Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total donated as of Tuesday is $189,215.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Debbie Young
Richard Thomas in memory of Pretty Girl
Carolyn & George Lowe
Elisabeth Gantt in honor of Thea and Max Daucher
Bernice Gray
Jan Grisso in honor of Mary Jane Grisso
Brenda Rorrer in memory of Gloria Owens
Carl & Merry Ford in memory of Jim & Ellen Dillon & Emmit & Patricia Ford and in honor of All of Our Family
Rodger Doss in honor of Jake Doss
Glenn & Linda Frith in memory of Our parents
Norma Beckner in memory of Parents — Minota & Shelburne Beckner
Charles A. Hite III
Scott & Lee Ann Hodge in memory of Jack Hodge
David A. Wright in memory of Loretta Wright
Carrie & Norborne Berkeley in honor of My Lord Jesus
Bill & Willa Dean Upshaw
Jimmy & Nancy Crumpacker in honor of Richard & Harriet Rader
Carl & Gail Hoffman
Hugh T. Hall in memory of Billy Hall
Tom & Sandy Walker Deposit
Libby Carr in memory of Eddie Carr
Laura, David, Jacob, Ryan Griffith in memory of Our Pa and Paw—Paw Eddie Carr
Nancy & Ballard Pinkard in honor of Bonnie Vest, Carolyn Laub, Mr & Mrs. Carolos Hart, Mr. & Mrs. Kent Whitlock
Bobbie Jones in memory of Bill Jones
Bruce & Julie Swanson
Tom & Sandra Gisiner in honor of Mark & Melanie Steinle
Kim & Barbara Burgess in memory of George Pearson, Jr.
Claudia S. Finch Retired Tennis Ladies
Vickie Cullather Retired Tennis Ladies
Ruth Tucker Retired Tennis Ladies
Jacqualine Webster Retired Tennis Ladies
Ina Young Retired Tennis Ladies
Carolyn Kinzel Retired Tennis Ladies
Barbara Landon in memory of “Frosty” Landon and in honor of Landon Family
Marie L. Waid in honor of David, Monica Waid & Family, Susan, Richard Board & Family, Teresa, Rob Williams & Family
Lewis Graybill in memory of Gayle and Dottie and in honor of Amy & Irene & Margaret
Ann Journell in memory of Ken
Ann Journell Third Thursday Bridge Club
Steve Krzysko in memory of Olen Hylton, Wanda Walrond, Roger Foutz
Rich & Jennie Watts in honor of John & Diane Koropchak
Carlene S. Irving in memory of My husband — Edward W. Irving, My daughter Lynn Alison Crotts, Phd, Education & in honor of Rick Crotts, son
Jim & Barbara Rust in memory of Friends that have passed
Bill & Gerri Young in memory of Nancy Jennings and in honor of Sons — Greg & Michael
Angela Rauenswinter in memory of My son — Peter R. Lyons
Mr. Gary James in memory of Ted Bogsrud
Jim & Elaine Wymer in memory of Our parents & Grandson Jesse
George & Betsy Barker in memory of Mary Alice & Roth Rose
George & Betsy Barker in memory of Chuck Barker
Lynn F. Schleupner
Sally & Walter Rugaber
Wayne & Faye Angell in memory of Thomas Angell
Donnie & Jeannie Altis in memory of Edna Meador & Ella Ribble
Lenore D. Burger in memory of Charlie Burger
Emily Paine Carter in honor of Our Dear North Broad Street & Greater Cherry Wood Road Neighbors
Emily Paine Carter in honor of Melanie Almeder, Fred Campbell, Walter Robinson, Dr. David Dixon, Judy & Charlie Phillips
Anonymous in memory of Mr. & Mrs. Charles R. Hale, Sr.
Anonymous in memory of Mr. & Mrs. Wendell D. Ball, Sr.
Anonymous in memory of Mr. & Mrs. Johnny Neal
Anonymous in memory of Ms. Terry Lark
Joyce W. Slaydon in memory of Loved Ones — Jack, Bea, Jim, Clif, Allen, & Eleanor
Joyce W. Slaydon Dear Family, Hez, Grace, Inas, Bill, Dot, Ashby, Sissy
Judy Dickinson in memory of My husband — Bill Dickinson
B. A. Oliphant in memory of Our Veterans and in honor of our Vets Also
Sara Airheart in honor of Carolyn & Blackie, Jeecie & Edward, Bonnie & Pegram, Barbara & Doug, Andy & Bridget
Ann Miller in memory of Bob Miller & Jacob Hunter (Dick)
Lee & Churchill Robison in memory of Our Deceased Parents — Peggy & Bill Robison, Nancy Smith
Reginald Or Lucinda Reynolds
Martha Martin
Caroline Smith in memory of Glenn Huffman
Johanna Carroll in memory of Al Carroll
New Covenant Christian Church
Jean Harding in memory of Leon Harding and in honor of Gail Holbrook
Diane S. Goode in honor of Linda Arnold
Ruthie Barnett in memory of Richard Barnett, Ruth & Patrick Trainoin, Patricia Field
Joyce Jaeger in memory of Robert Jaeger, Colleen Hamlin, Macon Riddle, Robert Wolen, Lynn Meger
Clarence Lockhart
Shirley Tirico in memory of Frank & Tom Tirico
Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Mr. Tinsley, The Angel of Grandin Road
Larry A. Cowley Deposit
Benton Hopper in memory of Adrian Hopper, Charles & Nancy Jennings
Joseph & Carol Masters
Annonymous
Mike & Bev Getsi in memory of Kim Dempsey
Loretta Haskins in memory of Scott Haskins
Agnes & Tom Engl in memory of Our Deceased Family
Darrell & Carolyn Whitt
Frances P. Davis organization — Luncheon Bridge Club
Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Evelyn Riley
Peter & Jean Jennings in memory of Jake Alexander Monroe
R. E. Harrison, Jr.
Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Robert Kelly Ward
Elizabeth Boxley
Alan & Debbie Wade in memory of Dana Thomasson
Suzanne N. Avis in memory of Mr. Lynn Davis
Mark & Georgia Seiler in honor of Rev. Taylor, Lindsey & Elijah Mertans
Merle & Louise Jamison
Phil & Charlotte Harless in honor of Johnston & Harless Family
Hilda Getz in memory of Veda Gibson
Mary Webb in memory of My dear friend — Maureen Downes Stump
Patsy & Wayne Duffy in memory of Gary Robert Shanks
Andre & Gail M. Monsour in honor of All Medical Workers
Sandra Henson in memory of Paul Henson & in memory of Clyde & Margaret Meloy
John & Genevieve Goss in memory of Jay & Dottie Goss, Alice & Edwin Bey
Nancy Holbrook in memory of Marie Maddox
Randy Kingery (Kingery Brothers) in memory of Clovis & Fannie Hartman Family and in honor of Pete & Opal Kingery Family
George & Billie Wall in honor of Jackie Smith
George & Billie Wall in memory of Janet Bird Miller
Melinda Chitwood
Frank & Denise Mathews in memory of Alice Mathews & Debra Jaworski
Martha Ahalt
Ron & Betty Crawford in memory of Loved Ones
Jean W. Garst in memory of Wayne L. Garst & in honor of Betsy Cossaboon, Barry Garst
Becky & Bill Edmunds
Briggs Family in memory of Adam Sweet
Berkeley H. Riley, Jr. in memory of Berkeley Riley, Sr.
Mollie Snedegar in memory of Richard Snedegar
Barbara & Otis Kenny Deposit
Billie & George Wall in honor of William J. Lemon Family
James Buck in memory of Jamie Buck
Stuart, Debbie, Lady, Lexi, Bentley in honor of Pan and Roux Davidson
Tom & Deborah McDonald in honor of Our friends and Neighbors
Steven Akers in memory of Nancy and Connie
James & Gwen Kropff in honor of and in memory of Our families and friends
Ruth Creasy
Johnny & Jean Hogan in memory of Our Parents
Mike & Pam Cassell in memory of Maureen D. Stump
Anna Laura Burcham in memory of Carl Simpson
Audrey Bates
Charles W. Hall
Karl Edwards in memory of Goldie & Ballard Edwards
Joanne Shaffer in memory of Loved Ones
Mr. & Mrs. Don Witt
Mr. & Mrs. Don Witt in honor of Armstrongs, Robinson, D. Umberger, L. Imirie
David & Sarah McClure in honor of Richard & Harriet Radar
Harold & Donald Hardy in memory of Our Relatives who have passed on.
Betty Preas in honor of Sheri & Bill Bestpitch, Lainey Willhelm, Mia Copeland
Betty Preas in honor of Nancy Ruth Patterson, Nancy Revercomb & Nene Roe
Betty Preas in honor of Rev. Wayne & Linda Carter, Chris & Forest Moore
Betty Preas in honor of Michael Robinson & Peter Brooks, The Thornhills, and Shortridges, Lisa
Betty Preas in honor of Twins, Brady and Carter Cole, Both students at Swanee College, Ellen Arledge Cole, their mother
Betty Preas in honor of North Cross School, Lacrosse Championship Team & Coaches & wives
Betty Preas in honor of Dick & Elizabeth Cranwell, Jane Ellen and Watt
Betty Preas in honor of Award Winning Europeans Plaza Shopping Mall, beautiful shops and owners
Betty Preas in honor of George Preas’ Family with love to Kelly, Vince, Geep and B.J. with Love and appreciation to Alfred & Linda Nelms
Betty Preas in honor of Alfred and Linda Nelms
Mary & Roger Saunders in honor of Elbert, McKinley, & Bayleigh