The Burg Box packages a taste of New River Valley

The Burg Box has plans for baby, graduation and tailgate boxes.

Field and Prevette, each raising families and spending much of their remaining time home-schooling their children, did ask themselves if there were enough potential customers interested in ordering merchandise from the region.

They decided to take the chance, but set some modest initial goals. Field said they set a sales target on the first box this past fall.

“And we sold double that,” she said.

The first box’s performance brought strong encouragement and Field said she and Prevette thought: “OK, this is something people are really interested in.”

The region has much to offer, whether it be the collegiate sports, the dining scene or the recreational activities centered around the natural scenery, Field said. And there are many out there, she and Prevette have found, who enjoy having reminders of those things.

“We love it here. We want this place to be a desired place to come because it has so much to offer,” Field said. “It’s such a magnetic area. You come and fall in love with it. It has such a positive impact on people that they long for it.”

The Burg Box can be visited at theburgbox.company.site.

