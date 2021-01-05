 Skip to main content
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
From the Good Neighbors Fund 2020 series
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total raised through Dec. 28 is $178,329.95.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Bobby Anderson in memory of C.H. and Eula Anderson, parents

Terry and Lynn Arbogast in honor of Bill and Ruthie Sibley

Jack Arnold

Mary Jo Atkinson in memory of family, friends and loved ones

Susie Barton in memory of Buford Barton, my husband

John and Elaine Bays in honor of Johnny and Charlotte Engleby

John and Elaine Bays in memory of John Seago

John and Elaine Bays in memory of Buddy Sink and Robert Jaeger

Michael Brennan

Ellen and Whitney Brown

Velma Bullington in honor of Kathryn and David Robertson

Rose Ann Burgess in memory of H. Ted Russell

Helen Burnett in honor of Second Presbyterian Gal Friends

Emily Paine Carter, Erik Brady and the Velasquez family in honor of our Broad Street and Cherrywood Road neighbors

Jennifer Castelvecchi

Katy Coniglione

Jefferson Cowan in honor of Landt and Judy Cowan

Sandra Eaton

Bill and Diane Elliot

Katherine Elliott

Rebecca Ellis

Ginger Eure

Emily Flowers

Carl and Merry Ford in memory of Jim and Ellen Dillon and Emmit and Patricia Ford

Lee Garth

Amanda Graybill in honor of Larry and Carol McCulloch

Kathleen Guzi

Harry and Connie in honor of Rachel Jones

Harry and Connie in honor of our “Real” Friends

Nancy R. Jacobs

David Jewusiak

Bobbie Jones in memory of W.D. (Bill) Jones

Ann Kern in honor of Norma Wells

Catherine Kilbane in memory of Helen and Leroy Kilbane

Gary and Jane Lambert in memory of Sam and Mary Ann

Debra McClure

Nancy and Leo McMahon in honor of our children and grandchildren

Robert Miller

Donna Mitchell

Shirley L. Monger in honor of Wednesday card group

Eugenia Nichols in honor of Alan Clark

Eugenia Nichols in honor of Pastor Brent T. Williams

Eugenia Nichols in honor of Rike Shores

Eugenia Nichols in honor of Bill, Regina and Nancy Nichols and Edna and Eugene Bohon

Debbie Reid in honor of Serendipity Bowling League

Larry Sink

Vicki Stewart in memory of Pat and Morris Toot and Tom Lambert

Fred and Jean Swisher in memory of Harold Cundiff

Bob and Susan Thurman in memory of Betty Jane Meadows, Plunkett and Katherleen Marshall and Doug Barnette

Holley Updike in memory of my daughter, Erin Holley

Sandra and Clark Vandergrift in memory of Mike Carroll, Wayne Carroll, Jewell Tyree, John F. Tyree, John F. Tyree III and Jean Vandergrift

Leo Whitnack

Betty and Cecil Williamson in honor of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren

Joyce Witt in memory of Clarence and Ruby Fulk

Jan and Robyn Wright in memory of Tonita Foster

 

