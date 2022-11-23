Thanksgiving travelers reminded to drive safe, plan for traffic

Construction on I-81 in Roanoke and Salem will take a break this week ahead of annual Thanksgiving holiday traffic, as highway officials are opening travel lanes and reminding motorists to drive safely.

Starting at noon Wednesday, most highway lane closures and construction zones will be temporarily lifted statewide, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation, in a news release titled, “VDOT helps grateful gobblers get going for holiday travel.”

“Periods of heavy congestion are most likely to occur from mid-morning to evening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, afternoon on Saturday, Nov. 26, and all day on Sunday, Nov. 27,” the news release said. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to drive responsibly. Do your part to make travel safer for all.”

Across the United States, Thanksgiving travel in 2022 is projected to be nearly back to pre-pandemic levels, according to an annual forecast by the American Automobile Association.

“AAA predicts 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, up 1.5% from 2021,” the forecast said. “This year is also projected to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel season since AAA started tracking it in 2000, eclipsed only by 2005 and 2019, respectively.”

Most of the Thanksgiving travelers, almost 49 million Americans, are doing so by car, the AAA forecast said.

Holiday travelers are reminded to plan ahead, drive safely and arrive alive for turkey dinner Thursday. Same goes for the return trip back home.

Travel planning:

Most, but not all, highway and interstate lane closures and construction zones in Virginia will be lifted until noon Monday, Nov. 28, according to VDOT.

A full list of lane closures and advisories is online at: https://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/default.asp.

“VDOT’s free mobile 511 app offers information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion as well as access to traffic cameras, weather and more,” the agency said. “Traffic information is also available at 511Virginia.org or by calling 511 from any phone.”

An interactive interstate travel trends map is also available online at: https://tinyurl.com/4nhu64d5. The map won’t predict a Thanksgiving traffic jam, but it can help people plan their trip around times that tend to be less congested, according to VDOT.

Arrive Alive:

During the five-day span of the Thanksgiving holiday in 2021, crashes caused almost 700 injuries, including five fatalities, according to an annual report from the Department of Motor Vehicles.

In 2021, one in five car crashes happened on an interstate highway. Speed accounted for more than 20% of all traffic crashes in 2021, and almost half of all traffic fatalities, the data said.

Safe driving that follows the rules of the road can prevent traffic from piling up, according to one VDOT tweet:

“The left lane is for passing, not cruising,” the VDOT tweet said. “Don’t be a #LeftLaneLoafer!”

Progress report:

Construction projects along I-81 in VDOT’s Salem district are progressing well, said an update written Monday by Dave Covington, program delivery director for the multi-billion-dollar project.

“To date, 29 of 64 Capital Improvement Projects along the I-81 Corridor are complete,” Covington said. “The majority of these projects include static and flashing chevron signs and interchange entrance and exit ramp extensions.”

In the Salem district of I-81, one project has been completed since April: an extended northbound acceleration lane at exit 84 in Pulaski County, Covington said.

A combined four Salem district projects, representing $300 million in costs, are ongoing: widening north and south from exits 137 to 141, plus entry and entrance improvements at the Troutville rest area at mile marker 158.

“The Exit 137 to Exit 141 project is progressing well,” Covington wrote. “Motorists should expect there to be shoulder closures, protected with barrier wall, along the northbound and southbound directions through the holidays. There will not be travel lane closures.”

But the Troutville rest stop will remain closed for construction through the holidays, he said.

Still to come this decade is another almost $800 million worth of I-81 roadwork in the Salem VDOT district. To see projects underway or upcoming, go online to improve81.org.