Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total contributed through Nov. 30 is $47,150.81.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Jimmy and Laurie Adams in memory of Winston and Jane Adams and Lawson and Maxine Stacy

Ellen Aiken and David Hunt

Don and Donna Jean Anger

Wendell Gale Atkinson for the Glory of God

Miki and Jerry Ballengee in memory of Sue Ellen Null Cahoon

Elizabeth Barker

Vincent and Mary Basile in honor of our wonderful neighbors

Berts Self Storage in memory of Pauline and L.P. Johnson

Chan and Kae Bolling in memory of loved ones 

Joann Boone

Thomas Booth in memory of Richard and Nancy Booth

Judy Bower in memory of Rachel, Harley and Don Bower

Merrill T. Braun Sr.

Carolyn and William Broyles in memory of our loving parents

Lynn Bryant and George Pearson in honor of Mary Jo and Jimmy Doyle

Joan Bugbee

Donald and Carol Burton in memory of and in honor of loved ones

Leon Caldwell 

Rhonda Carpenter in memory of Dr. Jane Ingram

Kermon Carter in memory of Joanna Caldwell

David and Patsy Cherry

Eleanor M. Clark in memory of Bill Clark

Dick and Sandy Clemmer in honor of Jenn, Troy, Libby, Davis and Sadie

Community Foundation Serving Western Virginia

Nancy Cook in memory of Nelle Gardner

Don and Judy Coombs

Johanna M. Corathers 

Anna Craggett in memory of John R. Craggett

James Cromwell and Kathleen Nolan

Malcolm Rupert and Brenda Cutler

Lonnie E. and Andrea K. Daniels in honor of our veterans that have served our country

Stacey and Russ Danstrom

Peggy Davis in memory of Carol Brenner and Monty Leitch

Joseph and Brian Davison in memory of Betty Davison

Rose Mary Deaton in memory of Ronnie Deaton and Ronnie McDowell

Elizabeth Deisher

Delta Kappa of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in memory of Patricia Buck

Thomas and Jean Denton

Larry and Lona Downing in memory of Mary and Estral Conner and Irene White

Susan Doyle

Tim and Jackie Earhart

Judy B. East in memory of Ronald and Eric East

Judy B. East in honor of Betty B. Basham, Edward H. Beasley and Timothy Beasley

Vincent and Bonnie Edwards in memory of our parents

Gordon and Susan Ewald

Robert and Janice Ewers

Audrey M. Ferguson in memory of daughter, Penny Clayton

Fort Lewis Christian Church in memory of and in honor of The Disciple Women of Fort Lewis Christian Church (DOC)

Gary and Cindy Foster

Roger and Stefanie Fowler in honor of family and friends

Thomas N. Fox Sr.

Joyce Freed in memory of John W. Freed

Dr. Garry Glontz in memory of Jean Glontz

Freddie and Patricia Graybill

Rick and Tammy Hale

B. Keith Haley and Natalie Haley in memory of Margaret Haley

Betty Dollman Hall in memory of parents, Charles and Lillian Dollman

E.C. Hall in memory of Glenna Hall

Frank Hancock in memory of my two saints, Diane Hancock and Gale Hancock

Andy and Sandy Hare in memory of Jim, Helen, Jerry and J.H.

John F. Harkness

Dennis and Barbara Harris in honor of our grandchildren

James and Karen Harris in memory of Michael S. Harris

Linda Harrison in memory of parents, Jim and Jean Harrison

Mary Jane Harrison

Barry and Alice Holman

James Hooven in memory of Bev Impara

Richard and Juanita Hughes

Catherine Hurst in memory of Nancy Ruth Patterson and Ellie Ever

Christy Izard

Michael Jenkins

Ruth, Mark, Philip and PJ in memory of Martha and John  

James Karlen

Shirley Karlen

Robert and Carol Killinger in memory of Laniece I. Bower

Susan King

Shawn and Shawn Kowtko 

Jane Lambert in memory of sister, Mary Ann Reynolds

Barbara Lampros in memory of husband, Leo N. Lampros

Barbara and Leo Lampros in memory of JoAnn Lampros

Barbara and Leo Lampros in memory of Robert Nolan

Barbara and Leo Lampros in memory of Suttie Economy

Barbara and Leo Lampros in memory of David Myers

Martha Nash Legg in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gleixner, Dr. and Mrs. James McManaway, Ms. Debra Williams and Mr. and Mrs. Cranston Williams

Michael Levan

Charles and Loretta Manning in memory of Charles Manning and Irene and Fred Duncan

Christine Markowski

Sarah Maxey in memory of husband, Leroy Maxey

Sarah Maxey in memory of Debby Helms Reynolds and Tom Hall

The McCartney Family Charitable Trust

Debra H. McClure in memory of all loved ones

Peggy S. Meador in memory of husband, Raymond L. Meador Jr., and daughter, Kelley Renee Meador Cahoon

Kenneth E. Miller

William Modica in memory of Anita Modica

Larry D. Moore in memory of Jim and Lew Moore

Polly Moynihan in memory of Jenny Lynch

Mary Beth Nash in memory of Betty Jo Nash

A. Carl and Tomi Nave in memory of Carl and Virginia Nave

Roy and Pauline Neff in honor of Rev. Emory Tarpley Family

E. Blackford and Carolyn Noland in memory of Carolyn M. Holand

Elizabeth Obenshain in memory of Lucy Obenshain

Patricia Oberlin in memory of husband, John, and deceased family members

E. Page and N. Waters

Lynn and Carol Pape

Wanda Parker in memory of Beth M. Deel

S. Kime Patsel

Doris Patteson

Mary Sue Pedigo in memory of dad, Roy Cronise

Glenn Pierce

Douglas F. Powell

Julia F. Prillaman in memory of Clarence "Prune" Prillaman

Gail and Michael Quinn

Benny and Joanne Reed in memory of Pastor Adam Stultz, Summerdean Church of the Brethren

Shirley N. Reed

Nancy Revercomb in honor of family and friends

Andy Roberts

Greg and Fran Rooker in memory of Jason Rooker

Geoffrey Roscoe in memory of Genevieve, Albert and Dennis Roscoe

Carl and Carol Rydell in memory of Amanda Rydell Nagy

Mark and Donna Sanzenbach in memory of Art and Marion Sanzenbach

Steven Schade

Geraldine Scott in memory of Leo Scott and Michael Scott, and in honor of grandchildren, Kellie and Brandon Uttley and Chase and Jessie Scott

Mrs. Vilas A. Secrist in memory of Charles F. Secrist Jr.

Robert D. Simpson in memory of Linda Bush Simpson

Andrew and Sondra Slemp in memory of Mr. and Mrs. A.S. Slemp and Mr. and Mrs. Glen Stewart

Gene Hurt Smallwood

Charles Smith in memory of Alexa Cannon

C.M. Snead

Mary Snyder

Linda and William Sparta in memory of parents, Ted and Anita Sparta and Wade and Mabel Gibson

Lois Spigle

Donald and Mary Jo Stafford in memory of H.T. and Ruth Stafford

Frances Stebbins in honor of daughter, son, granddaughter and grandsons

Bob and Jackie Stepp in memory of James Comer, and in honor of Bettie Dale Comer

Lois Sumpter in memory of mom, dad and brother

Susan Terwilliger

Candace Thompson

John and Evelyn Tielking

Ann Tiffany

Town & Country Realty

Thomas Turner in memory of Harwell Pressley, Sturdivant

Nina and Wayne Van Dyke in memory of Sammy Dale Hall

Lynn Victorine in memory of Mike Owens

Edna Wade

Betty K. Weddle in memory of family and loved ones who have passed

Pam and Austin West in memory of Verna, John and Steve

Michael Whelan

Larry Williams

Catherine Carrol and Suzanne Williamson

Darnell and Tama Wood in memory of Sarah Wood Showalter

Henry Woodward in honor of our Broad Street neighbors past and present

A.F. Wright in honor of Mr. Daughtry, US Navy, thank you for your service

 

