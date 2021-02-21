The Burg Box packages a taste of New River Valley

Dana Field and Jennifer Prevette said they knew during the fall that the pandemic created a void for the people who would in more typical times flock to Blacksburg to watch Hokies football.
The duo then realized that void could involve a longing for the area and its attractions.
“We started thinking ‘how can we send a bit of Blacksburg to them?’ and it kind of blossomed into an actual business,” Field, a former local high school teacher, said.
Field and Prevette formally launched the Burg Box this past October and have operated the business out of the latter’s home. The operation ships locally themed gift packages to people who place orders on the business’ website.
While the Burg Box was initially inspired by the effects of the pandemic on a Blacksburg and Virginia Tech-based institution — Hokie football — the business also reflects many of the New River Valley’s defining features and destinations.
Its current winter box, for example, includes freshly ground coffee from the Radford Coffee Company.
So, “it’s not just a Virginia Tech box,” Prevette said.
Prevette and Field get the items from several businesses and artisans in the area and then arrange the contents of the boxes themselves. They each said that allows customers to get merchandise from various local institutions all fitted into a single package.
The Burg Box’s founders said the other key aim of their venture is finding a way to continue contributing to local businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.
“This is a personalized gift without you having to personalize it,” Field said. “We try really, really hard to truly give you a taste of the New River Valley and bring you back here a little bit.”
The gift boxes are seasonally themed.
In addition to the coffee, the winter box includes a custom vinyl sticker of pine trees made by Tech alumna Merryn Williams and a hot cocoa bomb from the Next Door Bake Shop in Blacksburg.
The upcoming spring box slated to become available next month will include a custom-made wooden cheese and charcuterie board from Gaucho Brazilian Grille. The board will come with both the Burg Box and the restaurant’s logos.
Other items in the spring box will include local honey from Borger Apiaries in Christiansburg and Buckingham Palace Tea from the Palisades Restaurant in Eggleston.
The Burg Box also does specialty boxes, or ones based on specific times of the year.
The recent holiday box, for example, included pancake mix from Gillie’s, cookie mix from Our Daily Bread — two Blacksburg-based eateries — and brandy-infused chocolate figs from the Blacksburg Wine Lab.
The Burg Box has plans for baby, graduation and tailgate boxes.
Field and Prevette, each raising families and spending much of their remaining time home-schooling their children, did ask themselves if there were enough potential customers interested in ordering merchandise from the region.
They decided to take the chance, but set some modest initial goals. Field said they set a sales target on the first box this past fall.
“And we sold double that,” she said.
The first box’s performance brought strong encouragement and Field said she and Prevette thought: “OK, this is something people are really interested in.”
The region has much to offer, whether it be the collegiate sports, the dining scene or the recreational activities centered around the natural scenery, Field said. And there are many out there, she and Prevette have found, who enjoy having reminders of those things.
“We love it here. We want this place to be a desired place to come because it has so much to offer,” Field said. “It’s such a magnetic area. You come and fall in love with it. It has such a positive impact on people that they long for it.”
The Burg Box can be visited at theburgbox.company.site.