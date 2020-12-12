Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total through Thursday is $89,086.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Jean Amos in memory of Richard Amos, Connie Amos Thurston, Kady Eunson Cole and Grace Thomas
Anonymous in honor of U.U. Church of Roanoke
Asbury Class Huntington Court United Methodist Church in memory of Judy Marie Brooks Callister
Barbara in memory of the love of my life, Bill Clinton Garner
Barbara Baker in memory of J.W. Baker
Faye Becker in memory of Ranny Becker and Doug Goldsmith
Pete and Linda Bodine in memory of Matthew Bodine
Matilda Bradshaw in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch
Arthur Buikema and Alison Galway
Phyllis C. Caley
Cameron Family in memory of Donald Cameron
Shelley and Roger Campbell in memory of Bob and Betty Turner
Johanna A. Carroll
Bobby and Tracy Chewning in honor of Ann Rozier
Bobby and Tracy Chewning in honor of Wanda and Earl Atkins
Bobby and Tracy Chewning in honor of Barbara Fisher
Bobby and Tracy Chewning in memory of Minnie Cole Chewning
Leslie Cleveland in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch
JoAnne Clinebell in memory of Rob Flesher and Jill Flesher Dill
Johanna Colston in memory of Jim Colston
Nancy B. Cook in memory of Sue and Dick Baldauf
Johanna Corathers
Ron and Tricia Cronise in honor of Sonya and Andre Howes and Carol and Will Dibling
Ruth L Daley in memory of my daughter, Alice Williams
Bill and Laura DeBusk in memory of Ann and Tom DeBusk
Bill and Laura DeBusk in memory of Irene and Wilson Elliott
James Dillon
Gene Edmunds in memory of Buddy Edmunds
Lee Ensley
Dorros Evans
First Christian Church of Vinton in memory of members of First Christian Church of Vinton who have passed on
Helen C. Fitzpatrick in memory of my husband, Judge Beverly Fitzpatrick
Peggy Fleming in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch
Jan Fore in memory of my mother, Jeanne Warner
Mr. and Mrs. Roger Fowler in honor of our family
Fred and Lynn Genheimer in honor of Turfmeisters
Carol Gentry in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch
Cheryl and Chuck Gilliland in memory of Grace Lovegrove
Cheryl and Chuck Gilliland in memory of Eunice “Buz” Gordge
Pat Good in memory of Nancy Bertholf, my friend forever
Robert Gray in memory of Blanche, Jimmy, Raymond and Sammy
Robert and Helen Guthrie
Dewey and Mary Ellen Hale in memory of Shike and Colean King and Nelson and Glada Hale
Charles W. Hall
Frank Hancock and children in memory of Diane Hancock
Gale B.G. Hancock and children in memory of Wesley D. Gillock
Thelma T. Haynesworth
Sybil C. Hayes in memory of Stan Hayes
Keith Hennessy and Susie Sawtelle in memory of Mary Hennessy
Sarah Hickman in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch
Frieda Hiner in honor of David and Nancy Duffey
Mary Sue Hunt in honor of William and Virginia Magee
Sharon Isom in memory of Joyce A. Robertson
Cindy and Bruce Jones in memory of our mothers: Flora Forbes and Janice Jones
Dan and Mary Karnes
Robert and Carol Killinger in memory of our parents, Cora Mae and EB Todd and Lawrence and Bernice Bower
Art and Marion Kunkle
Susan and Bill Lancaster in honor of the compassionate generosity of Second Presbyterian Church
Anne Larimer in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch
Martha L. Martin
Frances Mills in honor of Jim and Noel Cosby
Elizabeth Mory in honor of David Skole and Cindy Keyser, Pastors
Pam Neate in memory of Susan Kern, Peggy Crews and Mary Burnley
Eugene B. Noland Jr. in honor of Mike Milam – St. John’s Music
Frank O’Brien and Ann Martyn in memory of George Haley
Loretta Phillips
Jean Poff in memory of Jeannie S. Dillon and Jon Southern
R.V. (Vince) Reynolds in memory of John L. Roberts, a great old Roanoke Times circulator from a different era
Kurt and Gail Rheinheimer in memory of Edwin F. McGrath
Brian and Sherry Ricci in honor of Karen H. Waldron
Churchill and Lee Robison in honor of caregivers for Margaret (Peggy) Robison, my mother
Robert and Sharon Rohrback
Al and Carol Runyon in memory of our parents, and in honor of grandchildren, Martha, Emily and George
Andrea Schirmer in honor of my dear parents, Deke and Yvonne Schirmer
Shirley Simmons in honor of First Fri Lunch Bunch
Joy Slaydon in memory of special friends: Agnes Hamilton, Mae Ayers and Doris Smith
Joy Slaydon in memory of Hez, Grace, Bill, Inas, Dot, Ashby and Sissy, my family
Catherine and Mike Smeltzer in honor of our friends in Cherry Hill II
Sue, Mark, Stephen and Eric Spangler in memory of Walter Mayhew Spangler
Karen Spears in memory of Agnes Hamilton
Lois Spigle in memory of David Spigle
Lois Sumpter in memory of family and friends gone too soon
Lewis and Anna Vest in memory of Bob Vest, Donald States, Charlie Lavender and Pete Terry
Bill and Janie Wallace in honor of our good neighbors
Gary and Teresa Walthall in honor of Nanny and her 16 great-grandchildren
Wesleyan Fellowship Sunday School Class in memory of deceased class members
Austin and Pam West in memory of Verna Hasselmann
Linda Whitenack
Lois A. Wilson
Laura and Tommy Wilson in honor of Paul Buetell and family
Carol Yopp
