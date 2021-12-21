Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total donated as of Friday is $158,600.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Bert’s Group in memory of Clarine

Bert’s Group in honor of Mickey, Allen, Bert, JoAnn, Mary, Kipper, Michael, Jim, Elaine, Becky, Alan, JJ & Kerry

Banks Insurance Agency in memory of Colton Banks

The Glass Works LLC

Poindexter Roanoke Valley Properties LLC in honor of Josephine Poindexter

Christine Smith in memory of Douglas Smith

Brenda & Gary Atkinson in honor of Don & Ellen Witt

Charles Osterhoudt in memory of Beverley P. Osterhoudt & Singleton Osterhoudt

Stanford T. Byrd

George Kegley in memory of Louise F. Kegley

Nancy Womack in memory of John & Shirley Bowman & Harold Wilhelm

Nancy Womack in honor of The Early Morning Daleville Walkers

Bev & Shirley Fitzpatrick in memory of Forrest Edward Bratton & in honor of Bob Cline (his wonderful friend)

Randy Gleason & Martha McDearmon

Susan T. Ryan in memory of Charles B. Ryan — husband

Shelley Nolen in memory of Robert Nolan

Tom & Shelby Edwards in memory of Libby Dungan

Marianne Gander in memory of Wayne Gander

Deborah Ryan Howard

Faye Becker in memory of Ranny Becker & Doug Goldsmith

Richard C. Wagner in memory of Cynthia Ellett Wagner

Lynn & Terry Arbogast in honor of William & Ruth Sibley

Dr. James Gooding

Katina M. Keith in honor of Richfield Living, Knollwood Employees

Mary Ann Waskey in honor of South Jefferson Place neighbors & friends

Sherman & Betty Shelor in honor of Our family

Karen & Mike Adams in memory of deceased loved ones

Carol Schroeder in memory of Bob Schroeder & Martha Kavanagh

Janet Pickle in memory of Bill Pickle

Eugene & Rose Hassler

Mary Lou & Sid Barritt in honor of Bradley Free Clinic Staff

Barbara & Gary Duerk in memory of Dung Van Ngo

Richard Watkins in memory of Lora Watkins, Martha Randall

William & Wanda Howard in memory of Pat Howard & Larry Carty

Sue, Mark, Stephen & Erik Spangler in memory of Walter Mayhew Spangler

Carol & Lacy Edwards

Susan Carter in memory of George A. Meade III

Victoria Rutledge

Craig Zackmann in memory of Beth Handley & MurphyCat.

Rena & Mark Graham in memory of our parents — Rose & Ben Pope & Elrica & Andrew Graham

Karen Belcher in memory of James Wayne Belcher

Dotsy Clifton Lewis Singer in honor of Libba & Barry Wolfe

Craig Zackmann in memory of my parents, Dot & Bill Zackman

Niteen Patel

Anne & Ed Kohinke in honor of Liz Belcher

Tom Lander & Patricia Wells Lander in honor of our grandchildren

Jeanie & Richard Wertz

Bob & Susan Thurman in memory of Kathleen & Plunkett Marshall, Betty June Meadows & Doug Barnette

Nathaniel Patterson in memory of Mickey Patterson — wife

Ron & Jodi Ayers in honor of family & friends

Inge Camplejohn in memory of loved ones

Suzanne Brown in honor of Evonne Plebuch

Charles & Martha Legg in honor of Mr. & Mrs. Henry Gleixner, James & Cindy McManaway & family

Charles & Martha Legg in honor of Debra Williams & family, Cranston & Marilyn Williams & Our Upper Edgehill Neighbors

Frank Ewald in memory of Susie Ewald

Velda Willis in memory of parents & Varley & Sylvia Willis

David & Charlotte Boyd in memory of our parents

Billy & Shirley Kingery

Jack & Geri Winston in memory of Janet Wray

Jack & Geri Winston in memory of Lew Snead

Jack & Geri Winston in memory of Jack & Dollie Winston

Jack & Geri Winston in memory of Junior & Lillian Croy

Brenda Osborne in memory of my sister — Sharon Sanders Owens

Jack Winston in memory of my longtime friend Jack McClanahan

Jack Winston in memory of Donald Jason Walk

Jack Winston in memory of my classmate Paulita “Polly” Dillon Bixler

Judy Thomas in memory of Richard & Marian Virginia Thomas

Elizabeth W. Petty in memory of Grover, Donald & Lloyd Walker

Becky Smythers in honor of Linda Harry

Judith S. Curtis

Robert & Carol White in honor of our neighbors ... Becky & Dan Bailey, Dave & Connie Armstrong,

Robert & Carol White in honor of our neighbors ... Everett & Maria Ward, Heidi Krisch & Jack Loeb

Kevin & Kathleen Oddo

Sherm & Mary Ann Swisher in honor of Patrick Golden

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church

Joe & Spuzzie Duckwall

Beverly Coleman in memory of Jean Coleman on her 100th Birthday

Summerdean Church of the Brethren in memory of deceased members (Christian Fellowship/Joy Class)

Doris & Arnold Hurt in honor of Pastor Kyle & Wife Debra

Gail B. Krieg in memory of Minota B. Beckner

Frances C. Mills

William Bailey in memory of Jane Bailey & Presten Bailey

Fred & Jean Swisher in memory of Harold Cundiff

J. Bruce Hagadorn

Stuart Trinkle

Nancy K. Prillaman

Richard Huffman

Mark E. Feldman in memory of Our Parents — Barney & Mary, Leigh & Frances

Nancy Childress in memory of J.C., Margaret & Karen Childress, Jack & Mickey Helms

P.L. Smith

Jo & Karl Vance

Claire Kennett in memory of loved ones

Paul R. Thomson Jr. in memory of Elizabeth Thomson

Margeret A. Cusson in memory of George Cusson

William A. Magee in memory of Virginia W. Magee

Anne H. Soukhanov in honor of Dr. Stephen H. Rosenhoff

Anonymous in memory of Hodge & Linnae Hedgbeth

Frances B. Brown & Larry Brown in memory of Dr. Beth Brown & Robert W. Brown

Betty McCorkindale in memory of loved ones

Mark S. Journell in memory of my parents

Bob & Carolyn Ward in memory of Ray Ward

Gloriadene C. Lancaster in memory of John, Terry, Jeff Lancaster

Allan & Helen Sublette in memory of William Dickinson

Eddy & Sandra McCelland

Judith Hackworth Literary Society

Helen & Robert Guthrie

Robert & Christie Garrett in memory of Bob & Ruth Eades, Dreama Garrett

Bob & Carolyn Stevens in memory of our parents

Barbara Bricks

Rod & Dana DeWitt in honor of Friends of Pages MILL C.O.B.

Steve & Judy Bodley in memory of Stewart, Carolyn & Buck, Peggy & Don

Judy P. Sutton

Donna D. Springer in honor of children & grandchildren

Linda & Cary Burton

Linda Kesler in memory of J.T. Kesler

James & Carolyn Matthews

Lorain Myer

Wanda Atkins in memory of Minnie Chewning in honor of Bobby & Tracy Chewning

Stephanie Harris in honor of The Asburys, The Barretts, The Hollandsworths & The Mabes

Steven & Becki Worley in memory of Kelly Jo Means Worley (6/22/71—12/18/04)

Jerry McBride in memory of Teresa Witt Taylor

Bob & Sue Egbert in memory of Mary & William Hill, Mary & Kenneth Egbert, Judy Hill D’Amore

Melinda Ruble

Andrea Schirmer in honor of My parents,Deke & Yvonne Schirmer from Andrea Schirmer, Merry Christmas

Cecil Gillespie in memory of Henry & Margaret Whitlow, Ernest & Ernestine Gillespie

Eric & Diane Lawson in honor of The Turfmeisters

Christ Moore in honor of Our Neighbors on and around Avenham Avenue

Margo Jacobson

Kenneth Elson

Alice & Joseph Duehl in memory of Kathy St.Clair

Formerly Fragile Ladies

Anthony Volpe

James Buck in memory of Margaret Buck

James Buck in memory of Patricia Buck

Mary Jo & Pierre Fassie in memory of George A. Meade III

Carole Denney in memory of Virginia Dameron

Susan & Philip Moldenhauer

W. C. Adams, Jr. in memory of Billy O, Eddie S. David S, Danny K, Gerald H, Wayne A, Roger C, David T,

W.C. Adams, Jr. in memory of Jack H, Tommy T, Ronnie L, Paul G, Richard N,

W.C. Adams, Jr. Life time friends gone way too soon, but never, ever forgotten

Terry & Bea Smith

Susan & Terry Calderwood

Betty & Ed Lesko in honor of Our friends

Deane Cary in memory of Mr. & Mrs. JL Cary, JP Cary, Violet Armstrong, Stella Kidd, Dot Cary, Gladys Eubank,

Deane Cary in memory of Lester & Earl Lewis Eubank

Deane Cary in honor of Pastor Rodney Longmire, Patty Longmire, Emily Gale Eubank

Diana Tooley in memory of our parents

Peggy Garner in memory of Lonnie & Hazel Murdock

Charlotte & Jim Taylor in memory of Irene Childers, Gladys Thurman, Margaret Grant

Cranston Williams, Jr in honor of Sally Williams, C. Reade Williams, Marilyn & Cranston Williams, Jr.

L.M. Feathers in memory of Dottie Wings, Pat Riggan & Stella DeFelice

Patricia Baldwin in memory of Eddie Baldwin

Sue Lawrence & Larry Kilgore in honor of Hope & Tom Hale

David & Jane Newkirk in memory of Robert Lipscomb

Lois Hinkle in memory of my husband — John R. Hinkle

Kevin Kochersberger & Mary Kasarda in memory of Clay Gabler

Sylvia & Willard Flora in memory of Everette & Ruth Montgomery — Levi & Laura Flora

JoAnn T. West in memory of Norvell W. West II

V. Ruth Marple in honor of Linda And Wayne Carter

Jan Fore in memory of Jeanne B. Warner

Betty Lou Kienle in memory of Ellen Finley Hunter

Betty Lou Kienle in memory of Hunter Draper

Bobby R. Chewning in memory of Minnie Cole Chewning

Debora H. Richardson in memory of Dee Holloway-My Mom

Rand & Jan Garrett

Brenda Reynolds Family in memory of husband — Jack & Son — Tim Reynolds

Jim & Carol McCarthy in memory of Floyd Addison

Rose Ann Burgess in memory of Norma Jean Peters

Jennie S. Murdock in honor of Volunteers of Fort Lewis Christian Church — Salem

Elaine Bays in memory of John Edwards, Jr., Carlton & Lena Lawhorn, E. Wayne Lawhorn, Pete Lawhorn,

Elaine Bays in memory of Professor John D. Seago, Buddy Sink, Katina “ Tina” McDaniel, Casey Patrick Flattery

Elaine Bays in honor of Judy G. Pinkston, Chee Chee Craft

Shirley Barker in memory of Patricia Barker

Eddie & Carolyn Barnes in honor of Our Children & grandchildren

Bruce & Julie Swanson in honor of Kathy Arle — Volunteer @ Christ Lutheran Church

Marilyn Lerch

Michael Cole in honor of Joanee & Bert Spetzler

Karen & David McCall in memory of Christine Carew, Ellen Munger

Elizabeth Mory in honor of Pastors Dave Skole & Cynthia Keyser & Organist Nancy Delaney

Rose Guzi in memory of John, Pat & Tom Guzi

Catherine Wheeler in memory of My husband George Wheeler

Gayle Stratton

Constance Crites in memory of Rich Crites

Ronald Callahan in memory of Parents — James & Blanche Callahan and Sister — Brenda Callahan

Vivian B. Nichols in memory of Maureen Downes Stump

Linda S. Clark in memory of My husband — Jake Clark

Joel Emily Pack

The Hale Family in memory of Chuck Cooke

Ron & Terri Pritchard in memory of Pat Howard & Betty Robbins

Anonymous

Carla H. Pickeral (Riverdale Farm Neighborhood Association)

Susan Beisler in honor of Helen Burnett