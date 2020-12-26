 Skip to main content
Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total through Tuesday is $170,735.66.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Bill Adams in honor of The Turfmeisters

W.C. Adams Jr. in memory of Billie O., Eddie S., David S., Roger C., Ronnie L., Gerald H., Wayne A. Richard N., Paul G. and Danny K., my old friends gone way too soon, but never, ever forgotten

Sara Airheart in honor of Doug and Barbara Densmore, Blackford and Carolyn Noland, Edward and Jeecy Goyette and Bonnie and Pegram Johnson

Briggs Andrews

Don Andrews in memory of Donald and Arcelia and Patricia and Bernard Andrews

Anonymous in memory of Margaret Burks

Anonymous in memory of Wayne Martin

Anonymous in honor of Dr. Kevin Meadows, Grandin Court Baptist Church

Anonymous in honor of Midland Baptist sewing angels, Nancy and Ann

Hunter Armstrong in honor of Connie and David Armstrong and Cassada and Mason families

Christy Arthur

Asbury Class Huntington Court United Methodist Church

Gary Atkins in honor of Wanda and Earl Atkins (mom and dad)

Mike and April Atkins in honor of Earl and Wanda Atkins

Cary Baber in memory of my parents, my sister, Jeanne, and brothers, Barry and Phil White

William Bailey in memory of Jane A. Bailey and Preston Bailey

Sue Baker in honor of COVID-19 frontline workers

Summer Baker

Charles Barbaro

Maryke Barber in memory of Richard Earl Barber

Ruthie Barnett in memory of Richard Barnett, Ruth and Patrick Trainum and Patricia Field

Ruthie Barnett in memory of Major William Simmerman

Katherine F. Barnhill

Audrey Bates in memory of Richard Keeney

Jim and Bill Beeson in memory of our parents, Robert and Lucile Beeson and Ralph and Mary Bruce

Nancy Behrens in honor of Dylan Walker, Ashlee Walker and Emily Walker

Nancy Behrens in honor of Susan Parson

Susan Beisler in honor of Helen Burnett

David Bernitt

Karen Birkenmaier in memory of Inge and Ollie Birkenmaier

John and Mary Boenke

Norris and Janice Boitnotte in memory of James and Alma Dowdy

Deborah Caldwell-Bono and Ben Bono in honor of our service men and women and law enforcement officers

David Bowers and Margarita Cubas in memory of Homer and Mary Bowers and Governor and Mrs. Alberto Ramirez

Pat Bowles

Mary Alice Bowman in honor of Pastor Horace Light and friends, Bethlehem Church of the Brethren

Steve and Mary Boyer

Dom and Debbie Buccola in memory of Pat Marlar

Paul and Frances Buford in honor of Guy W. Buford

David and Carolyn Bullington in memory of loved ones

Lenore Burger in memory of my sweet husband, Charlie Burger

Doris B. Caldwell in memory of Karen Newcomb Jennings and Kimberly Newcomb

Lori and Patrick Callahan in memory of Matt Lawson

Lori and Patrick Callahan in memory of Bill and Virginia Callahan

Inge Camplejohn in memory of loved ones

Nancy Canova in memory of Elizabeth Warren

The Cargill Family in memory of Paul Hartsel

Lou and Suzie Castern

Challenger’s Sunday School Class in honor of Sunday School teachers, Joshua Rubongoya and John Senter

Carolyn Cleiland in honor of my neighbors on Guilford Avenue and Belleville Road

J&N Cosby

H.C. and Donna Crotts in honor of our neighbors on Broad Street, Salem

Jim and Nancy Crumpacker in honor of Richard and Harriet Rader

Margaret Cusson in memory of George E. Cusson

David, Stephanie, Elizabeth and Sarah Danco in memory of Bill and Marian Danco, Barbara DeMaio and George Vaughan

Elizabeth G. Deisher

Andrew and Anne DeLeo in honor of our family

Carole Denney in memory of Virginia Damcron

Jonna Detweiler

Barry and Virginia Dooley

Mrs. Melvin Dulaney in memory of husband, parents and sister

Fred and Pat Duncan

Becky and Bill Edmunds

Karl L. Edwards in memory of Goldie and Ballard Edwards

LuAnne Edwards in honor of Denise Hicks

LuAnne Edwards in honor of Elaine Falls

Diane and Bill Elliot

Dock in honor of Ellie Ever

Esther Sunday School Class, Windsor Hills United Methodist Church, in honor of Mrs. Lilian Tanis and Mrs. Barbara Diehl

John, Frank and Gordon Ewald and Mary Hastings in memory of O.L.N. the grade school from which we all graduated

Judy and Barry Ferrell in memory of Luther Lee Keith and Douglas Lee Keith

David Ford in memory of grandparents, Roy and May Jones

Doug and Anna Fowler

Friendship Class, First Church of the Brethren, in honor of our teacher, Sue Ranson, and in memory of deceased members

Gretchen Fox in memory of Patrick Fox, Margaret Murphy, Harold Van Dirsten and Dawn Fox

Dr. and Mrs. W.H. Frazier III in memory of Col. And Mrs. Robert F. Hunter

Cathy G. in honor of Suzanne and Frank Guilfoyle

Peggy Garner in memory of all my deceased loved ones

Ken and Norma Garrett in honor of our friends at Summerdean Church of the Brethren

Friends of Goldie

Jan and Rand Garrett

Attila Gokbudak and Lale Lovell in memory of our father, Dr. Mehmet T. Gokbudak (100th birthday is January 7th)

Nancy Goodfellow in honor of Michael Goodfellow

Nancy Goodfellow in honor of Garland Hall

Diane Grant in memory of “Pops” Pannell, and in honor of “Mama Mary” Pannell

Diane Grant in honor of the world’s best neighbors/friends, Karen Pannell and Gary Craft

Diane Grant in honor of special “second” sisters, Joy, Wanda, Linda and Kathy

Diane Grant in honor of Midland Baptist Staff: Rodger, Dale, Sue, Steve and Carlene

Joyce Graybill in memory of Ronald R. Graybill

Drs. Kurt and Maureen Guelzow in honor of Reverend Andrew Whaley, Raleigh Court Presbyterian Church

Johnny Guilliams

Jody Gurley in memory of Jim and Susan

Joe and Gueindoline Hall in memory of our parents and son-in-law

Judith M. Hackworth Memorial Literary Society in memory of Judith M. Hackworth

Marie Hall in honor of daughters, Diane Dodd and Susan Bowman

Russell Harbaugh

Harold and Donald Hardy in memory of our cousin, Eleanor Brown Burleson

Harold and Donald Hardy in honor of our monthly Heironimus Lunch Group at The Roanoker

Ruth Via Harlow and Carol Harlow Koss in loving memory of James Thomas Harlow Jr. and son, Stephen Jay Harlow

Madelyn A. Hawks in memory of deceased family and friends

Sonja and David Higginbotham in memory of D.J. and Harriett Higginbotham

Sonja and David Higginbotham in memory of Paul and Jerry Higginbotham

Chuck and Lorrie Hite

Tom and Linda Hollie in memory of our son, Samuel Dale Hollie

The Hopkins Family in honor of Cathy Greenberg

Daphne Huffman in honor of Carilion Pediatric Services

Jane Hundley in honor of friends for decades, Alison, Charly, Maureen, Barbara and Cathy

Richard and Joyce Ikenberry in honor of Melrose Baptist Church Staff

Peggy J. Irby in memory of Gordon S. Irby

Carlene Crotts Irving in loving memory of Edward W. Irving Jr.

Linda Ives in memory of Debbie Rambo

Gary and Jill James in memory of COVID-19 victims

Odell James in memory of Bill James

Norma C. Johnson in memory of my husband, Billy Johnson

Rachel R. Jones in honor of children, Pam and Allen Moyer, Harry Brewbaker and Connie Watkins and their families

Rachel R. Jones in honor of neighbors, Johnny and Suzanne Rowland, and cousins, Dennis and Katie Jones

Rachel R. Jones in memory of husband, Earl L. Jones, grandson, J.D. Brunk, and Allen Rader

Rose Marie and Tom Jones in memory of Terry Eastman

Mark S. Journell in memory of my father

Chris and Maria Kappas

 

