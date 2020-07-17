The mask debate: From communication to politics to human compassion to enforcement

A day after moving to Blacksburg in June, Goenka arrived at Annie Kay’s carrying reusable bags and wearing a panda bear facemask — the last one he could find for sale at Amazon, he said.

Coming from Cornell University in upstate New York — among the U.S. states hardest hit by coronavirus — Goenka said wearing a face covering in public was already an ingrained habit for him.

While he believes wearing it is the right thing to do, as a scholar studying how consumers make moral choices, he said he understands why some Americans are skeptical.

In March, U.S. officials scared that hoarding would deprive doctors and nurses of surgical and N95 masks, discouraged most Americans from wearing masks, and in the process cast doubt on their effectiveness.

But when the infection began to spread rapidly, officials changed course, saying everyone should wear masks in public, leading some states to mandate it. This caused confusion and anger, Goenka said, especially among people who highly value individual rights.