Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. The total donated through Monday was $276,374.72.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Joyce W. Abbott

Diane Allison in honor of Dr. Vishal Bhagat, Dr. Michael Lee, Dr. R. Lee Meyers, Dr. Nirish Shah and Dr. Dennis Weiserbs

Wanda and Earl Atkins in memory of Betty and Buddy Rodgers

E. Lynn Atkinson, Insurance Agent, in honor of my customers

Mary Jo Atkinson in honor of Dr. Michael P. Jeremiah and Dr. Frank L. King

George and Betsy Barker in memory of Chuck Barker, Mary Alice and Roth Rose

Joe and Linda Beury

David, Gaye and Sarah Blevins in honor of Westhampton Christian Church

Anna Laura Burcham in memory of Clarence and Maye McKinney

Ronald and Tracey Clark

Scot and Vicki Covington in honor of R.H. and Robin Covington

Vicki Covington in memory of Losang May

Aunt Lois Dezelich and nieces in memory of Raymond E. Sink

John and Dorothy Dooley in memory of our parents and sister

Shelby and Tom Edwards in honor of Ruth

Ralph O. Foster in memory of Barbara, Phyllis and Nancy

Carol Fralin in memory of Madge Bounds, Tina Kemper, Dot Leonard and Jane Walker

The Franklin Family in memory of Carolyn F. Peavler, our sister

Mary Alice and Carroll Gentry in memory of Martha Rhodes

Pat Good in memory of Kay Rouse, never to be forgotten

Kenneth E. Graham in memory of Wilma Jean Graham

Linda and John Hall in honor of St. Paul

Randy and Shirley Harrison

Sara Hatcher in memory of all lives lost but never forgotten

Richard and Carole Hawkins in honor of grandkids and great-grandkids

Bert and Mary Hicks in honor of our granddaughters, Kalea, Olivia, Margaret and Catherine

Jeff Hodges and Karyn McAden in memory of Colleen Hagy

Jan Kinsey in memory of the Teuschers

Larsen

The Lawn Ranger

Robert and Francine Lewis

Eleanor C. Long in memory of Mom and Dad

Larry and Sandra Looney in memory of our parents

Randy Martin in memory of Mom, Dad, Raby Nichols and Evie Nichols

Debra McClure

Alice Obenchain-Leeson in memory of my brother, Billy Obenchain

Stephen Ogle

Don and Doris Pack in honor of Bill Ringold and family

Don and Doris Pack in honor of and in memory of the Pack Family past and present

Don and Doris Pack in honor of Summerdean Church of the Brethren and members

Nat and Mickey Patterson

Carolyn Payne and Paula Trello in honor of Kay and Wayne Strickland

Perez Family in memory of Antonio and Ana Maria Perez

Rodney and Elizabeth Pierson in memory of Freddie and Stella Pierson

Patti Prevo in memory of Julia Andrews and Mary Perry

Red Hill Church of the Brethren

Pat and Wayne Reilly in honor of Peter and Vicki Reilly, our son and daughter-in-law

Andy and Juanita Shumate in memory of deceased parents

Eddie Smith in honor of Turfmeisters

Pat L. Smith

Patricia and Raymond Stanley in memory of Glenn Elliott Stanley

Patricia and Raymond Stanley in honor of Randall and Rhonda Stanley

Raymond and Patricia Stanley in memory of our parents

Bob and Jackie Stepp in memory of Alice and David Stepp and Helen and Ed Comer

Jay Taylor in memory of Teresa Taylor

Pete and Gail Trussell in honor of our family

Chuck and Joyce VanDellen in memory of Ken VanDellen and R. “Jay” VanDellen

Susan S. Wimmer in honor of Catherine Weeks

Susan S. Wimmer in honor of Carolyn Poff, Gene Sherwood and Jim Perdue

Barry and Libba Wolfe in honor of Dotsy Clifton and Lew Singer

Joe and Cindy Yazel

 

News Alert