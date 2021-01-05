Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total raised through Dec. 28 is $178,329.95.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Bobby Anderson in memory of C.H. and Eula Anderson, parents
Terry and Lynn Arbogast in honor of Bill and Ruthie Sibley
Jack Arnold
Mary Jo Atkinson in memory of family, friends and loved ones
Susie Barton in memory of Buford Barton, my husband
John and Elaine Bays in honor of Johnny and Charlotte Engleby
John and Elaine Bays in memory of John Seago
John and Elaine Bays in memory of Buddy Sink and Robert Jaeger
Michael Brennan
Ellen and Whitney Brown
Velma Bullington in honor of Kathryn and David Robertson
Rose Ann Burgess in memory of H. Ted Russell
Helen Burnett in honor of Second Presbyterian Gal Friends
Emily Paine Carter, Erik Brady and the Velasquez family in honor of our Broad Street and Cherrywood Road neighbors
Jennifer Castelvecchi
Katy Coniglione
Jefferson Cowan in honor of Landt and Judy Cowan
Sandra Eaton
Bill and Diane Elliot
Katherine Elliott
Rebecca Ellis
Ginger Eure
Emily Flowers
Carl and Merry Ford in memory of Jim and Ellen Dillon and Emmit and Patricia Ford
Lee Garth
Amanda Graybill in honor of Larry and Carol McCulloch
Kathleen Guzi
Harry and Connie in honor of Rachel Jones
Harry and Connie in honor of our “Real” Friends
Nancy R. Jacobs
David Jewusiak
Bobbie Jones in memory of W.D. (Bill) Jones
Ann Kern in honor of Norma Wells
Catherine Kilbane in memory of Helen and Leroy Kilbane
Gary and Jane Lambert in memory of Sam and Mary Ann
Debra McClure
Nancy and Leo McMahon in honor of our children and grandchildren
Robert Miller
Donna Mitchell
Shirley L. Monger in honor of Wednesday card group
Eugenia Nichols in honor of Alan Clark
Eugenia Nichols in honor of Pastor Brent T. Williams
Eugenia Nichols in honor of Rike Shores
Eugenia Nichols in honor of Bill, Regina and Nancy Nichols and Edna and Eugene Bohon
Debbie Reid in honor of Serendipity Bowling League
Larry Sink
Vicki Stewart in memory of Pat and Morris Toot and Tom Lambert
Fred and Jean Swisher in memory of Harold Cundiff
Bob and Susan Thurman in memory of Betty Jane Meadows, Plunkett and Katherleen Marshall and Doug Barnette
Holley Updike in memory of my daughter, Erin Holley
Sandra and Clark Vandergrift in memory of Mike Carroll, Wayne Carroll, Jewell Tyree, John F. Tyree, John F. Tyree III and Jean Vandergrift
Leo Whitnack
Betty and Cecil Williamson in honor of children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Joyce Witt in memory of Clarence and Ruby Fulk
Jan and Robyn Wright in memory of Tonita Foster
