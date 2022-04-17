Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. The 2021 campaign, which officially closed March 31, exceeded its fundraising goals with a total of $271,606.24 donated.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Micheal and Susan Crowder in Memory of George Guill and Kenneth Crowder
Gift from the Stavola Fund
Russ and Stacey Danstrom
William G. and Joanne Forster
