Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total contributed through Friday is $59,875.81.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Nancy Agee in memory of Monte Weade

Joseph Alisauskas in memory of Sarah S. Land

Shonna L. Allen

Roy W. Ayers in memory of Terri Leight Ayers

Cary and Edgar Baber in memory of Bev Impara and my sisters, Jeanne Kenny and Polly Adkins

Jim and Jill Beeson in memory of parents, Ralph and Mary Bruce and Robert and Lucile Beeson

Mary S. Belcher in memory of James Marvin Belcher, and in honor of Karen Y. Belcher

Jerry and Lucy Blankenship

Janice Boitnott in memory of Orlin Boitnott

David Bratton in memory of Frank and Vonice Bratton

Leon Caldwell in memory of Lee and C.B. Miller

Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Coffey

Nancy B. Cook in memory of B.J. Jones, Ben Jones, Susan Trent and Beth Ramos

Lonnie and Katherine Craft in memory of Bill Hurley

Gordon Crawford

Betty J. David in memory of husband, Kenneth, and son, Lee

Ann and Michael Davis

Patricia Davidson in honor of Sue and Bill Burks

Terry J. Deacon

Rev. David and Nancy Delaney

Barbara M. Dickinson in memory of Judge Robert J. Rugers

Doreen Fishwick in memory of John Fishwick and Bettie D. Hamilton

John and Jerrie Frye in memory of John P. Frye Sr. and Mary C. Frye

Pastor Tim and Becky Gearheart in memory of parents T.G., Phyllis and William

Kathryn Giglio

Bob and Maryellen Goodlatte

Linda Goodrich

Janet Grisso in memory of E.I. (Ike) Grisso

Frances Gross in memory of Harvey Gross

Nancy and Jim Guynn in memory of Joyce and Bill Meyers and Jim Guynn Sr.

Blanche Hamden in memory of Hamden Family

Shirley Harris in memory of Ira (Ike) Harris

Keith Alan Hennessy in memory of Marie Kent, and in honor of Mary Hennessy

Frieda W. Hiner in memory of daughter, Patricia Johnston, and in honor of Dave and Nancy Duffy

Ralph Holloway

Donna B. Horak in memory of husband, Robbie, and other family and friends

Mariann Huffman in memory of Ann Jordan

Evelyn F. James Foundation in memory of Virginia Shackelford

Judy and Morris Jarlenski in memory of Joan Hodge Bartlett, and in honor of Jimmie Hodge

Robert and Melissa Kegley in honor of George Kegley

John and Joan Kelley in honor of Rev. Adam Stultz and family, Summerdean Church of the Brethren

Michael and Linda Kolnok in memory of Betty and Wayne Conner and Elizabeth and Michael Kolnok Sr.

Elizabeth Kregloe

Art and Marion Kunkle

Arthur Heath Light in honor of Sarah and Steve Nettemyer and Elizabeth Troy

Harriet Little in memory of Harold Little

Nancy and Richard Long in honor of Elizabeth Long

Patrick and Linda Malone in honor of Tatum, Abbie and Ellen

Lola Manning in memory of James Manning and Ted Powers

Betty Manus in memory of husband, Gene Manus

M.M. and K. Martin in honor of sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren

Donna Mitchell

Shirley Monger in memory of Dewey Monger

Peters Creek Church of the Brethren in honor of all friends and members of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren

Holly Peters and Sanford Gurian

Plastics, Metals & Glass Inc. in honor of employees and customers

Billy Proffitt in honor of Debby and Jody

Jack and Nancy Proffitt in memory of Jack and Nadine Loope

Stanley and Dianne Prout

Michael and Candice Puckett in memory of Gene and Catherine Puckett and Robert and Dixie Barger

Donnie and Betsy Ratliff in memory of Ratliff and Ohlin Families

Shelly and Linda Rosenbloom in honor of Star City Cruisers Car Club

Donald and Carolyn Rude in memory of Benjamin Rude

Molly and Walton Rutherfoord

Sampson AFB Vets Association

Virginia (Ginny) Savage in memory of Lon Savage

Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Saviers Jr.

Judy and Larry Shelton in honor of Betty Mowbray and Ruth Wade

Mark Shelton in memory of Darrell and Vivian Shelton

Peter and Matthew Shick in memory of Homer and Florence Shick

Bill and Ruth Sibley in honor of William Sibley III

Bill and Ruth Sibley in memory of Michael Scott Fuhrman, and in honor of Pam W. Fuhrman

Bill and Ruth Sibley in honor of Terry and Lynn Arbogast

George and Susan Simmons

Wayne and Carolyn Sink in memory of Roy and Dorothy Myers and Lawrence and Margaret Sink

Greg and Jane Sisson in memory of Norma Sisson, and in honor of Heather Wilson

Eberle Smith in memory of Joann and Jim Lampros

Cecelia Stoutamire in memory of Greta Rikard

Scott Tmay in honor of Fast Idle LLC

Pete and Gail Trussell in memory of our parents

Richard Ungerer in memory of Gail Ungerer

John Van Luik

Carlton Wade in honor of Cobbler and Wade Family

Susan and Kevin Walker in memory of Susan’s mother, Jane Taylor Bohon

Bruce and Kathy Ward in honor of our Colonial Green neighbors

Helen Watson in honor of The Northview UMW

Steven and Katrina Stafford White in honor of our neighbors on Chamberlain Lane, Salem

Randy and Christina Wickham

Cranston Williams Jr.

Louise Wimmer in memory of Ronald Wimmer

Faye Wingate in honor of North Oaks Neighbors

Gregor Wollmann

Martha Worrell in memory of parents, J.L. and Lena Worrell

Lois Young

Gail and Randy Zimmerman in honor of Staley Hester, Malinda Sayers and Polly Owen

 

