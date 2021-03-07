The Miller's Tale

CHECK — Franklin County native Tom Maxey grew up on cornbread, but it took the end of his first career to turn him into a miller of heirloom and ancient grains, especially corn.

“Maize is a wonderful plant,” Maxey said. “It’s like a gift to us from the gods.”

And it’s been a gift to Maxey, giving him a second act after his first long career in sales for an Alabama-based metals company came to a sudden end. His service center was sold, and soon Maxey said it was clear he no longer shared the values of his employer.

At first it was tough. He felt like he’d lost not just a career, but his identity.

Then he moved to Floyd County about six years ago to a small farm that had been in his wife’s family. Soon, he met some some local farmers with strong ideas about agriculture and environmental stewardship. From them, Maxey said he learned the importance of “waking up the soil” and increasing its fertility and biological activity.

“There are people like myself who believe that all this Roundup in the environment, it doesn’t dissipate. It stays in the soil,” Maxey said of the popular synthetic herbicide used in commercial corn production.