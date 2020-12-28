Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total through Tuesday is $170,735.66.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Barbara and Otis Kenny
Dick Kepley
Carolyn Kinzel in memory of David Noble
Tom Klatka and Ferri Lockhart in honor of George Kegley
Kathy Knizner in honor of Ann and Marshall Hawkins
Jeffrey and Annamarie Kresge in memory of George Slough, and in honor of Cecilia Slough (the parents of Geralynn Trellue)
Richard Kurshan
Marilyn Lerch
Heath and Joan Liddle in memory of Dotty Meador, best mama ever
Sue Lindsey
William Lindsey in memory of my cherished friend, Cliff Weckstein
Jim and Beth Long in honor of Holland, Maggie, Wilson and Byron
Marie Lynch in memory of James and Margaret Buck
Brenda Mack in honor of Jim Fralin and Bryon Zerr
Pat Malotte in memory of Polly Malotte
Elizabeth Marrin
Keith and Wanda Martin in memory of Anna Branyon
Joseph and Carol Masters
Joe and Rita Matthews in honor of Dr. Bill Klein
Rusty McCown and Kathleen Carroll in memory of John Sabean
Jill McCrady in memory of Terry McCrady
Helen McDaniel in memory of Marlene McDaniel St. Clair
Jackie McGinnis in memory of Robert McGinnis
Donald E. Melia in memory of Evelyn Melia and Ryan Welborn
Ann B. Miller
Carl and Gwen Miller in honor of all those affected by COVID-19
Buck and Bonnie Mitchell in honor of our children and grandchildren
Charles Moody
Mae Moore in honor of Helen Fitzpatrick, Sara Airheart, Ellen Finley Hunter and Dee Moore
Mae Moore in honor of Rev. Heath Light, Bob Field, George Kegley, Lucy and Wilbur Hazelgrove
John and Fran Morgan in memory of Walter and Dorthy Leigh and John Roberson
Monika and Marshall Mundy in honor of Doris and Frank W. Rogers III
Nancy Mundy in memory of Fred and Leona Mundy
Jim and Lorain Myer in honor of our awesome neighbors, Steve, Katrina, Gypsi, Jeff, Niki, Anne and Melissa
Sarah Nettemeyer in honor of A. Heath Light
Patel Niteen
Marion Noel in memory of my dear wife, Bev
Frank O’Brien and Ann H. Martyn
Mr. and Mrs. M.J. O’Brien Jr. in memory of Paula Bumgarner
Charles Osterhoudt in memory of Beverley P. Osterhoudt and Singleton G. Osterhoudt
Karen B. Peters, J.D. in honor of Dr. Jill Biden
Elizabeth W. Petty in memory of brothers, Grover, Donald and Lloyd Walker
Poindexter Roanoke Valley Properties LLC
Jim and Julie Porter
Betty Preas in honor of SPCA employees and all rescue animals
BJ Preas in honor of Malcomn and Susan Douglas plus “Lilly” (North Cross School Spanish professor)
Present Thyme in memory of Bev Gary
Stan and Lucy Puckett in honor of our children and grandchildren
Stan and Lucy Puckett in memory of Gene and Catherine Puckett and Lucy U. Kugelman
Stan and Lucy Puckett in memory of our grandparents
Brenda Reynolds in memory of Jack Reynolds and Tim Reynolds
Larry and Sharon Richardson
Berkeley Riley in memory of James Tarpley, the Angel of Grandin Road
Berkeley Riley in memory of Evelyn W. Riley
Berkeley Riley in memory of Berkeley Riley Sr.
The Roanoke Times Book Sale
Brenda Rorrer
Lloyd and Cora Lee Rucker in memory of Phyllis Ann Sweeney and Margaret J. Brown
Ruthy in honor of Nancy and Charles
Susan T. Ryan in memory of my husband, Charles B. Ryan
Jean Rzucidlo
Peter and Beverly Sachs in memory of Bob Jeans
Pat Sales in honor of Linda Sales
Marianne and Jeffrey Sandburg in memory of our parents
Yvonne Schirmer in honor of Red Hat Society “Honey Bees”
Lynn and Charlie Schleupner
Ellen and Dan Scott
Tara Scott
Mildred Sellers in memory of Bill Sellers, husband, and Allen and Mike, sons
Cynthia Shelor in honor of Randal Johnson
Russell Shores in memory of Barbara B. Shores
Richard and Sandy Short in memory of all loved ones who are not here
Nancy Shuck in honor of Pretty Ladies Golf Group
Doug Simmons
Andy and Sondra Slemp in memory of parents, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Stewart and Mrs. and Mrs. Andrew Slemp
Diane Smith
Carol Snider
Nancy and Barry Snodgrass in honor of our wonderful friends, Trish Rappold and Cindy and Joe Yazel
Libby Speight in honor of “The Florida Girls”
Ed Spence
Willie Mae Spencer in memory of Tom, Dania, James, Audrey, Christine, Lucille, Billy, Hobert, Freddie, Tim, Jeff, Mills and Ricky
Joe and Janie Spicher in memory of loved ones
Ben and Beth Spiker in memory of Judy Paxton
Lon Spillman in memory of Beans Gillespie
Sharon Lindsey Stanley and Melissa Mallen-Register in memory of our dear friend, Anne Carter Grove
Gari Stephenson in memory of William (Stevi) Stephenson
Tanky Stephenson in memory of Mary, Betty and Connie Sellers
Ann Stobbelaar in honor of Gordon Stobbelaar
Vanetta Remaine Stockton in memory of Stewart B. Baucom and Dorothy Leonard, and in honor of all frontline workers
Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Donald W. Hooven
Patricia M. Strong
Helen and Allan Sublette
Lila G. Sullivan in memory of Lillian Woods
Bruce and Julie Swanson in honor of Kathy Arle
Denise Swanson in honor of Carol Jacobs
Charlotte Taylor in memory of Irene Childers, Gladys Thurman and Margaret Grant
Tom and Vicki Taylor in memory of Francis and Florence Covey
John and Amy Thisdell
Jonathan Thomas in honor of Audrey Bates
Richard Thomas in memory of Pretty Girl
Velma Thomas in honor of Mansfield Street neighbors
Paul Thomson in memory of Elizabeth C. Thomson
Mary Ann Trabue in memory of Judge Kenneth Trabue
Stuart and Tom Trinkle in memory of our parents
Mary Turner in memory of Juel Turner
Mike and Ellen Urbanski in honor of clergy and staff of Christ Episcopal Church
Dorothy VanValkenburg in honor of Gary and Sandra Bradford
Dorothy VanValkenburg in honor of Larry and Gail VanValkenburg and family
Dorothy VanValkenburg in honor of Bob and Pat Jeffreys
Dorothy VanValkenburg in memory of Raymond VanValkenburg, loving husband and father
Cynthia and Michael Vaught in memory of Jane Taylor Bohon and Ronald Taylor and Betty and David Vaught
VIP Club in memory of Charlotte and Lee Holcomb
Darden and Sylvia Wade in memory of family members passed
Ethel H. Waldron in memory of J.M. Waldron, husband, and Mickey Waldron, son
Helen Watson in memory of William Douglas Watson
Michael Whelan
Jean Williams in memory of Dr. Michael Mallare
Betty M. Williamson in honor of Joyful Servants S.S.H.R.B. Church and Peggy Joe, Connie, Elona and Meilin
Lois Willis in memory of parents, Frank and Sadie Layman; husband, Cliff Willis, and other family members
Jack Winston in memory of Donald Jason Walk
Jack Winston in memory of my long time friend, Norman Slocum
Jack Winston in loving memory of Kitty Leonard
Jack Winston in memory of Roanoke Catholic’s best ever basketball player, “Sonny” Campbell
Jack Winston in memory of Jack and Dollie Winston and Junior and Lillian Croy
Women’s Fellowship, Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, in honor of our wonderful and caring congregation
Barbara Jean Wright in memory of Jack Wright
Barbara Wright in honor of Wesley and Phyliss Lynch
Janice and Keith Young in memory of Christine and Roy and Elizabeth and Archie Young
Lois A. Young
David Youngblood in honor of caregivers at LewisGale Hospital