Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. The total donated through Monday was $276,374.72.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Joyce W. Abbott
Diane Allison in honor of Dr. Vishal Bhagat, Dr. Michael Lee, Dr. R. Lee Meyers, Dr. Nirish Shah and Dr. Dennis Weiserbs
Wanda and Earl Atkins in memory of Betty and Buddy Rodgers
E. Lynn Atkinson, Insurance Agent, in honor of my customers
Mary Jo Atkinson in honor of Dr. Michael P. Jeremiah and Dr. Frank L. King
George and Betsy Barker in memory of Chuck Barker, Mary Alice and Roth Rose
Joe and Linda Beury
David, Gaye and Sarah Blevins in honor of Westhampton Christian Church
Anna Laura Burcham in memory of Clarence and Maye McKinney
Ronald and Tracey Clark
Scot and Vicki Covington in honor of R.H. and Robin Covington
Vicki Covington in memory of Losang May
Aunt Lois Dezelich and nieces in memory of Raymond E. Sink
John and Dorothy Dooley in memory of our parents and sister
Shelby and Tom Edwards in honor of Ruth
Ralph O. Foster in memory of Barbara, Phyllis and Nancy
Carol Fralin in memory of Madge Bounds, Tina Kemper, Dot Leonard and Jane Walker
The Franklin Family in memory of Carolyn F. Peavler, our sister
Mary Alice and Carroll Gentry in memory of Martha Rhodes
Pat Good in memory of Kay Rouse, never to be forgotten
Kenneth E. Graham in memory of Wilma Jean Graham
Linda and John Hall in honor of St. Paul
Randy and Shirley Harrison
Sara Hatcher in memory of all lives lost but never forgotten
Richard and Carole Hawkins in honor of grandkids and great-grandkids
Bert and Mary Hicks in honor of our granddaughters, Kalea, Olivia, Margaret and Catherine
Jeff Hodges and Karyn McAden in memory of Colleen Hagy
Jan Kinsey in memory of the Teuschers
Larsen
The Lawn Ranger
Robert and Francine Lewis
Eleanor C. Long in memory of Mom and Dad
Larry and Sandra Looney in memory of our parents
Randy Martin in memory of Mom, Dad, Raby Nichols and Evie Nichols
Debra McClure
Alice Obenchain-Leeson in memory of my brother, Billy Obenchain
Stephen Ogle
Don and Doris Pack in honor of Bill Ringold and family
Don and Doris Pack in honor of and in memory of the Pack Family past and present
Don and Doris Pack in honor of Summerdean Church of the Brethren and members
Nat and Mickey Patterson
Carolyn Payne and Paula Trello in honor of Kay and Wayne Strickland
Perez Family in memory of Antonio and Ana Maria Perez
Rodney and Elizabeth Pierson in memory of Freddie and Stella Pierson
Patti Prevo in memory of Julia Andrews and Mary Perry
Red Hill Church of the Brethren
Pat and Wayne Reilly in honor of Peter and Vicki Reilly, our son and daughter-in-law
Andy and Juanita Shumate in memory of deceased parents
Eddie Smith in honor of Turfmeisters
Pat L. Smith
Patricia and Raymond Stanley in memory of Glenn Elliott Stanley
Patricia and Raymond Stanley in honor of Randall and Rhonda Stanley
Raymond and Patricia Stanley in memory of our parents
Bob and Jackie Stepp in memory of Alice and David Stepp and Helen and Ed Comer
Jay Taylor in memory of Teresa Taylor
Pete and Gail Trussell in honor of our family
Chuck and Joyce VanDellen in memory of Ken VanDellen and R. “Jay” VanDellen
Susan S. Wimmer in honor of Catherine Weeks
Susan S. Wimmer in honor of Carolyn Poff, Gene Sherwood and Jim Perdue
Barry and Libba Wolfe in honor of Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer
Joe and Cindy Yazel