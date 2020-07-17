The mask debate: From communication to politics to human compassion to enforcement

BLACKSBURG — Glisyn Lewis looked up from the cash register.
“Sir,” she said. “We are asking people to wear masks in the store.”
The man stopped and searched his pockets.
“I think I left it in the car,” he said, stepping back out the door at Annie Kay’s Main Street Market in Blacksburg. He returned a few minutes later, blue mask in place, giving a little wave as he passed Lewis. She nodded, her smile covered by her own dark blue cloth mask.
“The vast majority — we’re talking 90, 95% of our customers — have been glorious and beautiful and wonderful through this entire thing,” Lewis said. “And we just really feel fortunate that we were still all able to work and have jobs and be with them.”
But then there is the fraction who, Lewis said, seem to be looking for an argument. On a recent workday, a man showed up bare faced, and when Lewis reminded him about the governor’s order, she said he blew up at her, cursing and railing about the mask rule.
“There’s probably a person a day who gives a little pushback at one level or another,” Lewis said.
Under Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 63 issued in May, most brick and mortar businesses must require employees and adult customers to wear face coverings indoors.
But according to about 3,000 mask violation complaints filed since May with the Virginia Department of Health, compliance has been spotty.
Education over enforcement
Under the governor’s order, VDH is the state’s designated mask enforcer, but because the rule was issued as a public health measure and not under criminal codes, there is a lot of gray area.
VDH can take adult violators of the order to civil court, where they could be found guilty of a class one misdemeanor and in some instances face jail time and fines. But that’s so far theoretical. According to agency spokeswoman Julie Grimes, the department is taking a more gentle approach.
“The emphasis is on education, not punishment, except for egregious violations,” Grimes wrote in an email. Depending on the complaint filed, a local health department official may contact a business to remind or educate them about the mask requirement, she wrote.
The mask mandate also provides exemptions. Those with medical conditions that could be aggravated by a mask are free to shop, use public transportation and attend church without one, and workers rarely quiz customers about their reasons for not wearing a mask.
Unintended benefit
Some say the lax enforcement process might have made the mandate more effective.
“The executive order might have been pretty brilliant,” said Lois Shepherd, who teaches biomedical ethics at the University of Virginia. “I think this was mostly intended to change behaviors without a strong legal hammer, so I think the enforcement is not spelled out, and maybe deliberately.”
It does accomplish two important goals. Shepherd said it clarifies the message that people should voluntarily wear masks for the good of others, and it provides business owners a shield against customer and employee backlash.
“If they complain, you just have to say, ‘Hey this is what the law is; you need to wear it,’ ” Shepherd said.
Since the Virginia mask order was issued, most chain stores in the Roanoke and New River valleys have posted signs encouraging compliance, and the majority enforces the mandate for employees. But few companies turn away customers who don’t wear masks.
A Roanoke Times analysis of complaints in its coverage area found that the majority of alleged mask violations were reported at Kroger and Walmart stores.
On July 15, Walmart announced a national policy that will encourage customers to wear masks in their stores, even in states without mask orders. Within hours, other major retailers — including Kroger, Target and CVS — said they would enact similar national policies.
The following day, the Christiansburg Walmart had stationed a security guard at the front door to inform customers about the policy, which goes into effect July 20.
But because the policy includes many of the same exemptions found in the Virginia order, it’s unclear if it will raise compliance rates in the commonwealth.
Most researchers believe masks can reduce the rate of coronavirus transmission.
A UC Berkeley study found in April that if 80% of a region’s population complies with mask orders within 50 days of an outbreak, the rate of coronavirus spread plummets.
Areas like Hong Kong that adopted universal mask policies at the start of outbreaks avoided the need for shelter-in-place orders, lead researcher Dekai Wu told The Daily Californian newspaper in May. But, the study showed that if mask compliance drops below 50%, the overall benefits are much lower.
Political flashpoint
In the U.S., masks have turned from a public health issue to a political flashpoint, and in many places rates of mask wearing remain low — even in states like Virginia that have issued orders.
While it is broadly true that conservatives value freedom of choice and so resist government mandates like mask wearing, and that their more liberal neighbors tend to comply, Virginia Tech marketing professor Shreyans Goenka said it may be more a communication problem than a political one.
A day after moving to Blacksburg in June, Goenka arrived at Annie Kay’s carrying reusable bags and wearing a panda bear facemask — the last one he could find for sale at Amazon, he said.
Coming from Cornell University in upstate New York — among the U.S. states hardest hit by coronavirus — Goenka said wearing a face covering in public was already an ingrained habit for him.
While he believes wearing it is the right thing to do, as a scholar studying how consumers make moral choices, he said he understands why some Americans are skeptical.
In March, U.S. officials scared that hoarding would deprive doctors and nurses of surgical and N95 masks, discouraged most Americans from wearing masks, and in the process cast doubt on their effectiveness.
But when the infection began to spread rapidly, officials changed course, saying everyone should wear masks in public, leading some states to mandate it. This caused confusion and anger, Goenka said, especially among people who highly value individual rights.
“For anyone who distrusts the government anyway and is against the way the government is handling it, it just adds layers of distrust and defiance,” he said. “In every other country, there’s been sort of one constant message they’ve stuck to: this is why everyone must wear a mask. And it hasn’t been a debate.
“But unfortunately it turned into a debate here, which then led to all the moral issues popping up,” he said.
When hoarding began, “that’s the time when the messaging could have come out that, ‘OK, everyone buy a cloth mask and leave the N95s for the medical professionals,’ ” Goenka said. “But because of the mixed messaging, it’s been a huge bungle.”
At this point, he said more mask orders are unlikely to convince the skeptics. Social pressure and social influencing may be the only way to get more compliance.
Goenka said if Tucker Carlson or Sean Hannity were wearing a mask, “that would change people’s minds.”
Staff writer Henri Gendreau contributed to this report.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.