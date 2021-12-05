Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total contributed through Friday is $59,875.81.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Nancy Agee in memory of Monte Weade
Joseph Alisauskas in memory of Sarah S. Land
Shonna L. Allen
Roy W. Ayers in memory of Terri Leight Ayers
Cary and Edgar Baber in memory of Bev Impara and my sisters, Jeanne Kenny and Polly Adkins
Jim and Jill Beeson in memory of parents, Ralph and Mary Bruce and Robert and Lucile Beeson
Mary S. Belcher in memory of James Marvin Belcher, and in honor of Karen Y. Belcher
Jerry and Lucy Blankenship
Janice Boitnott in memory of Orlin Boitnott
David Bratton in memory of Frank and Vonice Bratton
Leon Caldwell in memory of Lee and C.B. Miller
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Coffey
Nancy B. Cook in memory of B.J. Jones, Ben Jones, Susan Trent and Beth Ramos
Lonnie and Katherine Craft in memory of Bill Hurley
Gordon Crawford
Betty J. David in memory of husband, Kenneth, and son, Lee
Ann and Michael Davis
Patricia Davidson in honor of Sue and Bill Burks
Terry J. Deacon
Rev. David and Nancy Delaney
Barbara M. Dickinson in memory of Judge Robert J. Rugers
Doreen Fishwick in memory of John Fishwick and Bettie D. Hamilton
John and Jerrie Frye in memory of John P. Frye Sr. and Mary C. Frye
Pastor Tim and Becky Gearheart in memory of parents T.G., Phyllis and William
Kathryn Giglio
Bob and Maryellen Goodlatte
Linda Goodrich
Janet Grisso in memory of E.I. (Ike) Grisso
Frances Gross in memory of Harvey Gross
Nancy and Jim Guynn in memory of Joyce and Bill Meyers and Jim Guynn Sr.
Blanche Hamden in memory of Hamden Family
Shirley Harris in memory of Ira (Ike) Harris
Keith Alan Hennessy in memory of Marie Kent, and in honor of Mary Hennessy
Frieda W. Hiner in memory of daughter, Patricia Johnston, and in honor of Dave and Nancy Duffy
Ralph Holloway
Donna B. Horak in memory of husband, Robbie, and other family and friends
Mariann Huffman in memory of Ann Jordan
Evelyn F. James Foundation in memory of Virginia Shackelford
Judy and Morris Jarlenski in memory of Joan Hodge Bartlett, and in honor of Jimmie Hodge
Robert and Melissa Kegley in honor of George Kegley
John and Joan Kelley in honor of Rev. Adam Stultz and family, Summerdean Church of the Brethren
Michael and Linda Kolnok in memory of Betty and Wayne Conner and Elizabeth and Michael Kolnok Sr.
Elizabeth Kregloe
Art and Marion Kunkle
Arthur Heath Light in honor of Sarah and Steve Nettemyer and Elizabeth Troy
Harriet Little in memory of Harold Little
Nancy and Richard Long in honor of Elizabeth Long
Patrick and Linda Malone in honor of Tatum, Abbie and Ellen
Lola Manning in memory of James Manning and Ted Powers
Betty Manus in memory of husband, Gene Manus
M.M. and K. Martin in honor of sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren
Donna Mitchell
Shirley Monger in memory of Dewey Monger
Peters Creek Church of the Brethren in honor of all friends and members of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren
Holly Peters and Sanford Gurian
Plastics, Metals & Glass Inc. in honor of employees and customers
Billy Proffitt in honor of Debby and Jody
Jack and Nancy Proffitt in memory of Jack and Nadine Loope
Stanley and Dianne Prout
Michael and Candice Puckett in memory of Gene and Catherine Puckett and Robert and Dixie Barger
Donnie and Betsy Ratliff in memory of Ratliff and Ohlin Families
Shelly and Linda Rosenbloom in honor of Star City Cruisers Car Club
Donald and Carolyn Rude in memory of Benjamin Rude
Molly and Walton Rutherfoord
Sampson AFB Vets Association
Virginia (Ginny) Savage in memory of Lon Savage
Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Saviers Jr.
Judy and Larry Shelton in honor of Betty Mowbray and Ruth Wade
Mark Shelton in memory of Darrell and Vivian Shelton
Peter and Matthew Shick in memory of Homer and Florence Shick
Bill and Ruth Sibley in honor of William Sibley III
Bill and Ruth Sibley in memory of Michael Scott Fuhrman, and in honor of Pam W. Fuhrman
Bill and Ruth Sibley in honor of Terry and Lynn Arbogast
George and Susan Simmons
Wayne and Carolyn Sink in memory of Roy and Dorothy Myers and Lawrence and Margaret Sink
Greg and Jane Sisson in memory of Norma Sisson, and in honor of Heather Wilson
Eberle Smith in memory of Joann and Jim Lampros
Cecelia Stoutamire in memory of Greta Rikard
Scott Tmay in honor of Fast Idle LLC
Pete and Gail Trussell in memory of our parents
Richard Ungerer in memory of Gail Ungerer
John Van Luik
Carlton Wade in honor of Cobbler and Wade Family
Susan and Kevin Walker in memory of Susan’s mother, Jane Taylor Bohon
Bruce and Kathy Ward in honor of our Colonial Green neighbors
Helen Watson in honor of The Northview UMW
Steven and Katrina Stafford White in honor of our neighbors on Chamberlain Lane, Salem
Randy and Christina Wickham
Cranston Williams Jr.
Louise Wimmer in memory of Ronald Wimmer
Faye Wingate in honor of North Oaks Neighbors
Gregor Wollmann
Martha Worrell in memory of parents, J.L. and Lena Worrell
Lois Young