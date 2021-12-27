Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total donated as of Wednesday is $182,275.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Huntington Court United Methodist Church in memory of all deceased members

Oak Grove Church of the Brethren (Joyful Hearts)

First Church of the Brethren in honor of Pastor Dava Hensley

J.T.T. Breakfast Club

Kurt & Gail Rheinheimer in memory of Ed McGrath

Diane Grant in memory of Elmon Kelley & Richard Bill Bond

Diane Grant in honor of World’s Best Neighbors — Gary Craft & Karen Pannell

Robert Hiltonsmith in honor of Robbie & Ben Hiltonsmith

Gary Atkins in honor of Wanda Atkins

Bill & Judy Gearing in memory of Our Parents

Walter Jones

Beth Jenkins & Jenny Griffin in honor of Penn Forest Elementary School staff

Bob McFarland

Robert Bolling in memory of members of my family

Robert Bolling in memory of Diane Hancock & Diane Swann

Robert Bolling in memory of Lee Masin & Jack Miller

Robert Bolling in memory of Lynn Avis & Don Filson

Pete & Libby Witt in memory of Our wonderful parents Precious & Angel Lucy

Joe & Anna Black in memory of Wilma Crowley

Marianne & Jeffrey Sandburg in memory of our parents

Jerry & Sharon Miller in memory of our families who have passed (from Susan, Nan, Sharon, Shirley, Mickey & Sarah)

Betty Metz in memory of G. Allen Metz & in honor of my two children & their spouses & two grandchildren

Sandra West in memory of Carolyn Peveler

Mary & Roger Saunders in honor of Mark & Debbie Seckinger & Katie & Jenna

Mary & Roger Saunders in honor of Bob & Janet Sanders & Adam & Abel Sanders & Evan & Jacob Nicely & Jacob & Morgan Edbert & Mc...

Mary & Roger Saunders in honor of Dane & Marcia Patterson & Haley & Logan & Meredith Patterson

Randy Martin in memory of MJ, Mom and Dad, Roby, Evie

Arnold & Mollie Harris in memory of Tom Simmons

Gwendolyn Hall in memory of Our parents, Son In Law, Brother

Barbara Wright in memory of Jack F. Wright Jr. — in honor of Wesley & Phyllis Lynch

Wanda Atkins in memory of Betty & Buddy Rodgers

Harold Glass

Mary Bishop & Dan Crawford in honor of Dr. Walter Claytor

Diane Allison in honor of Dr. Vishal K. Bhagat

Diane Allison in honor of Dr. Michael D. Lee

Diane Allison in honor of Dr. R. Lee Meyers

Diane Allison in honor of Dr. Dennis B. Weiserbs

Anita Firebaugh

James & Julie Porter in memory of Bob Drews

Allison McClintic Martin in honor of Debbie Denison

Helen Burnett in honor of my friends

Marie Lynch in memory of James, Jr & Margaret Buck

Marie Lynch in memory of Patricia Buck

Marie Lynch in honor of Brenda Aliff

Leigh Becker in honor of Chris & Leigh Ann Becker, Garland Parry and in memory of Kay Parry

Bev & Jim Bendel

Joyce Slaydon in memory of Very Dear — Agnes, Mae & Doris

Joyce Slaydon in memory of Dear Friends — Joe & Mary Ellen Sanders

Fred Genheimer in honor of The Turfmeisters

Nancy Jacobs

Mary Anna Page in memory of Danny Psathos, Marshall Page, Jennica Harry Psathos

Ethel H. Waldron in memory of Jim Waldron — Husband, & Mickey Waldron — Son

LuAnne Edwards in honor of Maggie Holland

LuAnne Edwards in honor of Denise Hicks

LuAnne Edwards in honor of Elaine Falls

LuAnne Edwards in honor of Dr. Andrew Maiolo

C.L. Chandler in memory of Dr. Ron Mergl, Son In Law

Alfred & Carol Runyon in memory of Our Parents & Loved Ones

Carolyn Warner Rakes

Mary Turner in memory of Norma Jean Peters

Douglas & Mary Lang

Mary Alice Bowman in honor of Pastor Horace Light & Congregation of Bethlehem Church of the Brethren

Bob & Frankie Bielawski in honor of Hope & Tom Hale

Gaynell Sykes in memory of Clair Sykes & Grace Lovegrove

Ronnie & Gail Creasy in memory of Our Parents — Nelso & Norma Creasy & Ava Montgomery

Russell Shores

Tony & Gini Lefkowicz

Harvey R. Turner III in honor of Teresa Turner

Joyce Lyle in memory of Jim & Edward Lyle, Bobby Dillon, Whitney Leftwich

Richard & Gloria Hamlen in honor of Jennifer Hamlen

Deborah Caldwell—Bono & Ben Bono in honor of Our Service men & women & Law Enforcement

Robert & Mary Aydlett in honor of David Carter, Bob Neil, Dennis Crusey & Rick Aydlett — in memory of Jeff Cannon, Cheryl & Wayne Morris and Chip Warsaw

Nancy & Haven Shuck

Bobby Earnest in memory of Marjorie Earnest

Gail Moore in memory of Percy Moore — Husband

James & Carol Howell in memory of Our Parents — Herbert & Georgie Howell & Clarence & Marie Crisp

Patricia Malotte in memory of Polly Malotte — Mother

Dr. & Mrs. W. H. Frazier, III in memory of Col. & Mrs. R. F. Hunter

Jinny & David Wooddall—Gainey in honor of Pat Davidson

Linda St.Clair in memory of Howard & Kathleen St.Clair

Lee Garner in honor of Xiangyu Z

Anonymous in memory of Linda J. Mecca & in honor of Linda Harris & Ram Kitchen Volunteers

Frances Davis

Gari Stephenson in honor of Tanky, Page & Jack, Bill & Elaine & Molly

Bill Beasley in memory of George Beasley

Doug & Anna Fowler in memory of Virginia Millner

Anonymous in honor of Jim Hickenbotham

Greg & Michele Haley

Donald Pack

Johanna Colston in memory of My husband Jim & my dear friends

Bob & Jeanne Pitner

Michael Farmer

Valentine Bernys, Jr.

Frances & Paul Buford in memory of Margaret & Susan Buford

Patsy Baker in memory of James A. Baker

Burt & Sandy Clemmer

David & Faye Nova in memory of Sig Davidson

Glenn & Donna Agee in honor of Paul & Shannon Davis

Maryke Barber

Deborah Cates

Ed Spence

Tammy EWen in memory of Graham Ewen

Fred Walters in memory of Jalen Williams

Cynthia & Michael Vaught in memory of Our parents, Jane Taylor, Bohon & Ronald G. Taylor, David & Betty Vaught

Kitty Thomas

Paula & Anthony Anderson

Andrew & Martha Turner

Matthew & Koiner Thomas

Frank & Lorah Pruette

Thomas & Robin Roberts

Earl & Deborah Watts

James & Joanne Callis

Jeffrey & Cynthia Fletcher

William Hamlin

Katherine & Daniel Hughes

Kelly Goldsmith

F. Randolph Dickey

David & Ann Miller

Russell or Kelly Ellis

Pamela & Wayne Reilly

Robert Freis in honor of Rachel Vogeley and Heather Wilson

Cranston Williams, Jr in honor of Wife — Marilyn Cranston, Children — Sally and Reade Williams

Myra Petty in memory of My beloved Dad, John H. Petty, Jr. and in honor of My amazing Mom, Elizabeth W. Petty

Janet Kinsey

Gary & JoAnn Saunders in honor of Our grandchildren — Kaitlyn, Ashlyn, Ryan, Emily and Sarah

Richard & Harriet Rader in honor of Jim & Nancy Crumpacker, Dick & Jean Crowder, Jay & Jessica Crumpacker, Dr. Richard Smith

Carla H. Pickeral in memory of Jeffrey Pickeral, My son

M.W. Armistead III & Polly B. Armistead

Glen Coms

Wesleyan Fellowship Sunday School Class in memory of Deceased Class Members

Eleanor C. Long in memory of John & Jane Long

James or Noel Cosby

Hobie & Rita Pillsbury in memory of Jerry Collins and in honor of Willie Collins

Nancy B. Cook in memory of Sue and Dick Baldauf

Maruma & James Warren in memory of James Warren, III

Alfred & Linda Nelms in memory of George Preas and in honor of B.J. Kelly, Geep

Marianne R. Finn in memory of Jim Finn

Linda & Joseph Beury

Charlie & Carolee Lovelace in memory of Dr. Jay Lovelance, DDS

Roger & Myrteen Heslep in memory of Correnia Summers

Cindy & Bruce Jones in memory of Our Mothers — Flora Forbes, Janice Jones

Cecilia E. Slough in memory of My Husband — George and My Son — Karl Slough