Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total donated as of Wednesday is $182,275.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Huntington Court United Methodist Church in memory of all deceased members
Oak Grove Church of the Brethren (Joyful Hearts)
First Church of the Brethren in honor of Pastor Dava Hensley
J.T.T. Breakfast Club
Kurt & Gail Rheinheimer in memory of Ed McGrath
Diane Grant in memory of Elmon Kelley & Richard Bill Bond
Diane Grant in honor of World’s Best Neighbors — Gary Craft & Karen Pannell
Robert Hiltonsmith in honor of Robbie & Ben Hiltonsmith
Gary Atkins in honor of Wanda Atkins
Bill & Judy Gearing in memory of Our Parents
Walter Jones
Beth Jenkins & Jenny Griffin in honor of Penn Forest Elementary School staff
Bob McFarland
Robert Bolling in memory of members of my family
Robert Bolling in memory of Diane Hancock & Diane Swann
Robert Bolling in memory of Lee Masin & Jack Miller
Robert Bolling in memory of Lynn Avis & Don Filson
Pete & Libby Witt in memory of Our wonderful parents Precious & Angel Lucy
Joe & Anna Black in memory of Wilma Crowley
Marianne & Jeffrey Sandburg in memory of our parents
Jerry & Sharon Miller in memory of our families who have passed (from Susan, Nan, Sharon, Shirley, Mickey & Sarah)
Betty Metz in memory of G. Allen Metz & in honor of my two children & their spouses & two grandchildren
Sandra West in memory of Carolyn Peveler
Mary & Roger Saunders in honor of Mark & Debbie Seckinger & Katie & Jenna
Mary & Roger Saunders in honor of Bob & Janet Sanders & Adam & Abel Sanders & Evan & Jacob Nicely & Jacob & Morgan Edbert & Mc...
Mary & Roger Saunders in honor of Dane & Marcia Patterson & Haley & Logan & Meredith Patterson
Randy Martin in memory of MJ, Mom and Dad, Roby, Evie
Arnold & Mollie Harris in memory of Tom Simmons
Gwendolyn Hall in memory of Our parents, Son In Law, Brother
Barbara Wright in memory of Jack F. Wright Jr. — in honor of Wesley & Phyllis Lynch
Wanda Atkins in memory of Betty & Buddy Rodgers
Harold Glass
Mary Bishop & Dan Crawford in honor of Dr. Walter Claytor
Diane Allison in honor of Dr. Vishal K. Bhagat
Diane Allison in honor of Dr. Michael D. Lee
Diane Allison in honor of Dr. R. Lee Meyers
Diane Allison in honor of Dr. Dennis B. Weiserbs
Anita Firebaugh
James & Julie Porter in memory of Bob Drews
Allison McClintic Martin in honor of Debbie Denison
Helen Burnett in honor of my friends
Marie Lynch in memory of James, Jr & Margaret Buck
Marie Lynch in memory of Patricia Buck
Marie Lynch in honor of Brenda Aliff
Leigh Becker in honor of Chris & Leigh Ann Becker, Garland Parry and in memory of Kay Parry
Bev & Jim Bendel
Joyce Slaydon in memory of Very Dear — Agnes, Mae & Doris
Joyce Slaydon in memory of Dear Friends — Joe & Mary Ellen Sanders
Fred Genheimer in honor of The Turfmeisters
Nancy Jacobs
Mary Anna Page in memory of Danny Psathos, Marshall Page, Jennica Harry Psathos
Ethel H. Waldron in memory of Jim Waldron — Husband, & Mickey Waldron — Son
LuAnne Edwards in honor of Maggie Holland
LuAnne Edwards in honor of Denise Hicks
LuAnne Edwards in honor of Elaine Falls
LuAnne Edwards in honor of Dr. Andrew Maiolo
C.L. Chandler in memory of Dr. Ron Mergl, Son In Law
Alfred & Carol Runyon in memory of Our Parents & Loved Ones
Carolyn Warner Rakes
Mary Turner in memory of Norma Jean Peters
Douglas & Mary Lang
Mary Alice Bowman in honor of Pastor Horace Light & Congregation of Bethlehem Church of the Brethren
Bob & Frankie Bielawski in honor of Hope & Tom Hale
Gaynell Sykes in memory of Clair Sykes & Grace Lovegrove
Ronnie & Gail Creasy in memory of Our Parents — Nelso & Norma Creasy & Ava Montgomery
Russell Shores
Tony & Gini Lefkowicz
Harvey R. Turner III in honor of Teresa Turner
Joyce Lyle in memory of Jim & Edward Lyle, Bobby Dillon, Whitney Leftwich
Richard & Gloria Hamlen in honor of Jennifer Hamlen
Deborah Caldwell—Bono & Ben Bono in honor of Our Service men & women & Law Enforcement
Robert & Mary Aydlett in honor of David Carter, Bob Neil, Dennis Crusey & Rick Aydlett — in memory of Jeff Cannon, Cheryl & Wayne Morris and Chip Warsaw
David & Deborah Carter in honor of David Carter, Bob Neil, Dennis Crusey & Rick Aydlett — in memory of Jeff Cannon, Cheryl & Wayne Morris and Chip Warsaw
Robert Neil in honor of David Carter, Bob Neil, Dennis Crusey & Rick Aydlett — in memory of Jeff Cannon, Cheryl & Wayne Morris and Chip Warsaw
Karen Warsaw in honor of David Carter, Bob Neil, Dennis Crusey & Rick Aydlett — in memory of Jeff Cannon, Cheryl & Wayne Morris and Chip Warsaw
Marina Cannon in honor of David Carter, Bob Neil, Dennis Crusey & Rick Aydlett — in memory of Jeff Cannon, Cheryl & Morris and Chip Warsaw
Nancy & Haven Shuck
Bobby Earnest in memory of Marjorie Earnest
Gail Moore in memory of Percy Moore — Husband
James & Carol Howell in memory of Our Parents — Herbert & Georgie Howell & Clarence & Marie Crisp
Patricia Malotte in memory of Polly Malotte — Mother
Dr. & Mrs. W. H. Frazier, III in memory of Col. & Mrs. R. F. Hunter
Jinny & David Wooddall—Gainey in honor of Pat Davidson
Linda St.Clair in memory of Howard & Kathleen St.Clair
Lee Garner in honor of Xiangyu Z
Anonymous in memory of Linda J. Mecca & in honor of Linda Harris & Ram Kitchen Volunteers
Frances Davis
Gari Stephenson in honor of Tanky, Page & Jack, Bill & Elaine & Molly
Bill Beasley in memory of George Beasley
Doug & Anna Fowler in memory of Virginia Millner
Anonymous in honor of Jim Hickenbotham
Greg & Michele Haley
Donald Pack
Johanna Colston in memory of My husband Jim & my dear friends
Bob & Jeanne Pitner
Michael Farmer
Valentine Bernys, Jr.
Frances & Paul Buford in memory of Margaret & Susan Buford
Patsy Baker in memory of James A. Baker
Burt & Sandy Clemmer
David & Faye Nova in memory of Sig Davidson
Glenn & Donna Agee in honor of Paul & Shannon Davis
Maryke Barber
Deborah Cates
Ed Spence
Tammy EWen in memory of Graham Ewen
Fred Walters in memory of Jalen Williams
Cynthia & Michael Vaught in memory of Our parents, Jane Taylor, Bohon & Ronald G. Taylor, David & Betty Vaught
Kitty Thomas
Paula & Anthony Anderson
Andrew & Martha Turner
Matthew & Koiner Thomas
Frank & Lorah Pruette
Thomas & Robin Roberts
Earl & Deborah Watts
James & Joanne Callis
Jeffrey & Cynthia Fletcher
William Hamlin
Katherine & Daniel Hughes
Kelly Goldsmith
F. Randolph Dickey
David & Ann Miller
Russell or Kelly Ellis
Pamela & Wayne Reilly
Robert Freis in honor of Rachel Vogeley and Heather Wilson
Cranston Williams, Jr in honor of Wife — Marilyn Cranston, Children — Sally and Reade Williams
Myra Petty in memory of My beloved Dad, John H. Petty, Jr. and in honor of My amazing Mom, Elizabeth W. Petty
Janet Kinsey
Gary & JoAnn Saunders in honor of Our grandchildren — Kaitlyn, Ashlyn, Ryan, Emily and Sarah
Richard & Harriet Rader in honor of Jim & Nancy Crumpacker, Dick & Jean Crowder, Jay & Jessica Crumpacker, Dr. Richard Smith
Carla H. Pickeral in memory of Jeffrey Pickeral, My son
M.W. Armistead III & Polly B. Armistead
Glen Coms
Wesleyan Fellowship Sunday School Class in memory of Deceased Class Members
Eleanor C. Long in memory of John & Jane Long
James or Noel Cosby
Hobie & Rita Pillsbury in memory of Jerry Collins and in honor of Willie Collins
Nancy B. Cook in memory of Sue and Dick Baldauf
Maruma & James Warren in memory of James Warren, III
Alfred & Linda Nelms in memory of George Preas and in honor of B.J. Kelly, Geep
Marianne R. Finn in memory of Jim Finn
Linda & Joseph Beury
Charlie & Carolee Lovelace in memory of Dr. Jay Lovelance, DDS
Roger & Myrteen Heslep in memory of Correnia Summers
Cindy & Bruce Jones in memory of Our Mothers — Flora Forbes, Janice Jones
Cecilia E. Slough in memory of My Husband — George and My Son — Karl Slough