The making of a mural

Blacksburg’s newest mural project is taking shape in the former Mish Mish store space in the 100 block of North Main Street in Blacksburg. Local artist Nikki Pynn has been working since August on a 20-foot-wide-by-10-foot-tall urban garden scene which will eventually be displayed at the corner of College Avenue and Draper Road downtown.

The project is funded by a Community Challenge Grant from the American Association of Retired Persons in a collaboration with the local AARP Blacksburg chapter, the Blacksburg Regional Art Association and The Lester Group, which owns the building, along with the town of Blacksburg Public Arts Committee and Historic or Design Review board. The artwork will be installed on the right side of Gillie’s restaurant and is the first installment of an envisioned Draper Road art ally streetscape in downtown.