Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

Good Neighbors Fund logo for online

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion. The 2021 campaign, which officially closed March 31, exceeded its fundraising goals with a total of $271,606.24 donated.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Micheal and Susan Crowder in Memory of George Guill and Kenneth Crowder

Gift from the Stavola Fund

Russ and Stacey Danstrom

William G. and Joanne Forster

 

