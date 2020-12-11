Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.
The total donated through Wednesday is $76,921.00.
Donors to this year’s fund include:
Karen Adams in memory of Ed McGrath
Nancy Agee in memory of Monte Weade
William Agee
Betsy Albert in memory of Jim Lott
Betsy Albert in memory of Jeanne, Bill and Bob Rich
Don and Donna Jean Anger
Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell D. Ball Sr.
Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Hale Sr.
Anonymous in memory of Ms. Terry Lark
Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Neal
Anonymous in memory of Mrs. Kitty Tate
Helen Ardan in memory of Jay R. Arden Sr.
Tom and Kathleen Bagby, Jim and Sandi Bagby in memory of Jim and Mildred Bagby
Dr. and Mrs. A. Sidney Barritt in honor of Estelle Avner
Mary S. Belcher in honor of Karen Y. Belcher, and in memory of James Marvin Belcher
Sherrard and Shery Bennett
Ronnie Best
Bob and Frankie Bielawski in honor of Hope and Tom Hale
Jeff and Sandy Birch in memory of mama B
Judy Bishop in memory of Bill Mangus
Mary Bishop and Dan Crawford in honor of our Kipling Street neighbors
Stuart and Wanda Boblett in memory of the Boblett and Meador parents
Steve and Judy Bodley in memory of Stewart Butler Baucom
Nancy Bourne
Joyce Bowman
Joan Bugbee in honor of George Bugbee
Dalton and Nancy Burgess in memory of our son, Richard
Debra Burgess in honor of volunteers at the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry
Stan Byrd in honor of Mike Noel
Wanda F. Carter in memory of Gary O’Neal Forrest
Sam and Mary “Sis” Cassell in honor of George Kegley
James C. Chandler and Carolyn R. Chandler
Katherine Clemo in honor of The Companions in Christ at St. John’s Episcopal Church
Dorothy S. Clifton
Lonnie and Katherine Craft in memory of William (Bill) Herley
Gordon and Cinda Crawford
Ronnie and Gail Creasy in memory of parents, Nelson and Norma Creasy and Ava Montgomery
Michael and Myra Crew in memory of Frances Truxell
Mike and Susan Crowder in memory of Kenneth Crowder and George L. Guill
Thomas Dalzell in honor of Patrick, Thomas and Braden Dalzell, Mary Altier and Neila Dalzell
Lonnie E. and Andrea K. Daniels in memory of our parents
Betty J. David in memory of Kenneth (husband) and Lee (son) David
Ann and Michael Davis
Delta Kappa of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in memory of Doug Prillaman
John and Hoye Duckworth in memory of our parents, Lucy and Henry Nase and Frank and Katherine Duckworth
Gary and Barbara Duerk in memory of James P. Rayburn
Wayne and Patsy Shanks Duffy in honor of brother, Gary Shanks – prayers
Roy and Linda Dwyer in honor of Mrs. Vilas Secrist
Vin and Bonnie Edwards in memory of Jane Zehringer
Frank Ellis
Rebecca Ellis in honor of Bill Gearing
John and Charlotte Engleby in memory of Mr. Buddy Sink
Gale and Sam Feather
Robert Field
Mrs. John P. Fishwick in memory of daughter, Pattie, and husband, John P. Fishwick
Bev and Shirley Fitzpatrick
Willard and Sylvia Flora in memory of Levi and Laura Flora, Everett and Ruth Montgomery
Willard and Sylvia Flora in memory of Mrs. Gladys Stump
Joyce Freed in memory of John Freed
Robert Freis
Julie Gale in memory of Jim and Judy Gale
Mary Jo Gale in memory of Jim and Judy Gale
Louise Gammons in memory of Lisa Gammons
Lonnie Gill in memory of wife, Jeanine
Sally and Nathan Goff in honor of Dr. Michael and Patricia Sisk
Sally and Nathan Goff in honor of Sandra and Cecil Kelley
James Gooding
Jan Grisso in memory of Ike and Tim Grisso
Greg and Michele Haley
Stratton and Hudson Handy in memory of Ernest Handy
Jean Harding in honor of Gail Holbrook
Jean Harding in honor of Diane Goode
Jean Harding in memory of Leon H. Harding
Stephanie Harris in honor of The Asburys, The Barretts, The Hollandsworths, The Mabes and The Treats
Rose Hassler in memory of Beverley Boehling
Rick and Amy Hayes in memory of our loved ones
Johanna Henretta in honor of Kate Henretta
Dennis and Ann Henry
Roger and Myrteen Heslep in honor of Lois McGlothin
Lindsay and Sarah Hickam in memory of Elizabeth Hickam Lowen
M.A.G. Hill in memory of Karen Carlisle
R.R. Hogan in honor of family
Benton Hopper in memory of Adrian Hopper and Charles R. Jennings
Bill and Wanda Howard in memory of Pat Howard and Larry Carty
J.T. Huddleston in memory of Betty W. Huddleston
Keener and Hilda Hudson
Juanita Hughes in memory of mother, Eileen Dunavant
Doris and Arnold Hurt in memory of Louise Truman
Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Spangler
Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Thompson
Walt and Joyce Jennings in memory of friends and family
Carolyn Johnson in honor of Wendy Williams
Peggy F. Johnson in memory of Don Johnson and Charlie Frith
Mary M. Kamm
Shirley Karlen
Richard and Joan Kelley in honor of our Pastors, Allen Lenker and family and Adam Stultz and family of Summerdean Church of the Brethren
Kitty Coxe Koomen in honor of Christina Coxe Koomen, daughter
Henry and Linda Kruse
Lily Kuo in honor of Ellen Kuo
Millard and Gail Lambert in honor of super-great neighbors on Blenheim Road
Gloriadene C. Lancaster in memory of husband, John, and son, Terry
Linda Lanford in memory of Jack Lanford
Carol Cooper Lee in honor of Eleanor Lee
Helgard Legg in memory of John Legg, beloved husband, father and friend
Shelby Leonard
Howard Levine
A.H. Light in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Nettemeyer and Elizabeth Troy
C.P. Lockhart
Mary Lucas in honor of Steeplehunt Striders
Granger and Anne Macfarlane in memory of Burton Lee
Mr. and Mrs. William A. Magee
Lola Manning in memory of James Manning and Ted Powers
Frances Marcum in honor of hospice care givers, and in memory of Charley Marcum
Peggy Marsh in memory of Charlie and Jerry Marsh
Sarah Maxey in memory of LeRoy Maxey, beloved husband
Sarah Maxey in memory of Debby Helms Reynolds and Tom Hall
Mr. and Mrs. E.L. McClelland in memory of family
Joyce and Mac McDonald
Betty B. Metz in memory of my husband, Allen Metz
James Michaels
Jerry and Sharon Miller
Shirley L. Monger in memory of Dewey Monger
Gail Monsour in honor of all healthcare workers
Johnny and Laura Moore in memory of our parents, Clarence and Sarah Moore and Sid and Ruth Tear
Mae Moore in honor of Clergy and Staff at St. John’s Episcopal Church: Eric, David, Whitney, Mary, Mike and Chrissy
Mae Moore in memory of Walter Dixon, Tina Kemper, Madge Bounds, Mickey Nelson and Susie Jamison
Mae Moore in memory of Lynn Avis, Dot Leonard, Bette Sue Cunningham, Steve Shimchock and Betsy Field
Martha Moseley in memory of Dr. and Mrs. LeBaron Moseley Sr. and LeBaron Moseley Jr.
Thomas and Shirley Murphy in honor of Sarah Deisher
Mark E. Murray
Lorraine C. Murtaugh in memory of James W. Murtaugh
Bonnie Neuhoff in memory of Jim Neuhoff
Wallace and Ann Orange in memory of Jerry and Rick Orange
Brenda Osborne in memory of my sister, Sharon Sanders Owens
Mary Anna Page in memory of Danny Psathos, Harry and Jennie Psathos and Marshall Page
Ramona Painter
Ray Painter
Lynn and Carol Pape
Wanda F. Parker
Deborah Pattterson in honor of Steeplehunt Striders
William B. Peters in memory of Mary Lou Ferguson Peters
Peggy Norris Phillips in memory of my dear sister, Ruth Norris Yates
Rod and Janice Phillips in honor of The Averills
Janet Pickle in memory of Billy Pickle
Kim Pitts
Douglas F. Powell
BJ Preas in honor of Lainey Wilhelm, artist
BJ Preas in honor of Nancy Ruth Patterson, author, playwrite and English professor
BJ Preas in honor of Ginger Poole and Jack Avis, Mill Mountain Theatre and John Levin
BJ Preas in honor of employees and animals
BJ Preas in honor of Mia Copeland, college nurse professor, mother, grandmother and loyal friend
BJ Preas in honor of Denise Revercomb, nurse, mother and wife of James
BJ Preas in honor of Shortridges and Thornhills, with love and appreciation for many years
BJ Preas in honor of Nene Roe, devoted friend
George Preas Family in honor of Roanoke City Council, Bill Bestpitch, Mayor and City employees
George Preas Family in honor of Alfred Nelms and Linda, Bedford County School systems
George Preas family in honor of doctors, nurses and health workers. God Bless you!
Marlene Preston in memory of Dr. R. Wayne Gandee
Nancy K. Prillaman
Paula Prince in honor of Ruth Frazier and Tuesdays with Ruth
Paula and Norm Prince in memory of Margaret and Walter Lada
Michael and Candice Puckett in memory of Robert and Dixie Barger and Gene and Catherine Puckett
Mike Pulice in memory of Doug Ramey
Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Jim and Nancy, Dick and Jean, Sarah and Dave and Gregg and Susan
Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Sherri, Pastors Allen and Adam, Jay and Jessica, Benny and Joanne, Kenneth and Norma
H. Wilson Rankin Jr.
Betsy and Donnie Ratliff in memory of our parents and those who died of Covid-19
Angela Rauenswinter in memory of my son, Peter R. Lyons
Nancy Revercomb
Bill and Mary Lou Reynolds in memory of Henry H. Wise
Jean Ridenhour in memory of my son, Peter R. Lyons
Deborah Robinson in memory of Cap “Allan” Robinson
Nancy L. Robison in honor of and in memory of dear neighbors
Tom and Margie Runions
Molly and Walton Rutherfoord
Virginia (Ginny) Savage in honor of Pastors and Staff at Salem Presbyterian Church
Scott Shackelford in memory of Virginia Shackelford
Patrick Shank
Ruby and Walter Shepherd in memory of Artie and Ruth Kingery and Walter and Ethel Shepherd
Peter Shick in memory of Homer and Florence Shick
Bill and Shirley Shrader
Jim and Margaret Shuler in honor of Sarah Copenhaver and Frank Flippin
Bill and Ruth Sibley in memory of William and Ara Sibley
Bill and Ruth Sibley in honor of Dr. Terry and Lynn Arbogast
Becky Smythers in honor of Linda Harry
Tommy and Cheryl Snead in memory of Alleta Deyerle, Jerry Deyerle, Ellen Dyer and Christine Tabor
Rob Soloman and Becky Fritz in memory of Dr. Arthur Solomon, and in honor of Caryl Solomon
Carolyn L. Specht in memory of John C. and Refina M. Martin
James R. Specht in memory of John A. and Minnie E. Specht
Carlena Starkey
Duward and Helen Starkey in memory of Stephanie S. Herron
Sandra Stafford in memory of William David Stafford Jr.
Linda St. Clair in memory of Howard and Kathleen St. Clair
Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Doug Prillaman
Susan Stultz in honor of Summerdean Church of the Brethren RAM Volunteer Gang
Sherman and Mary Ann Swisher in memory of our parents
Ann and Bill Stevens in honor of friends and neighbors on Allendale and Somerset Streets
David and Debra Taylor in memory of our parents
Elizabeth Taylor in memory of Rev. Sylvia Ball
Dottie Thomas
Jean Trent in honor of Alan, Christi and Nicole
Charlie and Zelda Triebel
Jessie van Eerden
Linda Vance in memory of Tom Vance
Marie Waid in memory of Susan Beard, David Waid, Theresa Williams and Douglas Waid by his wife and family
Jill Walker in memory of my mom, Judy Keeton; my dad, Stanley Hayes; and my son, Mark Webb
Tom and Sandy Walker
Mary Warner in honor of Dick and Gloria Hamlen
Robert and Connie Webb in memory of Ellis Lawrence, died homeless, March 13, 1975
Hugh and Peggy Wells
Jeanie and Dick Wertz
Ginny West in honor of Central Church of the Brethren
West End United Methodist Women in memory of all the saints before us
Steve and Katrina White in honor of great neighbors, Jeff, Gypsi, Jim, Lorain and Nikki
Steven and Katrina Stafford White in memory of Dave Stafford
Betty Whitlock in memory of Patricia G. Whitlock
Christina Wickham in honor of Steeplehunt Striders
Linda Willard in honor of Steeplehunt Striders
Betty and Dick Williams in memory of Dr. Bill Eddins
Larry and Pat Williams in memory of Ryland and Gladys Williams
Betty N. Willis in memory of mother, father and brother
Karen Willis
Velda Willis in memory of parents, Varley and Sylvia Willis
Gregor Wollmann
Diana W. Woods and Mike Walters in memory of our parents, W. Gerald and Mary Elizabeth Walters, and brother, W. Gerald Walters Jr.
Family of Leonard A. Wright by Jean Garst in honor of Wright Family, and in memory of those deceased
