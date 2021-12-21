Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total donated as of Friday is $158,600.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Bert’s Group in memory of Clarine
Bert’s Group in honor of Mickey, Allen, Bert, JoAnn, Mary, Kipper, Michael, Jim, Elaine, Becky, Alan, JJ & Kerry
Banks Insurance Agency in memory of Colton Banks
The Glass Works LLC
Poindexter Roanoke Valley Properties LLC in honor of Josephine Poindexter
Christine Smith in memory of Douglas Smith
Brenda & Gary Atkinson in honor of Don & Ellen Witt
Charles Osterhoudt in memory of Beverley P. Osterhoudt & Singleton Osterhoudt
Stanford T. Byrd
George Kegley in memory of Louise F. Kegley
Nancy Womack in memory of John & Shirley Bowman & Harold Wilhelm
Nancy Womack in honor of The Early Morning Daleville Walkers
Bev & Shirley Fitzpatrick in memory of Forrest Edward Bratton & in honor of Bob Cline (his wonderful friend)
Randy Gleason & Martha McDearmon
Susan T. Ryan in memory of Charles B. Ryan — husband
Shelley Nolen in memory of Robert Nolan
Tom & Shelby Edwards in memory of Libby Dungan
Marianne Gander in memory of Wayne Gander
Deborah Ryan Howard
Faye Becker in memory of Ranny Becker & Doug Goldsmith
Richard C. Wagner in memory of Cynthia Ellett Wagner
Lynn & Terry Arbogast in honor of William & Ruth Sibley
Dr. James Gooding
Katina M. Keith in honor of Richfield Living, Knollwood Employees
Mary Ann Waskey in honor of South Jefferson Place neighbors & friends
Sherman & Betty Shelor in honor of Our family
Karen & Mike Adams in memory of deceased loved ones
Carol Schroeder in memory of Bob Schroeder & Martha Kavanagh
Janet Pickle in memory of Bill Pickle
Eugene & Rose Hassler
Mary Lou & Sid Barritt in honor of Bradley Free Clinic Staff
Barbara & Gary Duerk in memory of Dung Van Ngo
Richard Watkins in memory of Lora Watkins, Martha Randall
William & Wanda Howard in memory of Pat Howard & Larry Carty
Sue, Mark, Stephen & Erik Spangler in memory of Walter Mayhew Spangler
Carol & Lacy Edwards
Susan Carter in memory of George A. Meade III
Victoria Rutledge
Craig Zackmann in memory of Beth Handley & MurphyCat.
Rena & Mark Graham in memory of our parents — Rose & Ben Pope & Elrica & Andrew Graham
Karen Belcher in memory of James Wayne Belcher
Dotsy Clifton Lewis Singer in honor of Libba & Barry Wolfe
Craig Zackmann in memory of my parents, Dot & Bill Zackman
Niteen Patel
Anne & Ed Kohinke in honor of Liz Belcher
Tom Lander & Patricia Wells Lander in honor of our grandchildren
Jeanie & Richard Wertz
Bob & Susan Thurman in memory of Kathleen & Plunkett Marshall, Betty June Meadows & Doug Barnette
Nathaniel Patterson in memory of Mickey Patterson — wife
Ron & Jodi Ayers in honor of family & friends
Inge Camplejohn in memory of loved ones
Suzanne Brown in honor of Evonne Plebuch
Charles & Martha Legg in honor of Mr. & Mrs. Henry Gleixner, James & Cindy McManaway & family
Charles & Martha Legg in honor of Debra Williams & family, Cranston & Marilyn Williams & Our Upper Edgehill Neighbors
Frank Ewald in memory of Susie Ewald
Velda Willis in memory of parents & Varley & Sylvia Willis
David & Charlotte Boyd in memory of our parents
Billy & Shirley Kingery
Jack & Geri Winston in memory of Janet Wray
Jack & Geri Winston in memory of Lew Snead
Jack & Geri Winston in memory of Jack & Dollie Winston
Jack & Geri Winston in memory of Junior & Lillian Croy
Brenda Osborne in memory of my sister — Sharon Sanders Owens
Jack Winston in memory of my longtime friend Jack McClanahan
Jack Winston in memory of Donald Jason Walk
Jack Winston in memory of my classmate Paulita “Polly” Dillon Bixler
Judy Thomas in memory of Richard & Marian Virginia Thomas
Elizabeth W. Petty in memory of Grover, Donald & Lloyd Walker
Becky Smythers in honor of Linda Harry
Judith S. Curtis
Robert & Carol White in honor of our neighbors ... Becky & Dan Bailey, Dave & Connie Armstrong,
Robert & Carol White in honor of our neighbors ... Everett & Maria Ward, Heidi Krisch & Jack Loeb
Kevin & Kathleen Oddo
Sherm & Mary Ann Swisher in honor of Patrick Golden
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
Joe & Spuzzie Duckwall
Beverly Coleman in memory of Jean Coleman on her 100th Birthday
Summerdean Church of the Brethren in memory of deceased members (Christian Fellowship/Joy Class)
Doris & Arnold Hurt in honor of Pastor Kyle & Wife Debra
Gail B. Krieg in memory of Minota B. Beckner
Frances C. Mills
William Bailey in memory of Jane Bailey & Presten Bailey
Fred & Jean Swisher in memory of Harold Cundiff
J. Bruce Hagadorn
Stuart Trinkle
Nancy K. Prillaman
Richard Huffman
Mark E. Feldman in memory of Our Parents — Barney & Mary, Leigh & Frances
Nancy Childress in memory of J.C., Margaret & Karen Childress, Jack & Mickey Helms
P.L. Smith
Jo & Karl Vance
Claire Kennett in memory of loved ones
Paul R. Thomson Jr. in memory of Elizabeth Thomson
Margeret A. Cusson in memory of George Cusson
William A. Magee in memory of Virginia W. Magee
Anne H. Soukhanov in honor of Dr. Stephen H. Rosenhoff
Anonymous in memory of Hodge & Linnae Hedgbeth
Frances B. Brown & Larry Brown in memory of Dr. Beth Brown & Robert W. Brown
Betty McCorkindale in memory of loved ones
Mark S. Journell in memory of my parents
Bob & Carolyn Ward in memory of Ray Ward
Gloriadene C. Lancaster in memory of John, Terry, Jeff Lancaster
Allan & Helen Sublette in memory of William Dickinson
Eddy & Sandra McCelland
Judith Hackworth Literary Society
Helen & Robert Guthrie
Robert & Christie Garrett in memory of Bob & Ruth Eades, Dreama Garrett
Bob & Carolyn Stevens in memory of our parents
Barbara Bricks
Rod & Dana DeWitt in honor of Friends of Pages MILL C.O.B.
Steve & Judy Bodley in memory of Stewart, Carolyn & Buck, Peggy & Don
Judy P. Sutton
Donna D. Springer in honor of children & grandchildren
Linda & Cary Burton
Linda Kesler in memory of J.T. Kesler
James & Carolyn Matthews
Lorain Myer
Wanda Atkins in memory of Minnie Chewning in honor of Bobby & Tracy Chewning
Stephanie Harris in honor of The Asburys, The Barretts, The Hollandsworths & The Mabes
Steven & Becki Worley in memory of Kelly Jo Means Worley (6/22/71—12/18/04)
Jerry McBride in memory of Teresa Witt Taylor
Bob & Sue Egbert in memory of Mary & William Hill, Mary & Kenneth Egbert, Judy Hill D’Amore
Melinda Ruble
Andrea Schirmer in honor of My parents,Deke & Yvonne Schirmer from Andrea Schirmer, Merry Christmas
Cecil Gillespie in memory of Henry & Margaret Whitlow, Ernest & Ernestine Gillespie
Eric & Diane Lawson in honor of The Turfmeisters
Christ Moore in honor of Our Neighbors on and around Avenham Avenue
Margo Jacobson
Kenneth Elson
Alice & Joseph Duehl in memory of Kathy St.Clair
Formerly Fragile Ladies
Anthony Volpe
James Buck in memory of Margaret Buck
James Buck in memory of Patricia Buck
Mary Jo & Pierre Fassie in memory of George A. Meade III
Carole Denney in memory of Virginia Dameron
Susan & Philip Moldenhauer
W. C. Adams, Jr. in memory of Billy O, Eddie S. David S, Danny K, Gerald H, Wayne A, Roger C, David T,
W.C. Adams, Jr. in memory of Jack H, Tommy T, Ronnie L, Paul G, Richard N,
W.C. Adams, Jr. Life time friends gone way too soon, but never, ever forgotten
Terry & Bea Smith
Susan & Terry Calderwood
Betty & Ed Lesko in honor of Our friends
Deane Cary in memory of Mr. & Mrs. JL Cary, JP Cary, Violet Armstrong, Stella Kidd, Dot Cary, Gladys Eubank,
Deane Cary in memory of Lester & Earl Lewis Eubank
Deane Cary in honor of Pastor Rodney Longmire, Patty Longmire, Emily Gale Eubank
Diana Tooley in memory of our parents
Peggy Garner in memory of Lonnie & Hazel Murdock
Charlotte & Jim Taylor in memory of Irene Childers, Gladys Thurman, Margaret Grant
Cranston Williams, Jr in honor of Sally Williams, C. Reade Williams, Marilyn & Cranston Williams, Jr.
L.M. Feathers in memory of Dottie Wings, Pat Riggan & Stella DeFelice
Patricia Baldwin in memory of Eddie Baldwin
Sue Lawrence & Larry Kilgore in honor of Hope & Tom Hale
David & Jane Newkirk in memory of Robert Lipscomb
Lois Hinkle in memory of my husband — John R. Hinkle
Kevin Kochersberger & Mary Kasarda in memory of Clay Gabler
Sylvia & Willard Flora in memory of Everette & Ruth Montgomery — Levi & Laura Flora
JoAnn T. West in memory of Norvell W. West II
V. Ruth Marple in honor of Linda And Wayne Carter
Jan Fore in memory of Jeanne B. Warner
Betty Lou Kienle in memory of Ellen Finley Hunter
Betty Lou Kienle in memory of Hunter Draper
Bobby R. Chewning in memory of Minnie Cole Chewning
Debora H. Richardson in memory of Dee Holloway-My Mom
Rand & Jan Garrett
Brenda Reynolds Family in memory of husband — Jack & Son — Tim Reynolds
Jim & Carol McCarthy in memory of Floyd Addison
Rose Ann Burgess in memory of Norma Jean Peters
Jennie S. Murdock in honor of Volunteers of Fort Lewis Christian Church — Salem
Elaine Bays in memory of John Edwards, Jr., Carlton & Lena Lawhorn, E. Wayne Lawhorn, Pete Lawhorn,
Elaine Bays in memory of Professor John D. Seago, Buddy Sink, Katina “ Tina” McDaniel, Casey Patrick Flattery
Elaine Bays in honor of Judy G. Pinkston, Chee Chee Craft
Shirley Barker in memory of Patricia Barker
Eddie & Carolyn Barnes in honor of Our Children & grandchildren
Bruce & Julie Swanson in honor of Kathy Arle — Volunteer @ Christ Lutheran Church
Marilyn Lerch
Michael Cole in honor of Joanee & Bert Spetzler
Karen & David McCall in memory of Christine Carew, Ellen Munger
Elizabeth Mory in honor of Pastors Dave Skole & Cynthia Keyser & Organist Nancy Delaney
Rose Guzi in memory of John, Pat & Tom Guzi
Catherine Wheeler in memory of My husband George Wheeler
Gayle Stratton
Constance Crites in memory of Rich Crites
Ronald Callahan in memory of Parents — James & Blanche Callahan and Sister — Brenda Callahan
Vivian B. Nichols in memory of Maureen Downes Stump
Linda S. Clark in memory of My husband — Jake Clark
Joel Emily Pack
The Hale Family in memory of Chuck Cooke
Ron & Terri Pritchard in memory of Pat Howard & Betty Robbins
Anonymous
Carla H. Pickeral (Riverdale Farm Neighborhood Association)
Susan Beisler in honor of Helen Burnett