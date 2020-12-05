 Skip to main content
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
From the Good Neighbors Fund 2020 series
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total raised through 12/2/2020 is $37,266.00.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Ellen Aiken and David Hunt

Margaret Arthur

James Atkinson

Inder and Subhash Bahl in memory of Mr. Babu R. and Mrs. Soma D. Bahl

Zip and Vince Basile in honor of our wonderful neighbors

Steve and Rebecca Bast

Bill and Joan Blevins in memory of Bob Shader

Maya Bohler

David Bratton in memory of Frank Bratton

Lynn Bryant and George Pearson in honor of Mary Jo and Jimmy Doyle

Vickie Clarke in memory of Joe Clarke

Dick and Sandi Clemmer in honor of Davis

Don and Judy Coombs in memory of both parents and granddaughter

Judith S. Curtis

Rupert Cutler and Brenda McDaniel in memory of Betty Field

Pat Davidson in honor of Park Bridge Friends (aka: Vinton Library Bridge Group)

Pat Davidson in honor of Shelly McCallum and Steppin’ in Time Dancers

Joseph B. Davison in memory of Betty Davison

Jeff DeBell and Mary Fitzgerald in honor of Bradley Free Clinic

S.C. Dickerson

Otis and Jo Dowdy

Susan Egbert in memory of William Hill and Mary and Kenneth Egbert

Gordon and Susan Ewald in honor of Mary Hastings, who has supported her family for so many years

Thomas Noel Fox

Jeanne Franks in memory of Harry Franks

Gregory and Gudrun Freeman

Elisabeth Gantt in honor of my grandchildren: Thea and Max Daucher

Alan Gleiner in memory of Marv and Fran Gleiner

Diane Goode in honor of Jean Harding

John and Genevieve Goss in memory of Jay and Dottie Goss

Martha Board Gregory in memory of Betty and David Sutton

Edwin Hall in memory of Glenna H. Hall

Shirley S. Harris in memory of Ira (Ike) Harris

Sandra Henson in memory of parents, Clyde and Margaret Meloy

Sandy Henson in memory of Paul

Frieda Hiner in memory of Patricia Johnston

Gail Holbrook in honor of doctors, nurses and first responders

Gail Holbrook in honor of Jean Harding

Ralph Holloway

Patricia A. Horne

Anne and Leigh Huff

Mariann Huffman in memory of Ann S. Jordan

Hazel Hull in memory of Lindy Hull and John Hull

Nancy James in memory of Leonard and Rose Schulze

Charlotte and Bill Kagey

Ashutosh and Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mr. Nand Kishor and Mrs. Neeraj K. Kaushal

Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mr. John Beresford

Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mrs. Kim Bowles Johnson

Margaret O. Klapperich in memory of Joe and Melida Ochoa

Mary Ann and Michael Kock

Erik and Hanny Kraker in memory of our parents, brother and relatives

Tom Landon and Beth Macy in honor of Barbara and Frosty Landon

Charles and Martha Legg in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gleixner

Charles and Martha Legg in honor of James and Cindy McManaway and family

Charles and Martha Legg in honor of Debra Williams and family

Charles and Martha Legg in honor of our upper Edgehill neighbors

Charles and Martha Legg in memory of Mr. and Mrs. James Whitehead

Sandy Light in honor of Lucy and Frank Ellett, Charlie Osterhoudt, John and Matilda Bradshaw, Pam and Wayne Reilly, Lewis and Alice Nelson and Howard and Jane Puckett, and in memory of Singleton Osterhoudt

Janice Litschert

Harriet Little in memory of Harold Little

Mary Lee Loope in honor of my family: Glynn, Jill, Emilee and Michelle

Rick and Lisa Lovegrove in honor of Spencer and Sierra Lovegrove, and in memory of Grace Lovegrove

Rick and Lisa Lovegrove in honor of our pickleball pod gang and our Laburnum neighbors, who have helped keep us sane

Ed and Nancy Lunsford

Denise J. and Frank Mathews in memory of Alice Mathews

James and Carolyn Matthews

Kathy and Joe McKelvey

Gretchen Miller in honor of Holly Hill

Larry D. Moore in memory of Jim and Lew Moore

Jane Newkirk

Shelley and Robert Nolan

John and Marjorie Page

S. Kime Patsel

Gail and Mike Quinn in memory of Beverley Boehling

Ken and Debby Rattenbury in memory of Kathryn Ann Rattenbury

Pam and Vern Robinson

Howard Scarboro

Tom and Jenny Sease in honor of Joan St. Clair and in memory of K.O. St. Clair

Judy Shelton in honor of Betty Mowbray

Ruth Shott in honor of Sally Aversano

Dr. Joseph K. St. Clair in memory of Doris, Scott and Todd St. Clair

Susan Terwilliger

Evelyn Townsend Circle Calvary Baptist in honor of Calvary’s congregation

John Van Luik

Richard C. Wagner in memory of Cynthia Ellett Wagner

Joan Wheeler in memory and in honor of Kilbane Family

Pam Wiegandt in memory of Ralph Wiegandt

Karen Willis in memory of my husband, Bob Willis

Susan and Allen Wirt

Henry Woodward and Anne Perrin in honor of our Broad Street neighbors

David A. Wright in memory of my wife, Loretta Wright

Jim Wynne in memory of Carolyn Wynne

 

