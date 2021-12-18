Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Southview United Methodist Church in honor of Betty Strickland & Brenda Wilson
Helgard Legg in memory of John, beloved husband, father & friend
Thomas & Donna Hard in memory of Patricia Brown Morgan
Carolyn Burgess in memory of of Bill Burgess
Steve & Rebecca Bast
Lois Wilson
Kathleen Ratliff in memory of Patti Ratliff & in honor of Curtis Ratliff
Carolyn Burgess in honor of Jonathan, Lauren & family
Judith Clifford in honor of Kathie Reich & family
People are also reading…
Judith Clifford in honor of the Duff family
Judith Clifford in memory of Charles "Tony" Clifford
Warren & Rebecca Clark
Norma Lou Davis in memory of Malcom Graham Davis, Inez Kinzer, Ruth Stump
Sally & Nathan Goff
Kathryn Giglio
Charles Ayling in honor of my dear wife Nancy Ayling
Judith Marlow
Rachel S. Vogeley in memory of Eileen Ganley
Corinth Treadway in memory of Joseph Harrison Treadway
Victoria Saker in honor of children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren
Ken & Debby Rattenbury in memory of Kathryn Ann Rattenbury
Jean Ridenhour in honor of Jim & Cathy Ridenhour
Carol & Robert White in memory of Mike Fariss
James & Katherine Overholser in honor of the Winegard family
Dave & Ellen Weinman in memory of Fannie "Gran Fan" Shelton
Pam Hall in memory of Frank, Marie Phillip, & Tuffy Hubble
Mitzi Willingham in honor of Russell Stiff
Patricia & Robert Herskovitz
Paula & Norm Prince
F.H. Mullins
Bernie & Mike Basile in honor of all wonderful neighbors around us
Tom & Sue Stone in memory of our brothers Mike Stone & Andy Gott
Jill D. McCrady in honor of Eric Carter
Lily Kuo in honor of Ellen Kuo & Elsa Malcolm
Joe & Janie Spicher
Dave & Connie Armstrong Family in memory of beloved neighbor Belinda Hoagland
Bobby Chewning in memory of Charlie Rozier
Bobby Chewning in honor of Wanda Atkins
Bobby Chewning in memory of Carter Fisher
Bobby Chewning in honor of Ann Rozier
Tracy Chewning in honor of Wanda Atkins
Tracy Chewning in honor of Barbara Fisher
Becky & Darrell Darnell in memory of Mickey Patterson & Don Darnell
Ron Campbell in memory of Warren & Mildred Campbell & Cathy Hurt, Carole Epperly
Leon & June Caldwell in memory of C.B. & Lee Miller
Ann H. Martyn in memory of George Haley (previously a guest at RAM House)
Ann H. Martyn in honor of Linda Canon Harris, shelter manager @ RAM House
John & Frances Morgan in memory of John D. Morgan, Margaret & Walter Baker, J. W. Baker Jr., Frances Pillas
John & Frances Morgan in memory of Mr. & Mrs. John B. Morgan & Doug Morgan, Mr. & Mrs. Walter E. Leigh, John Robertson
Charlotte Barnett in memory of Jerry W. Barnett — husband
Marie Hall in honor of daughters & families
Elva King in memory of George King & Wanda Walrond
Sylvia & Darden Wade in memory of family members that have passed
Don & Cynthia Barnhart
Cynthia Barnett
Terry Barton in memory of Clarence Mullins
Terry Barton in memory of John & Lorita McGonigal
Larry & Yvonne Linton
Bonnie A. Neuhoff in memory of Jim Neuhoff
Walt & Joyce Jennings in memory of Friends & Family
Willis & Sharon White in memory of Clarence Edwin "Ed" Walters
Bill & Joan Blevins in memory of Bob Shader
Martha Gregory
Frances Marcum in memory of Charley Marcum & in honor of hospice caregivers
Ray & Peggy Dale
Eric & Robin Thomas in memory of Erick Thomas
Donna Spradlin in memory of Hayward Spradlin & Audrey Spradlin — Mother & Father
Diane & Lance Lewis
Jack Lester & Marie Henry
Patrick N. Shank
Dennis & Paulette Fisher in honor of Colsen Graham Fisher — grandson
Gale & Sam Feather
Dennis & Ann Henry
David Youngblood in honor of Dept of Ambulatory Surgery Staff @ LewisGale
Bobby Anderson in memory of Chris & Eula Anderson
Peggy Kitts in memory of Gene Kitts — husband & Don Wright — brother
Wanda Atkins in memory of Earl Atkins
Wanda Atkins in honor of Grandchildren — Chris, Will, Logan, Austin, Iris & Great grandchildren — Daniella
Virginia West
Ruth Shott in memory of Edward Shott
Jean Sink in honor of The Beach Girls
Janie Meggers in memory of Cynti Beech Stultz
Jim & Margaret Shuler in honor of Sarah Copenhaver & Frank Flippin
John & Dorothy Nicklo
William Brogan in memory of Margaret Ann Brogan
Barry & Libba Wolfe in honor of Dotsy Clifton & Lew Singer
Briggs & Cathy Andrews
Charlotte Mason in memory of Ed & Blance Mason
Patty Good in memory of Ronnie Updike — Everyone's Friend
Sue Lindsey
Cameron Family in memory of Donald Cameron
Karen E. Willis in memory of Bob Willis
Cindy Gross Johnson in memory of Harvey L. Gross
Jimmy & Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. & Mrs. P.L. Price
Jay Kincanon in memory of Frances & Jimmy — Parents
Victoria Saker in memory of Jade E. Saker — loving husband
H. L. Hale in memory of loved ones
Pam & Vern Robinson
Mary Ann Hodges in memory of Jim & Helen Hare
Mary Ann Hodges in memory of H.P. & Geneva Hodges
Mary Ann Hodges in memory of Jim "JH" Hodges
Pamela Rhodes
Catherine & Mike Smeltzer in honor of Our family and friends
Jimmy & Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. & Mrs. Charles Thompson
Jimmy & Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. & Mrs. H.C. Spangler
Charlotte & Bill Kagey in memory of Bev & Bob Webster
Jim Wightman in memory of Gene & Mary Wilson
Wally & Shirley Coffey in memory of Bob Martin, Jim Growgey, Ron Ferguson, Don Roman
Nene Roe in memory of Nina Burke & in honor of BJ Preas
Frank & Lucy Ellett
Norma Atchley in memory of Alfred & Ruby Skinnell — parents, Melvin Nicholson
Barbara L. Coleman in memory of Carl E. Coleman & Larry Ptachek & in honor of my grandchildren
Brenda Hamilton in memory of John T. Scott Jr.
Ed & Nancy Lunsford in memory of Friends & Loved ones
Shelby Leonard
Pat Good in memory of Nancy Berthold — a never forgotten friend
Pat Good in memory of Richard Barker — a good neighbor & friend to everyone
Anne Killinger in memory of Bates — husband & David — son
Dawn Little in honor of Mrs. Gloria Behrens
Joyce & Curtis Stiff in memory of Jeffrey Byron Stiff & in honor of Byron Austin Porterfield
Mr. & Mrs. Henry Gleixner in honor of Mr. & Mrs. Charles Legg
Johanna J. Gurley in memory of James B. Gurley & Susan Gurley, in honor of friends & family
Rose Marie & Tom Jones in memory of Terry Eastman
Nancy Barbour in memory of Mary Prescott
Phyllis C. Caley in memory of Nellie Cunningham
Helen C. Fitzpatrick in memory of Judge Beverly Fitzpatrick & his sons
Jeff DeBell & Mary Fitzgerald in honor of Bradley Free Clinic
Jim & Katherine Morgan
Nancy Griggs in honor of Star City School of Ballet
Edith F. Keeney in memory of beloved nephews — Kyle Ames, Roddie Garnett, Kip Wininger
Edith F. Keeney in memory of beloved husband — Grover C. Keeney
Lorraine C. Murtaugh in memory of James W. Murtaugh
Nancy Mundy in memory of Leona & Fred Mundy & in honor of Steve Poff
Suzanne & Dan Brown in memory of Bobby Nolan
Howard & Donna Crotts
Tom & Jenny Sease in memory of K.O. & in honor of Joan St.Clair
Johnny & Laura Moore in memory of Our parents — Clarence & Sarah Moore, Sid & Ruth Tear
Barbara Dyer in memory of Donnie Dyer
Kay Clatterbuck
Bobby Chewning in memory of Eddie Carr & Bobby Booth
Bobby Chewning in memory of Neal Long & Doug Gibson
Chris & Leigh A Becker in honor of Faye Becker & in memory of Ranny Becker
Ed & Jane Kirkman in memory of our parents
James McMahon in memory of Tommy McMahon — my brother