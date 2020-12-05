Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total raised through 12/2/2020 is $37,266.00.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Ellen Aiken and David Hunt
Margaret Arthur
James Atkinson
Inder and Subhash Bahl in memory of Mr. Babu R. and Mrs. Soma D. Bahl
Zip and Vince Basile in honor of our wonderful neighbors
Steve and Rebecca Bast
Bill and Joan Blevins in memory of Bob Shader
Maya Bohler
David Bratton in memory of Frank Bratton
Lynn Bryant and George Pearson in honor of Mary Jo and Jimmy Doyle
Vickie Clarke in memory of Joe Clarke
Dick and Sandi Clemmer in honor of Davis
Don and Judy Coombs in memory of both parents and granddaughter
Judith S. Curtis
Rupert Cutler and Brenda McDaniel in memory of Betty Field
Pat Davidson in honor of Park Bridge Friends (aka: Vinton Library Bridge Group)
Pat Davidson in honor of Shelly McCallum and Steppin’ in Time Dancers
Joseph B. Davison in memory of Betty Davison
Jeff DeBell and Mary Fitzgerald in honor of Bradley Free Clinic
S.C. Dickerson
Otis and Jo Dowdy
Susan Egbert in memory of William Hill and Mary and Kenneth Egbert
Gordon and Susan Ewald in honor of Mary Hastings, who has supported her family for so many years
Thomas Noel Fox
Jeanne Franks in memory of Harry Franks
Gregory and Gudrun Freeman
Elisabeth Gantt in honor of my grandchildren: Thea and Max Daucher
Alan Gleiner in memory of Marv and Fran Gleiner
Diane Goode in honor of Jean Harding
John and Genevieve Goss in memory of Jay and Dottie Goss
Martha Board Gregory in memory of Betty and David Sutton
Edwin Hall in memory of Glenna H. Hall
Shirley S. Harris in memory of Ira (Ike) Harris
Sandra Henson in memory of parents, Clyde and Margaret Meloy
Sandy Henson in memory of Paul
Frieda Hiner in memory of Patricia Johnston
Gail Holbrook in honor of doctors, nurses and first responders
Gail Holbrook in honor of Jean Harding
Ralph Holloway
Patricia A. Horne
Anne and Leigh Huff
Mariann Huffman in memory of Ann S. Jordan
Hazel Hull in memory of Lindy Hull and John Hull
Nancy James in memory of Leonard and Rose Schulze
Charlotte and Bill Kagey
Ashutosh and Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mr. Nand Kishor and Mrs. Neeraj K. Kaushal
Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mr. John Beresford
Preeti Kaushal in memory of Mrs. Kim Bowles Johnson
Margaret O. Klapperich in memory of Joe and Melida Ochoa
Mary Ann and Michael Kock
Erik and Hanny Kraker in memory of our parents, brother and relatives
Tom Landon and Beth Macy in honor of Barbara and Frosty Landon
Charles and Martha Legg in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Gleixner
Charles and Martha Legg in honor of James and Cindy McManaway and family
Charles and Martha Legg in honor of Debra Williams and family
Charles and Martha Legg in honor of our upper Edgehill neighbors
Charles and Martha Legg in memory of Mr. and Mrs. James Whitehead
Sandy Light in honor of Lucy and Frank Ellett, Charlie Osterhoudt, John and Matilda Bradshaw, Pam and Wayne Reilly, Lewis and Alice Nelson and Howard and Jane Puckett, and in memory of Singleton Osterhoudt
Janice Litschert
Harriet Little in memory of Harold Little
Mary Lee Loope in honor of my family: Glynn, Jill, Emilee and Michelle
Rick and Lisa Lovegrove in honor of Spencer and Sierra Lovegrove, and in memory of Grace Lovegrove
Rick and Lisa Lovegrove in honor of our pickleball pod gang and our Laburnum neighbors, who have helped keep us sane
Ed and Nancy Lunsford
Denise J. and Frank Mathews in memory of Alice Mathews
James and Carolyn Matthews
Kathy and Joe McKelvey
Gretchen Miller in honor of Holly Hill
Larry D. Moore in memory of Jim and Lew Moore
Jane Newkirk
Shelley and Robert Nolan
John and Marjorie Page
S. Kime Patsel
Gail and Mike Quinn in memory of Beverley Boehling
Ken and Debby Rattenbury in memory of Kathryn Ann Rattenbury
Pam and Vern Robinson
Howard Scarboro
Tom and Jenny Sease in honor of Joan St. Clair and in memory of K.O. St. Clair
Judy Shelton in honor of Betty Mowbray
Ruth Shott in honor of Sally Aversano
Dr. Joseph K. St. Clair in memory of Doris, Scott and Todd St. Clair
Susan Terwilliger
Evelyn Townsend Circle Calvary Baptist in honor of Calvary’s congregation
John Van Luik
Richard C. Wagner in memory of Cynthia Ellett Wagner
Joan Wheeler in memory and in honor of Kilbane Family
Pam Wiegandt in memory of Ralph Wiegandt
Karen Willis in memory of my husband, Bob Willis
Susan and Allen Wirt
Henry Woodward and Anne Perrin in honor of our Broad Street neighbors
David A. Wright in memory of my wife, Loretta Wright
Jim Wynne in memory of Carolyn Wynne
