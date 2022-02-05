Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Joyce W. Slaydon in memory of Loved Ones—Jack, Bea, Jim, Clif, Allen, & Eleanor

Joyce W. Slaydon Dear Family, Hez, Grace, Inas, Bill, Dot, Ashby, Sissy

Judy Dickinson in memory of My husband—Bill Dickinson

B. A. Oliphant in memory of Our Veterans and in honor of our Vets Also

Sara Airheart in honor of Carolyn & Blackie, Jeecie & Edward, Bonnie & Pegram, Barbara & Doug, Andy & Bridget

Ann Miller in memory of Bob Miller & Jacob Hunter (Dick)

Lee & Churchill Robison in memory of Our Deceased Parents—Peggy & Bill Robison, Nancy Smith

Reginald Or Lucinda Reynolds

Martha Martin

Caroline Smith in memory of Glenn Huffman

Johanna Carroll in memory of Al Carroll

New Covenant Christian Church

Jean Harding in memory of Leon Harding and in honor of Gail Holbrook

Diane S. Goode in honor of Linda Arnold

Ruthie Barnett in memory of Richard Barnett, Ruth & Patrick Trainoin, Patricia Field

Joyce Jaeger in memory of Robert Jaeger, Colleen Hamlin, Macon Riddle, Robert Wolen, Lynn Meger

Clarence Lockhart

Shirley Tirico in memory of Frank & Tom Tirico

Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Mr. Tinsley, The Angel of Grandin Road

Larry A. Cowley

Benton Hopper in memory of Adrian Hopper, Charles & Nancy Jennings

Joseph & Carol Masters

Annonymous

Mike & Bev Getsi in memory of Kim Dempsey

Loretta Haskins in memory of Scott Haskins

Agnes & Tom Engl in memory of Our Deceased Family

Darrell & Carolyn Whitt

Frances P. Davis organization—Luncheon Bridge Club

Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Evelyn Riley

Peter & Jean Jennings in memory of Jake Alexander Monroe

R. E. Harrison, Jr.

Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Robert Kelly Ward

Elizabeth Boxley

Alan & Debbie Wade in memory of Dana Thomasson

Suzanne N. Avis in memory of Mr. Lynn Davis

Mark & Georgia Seiler in honor of Rev. Taylor, Lindsey & Elijah Mertans

Merle & Louise Jamison

Phil & Charlotte Harless in honor of Johnston & Harless Family

Hilda Getz in memory of Veda Gibson

Mary Webb in memory of My dear friend—Maureen Downes Stump

Patsy & Wayne Duffy in memory of Gary Robert Shanks

Andre & Gail M. Monsour in honor of All Medical Workers

Sandra Henson in memory of Paul Henson & in memory of Clyde & Margaret Meloy

John & Genevieve Goss in memory of Jay & Dottie Goss, Alice & Edwin Bey

Nancy Holbrook in memory of Marie Maddox

Randy Kingery (Kingery Brothers) in memory of Clovis & Fannie Hartman Family and in honor of Pete & Opal Kingery Family

George & Billie Wall in honor of Jackie Smith

George & Billie Wall in memory of Janet Bird Miller

Melinda Chitwood

Frank & Denise Mathews in memory of Alice Mathews & Debra Jaworski

Martha Ahalt

Ron & Betty Crawford in memory of Loved Ones

Jean W. Garst in memory of Wayne L. Garst & in honor of Betsy Cossaboon, Barry Garst

Becky & Bill Edmunds

Briggs Family in memory of Adam Sweet

Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Berkeley Riley, Sr.

Mollie Snedegar in memory of Richard Snedegar

Barbara & Otis Kenny

Billie & George Wall in honor of William J. Lemon Family

James Buck in memory of Jamie Buck

Stuart, Debbie, Lady, Lexi, Bentley in honor of Pan and Roux Davidson

Tom & Deborah McDonald in honor of Our friends and Neighbors

Steven Akers in memory of Nancy and Connie

James & Gwen Kropff in honor of and in memory of Our families and friends

Ruth Creasy

Johnny & Jean Hogan in memory of Our Parents

Mike & Pam Cassell in memory of Maureen D. Stump

Anna Laura Burcham in memory of Carl Simpson

Audrey Bates

Charles W. Hall

Karl Edwards in memory of Goldie & Ballard Edwards

Joanne Shaffer in memory of Loved Ones

Mr. & Mrs. Don Witt

Mr. & Mrs. Don Witt in honor of Armstrongs, Robinson, D. Umberger, L. Imirie

David & Sarah McClure in honor of Richard & Harriet Radar

Harold & Donald Hardy in memory of Our Relatives who have passed on.

Betty Preas in honor of Sheri & Bill Bestpitch, Lainey Willhelm, Mia Copeland

Betty Preas in honor of Nancy Ruth Patterson, Nancy Revercomb & Nene Roe

Betty Preas in honor of Rev. Wayne & Linda Carter,Chris & Forest Moore

Betty Preas in honor of Michael Robinson & Peter Brooks, The Thornhills, and Shortridges, Lisa

Betty Preas in honor of Twins, Brady and Carter Cole, Both students at Swanee College, Ellen Arledge Cole, their mother

Betty Preas in honor of North Cross School, Lacrosse Championship Team & Coaches & wives

Betty Preas in honor of Dick & Elizabeth Cranwell, Jane Ellen and Watt

Betty Preas in honor of Award Winning Europeans Plaza Shopping Mall, beautiful shops and owners

Betty Preas in honor of George Preas’ Family with love to Kelly, Vince, Geep and B.J. With Love and apprecition to A...

Tom & Mimi Butler in honor of Linda Cannon—Ram House’s Sunshine

John & Mary Anne Mercer in memory of Maureen Downes Stump

Annette & Bill Mashburn in memory of Maureen Stump & Doug Gresham

Bill & Ann Johnson in memory of Harry and Nancy Johnson, Hugh & Dot Jones

Maurice & Leeann King

Rodney & Elizabeth Pierson in memory of Freddie & Stella Pierson

Peyton & Merle Hash in honor of Cody & Piper

Mrs. Georgia Ferguson in memory of (I am crying) Lillian Jones, Kenneth Ferguson, William Jackson

Sherwood & Lawton Kasey in memory of Loved Ones

M. L. Strauss in memory of Sheila S. Strauss

Debbie Reid From Serendipity Ladies Bowling League

Patricia Rappold From Serendipity Ladies Bowling League

Beverly Schulz From Serendipity Ladies Bowling League

Rebecca Bidanset From Serendipity Ladies Bowling League

The Stockton & Webb Families in memory of Dr. S.W. “Bud” Stockton Jr. & in honor of his grandgirls, Isabel, Ingrid, Cicely, Amelia, Ester

Jeri & Herb Overstreet in memory of Bob Martin & Faye Gravett

Morgan Bartlett in memory of Joan, Alton, Annette

Charles & Alexis Sensabaugh in memory of Sensabaugh & Mendaloff Family

Tommy & Cheryl Snead

Bill & Nanie Wallace

Jeff & Sandy Birch in memory of Mama B

Byron Yost in honor of Warren Ferguson

Kathryn Giglio in honor of Eric & Ginny Mercer

Bill & Nancy Emory in memory of Family Members

Bobby & Sandra Boone in honor of Mike Wray, Worship Leader, Carol Simmons, Music Leader,

Tom and Linda Hollie in memory of our Son Samuel

Richard & Frances Chubb in memory of Laurie Beane Peery

Richard & Frances Chubb in memory of Mr. George Miller

Richard & Frances Chubb in memory of Mr. & Mrs Godfrey Miller

Richard & Frances Chubb in memory of Mr. & Mrs. Elmert Bishop

John & Linda Hall in memory of Ronnie Updike

Sally & Jim Bohland in honor of Michael & Sandra Friedlander

Georgetta Welsh & Hannah Donahue in honor of Mary Anne Ferrarese

Cheryl & Chuck Gilliland in memory of Grace Lovegrove

Nita Echols in honor of Jim and Jane Johnson

Ashutosh & Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mr. nanc Kisho & Mrs. Neeraj K. Kaushal

Elizabeth Altieri in honor of The People who Struggle every day to make things right for their families

Rachel Goldstein

Henry Kruse

Barry & Cindy Holland in memory of Odell & Margaret Holland

Regina Williamson in honor of Eda Wynn

Eda Wynn in memory of Regina Withers

Belle & Ware Smith

Constance A. Webb

Gretchen Fox in memory of Patrick Fox

Donovan Driver in memory of Rev. Fred Drive & Anna Driver

Bill & Teresa Richards in memory of James Guilliams and in honor of Mary Guilliams

Roy & Jackie Minnix in honor of Anna & Harlan Frye (Great Grand Twins)

Judy Ayyildiz in memory of Ann Elisabeth Hale

Dave & Stephanie Danco in memory of Bill & Marian Danco, Dr. George Vaughan

Raymond & Patricia Stanley in memory of Glenn Elliott Stanley & in honor of Randy & Rhonda Stanley

Geraldine W. Price in memory of L. R. Price, Jr.

Bryana Parlock

Germaine B. McClanahan in memory of Robert L. McClanahan

Lynn & Lori Callahan in memory of Matt Lawson

Gail Holbrook in honor of Jean Harding

Billie Murphree in memory of Bob Murphree

Anonymous

Joyce Holloway in honor of Hermitage Roanoke Dining

Holley & Smokey Updike in memory of Our daughter Erin Holley Updike, Ronnie Updike, Allen Lancaster

Holley & Smokey Updike in honor of Linda Perdue, The Lawn Princess, who keeps our lawn perfect

Hugh & Peggy Wells

David Brewer in honor of Fannie, Mike, Dora, Abel

Susan & Sander Leivy Charitable Fund

Mailman Larry in memory of Rick Gillespie

Nancy Robison in memory of and in honor of Good Neighbors

Lorena Garnand in memory of Husband—C. Ellsworth Garnand

Patricia & Penny Prevo in memory of Ed & Alice Prevo

Michael, Brenda & Chris Saunders in memory of Roy & Lillian Stanley, James Trent & Michelle Arnold

Roger & Brenda Keffer in memory of Our parents—Lawrence & Anne Keffer, Elmer & Lois Hylton

Judith Booker Bishop

Lynn & Fred Genheimer in honor of Neighbors on Brightwood Place

Mr. & Mrs. Robert J. Armstrong

Gary & Teresa Walthall

John & Charlotte Engleby in memory of John Bays, Buddy Sink, Jim Reynolds, Dave Baumgardner

Wylenia Layman

Marie Blackshaw

Michael, Brenda & Chris Saunders in memory of Thomas & Mary Saunders, Harold Saunders, Virginia Hayslett