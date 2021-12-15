Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Peters Creek Church of the Brethren in honor of All Friends & members of Peters Creek Church of Brethren
Plastics, Metals & Glass Inc. in honor of Employees and Customers
Wayne & Carolyn Sink in memory of Roy & Dorothy Myers, Lawrence & Margaret Sink
Bruce & Kathy Ward in honor of Our Colonial Green Neighbors
Pastor Tim & Becky Gearheart in memory of T.G., Phyllis & William - Parents
Donald & Carolyn Rude in memory of Benjamin Rude
Holly Peters & Sanford Gurian
People are also reading…
Carlton Wade in honor of Cobbler & Wade Family
Arthur Heath Light in honor of Sarah & Steve Nettemyer, Elizabeth Troy
Molly & Walton Rutherfoord
John or Jerrie Frye in memory of John P. Frye Sr. & Mary C. Frye
Lavene M. Hylton in memory of Olen Hylton - from Lavene, wife of 60 years, sons - Todd (Angie)
Betty Manus in memory of Gene Manus - husband
Shelly & Linda Rosenbloom in honor of Star City Cruisers Car Club
Keith Alan Hennessy in memory of Marie Kent, in honor of Mary Hennessy
M. Hendren in memory of anonymous
Mr. & Mrs. Phillip Coffey
Donna Mitchell
Janice Boitnott in memory of Orlin Boitnott
Michael & Linda Kolnok in memory of Betty & Wayne Conner, in memory of Elizabeth & Michael Kolnok Sr.
Donnie & Betsy Ratliff in memory of Ratliff & Ohlin Families
Joseph Alisauskas in memory of Sarah S. Land
Pete & Gail Trussell in memory of our parents
Mariann Huffman in memory of Ann Jordan
Shonna L. Allen
Doreen Fishwick in memory of John Fishwick & Betttie D. Hamilton
Cranston Williams Jr.
Judy & Larry Shelton in honor of Betty Mowbray & Ruth Wade
Cary & Edgar Baber in memory of Bev Impara & my sisters Jeanne Kenny & Polly Adkins
Patricia Davidson in honor of Sue & Bill Burks
Ralph Holloway
Donna B. Horak in memory of Robbie — husband & other family & friends
Helen Watson in honor of The Northview UMW
Barbara M. Dickinson in memory of Judge Robert J. Rugers
Harriet Little in memory of Harold Little
John Van Luik
Louise Wimmer in memory of Ronald Wimmer
Stanley & Dianne Prout
Eberle Smith in memory of Joann & Jim Lampros
Roy W. Ayers in memory of Terri Leight Ayers
David Bratton in memory of Frank & Vonice Bratton
Richard & Gail Ungerer in memory of Gail Ungerer
Lonnie & Katherine Craft in memory of Bill Hurley
Nancy Agee in memory of Monte Weade
Frances Gross in memory of Harvey Gross
Lois Young
Jerry & Lucy Blankenship
Bill & Ruth Sibley in honor of William Sibley III
Bill & Ruth Sibley in memory of Michael Scott Fuhrman & in honor of Pam W. Fuhrman
Bill & Ruth Sibley in honor of Terry & Lynn Arbogast
Nancy & Jim Guynn in memory of Joyce & Bill Meyers, in memory of Jim Guynn Sr.
Linda Goodrich
Mark Shelton in memory of Darrell & Vivian Shelton
Gregor Wollmann
Randy & Christina Wickham
Mr. & Mrs. E. L. Saviers Jr.
Jack & Nancy Proffitt in memory of Jack & Nadine Loope
Michael & Candice Puckett in memory of Gene & Catherine Puckett & Robert & Dixie Barger
Steven & Katrina Stafford White in honor of our neighbors on Chamberlain Lane, Salem
George & Susan Simmons
Craig & Jane Sisson in memory of Norma Sisson & in honor of Heather Wilson
M.M. & K. Martin in honor of sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren
Evelyn F. James Foundation in memory of Virginia Shackelford
Terry J. Deacon
Frieda W. Hiner in memory of Patricia Johnston — daughter & in honor of Dave & Nacy Duffy
Susan & Kevin Walker in memory of Jane Taylor Bohon — Susan's Mother
Bob & Maryellen Goodlatte
Gordon Crawford
Martha Worrell in memory of J.L. & Lena Worrell - parents
Lola Manning in memory of James Manning & Ted Powers
Virginia (Ginny) Savage in memory of Lon Savage
Kathryn Giglio
Shirley Monger in memory of Dewey Monger
Rev. David & Nancy Delaney
Betty J. David in memory of Kenneth — husband and Lee — son
Judy & Morris Jarlenski in memory of Joan Hodge Bartlett and in honor of Jimmie Hodge
M. S. Belcher in memory of James M. Belcher & in honor of Karen Belcher
Nancy & Richard Long in honor of Elizabeth Long
Blanche Hamden in memory of Hamden Family
Elizabeth Kregloe
Billy Proffitt in honor of Debby & Jody
Patrick & Linda Malone in honor of Tatum, Abbie, Ellen
Robert & Melissa Kegley in honor of George Kegley
Janet Grisso in memory of E.I. (Ike Grisso)
John & Joan Kelley in honor of Rev. Adam Stultz & family, Summerdean Church of the Brethren
Jim & Jill Beeson in memory of Ralph & Mary Bruce and Robert & Lucile Beeson — parents
Art & Marion Kunkle
Ann & Michael Davis
Cecelia Stoutamire Greta Rikard
Faye Wingate in honor of North Oak Neighbors
Nancy B. Cook in memory of B.J. Jones, Beh Jones, Susan Trent, Beth Ramos
Gail & Randy Zimmerman in honor of Staley Hester & Malinda Sayers & Polly Owen