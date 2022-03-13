The magic of thinking small

CHRISTIANSBURG — There’s something magical about Blake Gore’s miniature drawings, their intense and meticulously crafted focus on a small scene – a quality that invites everyone to see the world more closely. Creating drawings that measure, at most, 4 inches by 4 inches requires concentration and a steady hand.

“Every dot, every little line matters so much, so that’s pretty stressful,” Gore said. “On the flip side of that, it requires so much attention that I get lost in it. I enjoy the process.”

Although Gore only recently declared himself a professional artist, many area residents have seen his distinctive small prints at shows and festivals, including Blacksburg’s Steppin’ Out, Christiansburg’s Christmas on Main and Roanoke’s Sidewalk Art Show. What most don’t realize is that Gore took up the drawing pen only four years ago, in response to a challenge on social media.

“The House of Illustration posted a challenge on Twitter to come up with a new drawing every day for 30 days. The catch was doing it in a 1-inch-by-1-inch space,” said Gore. “It was super fun. I would knock out a drawing every day at breakfast. After doing it for 30 days, I kind of built it into my routine.”

Gore, 41, has spent 15 years in the career counseling field, at Vanderbilt University’s School of Management and most recently as director of Radford University’s Career Center until early 2021. He draws on commission and sells his work at shows, online and locally at Blacksburg’s Original Frameworks. He continues a part-time career counseling business, and says he’s following his advice to students to be lifelong learners, take risks and follow their passion – which is leading him into the art world.

“I haven’t taken an art class since my sophomore year in high school,” Gore said. “I wanted to draw when I was little. Occasionally I’d buy paints but I’d quit halfway through a project, telling myself it wouldn’t amount to anything. I’ve been a perfectionist for the past 30 years.”

Gore’s interest in art gradually faded away. He said he felt pressured to specialize and put all his energy into his counseling work.

“I’m really more of a generalist by nature. Now I give myself permission to dabble,” he said.

The challenge to draw miniatures jump-started his artistic process. Gore leaned into capturing precise details but loved the restrictive scale.

“There’s only so much drawing you can do in one square inch,” Gore said. “You do it, you’re done, and you take what you learned to the next drawing.”

Although Gore is infinitely creative in his art, he’s very precise, almost compulsive about some parts of his drawing routine. He always uses a fine-point .15mm pen nib and vastly prefers fluorescent light or his mother’s highly directional sewing machine lamp over natural light. He never, ever uses magnification; it distorts. And while he occasionally uses watercolors within the borders of his ink drawings, he’s not ready to attempt watercolor paintings.

“I’m too uptight,” he said.

Gore has honed his ability to focus, doing 75% of his drawing in the home he shares with his wife, Lori, and their four home-schooling children, ages 9 to 15. They also have a lively huskie hybrid, a dog who truly will eat Gore’s “homework.”

“She’s chewed up my pen and splattered ink all over the room,” Gore said.

Gore says one of the perks of working in miniatures is the cost. All he needs to take his work to another location is his zippered notebook and his pen. His works are cheap to mail, easy to carry to shows and inexpensive to produce.

“I’ve gone through maybe one pen so far, not counting the one the dog got. I don’t use a lot of paper; I also draw on acorns, tea tags, even Dum Dums wrappers. My kids call me the world’s cheapest dad,” Gore said.

Gore passes his low expenses on to his customers. At festivals he’s often wedged in between acrylic artists whose large paintings sell for thousands. He charges $25 to $50 for his prints, and his originals sell for $200 to $750. His rates for commissioned works usually start at $300.

“I want to keep my art accessible,” he said.

Gore will draw anything but people. He says can’t get the facial detail needed to capture individuality in a miniature. He’s drawn pets and homes, trees and wine bottles as well as bookstores, barns and birds. He’s sketched plenty of landmarks, from Floyd Country Store and Virginia Tech’s Burruss Hall to Duke University Chapel. He’s done commission work detailing Paint Bank Lodge and drawn beloved stuffed toys for college-bound teens.

Gore’s tiny works have received awards at the 2021 Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art’s Boardwalk Art Show and the 2021 Neptune Art Festival in Virginia Beach. He’s represented in the current “Art of Laughter” exhibit at Abingdon’s William King Museum of Art, up now through July 3, and will travel to 20 art shows and festivals in the South and Midwest this year, including Roanoke’s Taubman Sidewalk Art Show in June.

His drawings can also be viewed online at blakegore.com and instagram.com/blakegore.