Thanks to these Good Neighbors Fund donors
From the Good Neighbors Fund 2020 series
The Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund supports the Emergency Financial Assistance Program administered by Roanoke Area Ministries. It helps families who need emergency money for utility bills, medicine, rent or transportation, regardless of race or religion.

The total donated through Wednesday is $76,921.00.

Donors to this year’s fund include:

Karen Adams in memory of Ed McGrath

Nancy Agee in memory of Monte Weade

William Agee

Betsy Albert in memory of Jim Lott

Betsy Albert in memory of Jeanne, Bill and Bob Rich

Don and Donna Jean Anger

Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Wendell D. Ball Sr.

Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Hale Sr.

Anonymous in memory of Ms. Terry Lark

Anonymous in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Neal

Anonymous in memory of Mrs. Kitty Tate

Helen Ardan in memory of Jay R. Arden Sr.

Tom and Kathleen Bagby, Jim and Sandi Bagby in memory of Jim and Mildred Bagby

Dr. and Mrs. A. Sidney Barritt in honor of Estelle Avner

Mary S. Belcher in honor of Karen Y. Belcher, and in memory of James Marvin Belcher

Sherrard and Shery Bennett

Ronnie Best

Bob and Frankie Bielawski in honor of Hope and Tom Hale

Jeff and Sandy Birch in memory of mama B

Judy Bishop in memory of Bill Mangus

Mary Bishop and Dan Crawford in honor of our Kipling Street neighbors

Stuart and Wanda Boblett in memory of the Boblett and Meador parents

Steve and Judy Bodley in memory of Stewart Butler Baucom

Nancy Bourne

Joyce Bowman

Joan Bugbee in honor of George Bugbee

Dalton and Nancy Burgess in memory of our son, Richard

Debra Burgess in honor of volunteers at the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry

Stan Byrd in honor of Mike Noel

Wanda F. Carter in memory of Gary O’Neal Forrest

Sam and Mary “Sis” Cassell in honor of George Kegley

James C. Chandler and Carolyn R. Chandler

Katherine Clemo in honor of The Companions in Christ at St. John’s Episcopal Church

Dorothy S. Clifton

Lonnie and Katherine Craft in memory of William (Bill) Herley

Gordon and Cinda Crawford

Ronnie and Gail Creasy in memory of parents, Nelson and Norma Creasy and Ava Montgomery

Michael and Myra Crew in memory of Frances Truxell

Mike and Susan Crowder in memory of Kenneth Crowder and George L. Guill

Thomas Dalzell in honor of Patrick, Thomas and Braden Dalzell, Mary Altier and Neila Dalzell

Lonnie E. and Andrea K. Daniels in memory of our parents

Betty J. David in memory of Kenneth (husband) and Lee (son) David

Ann and Michael Davis

Delta Kappa of Epsilon Sigma Alpha in memory of Doug Prillaman

John and Hoye Duckworth in memory of our parents, Lucy and Henry Nase and Frank and Katherine Duckworth

Gary and Barbara Duerk in memory of James P. Rayburn

Wayne and Patsy Shanks Duffy in honor of brother, Gary Shanks – prayers

Roy and Linda Dwyer in honor of Mrs. Vilas Secrist

Vin and Bonnie Edwards in memory of Jane Zehringer

Frank Ellis

Rebecca Ellis in honor of Bill Gearing

John and Charlotte Engleby in memory of Mr. Buddy Sink

Gale and Sam Feather

Robert Field

Mrs. John P. Fishwick in memory of daughter, Pattie, and husband, John P. Fishwick

Bev and Shirley Fitzpatrick

Willard and Sylvia Flora in memory of Levi and Laura Flora, Everett and Ruth Montgomery

Willard and Sylvia Flora in memory of Mrs. Gladys Stump

Joyce Freed in memory of John Freed

Robert Freis

Julie Gale in memory of Jim and Judy Gale

Mary Jo Gale in memory of Jim and Judy Gale

Louise Gammons in memory of Lisa Gammons

Lonnie Gill in memory of wife, Jeanine

Sally and Nathan Goff in honor of Dr. Michael and Patricia Sisk

Sally and Nathan Goff in honor of Sandra and Cecil Kelley

James Gooding

Jan Grisso in memory of Ike and Tim Grisso

Greg and Michele Haley

Stratton and Hudson Handy in memory of Ernest Handy

Jean Harding in honor of Gail Holbrook

Jean Harding in honor of Diane Goode

Jean Harding in memory of Leon H. Harding

Stephanie Harris in honor of The Asburys, The Barretts, The Hollandsworths, The Mabes and The Treats

Rose Hassler in memory of Beverley Boehling

Rick and Amy Hayes in memory of our loved ones

Johanna Henretta in honor of Kate Henretta

Dennis and Ann Henry

Roger and Myrteen Heslep in honor of Lois McGlothin

Lindsay and Sarah Hickam in memory of Elizabeth Hickam Lowen

M.A.G. Hill in memory of Karen Carlisle

R.R. Hogan in honor of family

Benton Hopper in memory of Adrian Hopper and Charles R. Jennings

Bill and Wanda Howard in memory of Pat Howard and Larry Carty

J.T. Huddleston in memory of Betty W. Huddleston

Keener and Hilda Hudson

Juanita Hughes in memory of mother, Eileen Dunavant

Doris and Arnold Hurt in memory of Louise Truman

Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. and Mrs. H.C. Spangler

Jimmy and Gloria Jennings in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Thompson

Walt and Joyce Jennings in memory of friends and family

Carolyn Johnson in honor of Wendy Williams

Peggy F. Johnson in memory of Don Johnson and Charlie Frith

Mary M. Kamm

Shirley Karlen

Richard and Joan Kelley in honor of our Pastors, Allen Lenker and family and Adam Stultz and family of Summerdean Church of the Brethren

Kitty Coxe Koomen in honor of Christina Coxe Koomen, daughter

Henry and Linda Kruse

Lily Kuo in honor of Ellen Kuo

Millard and Gail Lambert in honor of super-great neighbors on Blenheim Road

Gloriadene C. Lancaster in memory of husband, John, and son, Terry

Linda Lanford in memory of Jack Lanford

Carol Cooper Lee in honor of Eleanor Lee

Helgard Legg in memory of John Legg, beloved husband, father and friend

Shelby Leonard

Howard Levine

A.H. Light in honor of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Nettemeyer and Elizabeth Troy

C.P. Lockhart

Mary Lucas in honor of Steeplehunt Striders

Granger and Anne Macfarlane in memory of Burton Lee

Mr. and Mrs. William A. Magee

Lola Manning in memory of James Manning and Ted Powers

Frances Marcum in honor of hospice care givers, and in memory of Charley Marcum

Peggy Marsh in memory of Charlie and Jerry Marsh

Sarah Maxey in memory of LeRoy Maxey, beloved husband

Sarah Maxey in memory of Debby Helms Reynolds and Tom Hall

Mr. and Mrs. E.L. McClelland in memory of family

Joyce and Mac McDonald

Betty B. Metz in memory of my husband, Allen Metz

James Michaels

Jerry and Sharon Miller

Shirley L. Monger in memory of Dewey Monger

Gail Monsour in honor of all healthcare workers

Johnny and Laura Moore in memory of our parents, Clarence and Sarah Moore and Sid and Ruth Tear

Mae Moore in honor of Clergy and Staff at St. John’s Episcopal Church: Eric, David, Whitney, Mary, Mike and Chrissy

Mae Moore in memory of Walter Dixon, Tina Kemper, Madge Bounds, Mickey Nelson and Susie Jamison

Mae Moore in memory of Lynn Avis, Dot Leonard, Bette Sue Cunningham, Steve Shimchock and Betsy Field

Martha Moseley in memory of Dr. and Mrs. LeBaron Moseley Sr. and LeBaron Moseley Jr.

Thomas and Shirley Murphy in honor of Sarah Deisher

Mark E. Murray

Lorraine C. Murtaugh in memory of James W. Murtaugh

Bonnie Neuhoff in memory of Jim Neuhoff

Wallace and Ann Orange in memory of Jerry and Rick Orange

Brenda Osborne in memory of my sister, Sharon Sanders Owens

Mary Anna Page in memory of Danny Psathos, Harry and Jennie Psathos and Marshall Page

Ramona Painter

Ray Painter

Lynn and Carol Pape

Wanda F. Parker

Deborah Pattterson in honor of Steeplehunt Striders

William B. Peters in memory of Mary Lou Ferguson Peters

Peggy Norris Phillips in memory of my dear sister, Ruth Norris Yates

Rod and Janice Phillips in honor of The Averills

Janet Pickle in memory of Billy Pickle

Kim Pitts

Douglas F. Powell

BJ Preas in honor of Lainey Wilhelm, artist

BJ Preas in honor of Nancy Ruth Patterson, author, playwrite and English professor

BJ Preas in honor of Ginger Poole and Jack Avis, Mill Mountain Theatre and John Levin

BJ Preas in honor of employees and animals

BJ Preas in honor of Mia Copeland, college nurse professor, mother, grandmother and loyal friend

BJ Preas in honor of Denise Revercomb, nurse, mother and wife of James

BJ Preas in honor of Shortridges and Thornhills, with love and appreciation for many years

BJ Preas in honor of Nene Roe, devoted friend

George Preas Family in honor of Roanoke City Council, Bill Bestpitch, Mayor and City employees

George Preas Family in honor of Alfred Nelms and Linda, Bedford County School systems

George Preas family in honor of doctors, nurses and health workers. God Bless you!

Marlene Preston in memory of Dr. R. Wayne Gandee

Nancy K. Prillaman

Paula Prince in honor of Ruth Frazier and Tuesdays with Ruth

Paula and Norm Prince in memory of Margaret and Walter Lada

Michael and Candice Puckett in memory of Robert and Dixie Barger and Gene and Catherine Puckett

Mike Pulice in memory of Doug Ramey

Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Jim and Nancy, Dick and Jean, Sarah and Dave and Gregg and Susan

Richard and Harriet Rader in honor of Sherri, Pastors Allen and Adam, Jay and Jessica, Benny and Joanne, Kenneth and Norma

H. Wilson Rankin Jr.

Betsy and Donnie Ratliff in memory of our parents and those who died of Covid-19

Angela Rauenswinter in memory of my son, Peter R. Lyons

Nancy Revercomb

Bill and Mary Lou Reynolds in memory of Henry H. Wise

Jean Ridenhour in memory of my son, Peter R. Lyons

Deborah Robinson in memory of Cap “Allan” Robinson

Nancy L. Robison in honor of and in memory of dear neighbors

Tom and Margie Runions

Molly and Walton Rutherfoord

Virginia (Ginny) Savage in honor of Pastors and Staff at Salem Presbyterian Church

Scott Shackelford in memory of Virginia Shackelford

Patrick Shank

Ruby and Walter Shepherd in memory of Artie and Ruth Kingery and Walter and Ethel Shepherd

Peter Shick in memory of Homer and Florence Shick

Bill and Shirley Shrader

Jim and Margaret Shuler in honor of Sarah Copenhaver and Frank Flippin

Bill and Ruth Sibley in memory of William and Ara Sibley

Bill and Ruth Sibley in honor of Dr. Terry and Lynn Arbogast

Becky Smythers in honor of Linda Harry

Tommy and Cheryl Snead in memory of Alleta Deyerle, Jerry Deyerle, Ellen Dyer and Christine Tabor

Rob Soloman and Becky Fritz in memory of Dr. Arthur Solomon, and in honor of Caryl Solomon

Carolyn L. Specht in memory of John C. and Refina M. Martin

James R. Specht in memory of John A. and Minnie E. Specht

Carlena Starkey

Duward and Helen Starkey in memory of Stephanie S. Herron

Sandra Stafford in memory of William David Stafford Jr.

Linda St. Clair in memory of Howard and Kathleen St. Clair

Tom and Sue Stone in memory of Doug Prillaman

Susan Stultz in honor of Summerdean Church of the Brethren RAM Volunteer Gang

Sherman and Mary Ann Swisher in memory of our parents

Ann and Bill Stevens in honor of friends and neighbors on Allendale and Somerset Streets

David and Debra Taylor in memory of our parents

Elizabeth Taylor in memory of Rev. Sylvia Ball

Dottie Thomas

Jean Trent in honor of Alan, Christi and Nicole

Charlie and Zelda Triebel

Jessie van Eerden

Linda Vance in memory of Tom Vance

Marie Waid in memory of Susan Beard, David Waid, Theresa Williams and Douglas Waid by his wife and family

Jill Walker in memory of my mom, Judy Keeton; my dad, Stanley Hayes; and my son, Mark Webb

Tom and Sandy Walker

Mary Warner in honor of Dick and Gloria Hamlen

Robert and Connie Webb in memory of Ellis Lawrence, died homeless, March 13, 1975

Hugh and Peggy Wells

Jeanie and Dick Wertz

Ginny West in honor of Central Church of the Brethren

West End United Methodist Women in memory of all the saints before us

Steve and Katrina White in honor of great neighbors, Jeff, Gypsi, Jim, Lorain and Nikki

Steven and Katrina Stafford White in memory of Dave Stafford

Betty Whitlock in memory of Patricia G. Whitlock

Christina Wickham in honor of Steeplehunt Striders

Linda Willard in honor of Steeplehunt Striders

Betty and Dick Williams in memory of Dr. Bill Eddins

Larry and Pat Williams in memory of Ryland and Gladys Williams

Betty N. Willis in memory of mother, father and brother

Karen Willis

Velda Willis in memory of parents, Varley and Sylvia Willis

Gregor Wollmann

Diana W. Woods and Mike Walters in memory of our parents, W. Gerald and Mary Elizabeth Walters, and brother, W. Gerald Walters Jr.

Family of Leonard A. Wright by Jean Garst in honor of Wright Family, and in memory of those deceased

 

