Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Joyce W. Slaydon in memory of Loved Ones—Jack, Bea, Jim, Clif, Allen, & Eleanor
Joyce W. Slaydon Dear Family, Hez, Grace, Inas, Bill, Dot, Ashby, Sissy
Judy Dickinson in memory of My husband—Bill Dickinson
B. A. Oliphant in memory of Our Veterans and in honor of our Vets Also
Sara Airheart in honor of Carolyn & Blackie, Jeecie & Edward, Bonnie & Pegram, Barbara & Doug, Andy & Bridget
Ann Miller in memory of Bob Miller & Jacob Hunter (Dick)
Lee & Churchill Robison in memory of Our Deceased Parents—Peggy & Bill Robison, Nancy Smith
Reginald Or Lucinda Reynolds
Martha Martin
Caroline Smith in memory of Glenn Huffman
Johanna Carroll in memory of Al Carroll
New Covenant Christian Church
Jean Harding in memory of Leon Harding and in honor of Gail Holbrook
Diane S. Goode in honor of Linda Arnold
Ruthie Barnett in memory of Richard Barnett, Ruth & Patrick Trainoin, Patricia Field
Joyce Jaeger in memory of Robert Jaeger, Colleen Hamlin, Macon Riddle, Robert Wolen, Lynn Meger
Clarence Lockhart
Shirley Tirico in memory of Frank & Tom Tirico
Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Mr. Tinsley, The Angel of Grandin Road
Larry A. Cowley
Benton Hopper in memory of Adrian Hopper, Charles & Nancy Jennings
Joseph & Carol Masters
Annonymous
Mike & Bev Getsi in memory of Kim Dempsey
Loretta Haskins in memory of Scott Haskins
Agnes & Tom Engl in memory of Our Deceased Family
Darrell & Carolyn Whitt
Frances P. Davis organization—Luncheon Bridge Club
Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Evelyn Riley
Peter & Jean Jennings in memory of Jake Alexander Monroe
R. E. Harrison, Jr.
Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Robert Kelly Ward
Elizabeth Boxley
Alan & Debbie Wade in memory of Dana Thomasson
Suzanne N. Avis in memory of Mr. Lynn Davis
Mark & Georgia Seiler in honor of Rev. Taylor, Lindsey & Elijah Mertans
Merle & Louise Jamison
Phil & Charlotte Harless in honor of Johnston & Harless Family
Hilda Getz in memory of Veda Gibson
Mary Webb in memory of My dear friend—Maureen Downes Stump
Patsy & Wayne Duffy in memory of Gary Robert Shanks
Andre & Gail M. Monsour in honor of All Medical Workers
Sandra Henson in memory of Paul Henson & in memory of Clyde & Margaret Meloy
John & Genevieve Goss in memory of Jay & Dottie Goss, Alice & Edwin Bey
Nancy Holbrook in memory of Marie Maddox
Randy Kingery (Kingery Brothers) in memory of Clovis & Fannie Hartman Family and in honor of Pete & Opal Kingery Family
George & Billie Wall in honor of Jackie Smith
George & Billie Wall in memory of Janet Bird Miller
Melinda Chitwood
Frank & Denise Mathews in memory of Alice Mathews & Debra Jaworski
Martha Ahalt
Ron & Betty Crawford in memory of Loved Ones
Jean W. Garst in memory of Wayne L. Garst & in honor of Betsy Cossaboon, Barry Garst
Becky & Bill Edmunds
Briggs Family in memory of Adam Sweet
Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Berkeley Riley, Sr.
Mollie Snedegar in memory of Richard Snedegar
Barbara & Otis Kenny
Billie & George Wall in honor of William J. Lemon Family
James Buck in memory of Jamie Buck
Stuart, Debbie, Lady, Lexi, Bentley in honor of Pan and Roux Davidson
Tom & Deborah McDonald in honor of Our friends and Neighbors
Steven Akers in memory of Nancy and Connie
James & Gwen Kropff in honor of and in memory of Our families and friends
Ruth Creasy
Johnny & Jean Hogan in memory of Our Parents
Mike & Pam Cassell in memory of Maureen D. Stump
Anna Laura Burcham in memory of Carl Simpson
Audrey Bates
Charles W. Hall
Karl Edwards in memory of Goldie & Ballard Edwards
Joanne Shaffer in memory of Loved Ones
Mr. & Mrs. Don Witt
Mr. & Mrs. Don Witt in honor of Armstrongs, Robinson, D. Umberger, L. Imirie
David & Sarah McClure in honor of Richard & Harriet Radar
Harold & Donald Hardy in memory of Our Relatives who have passed on.
Betty Preas in honor of Sheri & Bill Bestpitch, Lainey Willhelm, Mia Copeland
Betty Preas in honor of Nancy Ruth Patterson, Nancy Revercomb & Nene Roe
Betty Preas in honor of Rev. Wayne & Linda Carter,Chris & Forest Moore
Betty Preas in honor of Michael Robinson & Peter Brooks, The Thornhills, and Shortridges, Lisa
Betty Preas in honor of Twins, Brady and Carter Cole, Both students at Swanee College, Ellen Arledge Cole, their mother
Betty Preas in honor of North Cross School, Lacrosse Championship Team & Coaches & wives
Betty Preas in honor of Dick & Elizabeth Cranwell, Jane Ellen and Watt
Betty Preas in honor of Award Winning Europeans Plaza Shopping Mall, beautiful shops and owners
Betty Preas in honor of George Preas’ Family with love to Kelly, Vince, Geep and B.J. With Love and apprecition to A...
Tom & Mimi Butler in honor of Linda Cannon—Ram House’s Sunshine
John & Mary Anne Mercer in memory of Maureen Downes Stump
Annette & Bill Mashburn in memory of Maureen Stump & Doug Gresham
Bill & Ann Johnson in memory of Harry and Nancy Johnson, Hugh & Dot Jones
Maurice & Leeann King
Rodney & Elizabeth Pierson in memory of Freddie & Stella Pierson
Peyton & Merle Hash in honor of Cody & Piper
Mrs. Georgia Ferguson in memory of (I am crying) Lillian Jones, Kenneth Ferguson, William Jackson
Sherwood & Lawton Kasey in memory of Loved Ones
M. L. Strauss in memory of Sheila S. Strauss
Debbie Reid From Serendipity Ladies Bowling League
Patricia Rappold From Serendipity Ladies Bowling League
Beverly Schulz From Serendipity Ladies Bowling League
Rebecca Bidanset From Serendipity Ladies Bowling League
The Stockton & Webb Families in memory of Dr. S.W. “Bud” Stockton Jr. & in honor of his grandgirls, Isabel, Ingrid, Cicely, Amelia, Ester
Jeri & Herb Overstreet in memory of Bob Martin & Faye Gravett
Morgan Bartlett in memory of Joan, Alton, Annette
Charles & Alexis Sensabaugh in memory of Sensabaugh & Mendaloff Family
Tommy & Cheryl Snead
Bill & Nanie Wallace
Jeff & Sandy Birch in memory of Mama B
Byron Yost in honor of Warren Ferguson
Kathryn Giglio in honor of Eric & Ginny Mercer
Bill & Nancy Emory in memory of Family Members
Bobby & Sandra Boone in honor of Mike Wray, Worship Leader, Carol Simmons, Music Leader,
Tom and Linda Hollie in memory of our Son Samuel
Richard & Frances Chubb in memory of Laurie Beane Peery
Richard & Frances Chubb in memory of Mr. George Miller
Richard & Frances Chubb in memory of Mr. & Mrs Godfrey Miller
Richard & Frances Chubb in memory of Mr. & Mrs. Elmert Bishop
John & Linda Hall in memory of Ronnie Updike
Sally & Jim Bohland in honor of Michael & Sandra Friedlander
Georgetta Welsh & Hannah Donahue in honor of Mary Anne Ferrarese
Cheryl & Chuck Gilliland in memory of Grace Lovegrove
Nita Echols in honor of Jim and Jane Johnson
Ashutosh & Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mr. nanc Kisho & Mrs. Neeraj K. Kaushal
Elizabeth Altieri in honor of The People who Struggle every day to make things right for their families
Rachel Goldstein
Henry Kruse
Barry & Cindy Holland in memory of Odell & Margaret Holland
Regina Williamson in honor of Eda Wynn
Eda Wynn in memory of Regina Withers
Belle & Ware Smith
Constance A. Webb
Gretchen Fox in memory of Patrick Fox
Donovan Driver in memory of Rev. Fred Drive & Anna Driver
Bill & Teresa Richards in memory of James Guilliams and in honor of Mary Guilliams
Roy & Jackie Minnix in honor of Anna & Harlan Frye (Great Grand Twins)
Judy Ayyildiz in memory of Ann Elisabeth Hale
Dave & Stephanie Danco in memory of Bill & Marian Danco, Dr. George Vaughan
Raymond & Patricia Stanley in memory of Glenn Elliott Stanley & in honor of Randy & Rhonda Stanley
Geraldine W. Price in memory of L. R. Price, Jr.
Bryana Parlock
Germaine B. McClanahan in memory of Robert L. McClanahan
Lynn & Lori Callahan in memory of Matt Lawson
Gail Holbrook in honor of Jean Harding
Billie Murphree in memory of Bob Murphree
Anonymous
Joyce Holloway in honor of Hermitage Roanoke Dining
Holley & Smokey Updike in memory of Our daughter Erin Holley Updike, Ronnie Updike, Allen Lancaster
Holley & Smokey Updike in honor of Linda Perdue, The Lawn Princess, who keeps our lawn perfect
Hugh & Peggy Wells
David Brewer in honor of Fannie, Mike, Dora, Abel
Susan & Sander Leivy Charitable Fund
Mailman Larry in memory of Rick Gillespie
Nancy Robison in memory of and in honor of Good Neighbors
Lorena Garnand in memory of Husband—C. Ellsworth Garnand
Patricia & Penny Prevo in memory of Ed & Alice Prevo
Michael, Brenda & Chris Saunders in memory of Roy & Lillian Stanley, James Trent & Michelle Arnold
Roger & Brenda Keffer in memory of Our parents—Lawrence & Anne Keffer, Elmer & Lois Hylton
Judith Booker Bishop
Lynn & Fred Genheimer in honor of Neighbors on Brightwood Place
Mr. & Mrs. Robert J. Armstrong
Gary & Teresa Walthall
John & Charlotte Engleby in memory of John Bays, Buddy Sink, Jim Reynolds, Dave Baumgardner
Wylenia Layman
Marie Blackshaw
Michael, Brenda & Chris Saunders in memory of Thomas & Mary Saunders, Harold Saunders, Virginia Hayslett