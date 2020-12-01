 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
0 comments

Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

From the Good Neighbors Fund 2020 series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
2020 Good Neighbors Fund 3 Col

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Cassy Ammen in honor of Djuna Osborne, Swis Stockton and family

Cassy Ammen in honor of Jay and Karen Ammen and family

Cassy Ammen in honor of Kitty and Ray Mortara and family

Molly A. Archer in honor of my father, Philip Archer

M.W. Armistead III Family Foundation

Holton Austin

Patsy Baker in memory of her husband, Jim Baker

Robert Barnett in memory of Jerry Barnett

James B. and June S. Blackstock Family Fund of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia

Louis Campbell in honor of Rev. Kwang Shin, Sunny, Aidan and Kevin

Dick and Sandi Clemmer in honor of Jenn, Troy, Libby and Sadie

Dave and Melinda Cohan

Glen Combs in memory of Sam and Ruby McNeil

Thomas D. and Jean Denton

Mary Gillespie

Geoffrey Harter

Stewart and Sharon Hubbell

Christine Jordan

Susan King

Eric and Diane Lawson in honor of The Turfmeisters

Puppie and Jim McCloskey in honor of our friends in the Allendale, Clydesdale and Somerset neighborhoods

Bill Meador in honor of our children and grandchildren

William Modica in memory of Anita Modica

Norris and Shelby Parker in memory of our parents

Roger and Mandy Pommerenke in honor of Mrs. Ernestine Kinser

James and Sally Randles

Benny and Joanne Reed in honor of RAM staff and volunteers

Greg and Fran Rooker in memory of Jason Rooker

Sandra Saunders in honor of Everette W. Mays

April Snow

Manuel and Ann Sowers in memory of Anna Branyon

Spetzler Fund of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia

Donald and Mary Jo Stafford in memory of H.T. Stafford Jr. and Ruth Stafford

Brian and Charlotte Strain in honor of Nancy Jessee

Howard Swank

Lois Traver

 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Increasing COVID cases place stress on hospital staff
Local News

Increasing COVID cases place stress on hospital staff

On Nov. 1, the seven-day moving average in Virginia for hospital patients with the virus was just above 1,000. By mid-month it has climbed to 1,250, and within 10 days it stood at 1,516. That was Wednesday, Thanksgiving Eve, the day when all across the state and country people ignored public health warnings and traveled to spend the holiday with families.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert