Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total through Tuesday is $170,735.66.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Barbara and Otis Kenny

Dick Kepley

Carolyn Kinzel in memory of David Noble

Tom Klatka and Ferri Lockhart in honor of George Kegley

Kathy Knizner in honor of Ann and Marshall Hawkins

Jeffrey and Annamarie Kresge in memory of George Slough, and in honor of Cecilia Slough (the parents of Geralynn Trellue)

Richard Kurshan

Marilyn Lerch

Heath and Joan Liddle in memory of Dotty Meador, best mama ever

Sue Lindsey

William Lindsey in memory of my cherished friend, Cliff Weckstein

Jim and Beth Long in honor of Holland, Maggie, Wilson and Byron

Marie Lynch in memory of James and Margaret Buck

Brenda Mack in honor of Jim Fralin and Bryon Zerr

Pat Malotte in memory of Polly Malotte

Elizabeth Marrin

Keith and Wanda Martin in memory of Anna Branyon

Joseph and Carol Masters

Joe and Rita Matthews in honor of Dr. Bill Klein

Rusty McCown and Kathleen Carroll in memory of John Sabean

Jill McCrady in memory of Terry McCrady

Helen McDaniel in memory of Marlene McDaniel St. Clair

Jackie McGinnis in memory of Robert McGinnis

Donald E. Melia in memory of Evelyn Melia and Ryan Welborn

Ann B. Miller

Carl and Gwen Miller in honor of all those affected by COVID-19

Buck and Bonnie Mitchell in honor of our children and grandchildren

Charles Moody

Mae Moore in honor of Helen Fitzpatrick, Sara Airheart, Ellen Finley Hunter and Dee Moore

Mae Moore in honor of Rev. Heath Light, Bob Field, George Kegley, Lucy and Wilbur Hazelgrove

John and Fran Morgan in memory of Walter and Dorthy Leigh and John Roberson

Monika and Marshall Mundy in honor of Doris and Frank W. Rogers III

Nancy Mundy in memory of Fred and Leona Mundy

Jim and Lorain Myer in honor of our awesome neighbors, Steve, Katrina, Gypsi, Jeff, Niki, Anne and Melissa

Sarah Nettemeyer in honor of A. Heath Light

Patel Niteen

Marion Noel in memory of my dear wife, Bev

Frank O’Brien and Ann H. Martyn

Mr. and Mrs. M.J. O’Brien Jr. in memory of Paula Bumgarner

Charles Osterhoudt in memory of Beverley P. Osterhoudt and Singleton G. Osterhoudt

Karen B. Peters, J.D. in honor of Dr. Jill Biden

Elizabeth W. Petty in memory of brothers, Grover, Donald and Lloyd Walker

Poindexter Roanoke Valley Properties LLC

Jim and Julie Porter

Betty Preas in honor of SPCA employees and all rescue animals

BJ Preas in honor of Malcomn and Susan Douglas plus “Lilly” (North Cross School Spanish professor)

Present Thyme in memory of Bev Gary

Stan and Lucy Puckett in honor of our children and grandchildren

Stan and Lucy Puckett in memory of Gene and Catherine Puckett and Lucy U. Kugelman

Stan and Lucy Puckett in memory of our grandparents

Brenda Reynolds in memory of Jack Reynolds and Tim Reynolds

Larry and Sharon Richardson

Berkeley Riley in memory of James Tarpley, the Angel of Grandin Road

Berkeley Riley in memory of Evelyn W. Riley

Berkeley Riley in memory of Berkeley Riley Sr.

The Roanoke Times Book Sale

Brenda Rorrer

Lloyd and Cora Lee Rucker in memory of Phyllis Ann Sweeney and Margaret J. Brown

Ruthy in honor of Nancy and Charles

Susan T. Ryan in memory of my husband, Charles B. Ryan

Jean Rzucidlo

Peter and Beverly Sachs in memory of Bob Jeans

Pat Sales in honor of Linda Sales

Marianne and Jeffrey Sandburg in memory of our parents

Yvonne Schirmer in honor of Red Hat Society “Honey Bees”

Lynn and Charlie Schleupner

Ellen and Dan Scott

Tara Scott

Mildred Sellers in memory of Bill Sellers, husband, and Allen and Mike, sons

Cynthia Shelor in honor of Randal Johnson

Russell Shores in memory of Barbara B. Shores

Richard and Sandy Short in memory of all loved ones who are not here

Nancy Shuck in honor of Pretty Ladies Golf Group

Doug Simmons

Andy and Sondra Slemp in memory of parents, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Stewart and Mrs. and Mrs. Andrew Slemp

Diane Smith

Carol Snider

Nancy and Barry Snodgrass in honor of our wonderful friends, Trish Rappold and Cindy and Joe Yazel

Libby Speight in honor of “The Florida Girls”

Ed Spence

Willie Mae Spencer in memory of Tom, Dania, James, Audrey, Christine, Lucille, Billy, Hobert, Freddie, Tim, Jeff, Mills and Ricky

Joe and Janie Spicher in memory of loved ones

Ben and Beth Spiker in memory of Judy Paxton

Lon Spillman in memory of Beans Gillespie

Sharon Lindsey Stanley and Melissa Mallen-Register in memory of our dear friend, Anne Carter Grove

Gari Stephenson in memory of William (Stevi) Stephenson

Tanky Stephenson in memory of Mary, Betty and Connie Sellers

Ann Stobbelaar in honor of Gordon Stobbelaar

Vanetta Remaine Stockton in memory of Stewart B. Baucom and Dorothy Leonard, and in honor of all frontline workers

Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Donald W. Hooven

Patricia M. Strong

Helen and Allan Sublette

Lila G. Sullivan in memory of Lillian Woods

Bruce and Julie Swanson in honor of Kathy Arle

Denise Swanson in honor of Carol Jacobs

Charlotte Taylor in memory of Irene Childers, Gladys Thurman and Margaret Grant

Tom and Vicki Taylor in memory of Francis and Florence Covey

John and Amy Thisdell

Jonathan Thomas in honor of Audrey Bates

Richard Thomas in memory of Pretty Girl

Velma Thomas in honor of Mansfield Street neighbors

Paul Thomson in memory of Elizabeth C. Thomson

Mary Ann Trabue in memory of Judge Kenneth Trabue

Stuart and Tom Trinkle in memory of our parents

Mary Turner in memory of Juel Turner

Mike and Ellen Urbanski in honor of clergy and staff of Christ Episcopal Church

Dorothy VanValkenburg in honor of Gary and Sandra Bradford

Dorothy VanValkenburg in honor of Larry and Gail VanValkenburg and family

Dorothy VanValkenburg in honor of Bob and Pat Jeffreys

Dorothy VanValkenburg in memory of Raymond VanValkenburg, loving husband and father

Cynthia and Michael Vaught in memory of Jane Taylor Bohon and Ronald Taylor and Betty and David Vaught

VIP Club in memory of Charlotte and Lee Holcomb

Darden and Sylvia Wade in memory of family members passed

Ethel H. Waldron in memory of J.M. Waldron, husband, and Mickey Waldron, son

Helen Watson in memory of William Douglas Watson

Michael Whelan

Jean Williams in memory of Dr. Michael Mallare

Betty M. Williamson in honor of Joyful Servants S.S.H.R.B. Church and Peggy Joe, Connie, Elona and Meilin

Lois Willis in memory of parents, Frank and Sadie Layman; husband, Cliff Willis, and other family members

Jack Winston in memory of Donald Jason Walk

Jack Winston in memory of my long time friend, Norman Slocum

Jack Winston in loving memory of Kitty Leonard

Jack Winston in memory of Roanoke Catholic’s best ever basketball player, “Sonny” Campbell

Jack Winston in memory of Jack and Dollie Winston and Junior and Lillian Croy

Women’s Fellowship, Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, in honor of our wonderful and caring congregation

Barbara Jean Wright in memory of Jack Wright

Barbara Wright in honor of Wesley and Phyliss Lynch

Janice and Keith Young in memory of Christine and Roy and Elizabeth and Archie Young

Lois A. Young

David Youngblood in honor of caregivers at LewisGale Hospital

 

