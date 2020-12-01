The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Cassy Ammen in honor of Djuna Osborne, Swis Stockton and family
Cassy Ammen in honor of Jay and Karen Ammen and family
Cassy Ammen in honor of Kitty and Ray Mortara and family
Molly A. Archer in honor of my father, Philip Archer
M.W. Armistead III Family Foundation
Holton Austin
Patsy Baker in memory of her husband, Jim Baker
Robert Barnett in memory of Jerry Barnett
James B. and June S. Blackstock Family Fund of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia
Louis Campbell in honor of Rev. Kwang Shin, Sunny, Aidan and Kevin
Dick and Sandi Clemmer in honor of Jenn, Troy, Libby and Sadie
Dave and Melinda Cohan
Glen Combs in memory of Sam and Ruby McNeil
Thomas D. and Jean Denton
Mary Gillespie
Geoffrey Harter
Stewart and Sharon Hubbell
Christine Jordan
Susan King
Eric and Diane Lawson in honor of The Turfmeisters
Puppie and Jim McCloskey in honor of our friends in the Allendale, Clydesdale and Somerset neighborhoods
Bill Meador in honor of our children and grandchildren
William Modica in memory of Anita Modica
Norris and Shelby Parker in memory of our parents
Roger and Mandy Pommerenke in honor of Mrs. Ernestine Kinser
James and Sally Randles
Benny and Joanne Reed in honor of RAM staff and volunteers
Greg and Fran Rooker in memory of Jason Rooker
Sandra Saunders in honor of Everette W. Mays
April Snow
Manuel and Ann Sowers in memory of Anna Branyon
Spetzler Fund of Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia
Donald and Mary Jo Stafford in memory of H.T. Stafford Jr. and Ruth Stafford
Brian and Charlotte Strain in honor of Nancy Jessee
Howard Swank
Lois Traver
In this Series
Good Neighbors Fund 2020
-
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
-
Good Neighbors Fund: Landlord calls RAM House a 'wonderful resource' to help those in need
-
Good Neighbors Fund: Program helps man in recovery with first month's rent in halfway house
- 10 updates
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.