Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors

Linda Vance in memory of Tom Vance

Marie Waid in memory of Susan Beard, David Waid, Theresa Williams and Douglas Waid by his wife and family

Jill Walker in memory of my mom, Judy Keeton; my dad, Stanley Hayes; and my son, Mark Webb

Tom and Sandy Walker

Mary Warner in honor of Dick and Gloria Hamlen

Robert and Connie Webb in memory of Ellis Lawrence, died homeless, March 13, 1975

Hugh and Peggy Wells

Jeanie and Dick Wertz

Ginny West in honor of Central Church of the Brethren

West End United Methodist Women in memory of all the saints before us

Steve and Katrina White in honor of great neighbors, Jeff, Gypsi, Jim, Lorain and Nikki

Steven and Katrina Stafford White in memory of Dave Stafford

Betty Whitlock in memory of Patricia G. Whitlock

Christina Wickham in honor of Steeplehunt Striders

Linda Willard in honor of Steeplehunt Striders