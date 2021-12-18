Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Southview United Methodist Church in honor of Betty Strickland & Brenda Wilson

Helgard Legg in memory of John, beloved husband, father & friend

Thomas & Donna Hard in memory of Patricia Brown Morgan

Carolyn Burgess in memory of of Bill Burgess

Steve & Rebecca Bast

Lois Wilson

Kathleen Ratliff in memory of Patti Ratliff & in honor of Curtis Ratliff

Carolyn Burgess in honor of Jonathan, Lauren & family

Judith Clifford in honor of Kathie Reich & family

Judith Clifford in honor of the Duff family

Judith Clifford in memory of Charles "Tony" Clifford

Warren & Rebecca Clark

Norma Lou Davis in memory of Malcom Graham Davis, Inez Kinzer, Ruth Stump

Sally & Nathan Goff

Kathryn Giglio

Charles Ayling in honor of my dear wife Nancy Ayling

Judith Marlow

Rachel S. Vogeley in memory of Eileen Ganley

Corinth Treadway in memory of Joseph Harrison Treadway

Victoria Saker in honor of children, grandchildren, & great grandchildren

Ken & Debby Rattenbury in memory of Kathryn Ann Rattenbury

Jean Ridenhour in honor of Jim & Cathy Ridenhour

Carol & Robert White in memory of Mike Fariss

James & Katherine Overholser in honor of the Winegard family

Dave & Ellen Weinman in memory of Fannie "Gran Fan" Shelton

Pam Hall in memory of Frank, Marie Phillip, & Tuffy Hubble

Mitzi Willingham in honor of Russell Stiff

Patricia & Robert Herskovitz

Paula & Norm Prince

F.H. Mullins

Bernie & Mike Basile in honor of all wonderful neighbors around us

Tom & Sue Stone in memory of our brothers Mike Stone & Andy Gott

Jill D. McCrady in honor of Eric Carter

Lily Kuo in honor of Ellen Kuo & Elsa Malcolm

Joe & Janie Spicher

Dave & Connie Armstrong Family in memory of beloved neighbor Belinda Hoagland

Bobby Chewning in memory of Charlie Rozier

Bobby Chewning in honor of Wanda Atkins

Bobby Chewning in memory of Carter Fisher

Bobby Chewning in honor of Ann Rozier

Tracy Chewning in honor of Wanda Atkins

Tracy Chewning in honor of Barbara Fisher

Becky & Darrell Darnell in memory of Mickey Patterson & Don Darnell

Ron Campbell in memory of Warren & Mildred Campbell & Cathy Hurt, Carole Epperly

Leon & June Caldwell in memory of C.B. & Lee Miller

Ann H. Martyn in memory of George Haley (previously a guest at RAM House)

Ann H. Martyn in honor of Linda Canon Harris, shelter manager @ RAM House

John & Frances Morgan in memory of John D. Morgan, Margaret & Walter Baker, J. W. Baker Jr., Frances Pillas

John & Frances Morgan in memory of Mr. & Mrs. John B. Morgan & Doug Morgan, Mr. & Mrs. Walter E. Leigh, John Robertson

Charlotte Barnett in memory of Jerry W. Barnett — husband

Marie Hall in honor of daughters & families

Elva King in memory of George King & Wanda Walrond

Sylvia & Darden Wade in memory of family members that have passed

Don & Cynthia Barnhart

Cynthia Barnett

Terry Barton in memory of Clarence Mullins

Terry Barton in memory of John & Lorita McGonigal

Larry & Yvonne Linton

Bonnie A. Neuhoff in memory of Jim Neuhoff

Walt & Joyce Jennings in memory of Friends & Family

Willis & Sharon White in memory of Clarence Edwin "Ed" Walters

Bill & Joan Blevins in memory of Bob Shader

Martha Gregory

Frances Marcum in memory of Charley Marcum & in honor of hospice caregivers

Ray & Peggy Dale

Eric & Robin Thomas in memory of Erick Thomas

Donna Spradlin in memory of Hayward Spradlin & Audrey Spradlin — Mother & Father

Diane & Lance Lewis

Jack Lester & Marie Henry

Patrick N. Shank

Dennis & Paulette Fisher in honor of Colsen Graham Fisher — grandson

Gale & Sam Feather

Dennis & Ann Henry

David Youngblood in honor of Dept of Ambulatory Surgery Staff @ LewisGale

Bobby Anderson in memory of Chris & Eula Anderson

Peggy Kitts in memory of Gene Kitts — husband & Don Wright — brother

Wanda Atkins in memory of Earl Atkins

Wanda Atkins in honor of Grandchildren — Chris, Will, Logan, Austin, Iris & Great grandchildren — Daniella

Virginia West

Ruth Shott in memory of Edward Shott

Jean Sink in honor of The Beach Girls

Janie Meggers in memory of Cynti Beech Stultz

Jim & Margaret Shuler in honor of Sarah Copenhaver & Frank Flippin

John & Dorothy Nicklo

William Brogan in memory of Margaret Ann Brogan

Barry & Libba Wolfe in honor of Dotsy Clifton & Lew Singer

Briggs & Cathy Andrews

Charlotte Mason in memory of Ed & Blance Mason

Patty Good in memory of Ronnie Updike — Everyone's Friend

Sue Lindsey

Cameron Family in memory of Donald Cameron

Karen E. Willis in memory of Bob Willis

Cindy Gross Johnson in memory of Harvey L. Gross

Jimmy & Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. & Mrs. P.L. Price

Jay Kincanon in memory of Frances & Jimmy — Parents

Victoria Saker in memory of Jade E. Saker — loving husband

H. L. Hale in memory of loved ones

Pam & Vern Robinson

Mary Ann Hodges in memory of Jim & Helen Hare

Mary Ann Hodges in memory of H.P. & Geneva Hodges

Mary Ann Hodges in memory of Jim "JH" Hodges

Pamela Rhodes

Catherine & Mike Smeltzer in honor of Our family and friends

Jimmy & Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. & Mrs. Charles Thompson

Jimmy & Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. & Mrs. H.C. Spangler

Charlotte & Bill Kagey in memory of Bev & Bob Webster

Jim Wightman in memory of Gene & Mary Wilson

Wally & Shirley Coffey in memory of Bob Martin, Jim Growgey, Ron Ferguson, Don Roman

Nene Roe in memory of Nina Burke & in honor of BJ Preas

Frank & Lucy Ellett

Norma Atchley in memory of Alfred & Ruby Skinnell — parents, Melvin Nicholson

Barbara L. Coleman in memory of Carl E. Coleman & Larry Ptachek & in honor of my grandchildren

Brenda Hamilton in memory of John T. Scott Jr.

Ed & Nancy Lunsford in memory of Friends & Loved ones

Shelby Leonard

Pat Good in memory of Nancy Berthold — a never forgotten friend

Pat Good in memory of Richard Barker — a good neighbor & friend to everyone

Anne Killinger in memory of Bates — husband & David — son

Dawn Little in honor of Mrs. Gloria Behrens

Joyce & Curtis Stiff in memory of Jeffrey Byron Stiff & in honor of Byron Austin Porterfield

Mr. & Mrs. Henry Gleixner in honor of Mr. & Mrs. Charles Legg

Johanna J. Gurley in memory of James B. Gurley & Susan Gurley, in honor of friends & family

Rose Marie & Tom Jones in memory of Terry Eastman

Nancy Barbour in memory of Mary Prescott

Phyllis C. Caley in memory of Nellie Cunningham

Helen C. Fitzpatrick in memory of Judge Beverly Fitzpatrick & his sons

Jeff DeBell & Mary Fitzgerald in honor of Bradley Free Clinic

Jim & Katherine Morgan

Nancy Griggs in honor of Star City School of Ballet

Edith F. Keeney in memory of beloved nephews — Kyle Ames, Roddie Garnett, Kip Wininger

Edith F. Keeney in memory of beloved husband — Grover C. Keeney

Lorraine C. Murtaugh in memory of James W. Murtaugh

Nancy Mundy in memory of Leona & Fred Mundy & in honor of Steve Poff

Suzanne & Dan Brown in memory of Bobby Nolan

Howard & Donna Crotts

Tom & Jenny Sease in memory of K.O. & in honor of Joan St.Clair

Johnny & Laura Moore in memory of Our parents — Clarence & Sarah Moore, Sid & Ruth Tear

Barbara Dyer in memory of Donnie Dyer

Kay Clatterbuck

Bobby Chewning in memory of Eddie Carr & Bobby Booth

Bobby Chewning in memory of Neal Long & Doug Gibson

Chris & Leigh A Becker in honor of Faye Becker & in memory of Ranny Becker

Ed & Jane Kirkman in memory of our parents

James McMahon in memory of Tommy McMahon — my brother