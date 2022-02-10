The Coves given approval for rezone

ROCKY MOUNT —The Franklin County Planning Commission recommended a rezone request for The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake on Tuesday which will allow the development to reconfigure its existing lots as well as make its growing concert venue a more permanent addition.

Since 2020, multiple concerts have been held at The Coves featuring a variety of artists with each requiring a temporary permit. With a rezone, events at the venue’s amphitheater would be allowed on a seasonal basis.

A reduction in setbacks was also requested as part of the rezone to add additional room for multiple lots. Attorney George Vogel, who represented the development on Tuesday, said the reduction was necessary due to how steep the lots are at that section of the lake.

“I hope we can alleviate concerns that this is not some drastic change to what The Coves is and what The Coves was originally intended to be,” Vogel said of the changes to the development and the concert venue.

Several neighboring property owners of The Coves were in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting with a majority speaking out against the rezone request during the public hearing. Most were concerned with the increased noise and traffic the concerts have created in the past two years.

“Is this the right place for these concerts?” asked adjacent property owner Pete Kaufman. He said he should have the right to enjoy peace and quiet at his home without the noise of nearby concerts.

Several residents commented that the concerts were too loud with noise carrying over the lake. John Soma, a resident of the nearby Boxwood Green development, said he couldn’t escape the music even inside his home and had to plan guest visits around the concert schedule so they wouldn’t have to hear the noise.

Nearby resident Jay Shoffner said sound from the concerts carried into his home as well. “It’s fine for them to have their concert, but when it comes into my house it is my business,” he said.

Franklin County’s noise ordinance limits sound at 67 decibels between 7 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. and at 62 decibels from 11:31 p.m. to 6:59 a.m. The sound level is measured from the property line of the concerned resident, not from the source of the noise.

Vogel said no concerts are planned to go beyond 10 p.m.

Shoffner also said the roads to the amphitheater were not designed for the high traffic of concert-goers. Vogel stated in the rezone request that maximum attendance at future concerts would be capped at 1,800 people which was estimated at 900 vehicles.

Nearby resident Peggy Everath disagreed with the traffic concerns. She said she had seen no traffic issues from her home and had no issue with the concerts being held there.

Lisa Lietz, executive director for SML Good Neighbors, also spoke briefly on the concerts held at The Coves. The nonprofit is the venue’s current charitable sponsor, raising $19,000 last year. She said the fund provided more than 5,800 meals for area children in need last year.

“I’m sad to hear of the people who have been negativity impacted,” Lietz said.

With several comments from residents concerning noise from the concerts, Union Hall representative Deborah Crawford said they would likely continue even if the rezone was not approved by the county. They would just continue as a temporary status that would require individual permits for each one.

“If this does not pass, the concerts do not go away,” Crawford said.

Crawford said The Coves also helps in expanding the Union Hall area on the south side of the lake. “Not only do people want a grocery store, they also want a place that they can go for entertainment and The Coves provides that,” she said.

One of the more vocal opponents to the rezone was Gills Creek representative Cheryl Ege. She was the lone member to vote against the rezone.

Ege questioned the impact the rezone and proposed changes would have on the community. Some concerns included a proposal in the rezone to vacate a 30 foot preservation buffer surrounding The Coves development near the amphitheater as well as the elimination of setbacks on lots in the development.

Ege also said a traffic study should be done to measure the impact of increased traffic before moving forward with the rezone request.

In response, Vogel said the development has received no complaints about the elimination of the 30 foot preservation buffer from adjacent neighbors. He also said the elimination of setbacks was to help reduce costs of construction on the steep terrain. The homes sell for anywhere between $700,000 and $1 million and there is no intention to reduce their value, he said.

Following discussion, the planning commission voted 7-1 with Ege the lone vote against to recommend approval of the rezone. The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will vote on the rezone Feb. 15.

