barbara Lampros in memory of Dr. William Eddins

Barbara Lampros in memory of Dr. Randolph Turner

Barbara Lampros in memory of Dr. Jane Ingram

Jim and Lucy Lee

Larry and Yvonne Linton

Tom Mahoney

Betty Manus in memory of Gene Manus, my husband

Marathon Bridge Club

Judith Marlow

Ken McLeod

Peggy S. Meador in memory of Kelley Renee Cahoon and Raymond L. Meador Jr.

Bobby and Gerry Minter in memory of Sandra, Sue Bolton and Joann Baker

Polly Moynihan in memory of Henry Lynch

Jennie Sue Murdock in honor of volunteers, Fort Lewis Christian Church, Salem

Fr. Dennis Murphy in memory of Beverley Boehling

Elizabeth Obenshain in memory of Lucy Obenshain

Bill Opengari

Virginia Owens

Edwin R. Page

Doris Patteson

Mildred Patteson

Doug Paysour in honor of the good people of Windsor Hills UNV

Gary and Rose Peters in memory of Elizabeth McGee

Constance Pinion

Jeanne and Bob Pitner

Plastics, Metals & Glass Inc. in honor of employees

Julia and Jennifer Prillaman in memory of Clarence (Prune) A. Prillaman

Diane and Nick Proutt in memory of Noel

Mom and Dad in memory of Allen Rader

Brenda Raine in memory of Shack Raine

Carleton Reed

Shirley N. Reed in honor of family members

Humberto Rodriguez in memory of Mary Kuzmck

Geoffrey Roscoe in memory of Genevieve, Albert and Dennis Roscoe

Shelly and Linda Rosenbloom in memory of a good friend, Linda Campbell

N. Robert Rusinko

Carl and Carol Rydell in memory of Amanda Rydell Nagy

Karl and Anneka Sanzenbach

Chris Saunders

Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Saviers Jr.

Steve Schade

Judy and Joe Sgroi in honor of Bob and Debbie Kaplan

Walter and Ruby Shepherd in memory of Gloria Kalka, Lee Kingery and Nora Wright

George and Susan Simmons

Bob and Linda Simpson

Gene Hurt Smallwood

Kathy Smith

Joseph Spangler

Will and Linda Sparta in memory of our parents, Wade and Mabel Gibson and Ted and Anita Sparta

Frances S. Stebbins in honor of my Salem neighbors

Tom and Sue Stone in memory of John R. Powell

Charles “Charlie” Sult in memory of Carol Pruner

Kim Taylor

Tom and Mary Evelyn Tielking

Mike and Lisa Tilley in memory of Gary Sexton

Corinth Treadway in memory of Joseph Treadway

Kyle and Julie Umberger

Richard A. Ungerer in memory of my loved ones

Nina and Wayne Van Dyke in memory of Ulys, Dottie, Laura, Everett, Raymond and Sammy

Mr. and Mrs. James M. Warren III in honor of all WWII veterans, living or deceased

Ashley Webb and Whitney Eversole in honor of our dad, Dr. Nelson Greene

Edna Whittier

Jim Wightman in memory of Gene and Mary Wilson

 

