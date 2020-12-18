Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
JoAnn Adams in memory of Maury Adams
Ethel L. Akers in memory of Eugene W. Akers
Steve Akers in memory of Nancy and Connie Akers
Dorlee Martin Allison in memory of Charles L. Allison Jr.
Anonymous in memory of Elinor Holland Hall
Anonymous in memory of Bobby, Yvonne and Peery Williams
Dave and Connie Armstrong in honor of all nurses and health care workers
Vic and Ginny Arrington in memory of Regina Withers
Earl and Wanda Atkins in honor of grandchildren, Chris, Will, Logan, Austin, Iris and Daniela
Earl and Wanda Atkins in honor of Bobby and Tracie Chewning, and in memory of Minnie Chewning
Ron and Jodi Ayers in honor of family and friends and Second Presbyterian Church, Roanoke
Ralph Baker in memory of Lee Baker
Steve and Susan Bandy
Banks Insurance Agency Inc. from Jeff and Drenna Banks in memory of Colton Scott Banks
Teresa Barie in honor of Sandra Eaton
Eddie and Carolyn Barnes
Charlotte A. Barnett in memory of my husband, Jerry W. Barnett Sr.
Terry Barton in memory of David Buchanan
Karen Y. Belcher in memory of James Wayne Belcher
Jennings and Marianne Bird in honor of Karen Harwood
Anna and Joe Black in honor of Wilma Crowley
Jackie Bledsoe in memory of my parents, and in honor of my family
Robert Bolling in memory of Jimmy Matthews
Robert Bolling in memory of Diane Hancock
Robert Bolling in memory of Don Z. Filson and Lee Mastin
Robert Bolling in memory of Jack Miller and Lynn Avis
Robert Bolling in memory of, and in honor of my family, living and deceased
Robert Bolling in memory of Sallie Reedy
Mr. and Mrs. W. Chan Bolling in memory of loved ones
Charles and Frieda Bostian
Alex Bowman in memory of Joyce Bowman
Merrill T. Braun Sr.
Barbara Bricks
Bill and Darlene Broughman in memory of Rusty and Lillian Broughman and Rhudy Cronise
James and Patricia Buck in memory of Jamie Buck and Brenda Alifee
Helen Ruth Burch
Sharon Burnham
Linda and Rocky Burton in honor of Alan and Pam Burton
Ronald Callahan in memory of James, Blanche and Brenda Callahan
Cameron Family in memory of Donald Cameron
Ron Campbell in honor of Cathy Hurt and in memory of Warren and Mildred Campbell
Libby Carr in honor of our grandsons, Jacob and Ryan Griffith
Libby Carr and Laura Lee Griffith in memory of husband and father, Eddie Carr
CCS/Creditors Collection Service in memory of Julia Millehan and Vickey Hylton
Bob Chewning in memory of Neal Long and Doug Gibson
Bob Chewning in memory of Eddie Carr
Bobby Chewning in honor of Tom and Robin Chewning
Bobby Chewning in honor of Tim and Nancy Chewning
Bobby Chewning in honor of grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Jay and Nancy Childress in memory of J.C., Margaret and Karen Childress
Jay and Nancy Childress in memory of Jack and Mickey Helms
Elizabeth B. Chilman
Melinda Chitwood in memory of Garnett and Lena Turner
Richard, Frances and Andrea Chubb in memory of Deana Wilson Bonds
Barbara L. Coleman in memory of Carl E. Coleman, and in honor of Ben, Kate and Victor
Lyna and Louis Columbo in honor of Evelyn Nettemeyer
Jeffery Comer in honor of Annette and Keith Flanders
Jeffery Comer in honor of Danny and Cathy Comer
Jeffery Comer in honor of Kay and Archie Thomasson
Eilene Connor in memory of my husband, Wayne Connor
Connie Crites in memory of Rich Crites
Becky and Darrell Darnell in loving memory of Don Darnell
Alice Davis
Ellen and Denis Deane in honor of Sally Simpson
Ellen and Denis Deane in honor of Hannah and John Overstreet
Barbara M. Dickinson
Bill and Judy Dickinson in honor of Orissia Beckner’s loving caregivers: Sherry Callahan, Marlene Craig and Samantha Painter
Hazel and Weldon Dinkel
Hannah W. Donahue
Bobby Earnest in memory of Marjorie M. Earnest
Dr. John and Mrs. Pat Eby
Guido and Shirley Edillon
Rita Engle Circle, Huntington Court United Methodist Church in memory of deceased members of Rita Engle Circle, Huntington Court United Methodist Church
Lynne Falkinburg in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Hudick and family
Mary Lou Farley in memory of Bill Pickle
Anita Firebaugh
First Church of the Brethren in honor of Dr. Dava Hensley by Women’s Fellowship – First Church of the Brethren
Fort Lewis Christian Church in memory of our women from Fort Lewis Christian Church, Salem
James Francis
John and Jerri Frye in memory of John P. Frye Sr.
Marianne Gandee in honor of Roanoke Public Library staff
Elizabeth Gantt in honor of Max and Thea Daucher
Judy and Bill Gearing in memory of our parents
Harold Glass
Randy Gleason and Martha McDearmon
Gladys F. Goldstein in memory of Jay Fulcher, my son
Gladys Fulcher Goldstein in memory of Leonard Goldstein, my late husband
Rena and Mark Graham in memory of our parents, Rose and Ben Pope and Elrica and Andrew Graham
Rose Guzi in memory of my parents, Pat and John Guzi, and my brother, Tom Guzi
Tom and Hope Hale in honor of Sue Lawrence, Larry Kilgore and Bob and Frankie Bielawski
Pat Hales
Pam Hall in memory of Frank, Marie, Phillip and Tuffy Hubble
Dick and Gloria Hamlen in honor of our daughter, Jenny Hamlen
Peyton and Merle Hash in memory of Jesse
Craig and Jeanette Hatcher in honor of Jim and Ernestine Hartigan, both 96 years young!
Ann Hawkins in honor of Steve and Kathy Knizner
Bob and Patti Herskovitz in memory of Clifford Weckstein
Lois Hinkle in memory of my husband, John R. Hinkle, my special friend, Dr. Robert M. Johnson, my wonderful Pastor
Mary Anne Hodges in memory of Jim “JH” Hodges
Mary Anne Hodges in memory of Jim and Helen Hare and HP and Geneva Hodges
Jan Hoffman
Barry and Cindy Holland in memory of Margaret and Odell Holland
Donna Horak in memory of my husband, Robbie, and friends and family
William Irvin
Marie W. Johns in memory of my husband, Lindy Johns, and son, Roger Johns
James and Jane Johnson in memory of our parents
Linda Johnson in memory of Joan Hopkins
Walter Jones in memory of Sam Jones
Helen Journell in memory of my husband, Pete Journell, and brother, James Starr
Edith Fuqua Keeney in memory of beloved husband, Grover C. Keeney
George Kegley in memory of Louise Kegley
Roger and Brenda Keffer in memory of our parents, Elmer and Lois Hylton and Lawrence and Anne Keffer
David Keith
Phyllis Keith in memory of Luther Lee Keith and Douglas Lee Keith
Linda Kesler
Loy King and Richard Wright in memory of Bob Cassell, Guy Cooper, Charlie Lavender, Al Metz, J.M. Oliver and Al Thomas
Carolyn Kinzel in memory of Hank Kinzel
Ed and Jane Kirkman in memory of our parents
Peggy Kitts in memory of Gene Kitts
Jim and Gwen Kropff in memory of Jewell and Frank Tyree and Naomi and Hook Kropff
Barbara Lampros in memory of Mary Ann Tate
Daniel and Jane Laprade in memory of Keith Laprade and Loleine Fisher
Lawrence Companies
Sue Lawrence in honor of Tom and Hope Hale
Bill and Dana Lee in honor of all who serve others
Tony and Gini Lefkowicz
Laura Liles
Dawn E. Little in honor of Mrs. Gloria Behrens
Neil and Donna Doss Littreal in memory of Mason and Libby Littreal and Jasper and Gen Doss
Charlie and Carolee Lovelace in memory of Jay Lovelace, our son
Jack and Lorna Lowe in honor of staff and volunteers at RAM House
Joe Lyle in memory of Jim and Eddie Lyle, Mom “E”, Bobby Dillon and Whitney Leftwich
Steve and Karen Mabry in honor of our fantastic neighbors in Greater Deyerle
Michael Madigan in memory of Raymond Noel
Blanche Mahoney in memory of Dianne Byrne
Barbara Markham in memory of Ernst Abshire, my dad
Betty Martin in memory of my husband, John Martin
Karen McCall in memory of Ellen Munger
Gerry B. McClanahan in memory of Dr. Robert L. McClanahan Jr.
David and Sarah McClure in honor of our parents, Richard and Harriet Rader, your service to so many and Merry Christmas
Betty McCorkindale in memory of Jim McCorkindale
Larry and Carol McCulloch in memory of J.C. and Hilda Graybill
Jill McCrady in honor of Eric Carter
Bob and Shirley McDonald
Bob McFarland
Brandy McKinney in honor of Donna S. Doss
JoAnn M. Michael in honor of Christian Michael and Logan Amos
Shirley L. Monger in honor of First and Third Thursday Bridge Group
Sally Mook in honor of Kath and Phil Foster
Gail Moore in memory of Percy Moore
John and Fran Morgan in memory of Margaret and Walter Baker, J.W. Baker Jr., Frances Pillis, Mr. and Mrs. John B. Morgan and Douglas Morgan
Joan Morris in memory of Al Morris
Christopher and Tracy Nelson
Dorothy and John Nicklo
Doug and Ruth Norris
Robbie Norton in memory of Bruce and Mickey Hensley
Betty Obenchain in memory of Bob Obenchain
Betty Obenchain in honor of my “Memphis” families
Betty Obenchain in honor of my “Salem” families
Betty Obenchain in honor of my “Roanoke” family
Frank O’Brien and Ann Martyn in memory of George Haley
Barbara Oetgen in honor of my SMUTS sisters, Sheila Garren, Mary Hemberger, Debbie Lewis Whitson, Linda Miller and Jan Miller
John and Beverly Oliphant-Martin in honor of Jane and Ken Sellers
W.M. “Bill” Otey in memory of Jean and Bud Otey
Anne Parrott in memory of Walter M. Dixon and John H. Parrott
Elaine and Jim Patsel in honor of Ruth Clark and Philip Johnson
Martha Pelish in memory of Troy Pelish
Myra Petty in honor of Elizabeth W. Petty and in memory of John H. Petty Jr.
Charles and Judy Phillips in memory of James Murtaugh
Mary Picone in honor of Cindy and Dr. Jacob Neathawk
Glenn and Sue Pierce
Carolyn Pillis in memory of Jacob Pillis
Nancy and Ballard Pinkard in honor of Mrs. Bonnie Vest, Mr. and Mrs. Kent Whitlock, Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Hart and Mrs. Carolyn Laub
Robert and Cynthia Plain in memory of Jack Hill and T.L. Plain
Carlene Powers in memory of my husband, Earl, and in honor of my church family
Mary Prescott in memory of Donald Prescott
Nancy and Lou – Proffitt, Ramsey and Loope in memory of Nadine and Jack Loope
Carol Pruner in honor of my grandsons, Byron, Link and Nels
Patricia Quarles in memory of Gary Quarles and Garry Maxey
Judi and Don Race
Wayne and Pamela Reilly in honor of George Kegley
Retired Tennis Ladies: Carolyn, Claudia, Ina, Jackie, Ruth and Vicki
Debbie Holloway Richardson in honor of Ralph W. Holloway
Martin Ricketts in memory of Janis H. Ricketts
Nene Roe in memory of Nina Burke
Nene Roe in honor of B.J. Preas
Joe and Alice Rushbrooke in memory of family and friends
Garry and Jo Ann Saunders in honor of our grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ashlyn, Ryan, Emily and Sarah
Carol Schroeder in memory of Robert Schroeder
Sherman and Betty Shelor in honor of our families
Mark and Georgia Seiler in honor of co-workers in the Roanoke NCR office in early 80s
Pamela Short in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us
Nancy and Haven Shuck
Lewis Singer in honor of Libba and Barry Wolfe
Wayne and Carolyn Sink in memory of Roy and Dorothy Myers and Lawrence and Margaret Sink
Joy Slaydon in memory of Joe and Mary E. Sanders, loving friends
Joyce Slaydon in memory of my family: Jack, Bea, Jimmy, Clifford, Eleanor and Allen
Ceal Slough in memory of husband, George Slough, former RAM volunteer
Eberle Smith in memory of Dr. Jim Lampros and Alvan Aaron
Johnnie and Lorrine Sowder in memory of our parents
Anne H. Soukhanov in honor of Stephen H. Rosenoff, MD
Southview United Methodist Church in honor of Brenda Wilson and Betty Strickland by Crusaders Sunday School Class
Libby Speight in memory of dear friend, Martha Clark
Jane Spell
Bertram and Joanne Spetzler in honor of Michael and Ina Cole
Bertram and Joanne Spetzler in honor of the siblings of Clarine Dinges Spetzler
Sam Sprinkel in memory of Barbara T. Sprinkel
Sue Sprinkel in memory of my son, Ben W. Silcox
Nate and Ann Stephens in honor of Tom and Hope Hale
Gari Stephenson in honor of Tanky, Page and Jack, Bill and Elaine, Molly and Al
Bob and Carolyn Stevens in memory of our parents
Peggy W. Stewart in memory of Claude E. Stewart Jr.
Bill and Mary Ellen Stokes in honor of Multiple Myeloma Network of the Blue Ridge
Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Robert Poff
Jim and Fran Sublett
Summerdean Church of the Brethren Christian Fellowship and Joy classes in memory of deceased members of our classes
Julian and Sandy Taylor in memory of Quesell (Scotty) Scott
Julian and Sandy Taylor in memory of Warren G.H. Brown Jr.
Margaret Taylor in memory of Jessie Taylor, husband
Brenda Saul Thompson in memory of Leon Byrd Thompson
Dolores Thompson in memory of parents and husband
Virgil and Brenda Thompson in honor of Pastors and staff at Bonsack Baptist Church
Suzanne Thorniley
Jimmy and Sue Tooley in memory of our parents and family members
Phyllis Trent
John and Kay Traylor
Holley Updike in honor of Lawn Princess Linda Perdue
James Warren, Jane Hazlegrove and Steve Warren in memory of James W. Warren IV, son and brother
Wednesday Poker Night in memory of Judge Clifford H. Weckstein
Scott and Jean Whitaker in memory of Janet C. Whitaker
Robert and Carol White in honor of our neighbors, Becky and Dan Bailey, Dave and Connie Armstrong, Everett and Maria Ward and Heidi Krisch and Jack Loeb
Darrell and Carolyn Whitt
Barbara A. Williams and CJ in memory of Louella and Sandra Hobson
Regina Williamson in honor of Eda Wynn
Bayes Wilson
Ellen Witt in honor of Dr. and Mrs. Armstrong
Ellen Witt in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Robinson
Ellen Witt in honor of Mr. Richard Ungerer
Pete and Libby Witt in memory of our wonderful parents
Darnell Wood in honor of Mrs. Sarah Showalter
Steve and Becki Worley in memory of Kelly Jo Means Worley (6/22/71-12/18/04)
Ruby Wright in memory of Jimmy Slaydon, a special friend
Jim and Elaine Wymer
Eda Wynn in memory of Regina Withers
Byron and Nancy Yost in honor of Warren Ferguson
Debbie Young
Elizabeth Young
Nich Young in honor of CRMH ER
Tracy and Janet Young in honor of CRMH ER
Zack Young in honor of health care workers
Craig Zackmann in memory of parents, Dot and Bill Zackmann
Craig Zackmann in memory of Beth Handley
