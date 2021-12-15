Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Peters Creek Church of the Brethren in honor of All Friends & members of Peters Creek Church of Brethren

Plastics, Metals & Glass Inc. in honor of Employees and Customers

Wayne & Carolyn Sink in memory of Roy & Dorothy Myers, Lawrence & Margaret Sink

Bruce & Kathy Ward in honor of Our Colonial Green Neighbors

Pastor Tim & Becky Gearheart in memory of T.G., Phyllis & William - Parents

Donald & Carolyn Rude in memory of Benjamin Rude

Holly Peters & Sanford Gurian

Carlton Wade in honor of Cobbler & Wade Family

Arthur Heath Light in honor of Sarah & Steve Nettemyer, Elizabeth Troy

Molly & Walton Rutherfoord

John or Jerrie Frye in memory of John P. Frye Sr. & Mary C. Frye

Lavene M. Hylton in memory of Olen Hylton - from Lavene, wife of 60 years, sons - Todd (Angie)

Betty Manus in memory of Gene Manus - husband

Shelly & Linda Rosenbloom in honor of Star City Cruisers Car Club

Keith Alan Hennessy in memory of Marie Kent, in honor of Mary Hennessy

M. Hendren in memory of anonymous

Mr. & Mrs. Phillip Coffey

Donna Mitchell

Janice Boitnott in memory of Orlin Boitnott

Michael & Linda Kolnok in memory of Betty & Wayne Conner, in memory of Elizabeth & Michael Kolnok Sr.

Donnie & Betsy Ratliff in memory of Ratliff & Ohlin Families

Joseph Alisauskas in memory of Sarah S. Land

Pete & Gail Trussell in memory of our parents

Mariann Huffman in memory of Ann Jordan

Shonna L. Allen

Doreen Fishwick in memory of John Fishwick & Betttie D. Hamilton

Cranston Williams Jr.

Judy & Larry Shelton in honor of Betty Mowbray & Ruth Wade

Cary & Edgar Baber in memory of Bev Impara & my sisters Jeanne Kenny & Polly Adkins

Patricia Davidson in honor of Sue & Bill Burks

Ralph Holloway

Donna B. Horak in memory of Robbie — husband & other family & friends

Helen Watson in honor of The Northview UMW

Barbara M. Dickinson in memory of Judge Robert J. Rugers

Harriet Little in memory of Harold Little

John Van Luik

Louise Wimmer in memory of Ronald Wimmer

Stanley & Dianne Prout

Eberle Smith in memory of Joann & Jim Lampros

Roy W. Ayers in memory of Terri Leight Ayers

David Bratton in memory of Frank & Vonice Bratton

Richard & Gail Ungerer in memory of Gail Ungerer

Lonnie & Katherine Craft in memory of Bill Hurley

Nancy Agee in memory of Monte Weade

Frances Gross in memory of Harvey Gross

Lois Young

Jerry & Lucy Blankenship

Bill & Ruth Sibley in honor of William Sibley III

Bill & Ruth Sibley in memory of Michael Scott Fuhrman & in honor of Pam W. Fuhrman

Bill & Ruth Sibley in honor of Terry & Lynn Arbogast

Nancy & Jim Guynn in memory of Joyce & Bill Meyers, in memory of Jim Guynn Sr.

Linda Goodrich

Mark Shelton in memory of Darrell & Vivian Shelton

Gregor Wollmann

Randy & Christina Wickham

Mr. & Mrs. E. L. Saviers Jr.

Jack & Nancy Proffitt in memory of Jack & Nadine Loope

Michael & Candice Puckett in memory of Gene & Catherine Puckett & Robert & Dixie Barger

Steven & Katrina Stafford White in honor of our neighbors on Chamberlain Lane, Salem

George & Susan Simmons

Craig & Jane Sisson in memory of Norma Sisson & in honor of Heather Wilson

M.M. & K. Martin in honor of sons, daughters, in-laws and grandchildren

Evelyn F. James Foundation in memory of Virginia Shackelford

Terry J. Deacon

Frieda W. Hiner in memory of Patricia Johnston — daughter & in honor of Dave & Nacy Duffy

Susan & Kevin Walker in memory of Jane Taylor Bohon — Susan's Mother

Bob & Maryellen Goodlatte

Gordon Crawford

Martha Worrell in memory of J.L. & Lena Worrell - parents

Lola Manning in memory of James Manning & Ted Powers

Virginia (Ginny) Savage in memory of Lon Savage

Kathryn Giglio

Shirley Monger in memory of Dewey Monger

Rev. David & Nancy Delaney

Betty J. David in memory of Kenneth — husband and Lee — son

Judy & Morris Jarlenski in memory of Joan Hodge Bartlett and in honor of Jimmie Hodge

M. S. Belcher in memory of James M. Belcher & in honor of Karen Belcher

Nancy & Richard Long in honor of Elizabeth Long

Blanche Hamden in memory of Hamden Family

Elizabeth Kregloe

Billy Proffitt in honor of Debby & Jody

Patrick & Linda Malone in honor of Tatum, Abbie, Ellen

Robert & Melissa Kegley in honor of George Kegley

Janet Grisso in memory of E.I. (Ike Grisso)

John & Joan Kelley in honor of Rev. Adam Stultz & family, Summerdean Church of the Brethren

Jim & Jill Beeson in memory of Ralph & Mary Bruce and Robert & Lucile Beeson — parents

Art & Marion Kunkle

Ann & Michael Davis

Cecelia Stoutamire Greta Rikard

Faye Wingate in honor of North Oak Neighbors

Nancy B. Cook in memory of B.J. Jones, Beh Jones, Susan Trent, Beth Ramos

Gail & Randy Zimmerman in honor of Staley Hester & Malinda Sayers & Polly Owen