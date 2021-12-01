Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

Edna Wade

Betty K. Weddle in memory of family and loved ones who have passed

Pam and Austin West in memory of Verna, John and Steve

Michael Whelan

Larry Williams

Catherine Carrol and Suzanne Williamson

Darnell and Tama Wood in memory of Sarah Wood Showalter

Henry Woodward in honor of our Broad Street neighbors past and present

A.F. Wright in honor of Mr. Daughtry, US Navy, thank you for your service