Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total through Thursday is $89,086.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Jean Amos in memory of Richard Amos, Connie Amos Thurston, Kady Eunson Cole and Grace Thomas

Anonymous in honor of U.U. Church of Roanoke

Asbury Class Huntington Court United Methodist Church in memory of Judy Marie Brooks Callister

Barbara in memory of the love of my life, Bill Clinton Garner

Barbara Baker in memory of J.W. Baker

Faye Becker in memory of Ranny Becker and Doug Goldsmith

Pete and Linda Bodine in memory of Matthew Bodine

Matilda Bradshaw in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch

Arthur Buikema and Alison Galway

Phyllis C. Caley

Cameron Family in memory of Donald Cameron

Shelley and Roger Campbell in memory of Bob and Betty Turner

Johanna A. Carroll

Bobby and Tracy Chewning in honor of Ann Rozier

Bobby and Tracy Chewning in honor of Wanda and Earl Atkins

Bobby and Tracy Chewning in honor of Barbara Fisher

Bobby and Tracy Chewning in memory of Minnie Cole Chewning

Leslie Cleveland in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch

JoAnne Clinebell in memory of Rob Flesher and Jill Flesher Dill

Johanna Colston in memory of Jim Colston

Nancy B. Cook in memory of Sue and Dick Baldauf

Johanna Corathers

Ron and Tricia Cronise in honor of Sonya and Andre Howes and Carol and Will Dibling

Ruth L Daley in memory of my daughter, Alice Williams

Bill and Laura DeBusk in memory of Ann and Tom DeBusk

Bill and Laura DeBusk in memory of Irene and Wilson Elliott

James Dillon

Gene Edmunds in memory of Buddy Edmunds

Lee Ensley

Dorros Evans

First Christian Church of Vinton in memory of members of First Christian Church of Vinton who have passed on

Helen C. Fitzpatrick in memory of my husband, Judge Beverly Fitzpatrick

Peggy Fleming in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch

Jan Fore in memory of my mother, Jeanne Warner

Mr. and Mrs. Roger Fowler in honor of our family

Fred and Lynn Genheimer in honor of Turfmeisters

Carol Gentry in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch

Cheryl and Chuck Gilliland in memory of Grace Lovegrove

Cheryl and Chuck Gilliland in memory of Eunice “Buz” Gordge

Pat Good in memory of Nancy Bertholf, my friend forever

Robert Gray in memory of Blanche, Jimmy, Raymond and Sammy

Robert and Helen Guthrie

Dewey and Mary Ellen Hale in memory of Shike and Colean King and Nelson and Glada Hale

Charles W. Hall

Frank Hancock and children in memory of Diane Hancock

Gale B.G. Hancock and children in memory of Wesley D. Gillock

Thelma T. Haynesworth

Sybil C. Hayes in memory of Stan Hayes

Keith Hennessy and Susie Sawtelle in memory of Mary Hennessy

Sarah Hickman in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch

Frieda Hiner in honor of David and Nancy Duffey

Mary Sue Hunt in honor of William and Virginia Magee

Sharon Isom in memory of Joyce A. Robertson

Cindy and Bruce Jones in memory of our mothers: Flora Forbes and Janice Jones

Dan and Mary Karnes

Robert and Carol Killinger in memory of our parents, Cora Mae and EB Todd and Lawrence and Bernice Bower

Art and Marion Kunkle

Susan and Bill Lancaster in honor of the compassionate generosity of Second Presbyterian Church

Anne Larimer in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch

Martha L. Martin

Frances Mills in honor of Jim and Noel Cosby

Elizabeth Mory in honor of David Skole and Cindy Keyser, Pastors

Pam Neate in memory of Susan Kern, Peggy Crews and Mary Burnley

Eugene B. Noland Jr. in honor of Mike Milam – St. John’s Music

Frank O’Brien and Ann Martyn in memory of George Haley

Loretta Phillips

Jean Poff in memory of Jeannie S. Dillon and Jon Southern

R.V. (Vince) Reynolds in memory of John L. Roberts, a great old Roanoke Times circulator from a different era

Kurt and Gail Rheinheimer in memory of Edwin F. McGrath

Brian and Sherry Ricci in honor of Karen H. Waldron

Churchill and Lee Robison in honor of caregivers for Margaret (Peggy) Robison, my mother

Robert and Sharon Rohrback

Al and Carol Runyon in memory of our parents, and in honor of grandchildren, Martha, Emily and George

Andrea Schirmer in honor of my dear parents, Deke and Yvonne Schirmer

Shirley Simmons in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch

Joy Slaydon in memory of special friends: Agnes Hamilton, Mae Ayers and Doris Smith

Joy Slaydon in memory of Hez, Grace, Bill, Inas, Dot, Ashby and Sissy, my family

Catherine and Mike Smeltzer in honor of our friends in Cherry Hill II

Sue, Mark, Stephen and Eric Spangler in memory of Walter Mayhew Spangler

Karen Spears in memory of Agnes Hamilton

Lois Spigle in memory of David Spigle

Lois Sumpter in memory of family and friends gone too soon

Lewis and Anna Vest in memory of Bob Vest, Donald States, Charlie Lavender and Pete Terry

Bill and Janie Wallace in honor of our good neighbors

Gary and Teresa Walthall in honor of Nanny and her 16 great-grandchildren

Wesleyan Fellowship Sunday School Class in memory of deceased class members

Austin and Pam West in memory of Verna Hasselmann

Linda Whitenack

Lois A. Wilson

Laura and Tommy Wilson in honor of Paul Buetell and family

Carol Yopp

 

