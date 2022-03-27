Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. The 2021 campaign, which officially closes Thursday, exceeded its fundraising goals.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Cave Spring UMC Friendship Class donation
Merchant Bank CD Deposit
Merchant Bank CD Deposit
Tony Clark
Melissa W Woodson in honor of Roanoke Area Ministries Staff - Linda, Jessica, Rachel, Tony, Becky, Heather, Mike and Steve
Howard Swank
C.L. Chandler in memory of Dr. Ron Mergl
Lon Spillman in memory of all the good ones that got away
Thomas & Mary Manning in memory of Our parents
Shirley McDonald in memory of My Parents - Jerry & Grace Garst & my brother - Don Garst
Jane Harper in memory of My Mother - Marie McCrary
David & Mary Ann Osborne in memory of Bridgewater's Carlyle Whitelow
Suzie & Randy Leslie
Jane & John Frank in memory of Our Parents in honor of Winders & Frank Families & The Whas
Patsy Testerman or Carolyn Huddle in memory of Lena Testerman
Toby Shannon in memory of James Kittinger, Dawn Jones in honor of Eva Kittinger Longworth, Jeannine Kittinger Spangler
Charles & martha Boswell
Anonymous in honor of Uncle James
G. Marshall & Monika Mundy in memory of Lynn Myers
Regina York
Anonymous in memory of Joshua Williams
Jeff & Lori Emry
Ronald & Sarah Francis in memory of Ronald & Stephen Francis
Emily Paine Carter & Family in memory of Dr. Bob & Alice Paine; Robert P. Paine; Babs Paine
Emily Paine Carter & Family in memory of Edith & R.E. Paine; Sr; "Mr. Billy" Branson
Emily Paine Carter & Family in memory of Dr. Andrew & Anne Parson; Dorothy O'Dell
Emily Paine Carter & Family in memory of Annie McFadden; Joe Kennedy; Chris Gladden; Pam Ogden; Harriett & Luke Waldrop
Emily Paine Carter & Family John Lennon; George Harrison; Dwayne Williams; Beau Haddock; Dr. Gibson Davis; Weecie Sowder
Anonymous in memory of Don Hunnerloch
Anonymous
Julia Martin in memory of Marjorie Baldwin
John & Paulette Kirk
Katherine Brown
W.E. Meador
Pam Wiegandt
Jacqueline Williams in honor of My Earthly Dad
From Jim & Beth Long in memory of Frances & "Bucket" Oliver and Pitt & Earline Porterfield
In honor of our children - Holland, Maggie, Wilson & Byron
From Byron Long in memory of Bob & Carol Pruner