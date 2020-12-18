 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
0 comments

Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

JoAnn Adams in memory of Maury Adams

Ethel L. Akers in memory of Eugene W. Akers

Steve Akers in memory of Nancy and Connie Akers

Dorlee Martin Allison in memory of Charles L. Allison Jr.

Anonymous in memory of Elinor Holland Hall

Anonymous in memory of Bobby, Yvonne and Peery Williams

Dave and Connie Armstrong in honor of all nurses and health care workers

Vic and Ginny Arrington in memory of Regina Withers

Earl and Wanda Atkins in honor of grandchildren, Chris, Will, Logan, Austin, Iris and Daniela

Earl and Wanda Atkins in honor of Bobby and Tracie Chewning, and in memory of Minnie Chewning

Ron and Jodi Ayers in honor of family and friends and Second Presbyterian Church, Roanoke

Ralph Baker in memory of Lee Baker

Steve and Susan Bandy

Banks Insurance Agency Inc. from Jeff and Drenna Banks in memory of Colton Scott Banks

Teresa Barie in honor of Sandra Eaton

Eddie and Carolyn Barnes

Charlotte A. Barnett in memory of my husband, Jerry W. Barnett Sr.

Terry Barton in memory of David Buchanan

Karen Y. Belcher in memory of James Wayne Belcher

Jennings and Marianne Bird in honor of Karen Harwood

Anna and Joe Black in honor of Wilma Crowley

Jackie Bledsoe in memory of my parents, and in honor of my family

Robert Bolling in memory of Jimmy Matthews

Robert Bolling in memory of Diane Hancock

Robert Bolling in memory of Don Z. Filson and Lee Mastin

Robert Bolling in memory of Jack Miller and Lynn Avis

Robert Bolling in memory of, and in honor of my family, living and deceased

Robert Bolling in memory of Sallie Reedy

Mr. and Mrs. W. Chan Bolling in memory of loved ones

Charles and Frieda Bostian

Alex Bowman in memory of Joyce Bowman

Merrill T. Braun Sr.

Barbara Bricks

Bill and Darlene Broughman in memory of Rusty and Lillian Broughman and Rhudy Cronise

James and Patricia Buck in memory of Jamie Buck and Brenda Alifee

Helen Ruth Burch

Sharon Burnham

Linda and Rocky Burton in honor of Alan and Pam Burton

Ronald Callahan in memory of James, Blanche and Brenda Callahan

Cameron Family in memory of Donald Cameron

Ron Campbell in honor of Cathy Hurt and in memory of Warren and Mildred Campbell

Libby Carr in honor of our grandsons, Jacob and Ryan Griffith

Libby Carr and Laura Lee Griffith in memory of husband and father, Eddie Carr

CCS/Creditors Collection Service in memory of Julia Millehan and Vickey Hylton

Bob Chewning in memory of Neal Long and Doug Gibson

Bob Chewning in memory of Eddie Carr

Bobby Chewning in honor of Tom and Robin Chewning

Bobby Chewning in honor of Tim and Nancy Chewning

Bobby Chewning in honor of grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Jay and Nancy Childress in memory of J.C., Margaret and Karen Childress

Jay and Nancy Childress in memory of Jack and Mickey Helms

Elizabeth B. Chilman

Melinda Chitwood in memory of Garnett and Lena Turner

Richard, Frances and Andrea Chubb in memory of Deana Wilson Bonds

Barbara L. Coleman in memory of Carl E. Coleman, and in honor of Ben, Kate and Victor

Lyna and Louis Columbo in honor of Evelyn Nettemeyer

Jeffery Comer in honor of Annette and Keith Flanders

Jeffery Comer in honor of Danny and Cathy Comer

Jeffery Comer in honor of Kay and Archie Thomasson

Eilene Connor in memory of my husband, Wayne Connor

Connie Crites in memory of Rich Crites

Becky and Darrell Darnell in loving memory of Don Darnell

Alice Davis

Ellen and Denis Deane in honor of Sally Simpson

Ellen and Denis Deane in honor of Hannah and John Overstreet

Barbara M. Dickinson

Bill and Judy Dickinson in honor of Orissia Beckner’s loving caregivers: Sherry Callahan, Marlene Craig and Samantha Painter

Hazel and Weldon Dinkel

Hannah W. Donahue

Bobby Earnest in memory of Marjorie M. Earnest

Dr. John and Mrs. Pat Eby

Guido and Shirley Edillon

Rita Engle Circle, Huntington Court United Methodist Church in memory of deceased members of Rita Engle Circle, Huntington Court United Methodist Church

Lynne Falkinburg in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Hudick and family

Mary Lou Farley in memory of Bill Pickle

Anita Firebaugh

First Church of the Brethren in honor of Dr. Dava Hensley by Women’s Fellowship – First Church of the Brethren

Fort Lewis Christian Church in memory of our women from Fort Lewis Christian Church, Salem

James Francis

John and Jerri Frye in memory of John P. Frye Sr.

Marianne Gandee in honor of Roanoke Public Library staff

Elizabeth Gantt in honor of Max and Thea Daucher

Judy and Bill Gearing in memory of our parents

Harold Glass

Randy Gleason and Martha McDearmon

Gladys F. Goldstein in memory of Jay Fulcher, my son

Gladys Fulcher Goldstein in memory of Leonard Goldstein, my late husband

Rena and Mark Graham in memory of our parents, Rose and Ben Pope and Elrica and Andrew Graham

Rose Guzi in memory of my parents, Pat and John Guzi, and my brother, Tom Guzi

Tom and Hope Hale in honor of Sue Lawrence, Larry Kilgore and Bob and Frankie Bielawski

Pat Hales

Pam Hall in memory of Frank, Marie, Phillip and Tuffy Hubble

Dick and Gloria Hamlen in honor of our daughter, Jenny Hamlen

Peyton and Merle Hash in memory of Jesse

Craig and Jeanette Hatcher in honor of Jim and Ernestine Hartigan, both 96 years young!

Ann Hawkins in honor of Steve and Kathy Knizner

Bob and Patti Herskovitz in memory of Clifford Weckstein

Lois Hinkle in memory of my husband, John R. Hinkle, my special friend, Dr. Robert M. Johnson, my wonderful Pastor

Mary Anne Hodges in memory of Jim “JH” Hodges

Mary Anne Hodges in memory of Jim and Helen Hare and HP and Geneva Hodges

Jan Hoffman

Barry and Cindy Holland in memory of Margaret and Odell Holland

Donna Horak in memory of my husband, Robbie, and friends and family

William Irvin

Marie W. Johns in memory of my husband, Lindy Johns, and son, Roger Johns

James and Jane Johnson in memory of our parents

Linda Johnson in memory of Joan Hopkins

Walter Jones in memory of Sam Jones

Helen Journell in memory of my husband, Pete Journell, and brother, James Starr

Edith Fuqua Keeney in memory of beloved husband, Grover C. Keeney

George Kegley in memory of Louise Kegley

Roger and Brenda Keffer in memory of our parents, Elmer and Lois Hylton and Lawrence and Anne Keffer

David Keith

Phyllis Keith in memory of Luther Lee Keith and Douglas Lee Keith

Linda Kesler

Loy King and Richard Wright in memory of Bob Cassell, Guy Cooper, Charlie Lavender, Al Metz, J.M. Oliver and Al Thomas

Carolyn Kinzel in memory of Hank Kinzel

Ed and Jane Kirkman in memory of our parents

Peggy Kitts in memory of Gene Kitts

Jim and Gwen Kropff in memory of Jewell and Frank Tyree and Naomi and Hook Kropff

Barbara Lampros in memory of Mary Ann Tate

Daniel and Jane Laprade in memory of Keith Laprade and Loleine Fisher

Lawrence Companies

Sue Lawrence in honor of Tom and Hope Hale

Bill and Dana Lee in honor of all who serve others

Tony and Gini Lefkowicz

Laura Liles

Dawn E. Little in honor of Mrs. Gloria Behrens

Neil and Donna Doss Littreal in memory of Mason and Libby Littreal and Jasper and Gen Doss

Charlie and Carolee Lovelace in memory of Jay Lovelace, our son

Jack and Lorna Lowe in honor of staff and volunteers at RAM House

Joe Lyle in memory of Jim and Eddie Lyle, Mom “E”, Bobby Dillon and Whitney Leftwich

Steve and Karen Mabry in honor of our fantastic neighbors in Greater Deyerle

Michael Madigan in memory of Raymond Noel

Blanche Mahoney in memory of Dianne Byrne

Barbara Markham in memory of Ernst Abshire, my dad

Betty Martin in memory of my husband, John Martin

Karen McCall in memory of Ellen Munger

Gerry B. McClanahan in memory of Dr. Robert L. McClanahan Jr.

David and Sarah McClure in honor of our parents, Richard and Harriet Rader, your service to so many and Merry Christmas

Betty McCorkindale in memory of Jim McCorkindale

Larry and Carol McCulloch in memory of J.C. and Hilda Graybill

Jill McCrady in honor of Eric Carter

Bob and Shirley McDonald

Bob McFarland

Brandy McKinney in honor of Donna S. Doss

JoAnn M. Michael in honor of Christian Michael and Logan Amos

Shirley L. Monger in honor of First and Third Thursday Bridge Group

Sally Mook in honor of Kath and Phil Foster

Gail Moore in memory of Percy Moore

John and Fran Morgan in memory of Margaret and Walter Baker, J.W. Baker Jr., Frances Pillis, Mr. and Mrs. John B. Morgan and Douglas Morgan

Joan Morris in memory of Al Morris

Christopher and Tracy Nelson

Dorothy and John Nicklo

Doug and Ruth Norris

Robbie Norton in memory of Bruce and Mickey Hensley

Betty Obenchain in memory of Bob Obenchain

Betty Obenchain in honor of my “Memphis” families

Betty Obenchain in honor of my “Salem” families

Betty Obenchain in honor of my “Roanoke” family

Frank O’Brien and Ann Martyn in memory of George Haley

Barbara Oetgen in honor of my SMUTS sisters, Sheila Garren, Mary Hemberger, Debbie Lewis Whitson, Linda Miller and Jan Miller

John and Beverly Oliphant-Martin in honor of Jane and Ken Sellers

W.M. “Bill” Otey in memory of Jean and Bud Otey

Anne Parrott in memory of Walter M. Dixon and John H. Parrott

Elaine and Jim Patsel in honor of Ruth Clark and Philip Johnson

Martha Pelish in memory of Troy Pelish

Myra Petty in honor of Elizabeth W. Petty and in memory of John H. Petty Jr.

Charles and Judy Phillips in memory of James Murtaugh

Mary Picone in honor of Cindy and Dr. Jacob Neathawk

Glenn and Sue Pierce

Carolyn Pillis in memory of Jacob Pillis

Nancy and Ballard Pinkard in honor of Mrs. Bonnie Vest, Mr. and Mrs. Kent Whitlock, Mr. and Mrs. Carlos Hart and Mrs. Carolyn Laub

Robert and Cynthia Plain in memory of Jack Hill and T.L. Plain

Carlene Powers in memory of my husband, Earl, and in honor of my church family

Mary Prescott in memory of Donald Prescott

Nancy and Lou – Proffitt, Ramsey and Loope in memory of Nadine and Jack Loope

Carol Pruner in honor of my grandsons, Byron, Link and Nels

Patricia Quarles in memory of Gary Quarles and Garry Maxey

Judi and Don Race

Wayne and Pamela Reilly in honor of George Kegley

Retired Tennis Ladies: Carolyn, Claudia, Ina, Jackie, Ruth and Vicki

Debbie Holloway Richardson in honor of Ralph W. Holloway

Martin Ricketts in memory of Janis H. Ricketts

Nene Roe in memory of Nina Burke

Nene Roe in honor of B.J. Preas

Joe and Alice Rushbrooke in memory of family and friends

Garry and Jo Ann Saunders in honor of our grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ashlyn, Ryan, Emily and Sarah

Carol Schroeder in memory of Robert Schroeder

Sherman and Betty Shelor in honor of our families

Mark and Georgia Seiler in honor of co-workers in the Roanoke NCR office in early 80s

Pamela Short in memory of loved ones who are no longer with us

Nancy and Haven Shuck

Lewis Singer in honor of Libba and Barry Wolfe

Wayne and Carolyn Sink in memory of Roy and Dorothy Myers and Lawrence and Margaret Sink

Joy Slaydon in memory of Joe and Mary E. Sanders, loving friends

Joyce Slaydon in memory of my family: Jack, Bea, Jimmy, Clifford, Eleanor and Allen

Ceal Slough in memory of husband, George Slough, former RAM volunteer

Eberle Smith in memory of Dr. Jim Lampros and Alvan Aaron

Johnnie and Lorrine Sowder in memory of our parents

Anne H. Soukhanov in honor of Stephen H. Rosenoff, MD

Southview United Methodist Church in honor of Brenda Wilson and Betty Strickland by Crusaders Sunday School Class

Libby Speight in memory of dear friend, Martha Clark

Jane Spell

Bertram and Joanne Spetzler in honor of Michael and Ina Cole

Bertram and Joanne Spetzler in honor of the siblings of Clarine Dinges Spetzler

Sam Sprinkel in memory of Barbara T. Sprinkel

Sue Sprinkel in memory of my son, Ben W. Silcox

Nate and Ann Stephens in honor of Tom and Hope Hale

Gari Stephenson in honor of Tanky, Page and Jack, Bill and Elaine, Molly and Al

Bob and Carolyn Stevens in memory of our parents

Peggy W. Stewart in memory of Claude E. Stewart Jr.

Bill and Mary Ellen Stokes in honor of Multiple Myeloma Network of the Blue Ridge

Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Robert Poff

Jim and Fran Sublett

Summerdean Church of the Brethren Christian Fellowship and Joy classes in memory of deceased members of our classes

Julian and Sandy Taylor in memory of Quesell (Scotty) Scott

Julian and Sandy Taylor in memory of Warren G.H. Brown Jr.

Margaret Taylor in memory of Jessie Taylor, husband

Brenda Saul Thompson in memory of Leon Byrd Thompson

Dolores Thompson in memory of parents and husband

Virgil and Brenda Thompson in honor of Pastors and staff at Bonsack Baptist Church

Suzanne Thorniley

Jimmy and Sue Tooley in memory of our parents and family members

Phyllis Trent

John and Kay Traylor

Holley Updike in honor of Lawn Princess Linda Perdue

James Warren, Jane Hazlegrove and Steve Warren in memory of James W. Warren IV, son and brother

Wednesday Poker Night in memory of Judge Clifford H. Weckstein

Scott and Jean Whitaker in memory of Janet C. Whitaker

Robert and Carol White in honor of our neighbors, Becky and Dan Bailey, Dave and Connie Armstrong, Everett and Maria Ward and Heidi Krisch and Jack Loeb

Darrell and Carolyn Whitt

Barbara A. Williams and CJ in memory of Louella and Sandra Hobson

Regina Williamson in honor of Eda Wynn

Bayes Wilson

Ellen Witt in honor of Dr. and Mrs. Armstrong

Ellen Witt in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Robinson

Ellen Witt in honor of Mr. Richard Ungerer

Pete and Libby Witt in memory of our wonderful parents

Darnell Wood in honor of Mrs. Sarah Showalter

Steve and Becki Worley in memory of Kelly Jo Means Worley (6/22/71-12/18/04)

Ruby Wright in memory of Jimmy Slaydon, a special friend

Jim and Elaine Wymer

Eda Wynn in memory of Regina Withers

Byron and Nancy Yost in honor of Warren Ferguson

Debbie Young

Elizabeth Young

Nich Young in honor of CRMH ER

Tracy and Janet Young in honor of CRMH ER

Zack Young in honor of health care workers

Craig Zackmann in memory of parents, Dot and Bill Zackmann

Craig Zackmann in memory of Beth Handley

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man who disrupted Floyd rally to spend 30 days in jail
Local News

Man who disrupted Floyd rally to spend 30 days in jail

A man who disrupted a Black Lives Matter celebration at the Floyd County Courthouse  in June by waving a Confederate flag while walking through the crowd chanting insults and racial epithets will spend the last part of 2020 in the New River Valley Jail after his second appearance in a county courtroom on disorderly conduct charges.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert