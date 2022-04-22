 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The first 'summer weekend' of 2022 for Roanoke/NRV area — but don't get used to it

A sailboat plies the waters of Smith Mountain Lake last month. The lake will likely be much more active this weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

 Kevin Myatt

Heaters off. Air-conditioners on.

A week that began with sleet and snow mixing into cold rain will end with what will be an almost summerlike weekend of sunshine and temperatures warming into the 80s in much of the region. There may even be some isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms mainly in the mountains west of Roanoke on Sunday afternoon, like we often see on summer days, but for most it will not be enough to ruin any warm-weather fun you may have planned.

Average daily summer high temperatures peak at 88 much of July and early August at Roanoke and 83 at Blacksburg for a short time in July. (Those are averages -- of course it often gets hotter, about half the time on any given date). Monday, when many are back at work, would be the most likely day to reach temperatures more like peak summer averages, but highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s more like June or around Labor Day are likely this weekend. A 90-degree reading in the Roanoke Valley or somewhere to the south and east can't entirely be ruled out by late Sunday or Monday, but isn't likely.

The important thing to know is that this is NOT summer setting in for good. In fact, a cold front arriving Tuesday, with an increase in showers and thunderstorms, may even bring frosty mornings back for late next week.

We're still largely in the progressive pattern of warm and cold air masses alternately moving over us that we've had arguably since late February, especially late March and April. The wavelengths have changed some, so that warmer periods are taking a little longer and colder periods are no longer happening every 7 days right on the weekend, more like every 9 or 10 days now. So, for those of you who hated the windy cold and snow showers of several previous spring weekends, this one will be compensation for your suffering.

Trends suggest May will get off to a cooler than normal start over much of the Eastern U.S. So if you're into sunny warmth, enjoy this while it lasts. We have many miles to travel before summer weekends become a given.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

 

Since 2003, Kevin Myatt has penned the weekly Weather Journal column, and since 2006, the Weather Journal blog, which becomes particularly busy with snow. Kevin has edited a book on hurricanes and has helped lead Virginia Tech students on storm chases.

